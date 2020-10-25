Is There Any Hope For Trump? — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

Let’s face it. Neither you nor I can name, or even imagine, a single person from any walk of life or political persuasion, who could have withstood the continuous firestorm of rage directed against The Donald for four straight and unending years. No one.

There are some who still think that Donald is a genius (evil or good), and that he actually schemes things out in his mind. I disagree. Donald is instinctual. He’s a barbarian. He’s a simpleton. That is not an insult. Simple is not a negative trait. Simplicity removes all hesitation. After all, God is the simplest Being of all. He has only one trait (goodness), and He’s only ever had one idea. And He has never hesitated in this idea. Our apparent dilemma today is simply the fact of being at the current moment of that one idea. All of which will ultimately redound to His glory. And the glory of anyone smart enough to sign onboard to His thought.

But Donald has detected the real political facts, and they have repelled him. Why? Because he’s a simple American. And he decided (once he actually won, to his amazement) to do something about it. I think he concluded that there was a reason for his win. He was supposed to fulfill a heavy purpose. No, I don’t believe he understood the gravity of this purpose. Nor did we, at first. But I do believe he is now convinced he was put here for a purpose. A higher purpose, to be specific.

I’m not arguing that Donald is a theologian, or anything close. But he is a human, which means he can see, inductively, that there is a purpose to life. He can see it because he is willing to see it. To him, that purpose is embodied in the notion of Nation and patriotism. I think that’s as far as it goes. At least, in 2016 it was as far as he could see. I think he is now aware of the difference between human and in-human opposition. Being the fighter he is, I think this actually energizes him. He actually likes to fight. He is good at it. Very good. We couldn’t have asked for anyone better. Politeness has failed us, for a hundred years.

No one unaided could have fought the fight Donald has fought, and survived. And therein lies the key. Donald has been aided. But not by humans. Not effectively, at least. After all, every one who has attempted to help him (like Mike Flynn) has been taken out by the opposition. OK, that leaves what? Or better yet, Who? Who has aided Donald (for whatever reason) and allowed him the power to deflect every blow in a fashion never before seen in history? Who has ever been like Donald?

Don’t say Caesar or Napoleon (or anyone like them), because they were all in a position to command actual military force. And they didn’t hesitate. Trump on the other hand has no military allegiance he can rely on. Ask the Vindmans and the Mattises and Kelleys and their hydra-like ilk if you don’t believe me. I too was naive in 2016, thinking that Donald would be well served to hire some Generals. But now, four years later, it is clear that the top brass are all members of the War Party, and they will oppose every move Donald makes to withdraw our troops from anywhere on the planet.

I contend that the only aid Donald has gotten (or needed) has been supernatural. Yes, I know, there are two sides to that world as well. And the other human-political side would be willing, even eager, to ascribe Donald’s survival to the demonic force, if they were able to believe in anything beyond the grave (on either side). After all, that’s exactly what this whole thing is about. One side is totally convinced that only matter matters. The other side, well, they say they believe, but their faith ain’t so hot. Or rather, coherent. But that’s another story.

I see this slow-motion panorama unfolding at the only possible speed that gives us a chance to grasp the enormity of the impending moment. The moment before the anticipated impact. The moment that has so focused our brains that we are experiencing every nano-second as an eternity. Thus giving us the needed ‘time’ to absorb the meaning of these events. And the meaning is that Donald (and the rest of us he actually represents) are being given a last chance at redemption. A last chance at trying to do the right thing. A last chance being given by a benevolent Force in the hope that we will grasp the underlying danger. And to act upon it.

I know, this seems far beyond the typical explanation that most will offer as to Donald’s longevity. But let’s step back and think about these past four years, and look closer at what has actually transpired. To look beyond the human elements involved in deflecting each thrust of the shivs that have been aimed to date.

Let’s start with Russia-gate. You know the story, repeated ad nauseum. Donald is a tool, Donald is a traitor, Donald is a dupe. Drummed non-stop for four years, having been recently resurrected like a Hollywood remake. They’re never as good as the original. How in the world could anyone have withstood this onslaught? Sure, it was all lies, but that’s beside the point. The point is no amount of evidence could exonerate him because the truth was embargoed by the MSM. We’ve seen a million factoids, from FBI texts and memos to CIA meddling to White House collusion and destroyed hard drives, all ignored by nearly every outlet. And anyone who stood up to resist this tsunami of falsehood was likewise swept away. But not Donald.

Think about that. Then think about Watergate. Back then, in spite of an initially strong force of human defenders of Nixon, a much-less consolidated press corps carping about a much-less serious charge, for a much shorter period of time, was able to bring down a Presidency. This effort on the part of Nixon’s detractors visibly pales in comparison to what Donald has withstood.

How did he do it? By speaking the truth, in his New York way. “Fake News!” Has anything ever resonated so completely with Americans? Hell no! For once, someone stood up and smashed the grapefruit into the media’s face and called them what they actually are — liars! He then doubled down at every moment thereafter and repeated this truth and created the TDS that finally began to rip the mask off the War Party and their minions.

Here’s another example of Donald’s impolitesse. He called NATO a fraud. Which everyone suspected but no one ever had the courage to say. Let alone repeat, again and again. Once again, the Spin Machine swung into action, casting him as a bull in the china shop of revered relations. When, in fact, we’ve been had by those Euro-bastards for over three generations. No one except Donald (and me, in my book, well before Donald arrived) has ever had the balls to speak this truth.

When Donald said something to the effect that the American that fell in WWI (and by extension, WWII) were sacrificed for no good reason, the MSM said he hated the troops. Yet when he tries to bring the troops home, because he hates how they have been misused, they repeat that he hates the troops. No, he hates the War Party and their Pentagon Brass-tards that sacrificed them, then and now.

Speaking of the China Shop (and Donald the bull), once again he spoke the unspeakable truth. The truth that the bi-partisan Western Globalists (a.k.a. the War Party) have colluded with the Eastern Globalists to ship American jobs and wealth to China. For this mortal sin of speaking the truth Donald was called a xenophobic, racist, isolationist war-monger.

Think about that. An isolationist war-monger? Total incoherence! Yet the continuous repetition of a lie, if it’s big enough (as Orwell foresaw) will produce the desired result. Liar’s Logic plus the MSM megaphone equals mass hypnosis. And meek compliance. And it’s worked like a charm. Until Donald came along and spoke the simple truth. And never wavered for an instant. And therein, as always with Donald, is the key. He never wavers.

Yes, he absolutely has to say things in a rough, rude and impolite manner to get your attention. More importantly, to get the MSM’s attention. That is the other key. Any politician can speak the truth, and many have. Their problem was that they did it politely. And the press could then ignore them.

Look at Tulsi Gabbard. Smart, good looking, experienced in war and politics, yet she couldn’t break through to a party that should have been totally attuned to her message. A party that had spent the previous half-century saying the same things by the same lefty-boomers who run the party today. Go figure. What’s the difference between Tulsi and Donald? Politeness. Terminal politeness. TP. The bane of truth.

If you succumb to TP, against a foe that advocates something truly evil (like child sacrifice), you’ve basically agreed with their position when you accept the thought that ‘reasonable people can reasonably disagree’. This explains the illogic of those who, while torching the inner cities, claim that the ‘hatred’ Donald exhibits is the cause of their rage. Think about that the next time you hear a soccer mom decry Donald’s demeanor. Idiots! It’s his attitude that has finally given us the opportunity to open our minds by interrupting the non-stop Orwellian new-speak that has paralyzed us for nearly a century. Thank God for crudity!

The beauty of all of this impoliteness is the hysteric reaction it has produced in the MSM War Room, which has gone all out in its response. This frantic, frenetic reaction has given Donald the center stage to exercise his jiu-jitsu of repeating his mantra which the MSM continually repeats in denial. In other words, he has stolen their car. And made them his chauffer. Nice!

I could go on (and on and on and on) with examples of Donald’s innate ability to flip the field on our enemies, but there’s no need. You already know them. Ukraine-gate, Impeachment, KungFlu, Kenosha, Baltimore, etc. In every instance Donald is falsely accused of causing the things he despises. There will likely be another ‘disaster’ to come. The script is always the same. His reaction is always the same. Simple and un-wavering.

Here is the best part. Donald has had practically zero (effective) human help along the way. In the end, no one will be able to say that they were the one(s) who saved him. No one will be able to say that the FBI/CIA coup was uncovered and prosecuted. Donald will win without the Durham Report ever seeing the light of day. Donald will win without Barr and the DOJ pursuing the masterminds of this attempted coup. Donald will win without anyone ever uncovering the certain origin of the Pandemic.

Donald will win without anyone ever proving (to the world at-large) the mendacity of the WHO/CDC cabal. Donald will win without anyone in the MSM ever blowing the whistle on the corruption of the Obama/Biden corruptocracy. Donald will win without any earthly help at all. Even surviving the Kung-Flu was miraculous, given his age and size.

Herein lies the lesson. Something has been holding Donald upright in spite of every human and in-human onslaught against him. Donald has done it by only one manly thing — he has fought back. Resolutely. He never wavers, he never retreats, he never apologizes, and he never gives in. As imperfect as he is, he has been perfectly willing to fight to the end. That’s all God has asked of him. And that’s all he has ever done. At the end of the day (and life), Donald will be rewarded. Because he’s earned it.

But what about us? Can we say the same?

