It’s All Politics Now — Coronavirus Update XXXVI

IT’S ALL POLITICS NOW
He elsewhere called the Fabulous Fauci an “idiot” and said “he seems to get more airtime than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope…” which if you’re old is funny.
As a for-example, Wales is locking down, again, but not until Friday. They had 3 attributed coronadoom deaths. Hundreds of other kinds of deaths, as do we (see next section).
Ireland is going into a level 5 lockdown for 6 weeks.
Here’s the true state of the coronadoom crisis in Ireland:
Yes, that’s a 0. This is, now, all about political control, and nothing else. Flaming idiocy is a possible explanation, too, but consider: our rulers consistently tell us how smart they are. They can’t be wrong about this.
This is as hilariously false as any major media headline. The virus is killing those sick 75+ folks, most of whom now longer work. The lockdowns stop people from earning their daily bread. Now this person must know this, and so is willing to either lie to herself — or to us.
FATALITY RATES
You hear a lot of infection fatality rate, which is criminally confused with case fatality rate, but the most interesting and useful number is the population fatality rate (from CDC).
Here it is across various ages, for both the coronadoom and all other causes except for the doom. Population fatality rate: the number of dead and divide by the population.
Notice how no matter how old people are, they most likely died of something other than the doom? And that for people under 65 or so, there is really nothing to worry about?
Here’s another (quick) way to look at this:
Just 0.00052% of infants died in 2020 (up until last week) of the doom, whereas 0.29% died of causes other than coroandoom. In other words, infants are roughly 565 times more likely to have died of something other than the doom.
You can see the rest. Even for those 85 years and over, only 0.89% died of coronadoom, whereas 8.38% died of something else. Again, the oldest are 9.4 times more likely to die of something other than the doom.
Make that were. These are old numbers. The trend, as we’ll see below, is for the bug to become an even less important killer than other causes.
FLU WARNING!
I said this last week: “I repeat my fear that with the ridiculous and increasing levels of testing, the regular cold and flu season—and its associated infections, hospitalizations, and deaths—will be used to juice the panic. Be watchful for this.”
I was right. Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker. Flu has disappeared. It’s a miracle!
Or those (or many) with flu are testing positive for the doom, and flu is forgotten.
Remember when numbers go up on the doom, as they will in the late fall and winter, when we all go into our voluntary lockdowns due to the cold—the best way to spread the bugs—that flu will at least sometimes be mistaken for the doom to keep the panic going.
See also below about the percent dead by flu+pneumonia every week.
MASKS
I want to have regular mask links, in some small effort to kill this new religion. Masks are a visible sign of membership in the cult, allowing its puritans to harass heathens into converting.
Mask Madness — Our Latest Moral Panic, and Take Your Masks Off: That’s What THE Science Says. Both contain many, many links to evidence showing mask ineffectiveness.
Coronavirus: Face masks could increase risk of infection, medical chief warns. “For the average member of the public walking down a street, it is not a good idea” says Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer.
Masks Don’t Work: a Review of Science Relevant to Covid-19 Social Policy
World’s Top Epidemiologists – Masks Don’t Work!
Past blast: “The masks, contrary to expectation, were worn cheerfully and universally, and also, contrary to expectation of what should follow under such circumstances, no effect on the epidemic curve was to be seen. Something was plainly wrong with our hypotheses.”
The Fabulous Fauci—remember him? the guy who said no more handshakes ever?—said masks into 2022. But we also saw him say, many times, masks don’t work. What a publicity hound!
Twitter removes top White House coronavirus adviser tweet claiming masks don’t work. Big Tech demands your obedience.
NYT: Masks are freedom (I kid you not).
THE NUMBERS
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect).
Here is the number of daily tests:
Testing still is at ridiculous levels, still accounting for the “surge” in “new” “cases”. NOT cases, but positive tests. We’ll know the panic is subsiding when these test numbers decrease.
Here’s the CDC weekly attributed coronadoom deaths:
Had a good question on Twitter when I posted this last night as a sneak peek. Person wanted to know if deaths would go to 0. I said no. Just like flu, this bug will always be with us. We will, though, someday stop panicking about it, like we don’t panic about flu.
Here are the CDC official weekly all cause death counts. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three. Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.
Same problem with week 42 in the second official file. It still cuts off in 2019. So I’m still using week 38. (See last week for explanation.)
In any case, there is no longer any crisis. But “The ‘darkest’ period of the coronavirus pandemic is still to come, warns top infectious-disease doctor.” This “doctor” confuses cases with positive tests, too.
Sure, the doom will peak back up in the winter, as will flu, forever and ever, but so what? A zero-tolerance policy on deaths is insane—in the full meaning of that word.
Here’s the percent dead of flu + pneumonia and the doom, recalling the flu numbers cut off in week 38. Why, CDC, why?
I repeat: did you know flu+pneumonia killed so many? No? Maybe that’s why you’re not panicked full time forever.
What deadly pandemic? Here are the facts reported by the CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
2017 total all-cause deaths: 2,813,503
2018 total all-cause deaths: 2,839,205
As of 10/19/2020: 2,246,171 (Only 6,729 flu deaths? Really?)
Multiplying by 1.25 (day 293/366 = 1.2491) gets us to: 2,807,713
To put us on track for 3,000,000 deaths (that’s only an extra 160,000 due to COVID), we’d have to already be at: 2,400,000 deaths.
Let’s look at it another way. We’re averaging 7,666 deaths per day so far. To add another 160,000 deaths, the CDC’s reporting would have to be off by 21 days. Three whole weeks. This is in a time when the news broadcasts daily death totals by state and as a whole for the nation.
Of course, the CDC says there have been 206,172 COVID deaths. Assuming there isn’t a single new death blamed on COVID for the rest of the year (hah!), our death toll should be approximately 3,045,000. So we should be at an all-cause total of 2,436,000 as of October 19. We’re only 189,829 deaths short of that number. That’s 25 days of deaths. Is the CDC really three and a half weeks behind in their reporting? I seriously doubt that.
No extraordinary measures affecting the total population are taken concerning the approximately 3 million deaths that occur every year in the United States. Why did this happen with Covid with a death rate equal to a bad flu year? The only reasons I can think of are two:
1. Test the effectiveness and ramifications of using totalitarian methods in preparation for a future a globalist totalitarian government.
2. Destroy Donald Trump’s election chances of winning re-election. Without Covid he would have won easily.
Michael Dowd: And you win with #1. This is a test of STUPID. And it’s obviously showing that stupid is rampant and people can be turned into quivering jelly using nothing more than made-up numbers and a respiratory virus.
As for Trump, why involve the whole world? I don’t think this about Trump at all. It’s about world domination and the Overlords are WINNING. Stupid has consequences.
ALL: Of course, humans were stupid sheep for most of their history and considering that to maintain freedom, Americans would have had to get off their backsides, RAISED THEIR CHILDREN and not given those brats to the government, etc, it’s truly amazing we’ve made it this far. Humans are basically lazy creatures. If there were no God, we’d be extinct by now. So, teach your brats that hell and damnation of the Overlords is the way to live because that’s what you’ve willed them. Again, without God, any species that so despised its offspring would be gone by now.
Thanks Sheri. Three of my most accomplished kids have bought into the scamdemic and refuse to even look at,much less consider, the actual facts about the true impact of the virus. We “have had words” over this with resulting alienation. And they have the same negative feeling about Trump as they do about those who question the government reaction to the virus. Progressive thinking is reality denial.
It’s been all about politics ever since the Machiavellians figured out that the sheeple could be controlled with by fear of coronadoom.
McChuck: why not 2019?
And if Biden/Harris are elected we can be certain the insanity of this new Branch Covidian cult will continue indefinitely, and get even worse.
I had someone tell me at another site the other day that even if they don’t do much, masks are no big deal to him – it’s “nice” after all and shows you “care about others” – and he’s confident that by the middle of next summer – 9 months away! – he’ll have a vaccine and will be allowed to stop wearing a mask. These morons are fine with it all. They love Big Brother.
Every day the insanity just gets worse and worse, even as data makes it even more clear that as a medical matter this virus is essentially a non–factor now – No worse than ordinary flu. WTF are they smoking in Ireland, UK, esp. Wales, Australia, etc.? Absolutely criminal actions by their political leaders. And the US media treats the criminal governor of NY as some sort of leadership hero, helping promote his self-congratulatory book.
If this madness doesn’t end soon, and Biden/Harris win, I’m certain I’m not long for this world. It’s just more intolerable every day trying to live in this ever stupider world.
Dennis
Branch Covidian – that’s good
@McChuck,
Raw all cause mortality has been about 0.9% of the true population each year for quite some time. Given that our current true population is probably a bit more than 330 million, seeing 3 million deaths by December 31, 2020 just before midnight wouldn’t be far off and I wouldn’t call it excess deaths.
In MN the median age for death is still between 80 and 84 years old.
Months back I talked about how the total number of deaths for those 29 years old or younger was 5. Guess what? It’s still 5. Literally no one has died with a “COVID attributed death” in that age range in the last two months at least. Or for another number, the number of people of age 100+ who have a death blamed on the Wuhan flu is in excess of all the deaths blamed on it in the 0-44 age range.
MN Department of Health stopped publishing information about Influenza at May 16th. Before that point they had published an update every week. According to that last report there had been virtually no flu activity for 6 weeks before the update, despite there being at least 50 hospitalizations per week in a similar time frame in every year since 2014. They say that there may be inaccuracies due to late reporting in the “current week” but this doesn’t explain a 6 week abnormality.
Relatives are already talking about cutting off all travel throughout the holiday season. No thanksgiving, no Christmas. Some are even wondering about Easter.
What’s hilarious is watching people twisting themselves into knots trying to explain WHY flu disappeared. “Perhaps the two viruses can’t coexist.” Like colds and flus cant coexist? Never mind…
What’s also hilarious, or maybe just sad, is the fact that masks are considered the cutting edge of science now. If they were really so great, you’d think we’d have figured it out fifty plus years ago, no? It’s not like they’re a marvel of modern biomedical engineering.