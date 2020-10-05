Trump Likely To Survive The Coronadoom

After I wrote this, I went over to Drudge, which I rarely do these days, and he’s on full blown hersteria about Trump’s illness. Hilarious.
So Trump has caught the coronadoom, and many cannot contain their glee.
It’s not just our nation’s most celebrated wishing our President unwell, it’s also various political figures. Eleanor Penny, who worked at George Soros’s Open Democracy Outlet, said “I don’t hope Trump dies from Covid. I hope he dies from anything, I’m really not fussy.”
There isn’t space to quote from all the people on the left who act as if the culture war we are in is, in fact, a war. Except to say that these folks should not act surprised if some day the favors are returned.
Some commentary on Trump’s condition is more refined, but speculative. There is nothing wrong with this. Speculation is all we have; it is all the President’s doctors have, as well. Doctors’ treatments for most diseases are in many cases nothing more than hopeful, but authoritative, guesses. The only sin against guessing is getting the uncertainty wrong.
The New York Times, for instance, speculates that
Mr. Trump’s persistent refusal to wear a mask may also change the course of his illness; if he became infected while his face was uncovered, he may have been exposed to a greater concentration of virus, which also raises his risk for severe disease, according to experts who have not examined him but were able to speak generally about patients like him.
We, too, have not examined Mr Trump, but since the Times has set the standard of allowing uninformed commentary on the course of the President’s illness, we’ll do them same.
Starting with this opinion on masks from Dr Fauci himself.
In the United States, people should not be walking around with masks….There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet. But it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.
Well, masks have become our new national religion, an obvious outward display of faith. How dare Fauci speak against them.
Anyway, Mr Trump is 74. The CDC says that 1.2% people in his age bracket, 65-74, have died this year from causes other than COVID-19. It also says 0.13% of these people—ten times fewer—have died at least with, and not necessarily of, the coronavirus.
As long as we’re speculating, we might as well do so about Joe Biden, who is 77. In his age bracket, 75-84 years old, 2.9% of Americans this age have died so far this year of causes other than COVID-19. And 0.32% have died at least with the coronavirus.
In both age brackets, then, Americans have about a ten times greater risk of dying from something other than COVID-19. But those in the older bucket are dying at rates about twice those in the younger bucket (from any cause).
Which means what we always knew it means: Older people die more often than younger.
The difference here is that the President has tested positive for the coronavirus, and has been said to be experiencing “mild” symptoms.
The President’s weight is likely a strike against him. Based on an item from the Drudge tabloid, the Times speculated the President may also have other unreported comorbidities. We are thus free to speculate that his health before the infection is as reported, which is fine.
Having comorbidities is never good. Of those those who died with the coronadoom, about four times as many had other illnesses, 22% versus 6% with no comorbidities, according to the CDC.
But these aren’t the right numbers to use to judge the President’s prognosis. What we want to know is the infection fatality rate for people like him. Nobody really knows this number yet, since all the data is not in. Some estimate it as high as 4.2% for the President’s sex and age bracket.
Meaning a 95.8% chance of recovery.
Some estimate women do about twice as well as men. Thus, according to Gender Theory, if Trump changed his Mr to Mrs, she’d have a better chance for survival. (I dare you to find a professor who will openly and on-the-record disagree with this.)
A better guess is to use reports from Mr Trump’s actual doctors. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at Walter Reed said “The president is doing very well”. He said he was “cautiously optimistic” about Trump’s progress, and that his symptoms were already “resolving and improving”.
Or we could take a look at the man himself, who looks like he’s doing okay.
Trumps is going to disappoint a lot of people if he lives—which the vast majority of people infected with this virus do. You can read all about that in The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe.
Trump getting the covid and recovering is going to be an enormous factor in ending this panic. People are going to realize that it’s just not as big a deal as they’ve been told it is.
Lats week they couldn’t contain themselves with the, “SEE, morons? Masks WORK!” nonsense without thinking it through.
What are they going to say in response when he says, “Yeah, I caught it and I didn’t die and I’m supposedly high risk. Why are you still walking around looking like that?”
“The only sin against guessing is getting the uncertainty wrong.” Love it! What a perfect summary of one of the underlying principles of this blog! It has inspired a few of my own.
1. Large uncertainty bars cover a multitude of (guessing) errors.
2. Blessed are the uncertain, for they will enjoy the confidence of their peers.
3. To guess is human, to be certain, divine.
4. To guess or not to guess, I’m not so sure.
Keep up the fine work, Mr. Briggs!!
ABS can not see a safe and painless way out of the Coup conflict.
Those involved in the permanent coup against Trump are this close to being revealed publicly which would lead to investigations, charges, trials, verdicts and jail.
It doesn’t seem likely the conspirators (there is no such thing as a co-conspirator), who would not accept the results of an election, are going to accept prosecution and jail.
Either the Coup dies or Trump dies.
Who knows what is being injected into the POTUS but one thing can be known for sure – ABS does not trust anyone involved in this matter.
It would be nice for the Trump supporters to have the Administration settle on an official lie and to make that public because the conflicting responses from Mr. Meadows (such a pacific and pastoral surname, no?) to his Walter Reed physicians (nine of the ten who appeared in public were white which means white supremacy, one supposes) do not make sense.
In any event, some of our grandchildren’s children will learn what really happened fiddy or so years from now once the books have been cleaned and cooked.
“(I dare you to find a professor who will openly and on-the-record disagree with this.)”
My first good laugh of the day, thanks!
BAS: To your list I would add (from Apollo 13): “Don’t make things worse by guessing.”
O, ABS forgot to add that Walter Reed had the hospital named after him because during a road trip to Cuba to discern the cause of yellow fever etc he said Let them skeeters feast on those guys, not me and one of those guys got the Cubadoom, got very ill, and the other one died.
The members of the commission (sent to Cuba) were Walter Reed, who was to act as chairman, Carroll, Agramonte, and a bacteriologist, Jesse W. Lazear. In the summer of 1900, when the commission investigated an outbreak of what had been diagnosed as malaria in barracks 200 miles (300 kilometres) from Havana, Reed found that the disease was actually yellow fever. Of the nine prisoners in the prison cell of the post, one contracted yellow fever and died, but none of the other eight was affected. Reed and his colleagues thought it possible that this patient, and only he, might have been bitten by some insect. Reed therefore decided that the main work of the commission would be to prove or disprove the agency of an insect intermediate host.
On August 27, 1900, an infected mosquito was allowed to feed on Carroll, and he developed a severe attack of yellow fever. Shortly afterward Lazear was bitten, developed yellow fever, and died.
It was owing to his scientific sagacity that Doctor Reed had a hospital named after him.
ABS: “Either the Coup dies or Trump dies.” Not necessarily. Both can continue as they have in the last four years. It’s not either/or. Eventually both happen, but the timing is completely unpredictable and either death will not affect the other.
I’ve noticed a pretty universal Motte and Bailey technique when it comes to masks:
If the defenders are forced to cite studies they will say they only thing that they can: that masks are not very effective at all at protecting the wearer from transmission, but that they can have a minor but noticeable effect in preventing the wearer from infecting others. Thus the defenders will hammer the point hard that even if you don’t care about getting sick it’s still your duty to wear the mask because it’s actually about defending other people, not yourself.
They will also admit that masks offer far less protection than just not being present in the same place as another person. In this way they can defend their lockdowns even in areas with high mask usage.
But the second someone they don’t like gets infected it instantaneously becomes “He should have worn a mask. Masks will definitely protect you against infection, and if you don’t wear a mask you are guaranteed to get infected.” Again, even by what they say usually this isn’t true. At best masks are primarily for a slight reduction in transmission to other people. But the second it becomes useful for them to do so, they will act like masks are a magical talisman which are 100% effective. Recently they’ve even been going further than that and saying that masks also can grant you immunity to the Wuhan flu and will protect you from severe symptoms even if you get it.
Note too that none of this will get removed for being “inaccurate or misleading”. But say “hey, it looks like Hydrochloroquine worked pretty well in several trials” and see how fast your comment gets yanked, even if you are a doctor.
One thing we can be certain: If Trump dies now and Biden is elected Socialism will increase and liberty decrease.