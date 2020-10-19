Three New Coronadoom Books

Three new books on the doom out this past week, one bad, two good. The bad, the very, very bad, outsells the good ten to one.
Let’s start at the bottom.
American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic
This is the book released in Cuomo’s name. Who wrote it, we don’t know.
…Cuomo undertook the impossible. He unified people to rise to the challenge and was relentless in his pursuit of scientific facts and data. He quelled fear while implementing an extraordinary plan for flattening the curve of infection. He and his team worked day and night to protect the people of New York, despite roadblocks presented by a president incapable of leadership and addicted to transactional politics.
The fear in NY is now greater than ever, with Mask Stasi roaming the streets looking for victims. More than 9 out of 10 people wear them, in part because of the juicing of the panic by Cuomo.
Here’s the state of the coronadoom crisis in New York:
There is no crisis—and hasn’t been for a long, long time. The vast majority of “new cases” you hear of are the results on insane increases in testing, with almost all not requiring treatment. Just like with a regular cold. The second book below rightly calls the situation a “casedemic”.
Cuomo could be out there telling folks to give up their irrational fear, but instead he promotes himself. And still pushes fear of the disappearing bug.
Don’t forget it was he who thought it a grand idea to stuff the genuinely infected into nursing homes, where the bug spread and killed many, many. Maybe 10,000 or more.
Cuomo believed the ridiculous predictions of the models, had to send away the empty hospital ship, and embraced lockdowns—which kill—with a fervor. Even now he can’t give them up.
But, his book is selling, and is garnering great praise from all the usual suck-up suspects who equate “leadership” not with outcomes, but with how well it accords with ideology. The state is bleeding people and money. Partly in response to Cumo’s “leadership” on the bug, and part on his embracing the riots, looting, and mayhem in the summer, which he (with De Blasio) did nothing to quell.
(I’m not linking to this book.)
Brainwashed—Cutting through the COVID Confusion
This is one of the good ones.
The author is John Schroeter; he is also the artist.
In-depth interviews with Oxford’s Dr. Kathleen Taylor on the power of propaganda and Dr. Meryl Nass on the disturbing issues surrounding the development of a COVID-19 vaccine lend remarkable new insights to our otherwise murky understandings. The book also examines the slippery slope of contact tracing technologies that are designed to give way to a permanent surveillance state; the counterintuitive truths of the lockdowns and their disastrous effects; what the science really tell us about herd immunity; the fraud-ridden COVID-19 testing industry driving a phony “casedemic”; the tragic suppression of myriad safe and effective treatments that has led to the needless deaths of tens of thousands (but lined the pockets of the Vaccinati and the COVID Industrial Complex); and more.
“Not only will this book walk you through the misinformation and disinformation being mercilessly pumped out about the coronadoom, it will help you understand the marks of manipulation techniques when you see them being applied the next time. For there certainly will be a next time—and a time after that, then another, and so on.” —William M. Briggs
You might recognize the last name.
The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe
All three of us have been all over the place promoting this, but we still need your help. Any or all of us are available for your podcast, radio show, or whatever. Use the Contact Page.
Sneak Peek: Do you know who published a large study showing all the scientific evidence against lockdowns, saying they shouldn’t be used in pandemics?
WHO. Yes, in 2019. We found their paper and have all the details in the book. They changed their mind in the spring and endorsed lockdowns after the Chinese money hit.
Please share the book with as many people as possible (you all of course have already bought one copy for yourself, and another for your mother).
One of our largest goals is to help ensure this kind of panic never happens again. I’ve long said here that our rulers like Cuomo will not pay any price for the deadly and costly mistakes they made. We see instead they receive praise.
But we can help prevent a panic the next time. There will be a next time. We get these outbreaks every 10 to 20 years. We get flu every single year. Flu and pneumonia is the cause of 5-12% every single week all the time. Government can’t stop death. We need to learn to stop asking them to.
And we need to stop them causing death by trying to prevent it.
Be careful of the Streisand effect – you’ll be accused of censorship as well
If any one wants to check out Andrew be warned
https://www.amazon.com/American-Crisis-Leadership-COVID-19-Pandemic/dp/0593239261
Here’s a salient review:
Joe Kehoskie
1.0 out of 5 stars Only in America …
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2020
I plan to read this book right after I get done reading “Lessons in Humanitarianism” by Adolf Hitler.
Only in America would the politician with the worst per capita COVID-19 death rate ON THE PLANET have the audacity to write a sanctimonious, self-aggrandizing book about leadership while his state’s residents are still fleeing in droves and his state’s economy crumbles under the weight of his counterproductive COVID-19 rules and restrictions.
“Leadership Lessons”? Let’s recap Andy Cuomo’s “leadership”:
– We knew in March that COVID-19 was creaming the very old and the very sick, but what did Andy Cuomo do? He ordered New York’s nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, resulting in a death toll so sickeningly high that Cuomo steadfastly refuses to disclose it. (“New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy” — Associated Press, August 11, 2020.)
Interestingly the positive reviews to negative reviews just about matches how NY feels about the idiot
I’m sorry – cut off part of the review:
– We knew in March that COVID-19 was creaming the obese, but what did Andy Cuomo do? He kept the bakeries, liquor stores, and donut shops open while ordering the gyms to close — and he kept the gyms closed longer than just about all other businesses in New York.
– We knew in March that COVID-19 was creaming people who were deficient in vitamin D, but what did Andy Cuomo do? He ordered New Yorkers to remain inside as much as possible — after they had been cooped up all winter — and had the police hassle people who went for unauthorized walks in the park.
– We knew in March that New York was essentially Ground Zero for the U.S.’s COVID-19 problem, but when President Trump made the common-sense suggestion that New Yorkers remain in New York to slow the spread, what did Andy Cuomo do? He attacked Trump and threatened lawsuits, claiming a quarantine of New York would be illegal. (Now, shamelessly, Cuomo has 38 U.S. states on New York’s quarantine list.)
“Leadership Lessons”? Seriously? One had hoped that Andy Cuomo was just monstrously incompetent, but it appears he might be a sociopath.
NO, a book will not stop the panic next time. PULL ALL YOUR KIDS OUT OF PUBLIC SCHOOL AND ACTUALLY EDUCATE THEM. This is the ONLY thing that will stop this. I know Americans simply do not care enough about their kids to do a thing to save them, but this is the ONLY way. As long as lazy parents farm their kids out to the Overlords so they don’t have to be bothered, hell on earth will only get worse and worse. So, I guess those who don’t want to live in the hell on earth due to lazy people should get busy and hide soon. Find ways around the morons and stay low.
As for Cuomo’s book, there is no end to American stupidity. None.
That cartoon by the way is totally inaccurate
The man talking to Briggs should have opened that Briggs was going to give him cancer smoking that cigar in his presence (the smoke is a likely transportation device for the coof as well)
https://tinyurl.com/y3ju2864
https://tinyurl.com/y54vzguw