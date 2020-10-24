Forget Joel Osteen’s Inspiration Cube: Get SSgt Briggs’s Brutal Truths Dodecahedron

I take my inspiration (a pun) for my latest marketing genius move from Joel Osteen himself. I should say Joel Osteen™, since the man has trademarked his name. I shall do the same.

Here’s the impetus:

Start each day with a single touch! The Inspiration Cube has Over 400 encouraging audio messages, personally selected by Pastor Joel! Doubles as a Bluetooth speaker with high-quality sound and optional headphone port. Request yours today! https://t.co/XnJcewAFQm pic.twitter.com/xczmLNbGzD — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) October 21, 2020

When I first saw this, I knew I had to rip it off create my own product in homage. I was going to go with “SSgt Briggs’s Inspiration Cube”, but Osteen™ trademarked Inspiration Cube™, too. So I had to go for something else.

Before we come to that, what’s Osteen™’s Inspiration Cube™ about? Here’s the ad copy:

Listen To An Uplifting 2-Minute Inspiration (One for Every Day of the Year) Get In Position For Increase

Encourage Yourself

Say Goodbye To The Familiar

Your Time Is Coming

Outlast The Opposition

Have A Made Up Mind

When I saw those, it seemed to me these could be read as a brutal truths, and not necessarily as inspirational. So I have created

SSgt Briggs’s Brutal Truths Dodecahedron.

Osteen™ is charging $39.99 and offers free shipping. I’m going to under-cut him and ask only $39.98, but you’ll have to come to my place and pick it up (never after 9 PM, please). I didn’t have access to cheap Chinese labor to produce mine, so I went with wood.

Every time you press the red button, you get a brutal truth. Samples:

Get In Position For Disappointment

Discourage Yourself Because Failure Happens

Say Goodbye To The Familiar

Your Time Is Coming

Your Opposition Will Likely Outlast You

Suffering Is Inevitable

That Lump May Be Cancer

The Ruler Who Professes Love For You Is In Fact Indifferent To Your Fate

Many Don’t Like You For Good Reasons

That Fat Is There To Stay

Many Evil People, Like Your Boss, Will Not Be Punished In This Life

Joel Osteen™ Has A Net Worth In The Tens Of Millions

Your Donations Were Probably Not Put To Good Purposes

Hell Exists And The Path To It Is Wide And Easy Going

You Will Die Someday

If you have any suggestions, make them below. There’s still time to add more brutality in.

Early tests have show the Brutal Truths Dodecahedron will be a success, as these happy customers have proved.

