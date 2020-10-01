I Was In A Movie With Hercules: All You Climate Doom Sucks Got Is Leonardo Dicaprio



I, your humble host, a justly famed celebrity, a notorious, even infamous, masker of scientific over-certainty, a universally acknowledged mind of unparalleled perpendiculars, some would even say an outsized enfant terrible, have appeared in a film with Hercules himself, Kevin Sorbo.

My autograph rates have, of course, gone up.

The best climate doomers have is Leonardo Dicaprio. If we’re comparing auras of celebrity might, Sorbo against Dicaprio is like weighing a Teso la Monja rioja from Toro, Spain against a flat Diet Pepsi made with saccharine and past its Best By date.

Sorbo will also be in the upcoming Faith Under Fire, which also has (ahem) Superman, and a guy from Detroit (which all the best people are).

The reason to mention Dicaprio is that he’s in the movie, too. Several times. One scene has him flying his expensive jet to a lecture on the evils of flying jets. Or maybe it was a yacht. Anyway, he looked in the faces of the UN delegates and assured them that he was Leonardo Dicaprio and he liked to fly. Had to fly. Airplanes were where he stashed his temporary squeezes.

Or something.

Tell the truth, I sort of faded out when he was talking. Not my taste in an actor. I didn’t even like him in that Mutant Ninja Turtles thing. Anyway, last time I was in a theater (and this is true) was for Climate Hustle, the original, a point at which I became, for the first time, a movie star.

Listen close and you will hear the glowing, dulcet tones of Yours Very Truly. Marc Morano, the director of the movie, wisely determined that only having my voice would build suspense and create in the public an irresistible urge to see the movie .

Movie must be good because it’s agitated the squints at Desmogblog. They started raving about climate “deniers”. Far as I can figure a climate “denier”, given that no scientist has ever said the climate on earth never changed, is somebody who says the UN shouldn’t be in charge of world affairs.

Or anyway shouldn’t be given an endless supply of funds to grow a bureaucracy to endlessly battle against an enemy the size and strength of an ant.

This is the point at which I’d recommend you go to the theater to see the movie, only you can’t. Because coronadoom. Rather, because of the government response to coronadoom. So you have to go online.

Kind of funny, though, that we’re on this whole global cooling thing. Way back in 1971, an “official of the National Science Foundation” said “the average temperature of the earth’s climate has dropped substantially since 1940.” And—here’s the kicker—that the “period of maximum warmth in the Northern Hemisphere was 6,000 years ago.”

This was why another ice age was surely on its way.

Don’t believe it? Here’s the original radio broadcast from WLS on 23 September 1971.

There’s a bonus story at the end that shouldn’t be missed.

They don’t say “global cooling” or “coming ice age” anymore, much the same, as these are catchy and evocative terms. Now they say “climate change”, which is nearly empty of meaning, the earth’s climate having changed since Day 1 and will continue to change until Day Trump.

The Last Trump, that is.

They don’t consult me on these name changes anyway.

