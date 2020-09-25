Kerry Lutz Podcast — What the Covid-19 Statistics Are Really Saying with W.M. Briggs

I was recently on with Kerry Lutz’s Financial Survival Network speaking on the coronadoom.

Here’s his summary:

William M. Briggs, a one time professor at the Cornell University Department of Medicine joined us. He holds a PhD. in statistics. Together we went over the Covid-19 numbers. William explains that Covid is a very typical, and not unexpected pandemic that we see roughly every 10-20 years. We’ve seen them many times before, but this one triggered the first global panic. Everyone started tracking the disease minute by minute. It panicked the entire world. It caused the governments to overreact and quarantine the healthy. And suddenly the healthy became sick. Lock people down and hope for the best. Every expert forgot everything they knew about viruses. Governments have loved and they’re enjoying their new found powers. We all know that this is a disease that primarily affects the elderly. Certain governors shipped off Covid patients to nursing homes and long term care facilities that resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths. However, as a result, we should see a lower than average flu season this year.And William also discusses the efficacy of masks, or we should say lack of efficacy. There’s much here for pandemic skeptic.