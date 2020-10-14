Catholics Can Certainly Vote For Joe Biden

Lot of discussion out in the wilds and thickets of the interwebs about whether Catholics can vote for Joe “Who Am I?” Biden.
Many say Catholics cannot vote for Biden, others insist Catholics can vote for him. The angst and acrimony over this question is thick.
Friends! Enemies! This is not difficult! Ex-Staff Sergeant Briggs is here to sort it out for you and give you the one clear answer.
Consider Al Capone. He once walked into a bar and grabbed some miscreant by the lapel—this was back when men still knew how to dress, mind you: now he’d have to grab the guy by his label: think about it—and unloaded his gun into the miscreant’s shorts. Capone did this in full view of many who were sitting peaceably and rightly and actively scoffing at Prohibition.
Capone was a Catholic. Catholics, therefore, can not only take an illegal but necessary drink, they can shoot people in public.
Pope Alexander VI began his reign in the same year the kiddies no longer learn Columbus sailed the ocean blue. By all accounts Alex was a supreme hound dog. Of a Sunday, when he was supposed to be celebrating mass, he was out on the trail sniffing for his many mistresses. Managed to sire quite a stable of poplettes, too.
You might be surprised to learn that Popes were once Catholic. Well, there is nothing more Catholic than a Pope defecating in the woods, as the saying goes. Catholics, therefore, can father broods with mistresses and employ nepotism.
Even progressives agree that man has invented no more efficient way to move bodies from above to below ground than to institute as the state religion international socialism, also called communism. Theodore Maly did his unlevel best to spread this error of Russia to the rest of the world.
He was the guy who corrupted and oversaw the men in the Cambridge Five, spies at the top of the UK government who did much more than their part at sinking what remained of the British Empire after World War II. All became KGB heroes.
Maly was a priest. A Catholic priest. Catholics, therefore, can become spy masters, seek world domination, and be complicit in mass murder.
This was under Old Uncle Joe. Not our Joe. Theirs. Stalin was, I believe, Orthodox, which is as close as one “and the Son” to being Catholic. So, almost-Catholics can order mass famines and build gulags.
I can do no better than to quote Wikipedia about Hans Schmidt, whom you might not have heard of. “Even in childhood, Schmidt combined a deep religious devotion with bisexual promiscuity and a fascination with drinking blood and dismembering animals.” These things are often found together: perversion and gore.
“Hans once beheaded two of his parents’ geese and kept the severed heads in his pocket. He also frequented the village slaughterhouse daily, where he would watch the death and dissection of farm animals with rapt fascination.”
Not only all that, but he became a Catholic priest. He diddled a parishioner named Anna on a high altar (did we just hear of this in the news?) and then he, I quote, “slashed Anna’s throat while she slept, drank her blood, raped her as she bled to death, dismembered her body, and threw the pieces from a ferry into the Hudson River.”
This was in the days before Pride when priests of Schmidt’s proclivities had to practice their hobbies in secret.
Well, we already know Catholic priests are Catholic, from which we deduce Catholics can conduct satanic rituals and pollute rivers.
Pride, of course, is what allows all those Catholics priests of modern times to martinize each other and the altar boys. The term, I believe, is named after James Martin, SJ. Therefore, introducing altar boys to martinizing is something Catholics can do.
Joe Biden is Catholic. He’s for the idea of allowing babies to partly pop out of their mothers, which allows certified doctors to do to the babies what Schmidt did to Anna, activities which in turn drive QAnon conspiracy theories.
Catholics, therefore, can post weird adrenochrome memes to Twitter. WWG1WGA—to the voting booth!
If Catholics can do all the things spoken of here, and you, dear reader, are Catholic, you can certainly vote for Joe Biden.
You’re welcome.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Statistics
The big difference is that in the past bad Catholics did things Church considered bad. Now, since Vatican II and Bergoglian Catholicism, the bad things of the past are no longer considered bad and often good.
Let us hope and pray that God straightens out Church leadership soon.
Ah so it’s like my old man says. The question is not “could” but “should.”
Dear Briggs. Men use LOL when it is not apt. It is apt here. Kudos. Funny as hell
Michael: Agreed. Morality has been redefined (actually, dumped, but that’s considered mean to say) now even within the church. There were always misbehaving Catholics. It’s just that they were called “misbehaving”, not fine leaders. It makes me sad that the churches have gone so far to the dark side.
Nothing like a good Swiftian style post on a Wednesday morning
The photo of Joe with the cone is LOL funny.
Re: Theodore Maly – does he count?
I lost my faith in God and when the revolution broke out I joined the Bolsheviks. I broke with my past completely. I was no longer a Hungarian, a priest, a Christian, even anyone’s son. I became a Communist and have always remained one
Re: Hans Schmidt
You missed the bit: Schmidt then returned to St. Joseph’s Church, offered Mass and administered Holy Communion as though nothing had happened.
Re: James Martin, SJ
Do Jesuits really count?
This is a great one, Dr. B. — a cornucopia of curiosities served with tangy relish.
One of the incidental delights here is a fine painting of St. Elizabeth of Hungary by Edmund Leighton, shown, oddly, on Father Schmidt’s wiki page. Fine painter. Here is a scene, by Leighton, of life-to-be in the coming Restoration.
Sorry, something wonky with those links.
Yeah saw they take one back to Briggs’ home page
But yes, Hans Schmidt was ordained by St Elizabeth of Hungary
And to answer my previous question, I guess Jesuits count as long as Francis is or isn’t pope
Mugabe, long reigning President of Zimbabwe, singlehandedly destroyed the verdant breadbasket of Africa. Millions suffered, starved, fled, lost everything.
He assisted daily at the holy sacrifice of the Mass.
I get the wry humor but am not amused. The real contemporary situation is this: it’s all about abortion. It has been for a long time. A commie takeover over of the US is unlikely, but further mass abortions are guaranteed.
There have been 65 million abortions since Roe v. Wade in this country alone. That’s a horrendously big number of murdered innocent souls. It’s 10 times the number of people Adolf put to death.
Six in ten black pregnancies end in abortion. Abortion clinics are placed in inner city black neighborhoods on purpose. The purpose is genocide. It always has been the purpose since Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood.
Joe Dementia doesn’t know what he’s doing, but his handlers do. There is no issue more important to them than continuing the slaughter of babies.
Catholics should not vote for that. Nor should any Christians. Nor should any Jews, Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists. Nor should atheists. There is no justification, no rationalization, no excuse, no moral argument in favor of mass abortion. The soul of the nation as well as your own soul hangs in the balance. Do the right thing — the just, honorable, humane, and good thing: do not vote for mass murderers.
But yes, Hans Schmidt was ordainedby St Elizabeth of Hungary
Dear John. That in a lie of Dick Blumenthalian proportions.
ABS
Since Briggs report on Hans came from WikiPedia, I simply reported the odd bits he skipped (Dean had reported that he found it curious to find the painting of St Elizabeth on his WikiPedia page)
Hans is the one who claimed the ordination – I didn’t mean to convey that I supported or believed that idea.
I thought I was being ironic.
It’s right up there with Joseph Smith Jr and Oliver Crowley being baptized by John the Baptist and having the Aaronic Priesthood conferred on them by John
Not sure Blumenthal claiming Vietnam service rises to the level of those guys (unless there are other lies by Dick that you refer to)
I guess that would be Cowdery
Dear B, Yes! By Geroge, I think you’ve got it:
https://the-american-catholic.com/2016/02/03/how-to-vote-nazi-with-a-clear-conscience/
Guy, Texas