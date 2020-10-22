On Civil Unions For Necrophiliacs

There has been growing concern over the intense loneliness suffered by necrophiliacs, who feel they are not part of any family or community.
Take “Hayden”, who, Vice informs us, is a male who “will never forget the moment when he first realized he was a necrophile.”
This wasn’t anything like that feeling you get when pull over in an emergency and discover the roadside toilet is only a pit forgotten by the state maintenance men a decade ago. (Avoid exit 187 on I-75 south of Toledo.)
No, this was seriously more serious feeling. Hayden came across the corpse of a girl at a funeral home—and the lust hit him like a coffin lid.
“I remember the way the light glinted off her face and made her look like she was asleep, but her eyes were so wide and so dead,” he continued. “I thought I could drown in them. I wanted to brush my hand through her hair and curl my fingers around hers and just let my skin linger and mold to hers so I could feel her forever. It felt like it was over too soon.”
Vice went on to raise awareness (but not the dead) by telling us “necrophilia is more common than we are comfortable acknowledging. After all, sex and death have always been connected, even in language”, and reminding us of a bit of French (not ooh la la).
Turns out there are official categories of necrophiliacs, ranging from Class I, role players, to Class IX, “homicidal necrophiles…who are so desperate to have sex with a body that they will kill the living to achieve this.” Didn’t Netflix have a special on this?
We next, thanks to Vice, meet Carla Valentine, who is a mortuary technician. Her goal is “making necrophilia accessible”. She is “looking at it objectively and encouraging others to do the same.” She said:
People are relatively less shocked by cases of torture and murder involving live humans than they are by the idea that someone may be attracted to or have some sort of sensual or intimate encounter with the dead. Chat about a violent murder at the dinner table and people join the conversation; mention necrophilia and the whole table goes silent.
I can verify this. I once in high school tried singing Dr Hook’s Freakin’ at the Freakers Ball, which mentions our subject, at the dinner table, and the Monsignor gave me the coldest of looks.
Though the article doesn’t say so, poor Hayden has likely been barred from the cemetery, and has been reduced to satisfying “his necrophilic urges” by “writing poetry”.
Speaking of poetry, most weep when they hear the country lyric “your cold, cold heart”—but not Hayden.
Anyway, all of these people are children of God. They all have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or, worse, be made miserable because of their lusts.
These people, who live on the existential peripheries, wounded and on the margins, love, and want to share that love. Who are we to deny love? Love is love. Currently, necrophiliacs cannot marry, not anywhere, which is deadly discrimination. Can we not understand their pain? And their ever-present need for disinfectant?
Well, maybe marriage is too much. Most people aren’t ready to accept necrophilia and the necrophiliac community and their curious proclivities. We need to slow things down a bit and prepare the way. We start with Pride, of course. How difficult is it to repurpose a hearse as a parade float? We just repaint the AIDS ones.
We then need an interim solution until the majority get over their prejudices. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered.
After all, we let people of the same sex who enjoy sodomizing each other to not only marry in many places, but also to join civil unions. There is nothing special about sodomy. It’s just one of many ways people explore their sexuality. Indeed, civil unions are an option for anybody in the LGBT community.
If we can give civil unions to all these people, we can give them to any self-labeling sexual-practice community, including necrophiliacs.
This granting of legal status will not, as is shriekingly clear, lead to a greater acceptance and practice of non-procreative sexual practices. You bigot.
Rorate Caeli had Bergolio pegged the day he was elected
https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2013/03/the-horror-buenos-aires-journalist.html
As to why God would chose a man like Bergoglio to be Pope us Catholics can cite Saint Vincent of Lerins (Commonitory) who teaches that God permits prelates to advance novelties as the way He tests us to see if we love Him.
Catholics prove they love God by holding to Tradition and refusing to accept novelties.
Aaaaah
BREAKING: Pope Francis endorses same-sex civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for the feature-length documentary “Francesco.” “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God,” Francis said.
This is brilliant satire. At least for the next couple years, when it transitions effortlessly to reality.
According to Anonymous, you’ve got a year:
Wednesday, March 13, 2013 at 9:20:00 PM GMT
We should trust and pray that the Holy Office of Pope will sanctify Cardinal Bergoglio. If there is anything we can look forward to is that, at 76, Pope Francis I is old. Looking at things in more global terms, that means that he will either die or resign in eight years or so, kind of like Benedict.
Hint: LBGT don’t want “civil union”, LBGT want “MAWWIAGE”
Guess pope Francis didn’t learn from the boy scout’s example…
Could a real Pope endorse necrophilia?
I remember something about time for truth to get its pants on. Luckily, apparently Bergoglio didn’t say what the (US) “Catholic News Agency” (yes, that’s their title, but one must use the term loosely) said he said:
“If you watch the original interview in Spanish (my mother tongue) you will see that he used the words “Leyes de convivencia civil” which in no means is linked to “union civil”. What Pope Francis talked about were “coexistence laws” to protect people with same sex attraction among other civilians in coexistence in society.”
So CNA did one of their notorious little ‘oopsies’. (Yes, Virginia, CNA has not been your friend for a long, long time).
So: for once, Francis did not actually say what we thought he said, but CNA allowed this story to get 6 times around the world before anybody in the English speaking world noticed. I wonder how that happened?
Seconding JohnK’s comment. I’m no fan of Pope Francis, but with more information available this looks like deliberate distortion on the part of the press rather than yet another of his dangerously ambiguous statements.
JohnK
Tempest in a teapot? Like I said above, this is about “civil unions”? How controversial …
Even if Francis did not explicitly say WHO would be covered by civil unions, he’s still talking “civil unions”. Government Unions … G-marriage
WHY?
Your linked article has related posts at the bottom which discuss Mafiosa styled Bishops in the US ordering hits on whistle blowing priests? CNA is not your friend?
CNA did provide a follow up “explainer”
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/what-did-pope-francis-say-about-civil-unions-a-cna-explainer-57625
Again, why I am no longer a (Roman) Catholic
Exhibit number 48457457894 or so demonstrating why Bergoglio is in fact an heretical anti-Pope who must be deposed, his every act anathematized, and his very name subject to damnatio memoriae.
His usual apologists (not just among liberal “Catholics” but also conservatives/orthodox Catholics like Vermeule, Sohrab Ahmari, Rafael de Arizaga, etc.) have devoted numerous twitter feeds already to explaining why he was supposedly taken out of context, the interview (which was actually from early 2019) manipulated with clever editing, etc. That may be, but the proof will be in whether the Pope and Vatican issue a clear denunciation of misleading reports (like the British paper whose headline twists it to claim “Pope Blesses Same Sex Marriage”) or to strong re-iteration of traditional Catholic doctrine on marriage and the status of homosexual acts. But we know they won’t. This kind of two-face obfuscation – Jesuitical, if you will – is how Bergoglio has always operated (saying outrageous things – such as in his repeated interviews with a famous Italian atheist Marxist reporter – then pretending they were “taken out of context” or just “off-the-cuff” or “pastoral” remarks and no “change of doctrine” was meant, but then doing nothing to truly clarify or denounce the supposedly incorrect spin given to his allegedly “out of context” or “off the cuff” statements, or to reiterate in strong terms actual traditional Catholic doctrine).
Ever since I first saw him on the balcony of St. Peter’s in 2013, knowing little about him before, I sensed his affable facade was just that, a facade, and that deep down he was devious, shifty character who boded ill for the Church. The damage he’s done is already significant, and in the long run he may go down in history as a more disastrous Pope than John XXIII or Paul VI.
All I can say is we’re entering the world of sex-bots just in time to put these issues
back on the back burner where they belong. Just think of it any sexual deviance
will now be fulfilled absent any legal stricture until some nut-job comes along
insisting on robot rights. From nubile females and virile males of all descriptions
races, sizes, hair color, blemishes, to meet all hetro and homo sexual expectations to
child robots of all descriptions for the pederasts, pedophiles, and perverts. Vocalizations
of sweet murmurings to blood curdling shrieks, and of course low tech temperature controls
for the necrophiliac inclination. If you want to marry one want to murder one all is permitted.
Zooaphilia fulfillment centers will spring up like mushrooms with every variety of cats, dogs,
gerbils, ducks, chickens, and those ever popular duct-tape wrapped hamsters you’ve been
dreaming about.
It’s not really all that slippery….this downward slope that leads only to perdition. And the sliding is kinda fun, once you get the hang of it. And I mean, isn’t all this just a matter of ‘lived truths’ anyway? And maybe relative damnation?
After all, what really is the difference between sterile homosexual acts which end only with species suicide and heterosexual acts which create new life? Isn’t all that just kind of morally relative, I mean if you squint a little bit and ignore the perversion? Isn’t it possible to equivocate and shuffle our way to full approval and endorsement? And didn’t the Beatles tell us, “Love is all there is; love is all there is…the Pope loves you, yeah, yeah, yeah!”
Do we really need to sing “Kumbaya” and make some more s’mores?
Satanic Inversion is the sacrament of Liberal Society.
I was pro gay marriage until someone highlighted the slippery slope, that is sure to follow. If your standard for marriage is ‘adults in love’ then is incest marriage cool? 1st cousin marriage cool? etc etc
Marriage is Lindy. It is merely a vehicle for continuation of culture/genes via making sure both parties go through a serious ritual with thousands of years of tradition backing it. That sense of occasion is meant to impart the seriousness of the rite/sacrament.
Its only natural, if the deceased has expressed prior consent, for necrophiliacs to be allowed to marry/bone the corpse they love. Peace X
Why the Priesthood Will Continue
To Become a “Gay” Profession
Dale Vree
Published in February 2006 – New Oxford Review
We’ve been waiting nine long years for this document on homosexuals in the seminary. It has a long-winded title: “Instruction Concerning the Criteria for the Discernment of Vocations With Regard to Persons With Homosexual Tendencies in View of Their Admission to the Seminary and to Holy Orders” (hereafter “Concerning”).
The document was obviously written by a committee – or many committees – and it intended to satisfy as many people as possible. But we are not satisfied, not in the least.
Bear in mind that this document is about “discipline” (or shall we say ill-discipline).
The most egregious sentence is that those “who practice homosexuality” (italics added) are “profoundly respected.” So we should have profound respect for those who commit homosexual acts, which are mortal sins. By that logic, we should have profound respect for fornicators, adulterers, and child molesters.
The modern Church seeks to curry favor with its ancient and permanent enemy, the world.
This disgustingly egregious “discipline” by Ratzinger is a prime example of why it is stupid to try and succor sodomites
The majority of the perverts will still hate The Church
A lose-lose liberalism is the praxis of the modern papacy and they refuse to learn any lessons at all
Thanks to Matt, who cunningly crafted a truly Swiftian story that made the critical point that we cannot — we must not — disdain or obviate the link between sex and procreation. There is no end to the hell we let in, if we weaken that; I think Matt proved that about as well as it can be proved.
As Matt also implied, the trouble these days with all possible Modest Proposals is that somebody, somewhere, already thinks there’s nothing wrong with them, let alone thinks they’re outrageous, and wants everybody to get on board, for “justice.”
The point of my original post was, who is following the money? CNA is funded — and established — by the US bishops, as are a lot of other things — just including those organizations and ’causes’ we know about.
I daresay not a single CNA employee will even be reprimanded for this, let alone be fired. CNA has for decades committed egregious errors, not only of commission, but also of omission: in years past, entire papal messages were simply never deemed worthy of ‘coverage’ by CNA, the official news organization of the United States episcopal conference.
Nobody is ‘in charge’ of this stuff — or rather, a committee is. All we know is that for some reason, US bishops are not exactly handing out holy cards; and that’s just the stuff we know about. Are there US episcopal links — I mean, funding links, we already know about political support — to BLM, to Antifa? Wouldn’t put it past them.
As we have heard directly from Archbishop Vigano, there is so much American episcopal money sloshing around that some (many?) US bishops routinely ‘gift’ tens of thousands of US dollars to newly-installed US bishops — or, in Vigano’s case, to a newly-install nuncio (who was utterly confused, and simply gave it all to charity).
It’s not just the Vatican finances that need investigating.
I should say: it’s not just the Vatican finances that need investigating — and will never be investigated.
