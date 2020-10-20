It’s All Politics Now — Coronavirus Update XXXVI

BOOK UPDATE

FATALITY RATES

You hear a lot of infection fatality rate, which is criminally confused with case fatality rate, but the most interesting and useful number is the population fatality rate (from CDC).

Here it is across various ages, for both the coronadoom and all other causes except for the doom. Population fatality rate: the number of dead and divide by the population.

Notice how no matter how old people are, they most likely died of something other than the doom? And that for people under 65 or so, there is really nothing to worry about?

Here’s another (quick) way to look at this:

Just 0.00052% of infants died in 2020 (up until last week) of the doom, whereas 0.29% died of causes other than coroandoom. In other words, infants are roughly 565 times more likely to have died of something other than the doom.

You can see the rest. Even for those 85 years and over, only 0.89% died of coronadoom, whereas 8.38% died of something else. Again, the oldest are 9.4 times more likely to die of something other than the doom.

Make that were. These are old numbers. The trend, as we’ll see below, is for the bug to become an even less important killer than other causes.

FLU WARNING!

I said this last week: “I repeat my fear that with the ridiculous and increasing levels of testing, the regular cold and flu season—and its associated infections, hospitalizations, and deaths—will be used to juice the panic. Be watchful for this.”

I was right. Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker. Flu has disappeared. It’s a miracle!

Or those (or many) with flu are testing positive for the doom, and flu is forgotten.

Remember when numbers go up on the doom, as they will in the late fall and winter, when we all go into our voluntary lockdowns due to the cold—the best way to spread the bugs—that flu will at least sometimes be mistaken for the doom to keep the panic going.

See also below about the percent dead by flu+pneumonia every week.

MASKS

I want to have regular mask links, in some small effort to kill this new religion. Masks are a visible sign of membership in the cult, allowing its puritans to harass heathens into converting.

Mask Madness — Our Latest Moral Panic, and Take Your Masks Off: That’s What THE Science Says. Both contain many, many links to evidence showing mask ineffectiveness.

Coronavirus: Face masks could increase risk of infection, medical chief warns. “For the average member of the public walking down a street, it is not a good idea” says Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer.

Masks Don’t Work: a Review of Science Relevant to Covid-19 Social Policy

World’s Top Epidemiologists – Masks Don’t Work!

Past blast: “The masks, contrary to expectation, were worn cheerfully and universally, and also, contrary to expectation of what should follow under such circumstances, no effect on the epidemic curve was to be seen. Something was plainly wrong with our hypotheses.”

The Fabulous Fauci—remember him? the guy who said no more handshakes ever?—said masks into 2022. But we also saw him say, many times, masks don’t work. What a publicity hound!

Twitter removes top White House coronavirus adviser tweet claiming masks don’t work. Big Tech demands your obedience.

NYT: Masks are freedom (I kid you not).

THE NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect).

Here is the number of daily tests:

Testing still is at ridiculous levels, still accounting for the “surge” in “new” “cases”. NOT cases, but positive tests. We’ll know the panic is subsiding when these test numbers decrease.

Here’s the CDC weekly attributed coronadoom deaths:

Had a good question on Twitter when I posted this last night as a sneak peek. Person wanted to know if deaths would go to 0. I said no. Just like flu, this bug will always be with us. We will, though, someday stop panicking about it, like we don’t panic about flu.

Here are the CDC official weekly all cause death counts. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three. Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.

Same problem with week 42 in the second official file. It still cuts off in 2019. So I’m still using week 38. (See last week for explanation.)

In any case, there is no longer any crisis. But “The ‘darkest’ period of the coronavirus pandemic is still to come, warns top infectious-disease doctor.” This “doctor” confuses cases with positive tests, too.

Sure, the doom will peak back up in the winter, as will flu, forever and ever, but so what? A zero-tolerance policy on deaths is insane—in the full meaning of that word.

Here’s the percent dead of flu + pneumonia and the doom, recalling the flu numbers cut off in week 38. Why, CDC, why?

I repeat: did you know flu+pneumonia killed so many? No? Maybe that’s why you’re not panicked full time forever.

