Forget Joel Osteen’s Inspiration Cube: Get SSgt Briggs’s Brutal Truths Dodecahedron

I take my inspiration (a pun) for my latest marketing genius move from Joel Osteen himself. I should say Joel Osteen™, since the man has trademarked his name. I shall do the same.
Here’s the impetus:
Start each day with a single touch!
The Inspiration Cube has Over 400 encouraging audio messages, personally selected by Pastor Joel! Doubles as a Bluetooth speaker with high-quality sound and optional headphone port.
Request yours today! https://t.co/XnJcewAFQm pic.twitter.com/xczmLNbGzD
— Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) October 21, 2020
When I first saw this, I knew I had to
rip it off create my own product in homage. I was going to go with “SSgt Briggs’s Inspiration Cube”, but Osteen™ trademarked Inspiration Cube™, too. So I had to go for something else.
Before we come to that, what’s Osteen™’s Inspiration Cube™ about? Here’s the ad copy:
Listen To An Uplifting 2-Minute Inspiration (One for Every Day of the Year)
- Get In Position For Increase
- Encourage Yourself
- Say Goodbye To The Familiar
- Your Time Is Coming
- Outlast The Opposition
- Have A Made Up Mind
When I saw those, it seemed to me these could be read as a brutal truths, and not necessarily as inspirational. So I have created
SSgt Briggs’s Brutal Truths Dodecahedron.
Osteen™ is charging $39.99 and offers free shipping. I’m going to under-cut him and ask only $39.98, but you’ll have to come to my place and pick it up (never after 9 PM, please). I didn’t have access to cheap Chinese labor to produce mine, so I went with wood.
Every time you press the red button, you get a brutal truth. Samples:
- Get In Position For Disappointment
- Discourage Yourself Because Failure Happens
- Say Goodbye To The Familiar
- Your Time Is Coming
- Your Opposition Will Likely Outlast You
- Suffering Is Inevitable
- That Lump May Be Cancer
- The Ruler Who Professes Love For You Is In Fact Indifferent To Your Fate
- Many Don’t Like You For Good Reasons
- That Fat Is There To Stay
- Many Evil People, Like Your Boss, Will Not Be Punished In This Life
- Joel Osteen™ Has A Net Worth In The Tens Of Millions
- Your Donations Were Probably Not Put To Good Purposes
- Hell Exists And The Path To It Is Wide And Easy Going
- You Will Die Someday
If you have any suggestions, make them below. There’s still time to add more brutality in.
Early tests have show the Brutal Truths Dodecahedron will be a success, as these happy customers have proved.
Magic 8-Ball, V 2.0.
No matter how bad the situation, it can always get worse.
Panic is the mind killer. Fear is a warning.
Wherever you go, there you are.
It is by coffee (tea) alone I set my mind in motion. It is by the juice of the bean (leaf) that thoughts acquire speed, the hands acquire tremors, the tremors are a warning. It is by coffee (tea) alone I set my mind in motion.
@ Trigger Warning –
I once had a Magic 8 Ball that never lied. It was correct 100% of the time, over scores of queries about the past, present, and future. It was the creepiest thing I have ever encountered. I slowly became afraid of the horrible thing at war in Iraq, but it had become a tradition to consult it before every mission. I wouldn’t let the children touch it after I got back home. Thank goodness it eventually bled out, so I could finally dispose of it safely.
“your daily carbon emissions have given three baby seals asthma.”
My contribution: Happiness is over-rated.
Briggs: I ordered your book. Also, good article in Wall Street Journal
Epidemiologists Stray From the Covid Herd
Great Barrington Declaration co-authors Martin Kuldorff and Jay Bhattacharya on the costs of lockdown, the science of immunity, and the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/epidemiologists-stray-from-the-covid-herd-11603477330?mod=hp_opin_pos_2
Hilarious! Well done SSgt Briggs!
DavidC
“The stupid is here to stay”.
I actually want this product. Can I get it in time for Christmas?
“You’re being tricked”.
“God knows”.
“With liberty, you get fraud.”
-H. L. Mencken
The virus will get you anyway, go for it.
Joel who? The Inspiration cube is useful to smash to bits as anger relief. That’s about it. Hope your marketing and merchandise is better….
I’m marketing the “Daily Kick in the Butt” (adjustable height, of course) for those who cannot or will not get their act together. After a month or so, your life will improve greatly. It may be the inspiration, or the fact that you have to stand up and move around a lot. Either way, BETTER LIFE!!!! This pairs perfectly with Briggs Dodecahedron. The physical kick reinforces the wise words from Briggs. You don’t have to drive to Wyoming to get it. I do have Chinese labor but I can’t really explain that fully on the open internet.
Trademarking your name is a sign of mental illness. (Feel free to include that in the sayings Dodecahedron).
CanSco: I love that one!!!
“Dodecahedron of Doom”™?
Dodecahedron of Doom!™?
Doomdecahedron!™
“You’re not going to like it”.
This is great fun, Briggs.
Nothing like a little doomsayin’ to cheer a man up.
It is always darkest before the storm.
That’s nothing to boast about; anybody could have beaten Steven Hawking in a foot race.
During an election season men sound angrier than the exhaust pipe of a Honda Civic being driven by a millennial
Vermont is considered America’s gateway to incest, insanity, and international ecological hikes around poorly maintained farms and polluted backwater ponds teeming with three-eyed tadpoles and diseased perch.
Jake Tapper is wrong when it he says Like the bedroom wall a toddler paints with poo poo, Biden is being smeared.
It is sad that American parents no longer names their children after taxis, like Cab Calloway.
“You’re not lovable”.
Briggs, it’s worse than you think.
“Sagging confirmed”.