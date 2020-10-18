Left Tripping Over Themselves To Smash Trump

We’ll return to Summa Contra Gentiles after the election.
Some pink horror screeched and howled and tried to take down Trump in his town hall, that was stacked and gaffed with (mostly) lefty plants. Biden had Minime throw glitter at his feet in his town hall.
Twitter censored the Biden payoff scandal story, and then shut itself down the next day, admitting it was putting new censorship code in place. Facebook censored the Biden taking-money-from-foreign-governments-to-buy-influence story, too.
YouTube whacked hundreds of Right channels the same day Twitter shut down. Akismet, the remote spam checker, was down the same time as Twitter—this went largely unrecognized. Many other sites had difficulties.
The Scully guy who was to moderate the debate the sick Biden (Parkinsons?) canceled was caught out to be a progressive hack, after saying, like they all do, his Twitter account was hacked.
The left exploded in outrage—their only emotion—that NBC even allowed Trump to have a town hall. They instinctively know NBC is on their side, and felt betrayed.
The media, in all forms and at all opportunities, are doing their best to bleed Trump and ignore Biden. Drudge, or whoever is running the site now, had a headline showing massive numbers of people lining up to vote early, and drew the conclusion “Republicans worried” (or maybe it was “concerned”).
Dictionaries moved to live updates to quash Trump’s SCOTUS nominee.
Even Nature magazine, which was once devoted to science, declared themselves to now be a political magazine (yes, really) and Biden supporters. (We’ll discuss how the post-modernists were right about science another day.)
Back to the town hall. This clip is an occasion for whiskey to shoot out your nostrils, so be careful:
“QAnon is a theory that Democrats are a Satanic pedophile ring & you are their savior. — Will you disavow?”
“I know nothing about QAnon.”
“I just told you.”
“…What you tell me doesn’t necessarily make it fact. I hate to say that.”
Google has long compromised itself over searches, so much that examples are no longer necessary (compare “happy $RACE woman” images on it, Bing, Yandex, and DuckDuckGo). YouTube, too. Just as a for-example, go to YouTube and search for “Tucker Carlson”. First video is “Why white supremacists love Tucker Carlson” from the Vox progs. (If you watch Carlson on Biden treasonous cash-taking, click this link, which will likely disappear.)
The Democrats are still running around yelling “Russia! Russia! Russia!”
The left’s only campaign strategy it to hide their candidate as much as possible, hoping the media can distract people the remaining few weeks before the election.
The only prog masters did right was to quiet the riots. It was obvious, even to them, what would happen it they let them continue before the election. They are now by projection and direct words ensuring the threat of post-election violence hangs in the air.
There are no Meme Wars this cycle, partly because of Big Tech prog censorship, but also because the enthusiasm for Trump has leeched out of the young right mememakers. They expected too much.
If you recall, before and after Trump won, we said he was nothing more than a respite, a temporary slowing of the leftward drift of our culture. It was always too much to expect he could reverse course. It is too much to expect he’ll be able to switch the flow when he is reelected.
It’s one guy and a handful of faithful servants against an army of self-serving get-rich-quick scammers and raving enemies.
And that’s just the Republicans.
Democrat officials, to a man, and to a non-man, too, have lost their souls. There is nothing left but raw slavering for power.
The Internet Police have quashed the active Right, it’s true. But it’s still much like 2016 in other ways. It’s the Deplorables vs. The Cathedral all over again. The polls are just as in favor of Biden, or more so, as they were for Hillary. It’s clear the polls are being used now, as they were then, to dispirit the Right.
It didn’t work then, and it’s not working now. The poll we relied upon last time was size of rally audience. Trump is packing them in, whereas Ukraine Joe is speaking to empty parking lots. Rather, he is shouting randomly at them.
Many have said, and it is true, that nobody is voting for Biden, but against Trump. Problem with relying on that is that the people voting for Trump are voting for Trump. Few are voting against Biden.
All the enthusiasm is on Trump’s side. Biden only has the visceral hate of lunatic progs.
So I say, barring wholesale cheating, and the left will certainly cheat, Trump takes it.
“We’ll return to Summa Contra Gentiles after the election”. Nice notice for those looking forward for those posts, like me
Hope you are right
The last part of that video… it will give Trump a crushing victory… I mean, not the video, the subject, the situation, his general response… No one wants that crap of antifa terror… And the dems have to do something, because, next time, when they have no Trump to justify this madness, they will be in the verge of disappearing. They will be a party of 3 to 5 million crazies, with a small army of terrorists, at war against the US as an historical entity. There’s no other way for them…
You know what Joe Biden and Jeffrey Epstein have in common?
Neither can complete a sentence
ABS is going to miss Trump. He is the funniest bastid who has ever had control of our nation’s nukes. One just wishes he had more confidence…
Oh, I forgot. Because of Hollywood, that controls also the TV, etc., people believe that THE CULTURE is moving towards, basically, Marx and Frankfurt, as you say, William. I don’t think so!!!!! Time and again, they are being beaten by the people… Not just the gay/marriage-referenda of a decade ago… currently. Go see the Batwoman trailers, they get “ratioed” big time, like two million to a few thousands… The cuties trailer got 2.1 million to 70 thousand, pedos+bots. The Gal Gadot’s Imagine video, not only got ratioed, the comments were priceless: those atheists will have to think it over… all over again… I think many people are waking up. Jordan Peterson is the apostol of the “hey, lefties, don’t overplay your hand, you are going to wake up the giant [he says “the monster”, since he is one of them]”… He is right, people are getting very tired, frustrated, and they are about to get to another level… Those Hollywood people… They will bring about their own end. Today, they have the brainwashed kids, the college boys and girls, they will wake up too, when the thin veil of the scam be removed…
Copied this from Ace of Spades:
The Consequences of Election Fraud – What If LBJ Hadn’t Stolen the 1948 Texas Senate Election [Buck Throckmorton]
—Open Blogger
200 fraudulent ballots in 1948 changed the course of 20th Century history. We cannot let election fraud in 2020 do the same to the 21st Century.
In the 1948 Texas Democratic Senate primary, Lyndon Johnson (“LBJ”) came up just short in his race against Coke Stevenson, trailing by less than 150 votes after all the ballots were counted. But six days after the election, the local political boss in Duval County produced 202 more ballots that had been “found.” Exactly 200 of them voted for LBJ, in alphabetic order, and with the same handwriting on the tally sheet that voters had to sign. LBJ won the election by 87 votes. Texas was still a one-party state in 1948, so winning the Democratic primary meant LBJ went to the US Senate in 1949.
What if Coke Stevenson had not been cheated out of his Senate victory? How different might history be if LBJ hadn’t become a Senator?
There would have been no Kennedy-Johnson ticket in 1960 without Senator Johnson. LBJ had become the powerful Senate Majority Leader during the 1950s. Because Texas had voted for the GOP presidential candidate (Eisenhower) in both 1952 and 1956, Kennedy picked LBJ to try to bring Texas back in to the Democrat column. Without LBJ, would there have been a President Kennedy? Without a President Kennedy how different would history be?
What if Richard Nixon had carried a Johnson-less Texas in the 1960 presidential race, defeating JFK and becoming President? There would have been no JFK assassination. And with Nixon stepping down from the presidency in 1965 or 1969, there would also not have been a Watergate in 1973.
More importantly, without a Senator Johnson in 1949 there never would have been a President Johnson from 1963 to 1969. Perhaps the awful damage done to this country by President Johnson could have been avoided.
The civil rights movement started during the Eisenhower administration, and it was gaining momentum when LBJ became President. Just when black Americans were finally escaping the government-mandated poverty of legal segregation, LBJ rushed through the Great Society to keep blacks dependent and poor, destroying the black family in the process. Without LBJ’s poisonous welfare policies, how different might things be today?
How about Vietnam? How different might history have played out if Richard Nixon was Commander in Chief in the 1960s?
Without the Kennedy assassination and Vietnam, how different might the 1960s have been culturally?
Without Watergate in 1973, we likely wouldn’t have had President Carter’s disastrous presidency. Of course, without President Carter we probably wouldn’t have elected President Reagan. But, without President Carter we may not have needed a President Reagan.
The mail-in ballot debacle of 2020 is for the purpose of sowing confusion. Democrats want to harvest as many ballots post-election as are needed to change the results of ballots cast at the ballot box. I will accept the results of election day. I will not accept my candidates losing after ballots continue to be found after the election. 200 fraudulent ballots in 1948 allowed “Landslide Lyndon” the opportunity to cause so much lasting damage to this country. We cannot let it happen again in 2020.
JFK stole the election from Nixon with help from the Chicago machine of Daley in Crook County and with help from LBJ.
One has to go with the pros here. The Dems are experts at election theft which is why they were so aghast that the Republicans stood up to their attempted theft in Florida in Bush V Gore.
The republicans control two branches of govt yet they let the Silicon Sicilians rule the media and Trump lets Wray at The FBI and the hapless Haspel at The CIA keep the truth about The Biden Crime family hidden.
Haspel looks too much like Christine Blasey Ford and on that basis alone should be fired.
Well, it didn’t take them long to remove the video
Why Polls This Year Are Crap: A Continuing Saga by Barnes Law.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wf6yr_McIFs&feature=emb_logo
“after saying, like they all do, his Twitter account was hacked” Reminded me of the Xfiles line “We were drugged”.
ABS: You can take any point in history and do the same thing you did in your comment. It’s called “writing science fiction”.
Since we’re on politics:
Test question:
There is a constant cry that “mail-in voting will result in the most fraudulent election ever”. There are polls on many news sites concerning this. So, when Trump wins in November in THE MOST FRAUDULENT ELECTION EVER due to the mail-in voting, do we just lie and say it never applied to a Trump victory, acknowledge that it WAS fraudulent since Republicans are the ones who made the claim, or what????? Are Republicans the liars and cads that Dems are, only with an R after their names?