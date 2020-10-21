Science Is Now Politics, Says Nature: Here’s Why They’re Right

Nature magazine definitely announced, daring to be doubted, “Science and politics are inseparable”. They followed this up with, “We cannot stand by and let science be undermined”, and so endorsed Payoff Joe for president.
To say science and politics are inseparable, one must know what both are. Politics needs no explanation. What is science?
Some say science is a process. This is wrong. The way you complete the morning paperwork is a process. Renewing your driver’s license is a process. Everything is a process. Being a process is not what makes science scientific.
Here is what science is: a collection of theories about how and why the world works. It’s theories that makes a thing a science. Scientific theories are an amalgam of physics (which is empirical), mathematics (which is not empirical), and metaphysics (not empirical).
That which is not empirical cannot be tested against observation, and thus must rely (in brief) on belief. That’s where the politics comes in. To see that, contrast technology with science.
Technology is science’s close cousin. It often takes the more-or-less true theories of science that are amenable to manipulation, theories of the kind that say “Push here and then this happens because of that”, and puts them to work.
It should be clear that observation, upon which technology relies, is not the same as theory. A person ignorant of theory can “push here” and see that “this happens” or not. He needs no “because that”. Technology doesn’t need theory. If you get something to work, it works, and you need not know, or can be wrong about, why.
Because of this, technology is judged more rigorously than science. It has to work—and here is the key!—but science does not.
The reason for the difference is obvious enough: You can sell a non-functioning technology for only so long before you’re caught (see, inter alia, Theranos). But you can sell theories forever.
Not all of science’s theories have to be true, but they all have to be pleasing. Consider a multiverse theory, which pleases some. It claims an entirely new universe peels off from our own every time a wave-function “collapses”. This peeling off can never be observed, so the theory can’t be proven or falsified by observation, but it sure can generate enthusiastic papers, theory building upon theory, all of the how-many-universes-can-dance-on-the-head-of-a-pin variety.
Theories do not need to make predictions that can be checked to be liked. Even if liked theories do make verifiable predictions that fail, it is a breeze to explain aberrant observations as outliers or special exceptions. Theories are infinitely malleable: falsifiability has always been a dead end.
Politics intrudes at this point, because what makes theories pleasing is often their non-empirical parts. It is those parts which are embraced with the most enthusiasm.
Technology can remain mute about deeper questions, but science cannot, because all theories have meaning and all touch on metaphysical beliefs to some extent. The parts of theories that are metaphysics and math is why it isn’t always inappropriate to speak of believing a scientific theory. You can, for instance, only “believe” math, because numbers can never be observed (try observing the largest prime). Same thing for many metaphysical propositions. We believe the non-empirical based on argument that makes use of observations but extrapolates from them to the non-observable.
There is much to all this (ahem), so let’s only examine or two cases.
A particular metaphysical belief that has crept into science is that man is god. It’s never said in so dramatic a fashion, of course, but the lineaments are there. There is a case to be made this started in quantum mechanics a century ago, in which some theories require man’s acts to “collapse” those wave functions mentioned above. This implies that, without us, nothing, or nothing important, happens.
Even if that is false or fanciful, metaphysics is inescapable in scientific theories.
For instance, an older metaphysical belief says only God can change the essence of a thing into something new: after a prayer, the bread becomes Christ’s body, a miracle. But man now believes he too can manipulate natures (the plural is not a mistake). A male can become a female by speaking the “transition” into existence, a miracle.
In neither case can any observation falsify these metaphysical propositions. What good does it do to tell a tranny he is, based on all observation, a man? All he will admit is that outward appearances deceive, that he really is a woman in essence, in nature because he says so.
Metaphysics always trumps physics. Metaphysical beliefs are a lot closer to ultimate Reality, and thus dearer to people’s hearts than any empirical theory. Take differentially heated fluids flowing on rotating spheres. There are two main theories regarding this, relying on two different metaphysical beliefs. One is that man is not part of the world, and that he corrupts creation (gods can be good or evil). The other is that man is made from dust, and so is a natural part of the world.
Nature magazine, calling on the first metaphysical belief, speaks of “irrefutable evidence” of global-warming-of-doom theory. If they mean those parts of the theory that man is an aberration, requiring government of enlightened gods (themselves) to restrain evil demigods (us), then they’re right. Bad forecasts will never challenge their belief—if they hold is strongly enough.
For any scientific theory that has taken the taint of politics, from coronadoom to evolution, unless you can successfully challenge the underlying metaphysics you will not change any minds.
Most science has been bunk for quite a few decades. The Copenhagen Interpretation is wholesale bunkum, highly refined and polished. Quantum computers do not work because they are based entirely upon this bunkum. “Many Worlds” isn’t a theory – it’s a fantasy.
Interesting note – General Relativity has disproven Special Relativity, upon which general relativity is based. It seems that, in the presence of a sufficiently strong gravity well, light slows down to outside observers. Thus disproving the basis of special relativity. The theory is self refuting, and yet the math works. (Caution:
industrial grade hokum, with a few interesting facts thrown in at the video link.) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JCRDaa3ehk
There should be a separation of school and state because schools are the seminaries of liberty teaching the youth the false principles of liberty.
While there may be a case to be made that not all that purports to be science is science but faith/belief there can be no doubt that bears became whales – that is the Doctrine of Darwin taught in Nature, right? – and, presumably small timid bears who loathed the sun climbed trees and eventually became owls.
“One is that man is not part of the world, and that he corrupts creation (gods can be good or evil).” I KNEW IT!!! We are aliens from another galaxy!!! Finally, it is admitted that there is no God and no evolution and David Icke was right all along. Reptilians rule!!!
I think the piece is saying “scientific theory” is political, not science. The theory is what is usurped and made political. Actually, there are many in history who loved the politization of science. 99% were evil, cruel, nasty, horrible creatures, but it’s not new and the pushers of it remain evil, cruel, nasty, horrible creatures. However, this requires a stupid population, so I guess we could keep science science if we wanted, but obviously, we do not.
Good news, though. If science is fluid, without reality and totally political, it’s okay to burn down their huts for defiling YOUR version of science and politics. Have a nice day.
Briggs–Are you sure you’re not just less vigilant about those enemies? 🙂
bears became whales – that is the Doctrine of Darwin taught in Nature, right?
Wrong. Darwin wrote of “descent with modification”. He almost never used the term “evolution,” which was tainted by its political association with the French Terror. His thesis could be summed up as
Translated into modern talk: Any new species that appear (if they do) existed in potency in the genome of an old species, and were actualized by natural processes via mutations.
In Aristotelian terms:
1. Material Cause: the tendency to variation due to constant small random mutations in the genetic code; i. e., a variety of differing individuals within a species capable of transmitting their differences
2. Formal Cause: the tendency of an interbreeding population to reproduce itself in a stable manner and increase in numbers; i. e., the maintenance of type
3. Efficient Cause (Agent): natural selection by the environment which eliminates those variants which are less effective in reproducing their kind; i. e., the agent determining in which direction species-change will take place.
4. Final Cause (End): the flexibility of living things by which they are able to occupy new niches in the changing environment; i. e., a feed-back mechanism which guides the selective process toward a new type which can exploit new environmental possibilities.
What makes a trait advantageous is what the critter is trying to do. The panda’s wrist bone did not protrude ‘in order to’ help it strip bamboo leaves from the stalk. Rather, a mutation caused the wrist bone to protrude and the panda figured out how to use it to its advantage. Otherwise, it’s just a protruding wrist bone.
Dear Ye Olde Statistician:
Charles Darwin wrote in the first edition of The Origin of Species that North American black bears had been seen
swimming for hours with widely open mouth, thus catching, like a whale, insects in the water. Even in so extreme a case as this, if the supply of insects were constant, and if better adapted competitors did not already exist in the country, I can see no difficulty in a race of bears being rendered, by natural selection, more and more aquatic in their structure and habits, with larger and larger mouths, till a creature was produced as monstrous as a whale.
Maybe a duck made that claim and evolved into Darwin.
https://www.newadvent.org/summa/1073.htm
IOW, Darwin read of or saw a behavior in bears that resembled that of baleen whales and speculated that over a great expanse of time such behavior might result in a whale-like bear (if whales did not already exist). But bears as such did not evolve into whales as such. Whatever the critter was some of whose descendants were later called ‘whales’, it was likely not a critter we see round about today; and whatever remote descendant of some bears might become, it would not be too much like what we call ‘whales’ today.
Remember, Darwin knew nothing of genes or genetics.
And?
To be more accurate:
Species etiam novae, si quae apparent, praeextiterunt in quibusdam activis virtutibus, sicut et animalia ex putrefactione generata producuntur ex virtutibus stellarum et elementorum quas a principio acceperunt, etiam si novae species talium animalium producantur.
“The panda’s wrist bone did not protrude ‘in order to’ help it strip bamboo leaves from the stalk. Rather, a mutation caused the wrist bone to protrude and the panda figured out how to use it to its advantage. Otherwise, it’s just a protruding wrist bone.”
Exactly!
People who choose not to understand Darwin travel to great lengths to distort his writings about natural selection.
Evolution, boiled down to what seems to be its essence, is a tautology: “Mutable things mutate”, and it is *not* survival of the fittest, but survival of the fit enough. Thus, variations remain and reversion happens, when conditions necessitate it. Biological bodies run on chemistry, too; so there are multiple paths for pretty much all complex reactions. Most mutations are neutral. Some are relatively and conditionally optimal and some are not; and the future being unknown with respect to said mutable creatures, thus they’re ‘conservative’ and try to minimize mutations, using chemistry.
Speaking of politics in science, the Eisenhower quote regarding the military-industrial complex is widely remembered. Less well remembered is the government-academia complex run by a ‘technocratic’ ‘elite’. That’s where we are.
‘Survival of the fittest’ was iirc Herbert Spencer, not Darwin, who never said such things.
It is close to, but not quite a tautology. Like: heavy things fall because of gravity. We can measure gravity from the fall of heavy things. It is not that mutable being mutates, its that the mutations that are useful (or which the critter makes to be useful) tend to get passed along provided they are hereditable. When enough such changes accumulate in a population, humans give it a new name.
I’ve studied both chemistry and physics (PhD from Columbia as a George B. Pegram Distinguished Fellow) and although I chose to work in industry (Polaroid, RCA, Allied Chemical), I have done a lot of cooperative research with universities like Princeton (see here for example), Stanford, MIT, Penn State, and Univ. of Delaware. I have my share of awards, papers, and patents, and you may have used some of the products I helped bring from the laboratory into the marketplace.
I define science operationally as a process:
Science is an iterative, self-correcting process that relies on experimental observations and direct measurements to test its theories and hypotheses. The purpose is to extend knowledge by extrapolating into new and unknown areas. What a scientist thinks or believes about a theory or hypothesis is irrelevant, because the experimental measurements are what count. Only after repeatedly verifying those measurements does a result finally become a scientific fact.
By definition, nothing in science can ever be “settled.” The self-correcting part of the scientific process necessarily exposes every well-established scientific fact to continual scrutiny. That’s why one of the most comprehensive collections of scientific facts, the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, is updated every year to provide the latest results of the best measurements that determine those facts.
As nobody (besides scientists) needs science to live, as you can consider the world flat o round without any serious consequence to your life, science is not a good that you can sell or buy in the market and scientists have it hard selling their stuff. Kings and governments are the only corporations stupid enough where scientists can look for funds, buying the probability of a big discovery or a vaccine for a malady. To do that scientists must get into politics and follow the narratives needed by rulers and politicos, whose relation with reality is always thin.
It is not that mutable being mutates, its that the mutations that are useful (or which the critter makes to be useful) tend to get passed along provided they are hereditable
Darwinists are forever trying to sneak teleology into their random this, mutation that, natural selection the other thing. just so claims.
Yes an animal which suffers a mutation decides whether or not that mutation he suffers from is “good” and so he will choose to pass it on if he can, who can doubt that?
Remember, Darwin knew nothing of genes or genetics.
The last four words ought be dropped as a nonhereditary vestigial defense of the monstrous mendacious fraud.
@MrChuck
Light in a strong gravity field gets redshifted, it does not go slower. If the field is strong enough, in a Black Hole, all light paths curve back into the hole, they wont reach you so cannot see them.
When I had a Quantum Physics class in university, there was no Interpretation. In short: These are the rules to turn Classical Physics concepts into their Quantum equivalents. For some rules nobody understands why they work.
And then you get Quantum Field Theory.
http://www.domcentral.org/farrell/companion/compfram.htm
Father Walter Farrell had a certain genius when it came to explaining complex philosophical ideas – and The Summa is certainly that.
One can look at the column on the left and see to what Part and Response to The Summa it refers to. It is useful as an intellectual emetic to purge from the intellect the progressive poison far too many modern men have been convinced to swallow so as to be “enlightened.”
This excellent companion to The Summa is meant for the consumption of the everyday Joe and Jolene Christian and it is useful to read what is essentially the orthodox exegesis of The Summa by a faithful and highly intelligent Christian.
ABS is tempted to invoke the teaching of an Ecumenical Council to blow this macroevolution-is-Darwin’s-Doctrine-and-it-is-scientific turd out of the philosophical punch bowl but the explication and explanation of evolution is handled so well by Father Farrell that the temptation is easily resisted.
“There is only one science. It is called ‘physics.’ Everything else is stamp collecting.” (Rutherford, via Heinlein)
P. Jones: Ah but does the physicist know his history almost to a man they do not,
the stamp collector on the other hand at least has some inkling.
For the most part. they do not know what teleology is. Once you take an Aristotelian tack, the whole thing makes much more sense.
Given the material and formal causes [being] mentioned above and the efficient and final causes [becoming] also mentioned, it is hard to conceive that phenotypical change does not take place. Darwin did not suppose that such change might be sudden, massive, and pointed, but as I said he did not know of friar Mendel and his genetics, let alone modern discoveries like editing, self-repair, or epigenetics.
Which is is, a tautology or a fraud? It can’t be both.