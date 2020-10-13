The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe — Coronavirus Update XXXV

BECOME A SUPER-SPREADER!
The book has finally arrived! Spread it far, and Spread it wide; Spread it till it hurts inside.
Here’s the PR:
For the first time in history, the world shut itself down—by choice—all for fear of a virus, COVID-19, that wasn’t well understood. The government, with the support of most Americans, ordered the closure of tens of thousands of small businesses—many never to return. Almost every school and college in the country sent its students home to finish the school year in front of a computer. Churches cancelled worship services. “Social distancing” went from a non-word to a moral obligation overnight. Moral preening on social media achieved ever new heights.
The world will reopen and life will go on, but what kind of world will it be when it does? It can’t be what it was, because of what’s just happened.
Professors Jay Richards, William Briggs, and Douglas Axe take a deep dive into the crucial questions on the minds of millions of Americans during one of the most jarring and unprecedented global events in a generation.
- What will be the total cost in dollars, lives, and livelihoods of this response from governments, on advice from Science?
- What role have national and global health organizations such as WHO played in this? To whom are they accountable?
- What evidence do they rely on in sounding the alarm?
- How did science bureaucrats, relying on murky data and speculative computer models, gain the power to shut down the global economy?
- How did politicians, who know nothing of the science, decide whom to trust?
We need to know what and how it happened, to keep it from ever happening again.
You can see I’ve been promoted in the press release of the year’s only must have book to my old rank of professor—though the only rank of which I have ever been cared for was Staff Sergeant. I was fired from being a professor for the same charge they nailed Socrates on.
Although all three of us touched all parts, Richards mainly handled all the economics and moral arguments, Axe the biology and other science, and me the numbers. There’s a ton of material in here never put on the blog. We had to wrap up writing around the first of June, so all the most recent numbers you’ll still find here every week—until the government has the guts to call an end.
After you buy a copy, please post a positive, glowing, embarrassingly fawning review at Amazon.
EXCERPTS & AMPLIFICATIONS
I and both of my co-authors are available any time for interviews. Use the Contact page.
Jay interviewed on Mornings with Gail.
Lockdown Reversal Shows That When Science Conflicts With Politics, WHO Chooses Politics
Dr. Anthony Fauci Should Listen to His Earlier Self: Put Not Your Trust in Models
An Alternative to Lockdowns: Declaration Offers Trump a Chance to Lead on ‘Science’. “It’s baseless to assume that the benefit of lockdowns outweighs their harm.”
Stats Hold a Surprise: Lockdowns May Have Had Little Effect on COVID-19 Spread. “Data suggest mandatory lockdowns exacted a great cost, with a questionable effect on transmission.”
The Idea for Pandemic Lockdowns Started With a High School Science Project.
Is The Wuhan Coronavirus Really A Chinese Bioweapon?
Are Healthcare Workers at Far Greater Risk of Death from COVID-19? The Numbers Say No.
TAKE OFF YOUR MASK
BMJ Open: A cluster randomised trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workers. “Results: The rates of all infection outcomes were highest in the cloth mask arm…”
Bwaha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha…dear Lord save us from the Cult of Masks!
FLU WARNING!
I repeat my fear that with the ridiculous and increasing levels of testing, the regular cold and flu season—and its associated infections, hospitalizations, and deaths—will be used to juice the panic. Be watchful for this.
Important: See the new perspective plot below.
THE NUMBERS
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (the old weekly file, now suspect).
Headlines everywhere are blaring—and lying—about “new cases!” Cases! Cases! These are not cases. These are positive tests, and the new ones are driven by the insane and getting insaner levels of testing. Here is the number of daily tests:
We now test an average of a million a day. A million. One million. And it’s only going up. Of course “new” “cases” will increase!
Even if there was no virus left anywhere, because of false positives and the insane level of increased testing, increasing numbers of “new” “cases” would be reported.
I beg you will pass that bit of information on.
Just to give you a bit of flavor, here are daily tests for nine states, most of which headlines report as having “new” “cases”. I despair. Be careful! The y-axis limits change for each state, as is natural because they have different population sizes.
Here are the daily attributed deaths for those states. Watch the y-axis!
There is no crisis anywhere. Iowa and Hawaii haven’t tailed off yet, but the number of attributed deaths (likely greater than actual deaths, as we saw) are small. It is effeminate, and nuts, to ask for 0 deaths before calling an end to the panic.
I should have rearranged these to show the difference between north/northeast and south/southwest. The bug spread, as bugs do, during the cold in the north, and then spread to the warmer regions, hence the two bumps you will see in the graph below.
Here’s the CDC weekly attributed coronadoom deaths:
Even with the increases in attributed deaths—dying with instead of dying from—and hospitalizations—admitted with and not admitted from—because of huge increases in testing, the numbers are still dropping, dropping, dropping.
How low does it have to go before the panic subsides? November 3rd? That’s a joke, son.
Here are the CDC official weekly all cause death counts. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three. Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.
CDC is still shorting its original (week 41 now) data, cutting it off a year back. No explanation why they stopped this three weeks ago. Here’s what I mean, and why I’m suspicious. This is our most shocking (to some) new perspective graph. The percentage of weekly total deaths attributed to (a) pneumonia + flu, and (b) coronadoom:
The red line relies on that weekly file, which up to three weeks ago tracked the 2020 all death numbers. It then cut off the last year (2019). So I’m using that three week old file and the new one. The new official file does not separate out pneumonia and flu from the doom, which is screwy and curious.
Interesting, is it not, that pneumonia + flu always account for a big chunk of the dead? Did you think it would be so high? This is because most who die are old and pneumonia kills a lot of old people. Coroandoom did, too. But you see, supposedly, anyway, pneumonia and flu have distinct peaks that follow along with the doom this year. This is odd, and may be why the CDC is revisiting that file.
In any case, the doom is now under the traditional and expected pneumonia + flu counts, and is dropping. Whereas, the annual self lockdown we all engage in because of the cold will begin to push the pneumonia + flu numbers back up.
Unless they start tagging pneumonia + flu as coronadoom.
You know, on a way, I understand governments doing what they’re doing. They’re the proverbial scorpion. Any excuse to take away rights and expand their own power, they’re taking it. You can’t blame them or act surprised when they do.
What I am more upset by is my fellow Americans credulously buying into this and acting like it’s all in our best interest. And blindly buying into the panic.
I had an email discussion with a college friend a few days ago and he kept calling my skepticism “fringy”. We ended up talking past each other in the end: he said he couldn’t believe that I didn’t understand the necessity of “protective measures against something so serious” and I kept having to tell him that I didn’t think it was that serious in the first place. He couldn’t grasp the premise of my argument, so the conclusion was nonsensical to him.
People keep wanting to point and say, “200,000 DEAD!” but…. last year’s flu season was mild, the numbers are admittedly inaccurate and probably juiced a little bit, and deaths are way off because we know how to treat it now (see Trump). It’s in the same order of magnitude as the flu, admittedly probably a tiny bit worse, but not THAT much worse, yet our reaction has been exponentially more severe and over the top.
Some people – my friend included – see the government reaction and conclude that it must be bad because the government would never lie or do anything that wasn’t necessary.
Good luck on the book sales!
I am going to say this again because it’s important: THERE IS NO TYRANNY OF THE EXPERTS. There is the consequence for stupidity and apathy of the population. The PEOPLE are the ones to blame, not the experts. THE PEOPLE.
Actually, it will be EXACTLY the same kind of world, full of stupid, stupid sheep who are willingly slaughtered rather than actually learn a thing. Nothing changed. The stupid is strong and will continue to be.
IT WILL HAPPEN AGAIN. Humans DO NOT LEARN. I’m sorry, but that is the way it is and always has been. Yet we insist on believing that magically little fairies overnight will show up and endow humans with intelligence above that of my dog. Not happening. Never has in history and there’s zero evidence it will ever happen again. Nature will destroy many of the stupid, life will be nasty and hard, then not so hard and we’ll do it all over again. HUMANS DO NOT LEARN.
(Come on, Biblically this was made very clear.)
Interesting that there are those who think such behaviors can be prevented. That’s as crazy as what did happen.
I question whether it’s possible to have enough false positives when there is no virus left to have increasing cases. Mathematically, I don’t see it.
Kansas and Missouri death numbers look suspicious, as does Hawaii. Covid numbers look a lot like accounting–lots of numbers leading to whatever conclusion is desired. Little to no truth involved.
Good Morning Dr. Briggs. Enjoyed reading your and Mr. (Dr.?) Axe’s TownHall column, linked on Free Republic:
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3892356/posts
The CDC has been on many people’s radar lately. I started wondering about whether they receive $$$ from Big Pharma, googled it:
“During fiscal years 2014 through 2018, the CDC Foundation received $79.6 million from companies like Pfizer, Biogen, and Merck. Since it was created by Congress in 1995, the nonprofit organization has accepted $161 million from corporations.” https://www.ashclinicalnews.org/online-exclusives/cdc-pressed-acknowledge-industry-funding/
We know that “Web MD” is a Big Pharma-funded publication (and my neighborhood website’s “official medical authority”), but what about Dr. Fauci’s (and his agency’s) various financial interests and his own “pharma-phunding”, and so forth?
We’ve always known that “Big Health” is in bed with “Big Pharma”. But is it appropriate for a taxpayer-funded federal agency that sets public health policies, to have a Pharma-Funded “Phoundation” slush fund? This creates, at the very least, the appearance of impropriety.
When the CDC takes big dollars from Big Pharma, and then disses and de-platforms inexpensive, safe, low-profit generic prophylactics and therapeutics, such as hydroxy/zinc, in favor of very expensive new drugs that are far more profitable to their donors…might they have financial incentive for doing so?
Similarly, when the CDC recommends “staying indoors”, despite several studies showing that high Vitamin D levels (sunshine), reduces death rates from this particular virus, do they really have our best interests at heart?
And when the CDC tells us to “mask up”, despite forty years of their own studies showing that masks are, at the very least, ineffective at stopping viruses, we can trust them, right? And when they discount “herd immunity” and give credit to these same masks, and to the kind of “social distancing” you get from shopping at crowded Walmarts, Costcos, and other big-box purveyors of mostly Communist Chinese merchandise… when they credit this “social distancing” for decreasing and stopping COVID-19 deaths, we can trust them there, as well, right?
A growing number of people are ready to wear masks all of the time now, even outdoors, and force their neighbors to do the same, because “experts say” we must be fearful without them. This should scare the hell out of us, and I know you agree.
Concurrently, millions of tests are performed every day, at great taxpayer expense, and enormous financial gain for Big Pharma, for its global government partners, and suppliers of testing kits, testing labs, and Personal Protective Equipment, so they can get as many positive tests (New cases!) as possible and keep going the cycle of fear, and of profit. “Beware the Medical-Industrial Complex!” -Ike’s offspring, or somebody not Bill Gates
Lastly, this article about vaccines is fascinating, but may be criticized as “anti-vax” and so forth. It may even be bad science, I wouldn’t know. The discussion of Fauci’s inconsistencies regarding immunity, in the second half of the article, may be of particular interest to you, as it was to me:
https://www.redstate.com/michael_thau/2020/10/09/933850/
Thanks again for this great blog, Briggs. We’ll purchase your book, recommend it to others, and post a glowing review.
JR,
That sounds like a horribly frustrating and discouraging interaction. Don’t give up! The solution is to set an example by remaining calm when not wearing a mask anywhere, not being repulsed at the sight of a nearby human, and not otherwise asking for a Clorox wipe as the 2000s sitcom character Monk would. Your normalcy can’t be verbalized because humans are irrationally following the leader lemming. If you continue to walk a new direction, you may win over a few and provide a tipping point for others. I hope our friends who have fallen into line can see our example and wake up. Godspeed.
JR Ewing, your comment perfectly describes my thoughts/frustration.
JR, exactly!
Sorry, meant JC that second time! 🙂
I’ve been sharing the book announcement all morning. My copy arrives Friday.
@Sheri — I agree with you that the people are a big part of this. I also agree with the statement that the Experts managed to lead us down the path. There are some of the Karens who are totally devoted to protecting themselves and everyone around them. There are also Karens dedicated to trying to get everyone to stop wearing their masks.
Briggs, Brignell, and Milloy have been fighting against this outcome for at least 20 years. I don’t know that they predicted this situation, but they have all been fighting epidemiology for at least 20 years. Maybe Briggs wasn’t in full “Blow the Ps out of the water mode” for the whole time. He was close.
Those three people should be full members of the Intellectual Dark Web. Peterson, Weinstein, and Weinstein have been attempting to do similar types of conversations to keep this dumpster fire contained for the last 5 years. I get to drive by “THE EVERGREEN COLLEGE” periodically. Do not forget the “THE”. They have it emphasized on the signs.
I would happily not wear a mask going into stores, but I feel for the clerks. They do not need to deal with the Karens battling each other over nothing. The masks should go away, but I don’t need to make a 19 year old Barrista get between a 45 year old Karen and 60 year old Karl as they start spitting insanities at each other. If you are fighting about this in the supermarket, there is a good chance YOU are the problem, even if you are truly doing the right thing.
brad
Well said
Brad: I refuse to wear a mask in stores. The clerks CHOSE to work there, so not my problem. Actually, I generally have them bring the merchandise out so I never have to interact more than a minute or less with the store employees. It avoids any chance of a Karen/Karl interaction. If, like my former now worthless pharmacies that don’t have drive-up windows or won’t bring out the meds, there are other pharmacies that have drive-up windows and I definitely go there. Yes, I have told the pharmacies why I left. Honestly, they could care less. Which is why I don’t spend money or support businesses any more than I have to. If I’m the enemy, forget getting my cash and if the store doesn’t care, I don’t either. As for their employees, they probably need a better employer or they can put up with the consequences.
There were several stores who got tired of the battles and did away with the masks. If no one had battled, we’d all be wearing full PPE and be indistinguishable from one another.
I understand that you prefer to not make noise and that’s fine. I’m not the quiet type, however.
I’m tempted to launch one more screed on the masks, and maskatroons, but Sheri has pretty much said all I would have said, anyway. This last Saturday my bicycle club held our monthly event, a large group cruise on the Huntington/ Newport Beach bike paths here in So Cal. Fully half the beach goers were muzzled up like animals in the hot autumn sun. It’s a sight so depressing that I can scarcely bear it.
I was talking with one of the other riders, a guy who, like me, is raging furious about the mask business, and who also refuses to wear the face diaper of submission. He knows that it’s all bullshit, but did not know where to find any information to counter the fear mongering that blasts across the TV networks. I told him to come here and read the Coronadoom posts. The biggest obstacle to Truth is the media. Sites like this are the equivalent of a brilliant folk singer with an acoustic guitar trying to share a stage with some feral troglodyte rapper and a fifty thousand watt amplifier. It’s sort of -y’know- an uphill battle. Nonetheless all we can do is try
JWM
Mr. Briggs has opened the eye and minds of many but one wonders if his ideas are ever spoken about at Fox News.
Even though Fox is going to hell now that the mimi-murdochs are in control, Briggs would be a great get for Hannity, Ingraham, but especially Tucker.
It is strange to get a response from a sibling or friend when ABS sends a link to them from Briggs. Everyone of them becomes angry because he “does not agree with the experts” or “he is just making stuff up.”
When a person loses Faith the ideology of “experts” rushed to fill the existential vacuum.
The secret to understanding the mask mania, I think, is to look at it from the same perspective as the comparison of fear of flying vs. fear of driving.
Every single stat you can find shows that one is exponentially far less likely to be hurt or killed on an airplane than in an automobile. Yet far more people are frightened of travelling by air than of travelling by car or bus. The reason? In an airplane, we have no control over the outcome, and we perceive (rightly or wrongly) far less margin for errors both fatal and nonfatal. Masks cater to the same instinctive perceptions: they represent a tangible action we can personally take that does, technically, improve our odds (if in most circumstances by a ridiculously small amount) of a safe outcome, especially since the only “safe outcome” we perceive is not getting sick or passing on the bug at all.
I wear masks myself only under two obligatory circumstances: when entering a store that requires it (as the only people I would get to argue with about it are ordinary schlubs just trying to do their jobs who have no power to change the regs) and when paranoid family members emotionally blackmail me into it with a heartfelt, “Please? It’ll just make me feel better,” or the like.