Three New Coronadoom Books

Three new books on the doom out this past week, one bad, two good. The bad, the very, very bad, outsells the good ten to one.

Let’s start at the bottom.

American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic

This is the book released in Cuomo’s name. Who wrote it, we don’t know.

…Cuomo undertook the impossible. He unified people to rise to the challenge and was relentless in his pursuit of scientific facts and data. He quelled fear while implementing an extraordinary plan for flattening the curve of infection. He and his team worked day and night to protect the people of New York, despite roadblocks presented by a president incapable of leadership and addicted to transactional politics.

The fear in NY is now greater than ever, with Mask Stasi roaming the streets looking for victims. More than 9 out of 10 people wear them, in part because of the juicing of the panic by Cuomo.

Here’s the state of the coronadoom crisis in New York:

There is no crisis—and hasn’t been for a long, long time. The vast majority of “new cases” you hear of are the results on insane increases in testing, with almost all not requiring treatment. Just like with a regular cold. The second book below rightly calls the situation a “casedemic”.

Cuomo could be out there telling folks to give up their irrational fear, but instead he promotes himself. And still pushes fear of the disappearing bug.

Don’t forget it was he who thought it a grand idea to stuff the genuinely infected into nursing homes, where the bug spread and killed many, many. Maybe 10,000 or more.

Cuomo believed the ridiculous predictions of the models, had to send away the empty hospital ship, and embraced lockdowns—which kill—with a fervor. Even now he can’t give them up.

But, his book is selling, and is garnering great praise from all the usual suck-up suspects who equate “leadership” not with outcomes, but with how well it accords with ideology. The state is bleeding people and money. Partly in response to Cumo’s “leadership” on the bug, and part on his embracing the riots, looting, and mayhem in the summer, which he (with De Blasio) did nothing to quell.

(I’m not linking to this book.)

Brainwashed—Cutting through the COVID Confusion

This is one of the good ones.

The author is John Schroeter; he is also the artist.

In-depth interviews with Oxford’s Dr. Kathleen Taylor on the power of propaganda and Dr. Meryl Nass on the disturbing issues surrounding the development of a COVID-19 vaccine lend remarkable new insights to our otherwise murky understandings. The book also examines the slippery slope of contact tracing technologies that are designed to give way to a permanent surveillance state; the counterintuitive truths of the lockdowns and their disastrous effects; what the science really tell us about herd immunity; the fraud-ridden COVID-19 testing industry driving a phony “casedemic”; the tragic suppression of myriad safe and effective treatments that has led to the needless deaths of tens of thousands (but lined the pockets of the Vaccinati and the COVID Industrial Complex); and more. “Not only will this book walk you through the misinformation and disinformation being mercilessly pumped out about the coronadoom, it will help you understand the marks of manipulation techniques when you see them being applied the next time. For there certainly will be a next time—and a time after that, then another, and so on.” —William M. Briggs

You might recognize the last name.

The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe

All three of us have been all over the place promoting this, but we still need your help. Any or all of us are available for your podcast, radio show, or whatever. Use the Contact Page.

Sneak Peek: Do you know who published a large study showing all the scientific evidence against lockdowns, saying they shouldn’t be used in pandemics?

WHO. Yes, in 2019. We found their paper and have all the details in the book. They changed their mind in the spring and endorsed lockdowns after the Chinese money hit.

Please share the book with as many people as possible (you all of course have already bought one copy for yourself, and another for your mother).

One of our largest goals is to help ensure this kind of panic never happens again. I’ve long said here that our rulers like Cuomo will not pay any price for the deadly and costly mistakes they made. We see instead they receive praise.

But we can help prevent a panic the next time. There will be a next time. We get these outbreaks every 10 to 20 years. We get flu every single year. Flu and pneumonia is the cause of 5-12% every single week all the time. Government can’t stop death. We need to learn to stop asking them to.

And we need to stop them causing death by trying to prevent it.

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



