Is There Any Hope For Trump? — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Let’s face it. Neither you nor I can name, or even imagine, a single person from any walk of life or political persuasion, who could have withstood the continuous firestorm of rage directed against The Donald for four straight and unending years. No one.
There are some who still think that Donald is a genius (evil or good), and that he actually schemes things out in his mind. I disagree. Donald is instinctual. He’s a barbarian. He’s a simpleton. That is not an insult. Simple is not a negative trait. Simplicity removes all hesitation. After all, God is the simplest Being of all. He has only one trait (goodness), and He’s only ever had one idea. And He has never hesitated in this idea. Our apparent dilemma today is simply the fact of being at the current moment of that one idea. All of which will ultimately redound to His glory. And the glory of anyone smart enough to sign onboard to His thought.
But Donald has detected the real political facts, and they have repelled him. Why? Because he’s a simple American. And he decided (once he actually won, to his amazement) to do something about it. I think he concluded that there was a reason for his win. He was supposed to fulfill a heavy purpose. No, I don’t believe he understood the gravity of this purpose. Nor did we, at first. But I do believe he is now convinced he was put here for a purpose. A higher purpose, to be specific.
I’m not arguing that Donald is a theologian, or anything close. But he is a human, which means he can see, inductively, that there is a purpose to life. He can see it because he is willing to see it. To him, that purpose is embodied in the notion of Nation and patriotism. I think that’s as far as it goes. At least, in 2016 it was as far as he could see. I think he is now aware of the difference between human and in-human opposition. Being the fighter he is, I think this actually energizes him. He actually likes to fight. He is good at it. Very good. We couldn’t have asked for anyone better. Politeness has failed us, for a hundred years.
No one unaided could have fought the fight Donald has fought, and survived. And therein lies the key. Donald has been aided. But not by humans. Not effectively, at least. After all, every one who has attempted to help him (like Mike Flynn) has been taken out by the opposition. OK, that leaves what? Or better yet, Who? Who has aided Donald (for whatever reason) and allowed him the power to deflect every blow in a fashion never before seen in history? Who has ever been like Donald?
Don’t say Caesar or Napoleon (or anyone like them), because they were all in a position to command actual military force. And they didn’t hesitate. Trump on the other hand has no military allegiance he can rely on. Ask the Vindmans and the Mattises and Kelleys and their hydra-like ilk if you don’t believe me. I too was naive in 2016, thinking that Donald would be well served to hire some Generals. But now, four years later, it is clear that the top brass are all members of the War Party, and they will oppose every move Donald makes to withdraw our troops from anywhere on the planet.
I contend that the only aid Donald has gotten (or needed) has been supernatural. Yes, I know, there are two sides to that world as well. And the other human-political side would be willing, even eager, to ascribe Donald’s survival to the demonic force, if they were able to believe in anything beyond the grave (on either side). After all, that’s exactly what this whole thing is about. One side is totally convinced that only matter matters. The other side, well, they say they believe, but their faith ain’t so hot. Or rather, coherent. But that’s another story.
I see this slow-motion panorama unfolding at the only possible speed that gives us a chance to grasp the enormity of the impending moment. The moment before the anticipated impact. The moment that has so focused our brains that we are experiencing every nano-second as an eternity. Thus giving us the needed ‘time’ to absorb the meaning of these events. And the meaning is that Donald (and the rest of us he actually represents) are being given a last chance at redemption. A last chance at trying to do the right thing. A last chance being given by a benevolent Force in the hope that we will grasp the underlying danger. And to act upon it.
I know, this seems far beyond the typical explanation that most will offer as to Donald’s longevity. But let’s step back and think about these past four years, and look closer at what has actually transpired. To look beyond the human elements involved in deflecting each thrust of the shivs that have been aimed to date.
Let’s start with Russia-gate. You know the story, repeated ad nauseum. Donald is a tool, Donald is a traitor, Donald is a dupe. Drummed non-stop for four years, having been recently resurrected like a Hollywood remake. They’re never as good as the original. How in the world could anyone have withstood this onslaught? Sure, it was all lies, but that’s beside the point. The point is no amount of evidence could exonerate him because the truth was embargoed by the MSM. We’ve seen a million factoids, from FBI texts and memos to CIA meddling to White House collusion and destroyed hard drives, all ignored by nearly every outlet. And anyone who stood up to resist this tsunami of falsehood was likewise swept away. But not Donald.
Think about that. Then think about Watergate. Back then, in spite of an initially strong force of human defenders of Nixon, a much-less consolidated press corps carping about a much-less serious charge, for a much shorter period of time, was able to bring down a Presidency. This effort on the part of Nixon’s detractors visibly pales in comparison to what Donald has withstood.
How did he do it? By speaking the truth, in his New York way. “Fake News!” Has anything ever resonated so completely with Americans? Hell no! For once, someone stood up and smashed the grapefruit into the media’s face and called them what they actually are — liars! He then doubled down at every moment thereafter and repeated this truth and created the TDS that finally began to rip the mask off the War Party and their minions.
Here’s another example of Donald’s impolitesse. He called NATO a fraud. Which everyone suspected but no one ever had the courage to say. Let alone repeat, again and again. Once again, the Spin Machine swung into action, casting him as a bull in the china shop of revered relations. When, in fact, we’ve been had by those Euro-bastards for over three generations. No one except Donald (and me, in my book, well before Donald arrived) has ever had the balls to speak this truth.
When Donald said something to the effect that the American that fell in WWI (and by extension, WWII) were sacrificed for no good reason, the MSM said he hated the troops. Yet when he tries to bring the troops home, because he hates how they have been misused, they repeat that he hates the troops. No, he hates the War Party and their Pentagon Brass-tards that sacrificed them, then and now.
Speaking of the China Shop (and Donald the bull), once again he spoke the unspeakable truth. The truth that the bi-partisan Western Globalists (a.k.a. the War Party) have colluded with the Eastern Globalists to ship American jobs and wealth to China. For this mortal sin of speaking the truth Donald was called a xenophobic, racist, isolationist war-monger.
Think about that. An isolationist war-monger? Total incoherence! Yet the continuous repetition of a lie, if it’s big enough (as Orwell foresaw) will produce the desired result. Liar’s Logic plus the MSM megaphone equals mass hypnosis. And meek compliance. And it’s worked like a charm. Until Donald came along and spoke the simple truth. And never wavered for an instant. And therein, as always with Donald, is the key. He never wavers.
Yes, he absolutely has to say things in a rough, rude and impolite manner to get your attention. More importantly, to get the MSM’s attention. That is the other key. Any politician can speak the truth, and many have. Their problem was that they did it politely. And the press could then ignore them.
Look at Tulsi Gabbard. Smart, good looking, experienced in war and politics, yet she couldn’t break through to a party that should have been totally attuned to her message. A party that had spent the previous half-century saying the same things by the same lefty-boomers who run the party today. Go figure. What’s the difference between Tulsi and Donald? Politeness. Terminal politeness. TP. The bane of truth.
If you succumb to TP, against a foe that advocates something truly evil (like child sacrifice), you’ve basically agreed with their position when you accept the thought that ‘reasonable people can reasonably disagree’. This explains the illogic of those who, while torching the inner cities, claim that the ‘hatred’ Donald exhibits is the cause of their rage. Think about that the next time you hear a soccer mom decry Donald’s demeanor. Idiots! It’s his attitude that has finally given us the opportunity to open our minds by interrupting the non-stop Orwellian new-speak that has paralyzed us for nearly a century. Thank God for crudity!
The beauty of all of this impoliteness is the hysteric reaction it has produced in the MSM War Room, which has gone all out in its response. This frantic, frenetic reaction has given Donald the center stage to exercise his jiu-jitsu of repeating his mantra which the MSM continually repeats in denial. In other words, he has stolen their car. And made them his chauffer. Nice!
I could go on (and on and on and on) with examples of Donald’s innate ability to flip the field on our enemies, but there’s no need. You already know them. Ukraine-gate, Impeachment, KungFlu, Kenosha, Baltimore, etc. In every instance Donald is falsely accused of causing the things he despises. There will likely be another ‘disaster’ to come. The script is always the same. His reaction is always the same. Simple and un-wavering.
Here is the best part. Donald has had practically zero (effective) human help along the way. In the end, no one will be able to say that they were the one(s) who saved him. No one will be able to say that the FBI/CIA coup was uncovered and prosecuted. Donald will win without the Durham Report ever seeing the light of day. Donald will win without Barr and the DOJ pursuing the masterminds of this attempted coup. Donald will win without anyone ever uncovering the certain origin of the Pandemic.
Donald will win without anyone ever proving (to the world at-large) the mendacity of the WHO/CDC cabal. Donald will win without anyone in the MSM ever blowing the whistle on the corruption of the Obama/Biden corruptocracy. Donald will win without any earthly help at all. Even surviving the Kung-Flu was miraculous, given his age and size.
Herein lies the lesson. Something has been holding Donald upright in spite of every human and in-human onslaught against him. Donald has done it by only one manly thing — he has fought back. Resolutely. He never wavers, he never retreats, he never apologizes, and he never gives in. As imperfect as he is, he has been perfectly willing to fight to the end. That’s all God has asked of him. And that’s all he has ever done. At the end of the day (and life), Donald will be rewarded. Because he’s earned it.
But what about us? Can we say the same?
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Culture
Perfect article – on the Donald –
Over 5400 Masses offered for the Donald – see here https://www.catholicworld.net/
Here you can sign up to sponsor masses for him – please do –
Nov 1-3 nation day of fasting and prayer – for our poor nation
God Bless all on this site –
Glory be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit – Now and ever and unto ages of ages – Amen
Amen, Watt!
Excellent review and analysis of the miracle that is Trump!
A special man for a special time.
In the on-going war to destroy Normal culture, no fake “conservatives” were willing (or able?) to stand up to the forces of evil, to name them, to fight on their level, to call them out for what they are. Only Trump.
Apres Trump, le deluge?
………………..
Fabulous piece. Thanks!
Beautifully written and spot on – thanks!
Watt stands in opposition to John Piper, who recently wrote:
“I think it is a drastic mistake to think that the deadly influences of a leader come only through his policies and not also through his person,” Piper writes. “Flagrant boastfulness, vulgarity, immorality and factiousness are not only self-incriminating; they are nation-corrupting.”
I can’t even begin to understand this sort of moral preening – Piper just doesn’t get it . . .
It’s worth the price of admission for the simple pleasure of hearing the lefties splutter, gasp, wail and whinge.
As a Non – American who doesn’t know enough about the US election system, I don’t know how to judge the accuracy of polls, but they seem to overwhelmingly favor Biden by a bigger lead than Clinton and pollsters claim that this time Biden’s lead is such that it is almost impossible that he’s gonna lose.
Is this true or are they wrong and Trump can actually win?
He is thin-skinned and arrogant, self-righteous, vulgar, and egotistical – just like every other politician who has ever held office in America – but he has a quality unlike all of those others; he is a tenacious and fearless fighter and he has said in his books that he never forgets a slight.
ABS heard him call CNN a stupid bastards the other day.
That one statement alone makes him worthy of reelection.
The polls are untrustworthy but ABS would love it if The Young Turks were reduced to weeping publicly again on election night.
As for God, Good Lord, Trump is as far from God as Biden is from sanity. Trump is for Usury, he is in favor of sodomites being allowed to marry, he is in favor of abortion for rape (The rapist is guilty, kill him not the innocent defenseless child) incest, the health of the mother.
Trump keeps the left- Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd, Howie Kurtz, Miss Chris Wallace and the other far left AJs (Amateur Journalists) unhinged. drooling and babbling – and America needs that
Historian Paul Johnson wrote a good article on him before the 2016 election, stating that he was the man for the situation because he was not politically correct, was a man of excess, and that excess, under certain circumstances, was a virtue. We might have hoped for someone more perfect, but he will fight, which should remind us of how Lincoln was told to get rid of Grant and responded that he could not because he was the only one who would fight.
Great stuff, 1000 Watts of brilliance.
Interesting read, Ianto. From before the 2016 election, I’ve looked at Trump as a very Old-Testament figure. I.e., God chooses an imperfect man with very human motivations for His purposes.
For a conservative, Trump’s masterful manipulation of the hateful media is a joy to behold. He states underlying truths in the language of liars, presenting an irresistible target to the feckless fact-checkers, who rush off and win the battle on the words but lose the war on the ideas. One thing most people miss about Trump is that often when he senses that an opponent is at the edge of the cliff, he’ll suddenly pull his punches and play out some rope. Often his opponents will then tell us conservatives who they really are without realizing it. Masterful.
Is Donald Trump a genius or an instinctual barbarian, or even a simpleton controlled by the finger of God? To be honest, I don’t care. And I definitely have no inclination to paw through the sausage, for I see nothing of value for me to learn from that.
Speaking of biblical, 2020 seems to be straight out of the Old Testament, too, with a plague and various incarnations of mass insanity, and the clearest distinction between good and evil that I have ever witnessed. Is fear a tool of Satan? If so, he has wielded it most effectively in 2020.
Perfect!! And he will win by a landslide!!
Everyone grows in increments in the true life of Jesus Christ.
Prior to being President, President Trump supported abortion though he did not like it, but he has come round to pro life except for cases of rape and incest, and the health of the mother, which cause for abortion is phony as the child can be delivered first before treatment for the mother.
Also, he has yet to understand about LGBT, etc., that people are not created with those oppressions, but then the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church has yet to set about freeing people from those understandings, itself.
President Trump is growing in Christ. Pray for him daily.
God bless, C-Marie
You summed that up ‘Bigly’ Watt good one. Donald is a force of nature and I
hope he takes a meat-ax to the entire federal bureaucracy in his second term.
He can start by wiping the smirk off that smug, conceited, little prick, Wray’s face.
What rock did they find him under anyway?
Dear Carl Many men in America understand that polls are a tool used by the media to try and shape public opinion rather than to register/reflect public opinion
Polls are as trustworthy as the promises of politicians
Yes, Trump could win
@Carl
Polls showed that Hillary Clinton would win in 2016! Did not happen, though she did garner the popular vote and then lost with the Electoral vote.
Polls supposedly only record the actual responses of people questioned … so the question is … who was asked for whom they would vote … many for President Trump will not say so due to the violence exhibited and promised by many on the left.
So, no trust to the polls … no trust to the bazillions of dollars poured into our elections by the supporters of the left … do donate as led by God … pray for God to give those who have voted (for they can influence others), for those are voting right now, and for those who will vote, for God to give them to know whom He would have them vote for.
Of course, the gift of free will enters in.
God bless, C-Marie
P.S. Nice paragraphs!! Thank you!!
Ianto Watts, great article. Trump has earned re-election. Those Christians who criticize Trump’s “immorality”, should take another look at King David and King Solomon, neither of whom were paragons of personal virtue…but “God was with them.”
I’d like to share the Trump team’s uncut version of the 60 Minutes interview that will be showing, presumably tonight. They claimed he “walked out” but that’s untrue. He hung in there for almost 40 minutes before ending the interview with the stupidest woman on television. If anyone remembers the old “Point-Counterpoint” segments on SNL, this will come to mind here, and you, too, will be thinking, maybe shouting, “Leslie, you stupid slut.”
Trump 60 Minutes Interview, less than 40 minutes:
https://youtu.be/3NUl7qoedtw
Let’s not forget the backing he has from his family as well. They may not agree with everything he says/does, but they back him to the hilt.
Great article, but I still have a problem with the polls. It is hard to see they might all be biased in the same direction showing essentially the same gap between Biden and Trump. Supposedly, things are tightening up, but it would be nice to see bigger numbers in that direction.
Polling is not a scientific endeavor. So-called random samples will not tell you who is going to the polls, in what numbers, and how that magic few in the middle will vote. Moreover, nobody I know wants to answer those calls. As far as my phone goes, unless the caller ID reads with an acquaintance’s name, I don’t answer.
I have stopped drinking for the duration of the campaign season. On election day I plan to buy some Wild Turkey and go into meditation for a week. I hope the liquor stores are open that day.