The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe — Coronavirus Update XXXV

BECOME A SUPER-SPREADER!

The book has finally arrived! Spread it far, and Spread it wide; Spread it till it hurts inside.

Here’s the PR:

For the first time in history, the world shut itself down—by choice—all for fear of a virus, COVID-19, that wasn’t well understood. The government, with the support of most Americans, ordered the closure of tens of thousands of small businesses—many never to return. Almost every school and college in the country sent its students home to finish the school year in front of a computer. Churches cancelled worship services. “Social distancing” went from a non-word to a moral obligation overnight. Moral preening on social media achieved ever new heights.

The world will reopen and life will go on, but what kind of world will it be when it does? It can’t be what it was, because of what’s just happened.

Professors Jay Richards, William Briggs, and Douglas Axe take a deep dive into the crucial questions on the minds of millions of Americans during one of the most jarring and unprecedented global events in a generation.

What will be the total cost in dollars, lives, and livelihoods of this response from governments, on advice from Science?

What role have national and global health organizations such as WHO played in this? To whom are they accountable?

What evidence do they rely on in sounding the alarm?

How did science bureaucrats, relying on murky data and speculative computer models, gain the power to shut down the global economy?

How did politicians, who know nothing of the science, decide whom to trust?

We need to know what and how it happened, to keep it from ever happening again.

You can see I’ve been promoted in the press release of the year’s only must have book to my old rank of professor—though the only rank of which I have ever been cared for was Staff Sergeant. I was fired from being a professor for the same charge they nailed Socrates on.

Although all three of us touched all parts, Richards mainly handled all the economics and moral arguments, Axe the biology and other science, and me the numbers. There’s a ton of material in here never put on the blog. We had to wrap up writing around the first of June, so all the most recent numbers you’ll still find here every week—until the government has the guts to call an end.

After you buy a copy (which all of you, of course, will do), please post a positive, glowing, embarrassingly fawning review at Amazon.

TAKE OFF YOUR MASK

BMJ Open: A cluster randomised trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workers. “Results: The rates of all infection outcomes were highest in the cloth mask arm…”

Bwaha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha…dear Lord save us from the Cult of Masks!

FLU WARNING!

I repeat my fear that with the ridiculous and increasing levels of testing, the regular cold and flu season—and its associated infections, hospitalizations, and deaths—will be used to juice the panic. Be watchful for this.

Important: See the new perspective plot below.

THE NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect).

Headlines everywhere are blaring—and lying—about “new cases!” Cases! Cases! These are not cases. These are positive tests, and the new ones are driven by the insane and getting insaner levels of testing. Here is the number of daily tests:

We now test an average of a million a day. A million. One million. And it’s only going up. Of course “new” “cases” will increase!

Even if there was no virus left anywhere, because of false positives and the insane level of increased testing, increasing numbers of “new” “cases” would be reported.

I beg you will pass that bit of information on.

Just to give you a bit of flavor, here are daily tests for nine states, most of which headlines report as having “new” “cases”. I despair. Be careful! The y-axis limits change for each state, as is natural because they have different population sizes.

Here are the daily attributed deaths for those states. Watch the y-axis!

There is no crisis anywhere. Iowa and Hawaii haven’t tailed off yet, but the number of attributed deaths (likely greater than actual deaths, as we saw) are small. It is effeminate, and nuts, to ask for 0 deaths before calling an end to the panic.

I should have rearranged these to show the difference between north/northeast and south/southwest. The bug spread, as bugs do, during the cold in the north, and then spread to the warmer regions, hence the two bumps you will see in the graph below.

Here’s the CDC weekly attributed coronadoom deaths:

Even with the increases in attributed deaths—dying with instead of dying from—and hospitalizations—admitted with and not admitted from—because of huge increases in testing, the numbers are still dropping, dropping, dropping.

How low does it have to go before the panic subsides? November 3rd? That’s a joke, son.

Here are the CDC official weekly all cause death counts. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three. Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.

CDC is still shorting its original (week 41 now) data, cutting it off a year back. No explanation why they stopped this three weeks ago. Here’s what I mean, and why I’m suspicious. This is our most shocking (to some) new perspective graph. The percentage of weekly total deaths attributed to (a) pneumonia + flu, and (b) coronadoom:

The red line relies on that weekly file, which up to three weeks ago tracked the 2020 all death numbers. It then cut off the last year (2019). So I’m using that three week old file and the new one. The new official file does not separate out pneumonia and flu from the doom, which is screwy and curious.

Interesting, is it not, that pneumonia + flu always account for a big chunk of the dead? Did you think it would be so high? This is because most who die are old and pneumonia kills a lot of old people. Coroandoom did, too. But you see, supposedly, anyway, pneumonia and flu have distinct peaks that follow along with the doom this year. This is odd, and may be why the CDC is revisiting that file.

In any case, the doom is now under the traditional and expected pneumonia + flu counts, and is dropping. Whereas, the annual self lockdown we all engage in because of the cold will begin to push the pneumonia + flu numbers back up.

Unless they start tagging pneumonia + flu as coronadoom.

