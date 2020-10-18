Left Tripping Over Themselves To Smash Trump

We’ll return to Summa Contra Gentiles after the election.

Some pink horror screeched and howled and tried to take down Trump in his town hall, that was stacked and gaffed with (mostly) lefty plants. Biden had Minime throw glitter at his feet in his town hall.

Twitter censored the Biden payoff scandal story, and then shut itself down the next day, admitting it was putting new censorship code in place. Facebook censored the Biden taking-money-from-foreign-governments-to-buy-influence story, too.

YouTube whacked hundreds of Right channels the same day Twitter shut down. Akismet, the remote spam checker, was down the same time as Twitter—this went largely unrecognized. Many other sites had difficulties.

The Scully guy who was to moderate the debate the sick Biden (Parkinsons?) canceled was caught out to be a progressive hack, after saying, like they all do, his Twitter account was hacked.

The left exploded in outrage—their only emotion—that NBC even allowed Trump to have a town hall. They instinctively know NBC is on their side, and felt betrayed.

The media, in all forms and at all opportunities, are doing their best to bleed Trump and ignore Biden. Drudge, or whoever is running the site now, had a headline showing massive numbers of people lining up to vote early, and drew the conclusion “Republicans worried” (or maybe it was “concerned”).

Dictionaries moved to live updates to quash Trump’s SCOTUS nominee.

Even Nature magazine, which was once devoted to science, declared themselves to now be a political magazine (yes, really) and Biden supporters. (We’ll discuss how the post-modernists were right about science another day.)

Back to the town hall. This clip is an occasion for whiskey to shoot out your nostrils, so be careful:

“QAnon is a theory that Democrats are a Satanic pedophile ring & you are their savior. — Will you disavow?” “I know nothing about QAnon.” “I just told you.” “…What you tell me doesn’t necessarily make it fact. I hate to say that.” pic.twitter.com/FmvUbuV5Dq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2020

Google has long compromised itself over searches, so much that examples are no longer necessary (compare “happy $RACE woman” images on it, Bing, Yandex, and DuckDuckGo). YouTube, too. Just as a for-example, go to YouTube and search for “Tucker Carlson”. First video is “Why white supremacists love Tucker Carlson” from the Vox progs. (If you watch Carlson on Biden treasonous cash-taking, click this link, which will likely disappear.)

The Democrats are still running around yelling “Russia! Russia! Russia!”

The left’s only campaign strategy it to hide their candidate as much as possible, hoping the media can distract people the remaining few weeks before the election.

The only prog masters did right was to quiet the riots. It was obvious, even to them, what would happen it they let them continue before the election. They are now by projection and direct words ensuring the threat of post-election violence hangs in the air.

There are no Meme Wars this cycle, partly because of Big Tech prog censorship, but also because the enthusiasm for Trump has leeched out of the young right mememakers. They expected too much.

If you recall, before and after Trump won, we said he was nothing more than a respite, a temporary slowing of the leftward drift of our culture. It was always too much to expect he could reverse course. It is too much to expect he’ll be able to switch the flow when he is reelected.

It’s one guy and a handful of faithful servants against an army of self-serving get-rich-quick scammers and raving enemies.

And that’s just the Republicans.

Democrat officials, to a man, and to a non-man, too, have lost their souls. There is nothing left but raw slavering for power.

The Internet Police have quashed the active Right, it’s true. But it’s still much like 2016 in other ways. It’s the Deplorables vs. The Cathedral all over again. The polls are just as in favor of Biden, or more so, as they were for Hillary. It’s clear the polls are being used now, as they were then, to dispirit the Right.

It didn’t work then, and it’s not working now. The poll we relied upon last time was size of rally audience. Trump is packing them in, whereas Ukraine Joe is speaking to empty parking lots. Rather, he is shouting randomly at them.

Many have said, and it is true, that nobody is voting for Biden, but against Trump. Problem with relying on that is that the people voting for Trump are voting for Trump. Few are voting against Biden.

All the enthusiasm is on Trump’s side. Biden only has the visceral hate of lunatic progs.

So I say, barring wholesale cheating, and the left will certainly cheat, Trump takes it.

