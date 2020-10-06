It’s OVER, Yet The Coronadoom Corpse Walks On: Coronavirus Update XXXIV

Testing is already at stupid levels, but it is scheduled to increase. This can make a dead epidemic seem still alive. Testing will make coronadoom zombies. Please spread this post wide and far.

MASKS

This was in yesterday’s post on Trump beating the doom, but I don’t want it lost:

On masks, from Dr Fauci himself.

In the United States, people should not be walking around with masks….There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet. But it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.

Joe Biden is calling for a national mask mandate. For a zombie bug.

GOOD NEWS

It’s not all bad news, though there is plenty of that. There are also bright spots.

First is Trump beating the doom. And then tweeting telling people not to fear. This will cause relexitarians, who take the opposite of whatever Trump says as gospel, to fear. The souls of these people are (mostly) lost anyway.

Florida released their fear and the Michigan Supreme Court quashed Governor Whitmer’s forever-extended State of Emergency. There hasn’t been anything even resembling an emergency for months. That didn’t stop her from declaring one because, presumably, she was in the mood.

Three weeks ago, I was told insistently to “wait two weeks” and then the UK would be under siege by its “second wave”. We’re still waiting for that two weeks.

The Mises folks now see that “cases” aren’t cases, which I have been screaming about forever: The Absurdity of Covid “Cases”.

If you—yes, you, dear reader—are saying “cases”, correct yourself. Say “tests” and “we don’t even know if they’re symptomatic.”

China’s Global Lockdown Propaganda Campaign (read all this, not just snippet):

International COVID-19 hysteria began around Jan. 23, when “leaked” videos from Wuhan began flooding international social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube—all of which are blocked in China—allegedly showing the horrors of Wuhan’s epidemic and the seriousness of its lockdown. Viral videos claimed to show residents spontaneously collapsing in the streets in scenes likened to the movie Zombieland and the show The Walking Dead. One video purportedly showed a SWAT team catching a man with a butterfly net for removing his mask. But in hindsight, this crisis theater is somewhat comical; in the infamous video, the “spontaneously collapsing” man extends his arms to catch himself.

This is good news because I well recall many of us on the right—never mind the left—bought these Chinese idiocies. Every new “leaked” video had many frogs tweeting “Here we go!”, almost taking delight at how bad things were becoming.

All efforts to calm the reactions were for naught. At first, anyway. It took months to calm the nervous down so that could see this for what it was.

BAD NEWS

There is much, but I’ll give you only one, which I think is worst.

Shoot up: Medical Journal Calls For Mandatory COVID Vaccine: “Non-Compliance Should Incur A Penalty”

“[T]he elderly, health professionals working in high-risk situations or working with high-risk patients…persons with certain underlying medical conditions,” as well as those in “high-density settings such as prisons and dormitories” should be mandated to get the jab, the paper says.

How quickly and with ease they move to mandated.

EXCERPT

Stats Hold a Surprise: Lockdowns May Have Had Little Effect on COVID-19 Spread in NRO—and no, it’s not the “conservative case for coronadoom panic”—from The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe

Daily Confirmed COVID-19 Cases For The United States And Thirteen U.S. States (Logarithmic Plots) Up To May 20, 2020. Dashed Line Segments (Drawn By Hand) Show The Initial Steep Increase With Gray Circles Marking The First Visual Downward Change Of Slope. Locks Mark The Lockdown Dates, And 10-Day Calendars Show Where Lockdowns Would Have Had Visible Effects. Open Locks Mark When Lockdowns Ended For Florida And Georgia, Two Of The First Wave Of States To Emerge From Lockdown. The Vertical Lines Mark The Dates When Deaths Attributed To The Coronavirus Reached Five Per Million People In The Population. Gaps In Curves Are The Result Of Unreported Data.

FLU WARNING!

We’re just entering the cold and flu season. And why, dear reader, is it “the” season? Because healthy people hunker down together inside to stay warm end up spreading the bug. Coincidentally, this locking down is the same “solution” hit upon by many governments to restrain the coronadoom. Strange, then, that it didn’t work, given our government is advised by experts.

My great fear is that since the testing is so sensitive and is at double plus good insane levels and only growing, cases of the common cold (caused in part by coronaviruses) and the flu will be classed as coronadoom this fall and winter.

It’s clear many want to keep the crisis going, and are looking for any excuse to do so. Colds & flu will be ideal for them to exploit, if they are of a mind.

The “good” news about this ploy, as far as we’re concerned, is that it will be harder to claim deaths were of the doom, since many of the most vulnerable were already carried off.

But I cannot stress enough how idiotic levels of increased testing can and will make things seem worse than they are. See below for why.

NUMBERS

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (CDC has two official sources that have differences). The media reports are always greater than CDC numbers. Yes, these are the sources, which is why I call them “sources”, for the data. The other is the Google: type [LOCATION] coronavirus deaths. So when you email or comment asking for the sources, here they are.

I’ll give you the bad rotten terrible awful not good news first. Then I’ll give you bad rotten terrible awful horrible nauseating headache-inducing preposterously bad news.

First, the daily test numbers continue to increase.

Second, “President Trump announces massive Coronavirus testing expansion” (from a White House press release email). “President Trump has announced that his Administration will distribute 150 million rapid, point-of-care Coronavirus tests in the coming weeks. This action will more than double the total number of tests already performed in the United States.”

The insane level of testing already has nothing whatsoever to do with the deadliness of the disease. More testing can now only serve to keep the unnecessary panic going. Go back to last week and read about false positives and weak asymptomatic positives if you don’t understand why.

How do we know this? Here is the CDC on attributed weekly coronadoom deaths.

That number on the bottom of the y-axis is 0. As in zero. Which we are rapidly approaching. Let me use the grammatical trick beloved by kiddies (though I loathe it): It. Is. Over.

It is over. It is gone. It is not here, except as a residual. Yes, there will be updates to the figure, since most recent counts are always late, but this has been so every week. The signal is obvious. It is vamoosed. Since this bug, like all bugs, will be with us forever, we can never wait for 0 attributed deaths. If we wait for 0 deaths, we will wait forever.

Here are the CDC official weekly all cause death counts. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three. Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.

The early die off scenario looking better and better: meaning the doom got some people early who would have died later this year. This guess is based on low number of all-cause deaths. We won’t know for sure until the end of the year.

One technical note. The CDC is backtracking on one official file! The old weekly file suddenly rolled back to a period in early 2019. This has until two weeks ago given the official all-cause deaths for every week for several years. The totals never matched exactly the new coronadoom numbers, so perhaps that’s why they took it out. But why to early 2019? I’ve used the file from week 38 to construct the plot about for figures before June 2020.

