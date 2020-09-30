Debate Open Thread

I blew it on guessing Biden would cancel. Got suckered by the propaganda I should have known better than to watch, and became over-certain, a cardinal sin on this site. Whether the debate was technology free, I do not know, but even if it was’t, it didn’t seem to matter. Perhaps one of the other two will be canceled, but I no longer have much confidence in that.

Many had Biden ranked low in fluid intelligence coming in. Biden, therefore, beat expectations, which is always seen as good.

After that, ugh. Wallace did what all propagandists do, Biden went into his everyman laughing schtick, which I loathe with a passion, and Trump attacked as he had to.

About the coronadoom, sigh. Read this instead.

Only real thought was that direct elections of Presidents by an ever-increasing and increasingly woke electorate is depressing. Most dispiriting.

And then everybody applauded:

Jake Tapper says his friend’s 6th grade daughter “burst into tears, had to run to bed” because she was “so appalled” by Trump during debate. pic.twitter.com/uNiQVsYkES — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2020

What is it that makes journalists such liars?

My judgement: a draw—because few or no minds were changed. Changing minds is the main purpose of debates.

Your thoughts?

