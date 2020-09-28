The Great COVID-19 Vaccine Debate

The flu vaccine became widely available in the middle of the Twentieth Century. Since then, nobody has died of the flu.
Right?
“Briggs, you fool. Not everybody takes the flu vaccine. Why can’t you stop exaggerating.”
You’re right. Let me try again. The flu vaccine became widely available in the middle of the Twentieth Century. Since then, nobody who has received the vaccine has died of the flu.
Right?
Strange, too, that the WHO says up to 650 thousand people die of the flu. Every year. Even in the presence of the vaccine. Even, for some, after taking the vaccine.
“You know darn well there is no single unique flu virus, you fraud. The virus mutates, and the vaccines changes from year to year in an effort to target what scientists think will be the primary mutations raging through the population.”
That so? Do they always guess right?
“No, but that doesn’t make the vaccine of any less worth.”
Yes, it does. If scientists guess wrong about the mutations, completely wrong, then the vaccine is of no worth at all, and even of negative worth because in come cases, the vaccine causes harm. Doesn’t it?
“There is still some value, they say, but maybe not large. Anyway, I’m not worried about side effects.”
Being worry free is a commandment of scripture, I’ll grant you that. But isn’t it so that even if the scientists do guess right about the season’s mix of mutations, some people who still get the vaccine still keel over early into pit, pushed there by flu?
“It is.”
And will the coronadoom virus mutate, too? Indeed, haven’t several variants already been discovered?
“I suppose so.”
The vaccines being developed now target the known variations of coronadoom. Supposing these vaccines are somewhat efficient, it’s no guarantee they’ll work for the new mutations, right?
“No, no guarantee.”
And isn’t it the case the vaccine could interact badly with new mutations, as sometimes happens with vaccines?
“That is true.”
All right. And isn’t it also true that coronadoom appears on its way out as any kind of major killer? Deaths are dropping everywhere, are they not? Haven’t measured T-cell and other antibody immunities been noted in sampling throughout the world, suggesting herd immunity is near?
“I know you expect me to argue about new cases, but I won’t. What you say about deaths dropping is true. But then you have to admit there could be an even deadlier second wave coming in the fall!”
That’s true, there could. And there could be a third even deadlier wave arriving next spring. And a fourth even deadlier still wave next fall. And a fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, more! All these are logical possibilities. But so far the evidence is this pandemic is like all others and will peter out to background levels soon. What evidence, besides terror and the worry you profess not to feel, do you have for these deadlier waves?
“I didn’t say I wasn’t worried about a second deadly wave. Isn’t it enough that it could happen? Some models say it could.”
The same models that got the first wave so wrong? Plus you do recall that every model every only says what they’re told to say? Never mind, skip it. Low-blow question. We were talking about vaccines, so let’s stick to that.
Let me summarize. Vaccines protect but don’t guarantee that people who take them won’t die from the bugs vaccinated against. The bugs themselves mutate and stymie vaccination efforts, and even cause problems, even deadly problems, with mutation-vaccine interactions. This new vaccine for the coronavirus, the first ever vaccine of its type in humans, has caused some nasty side effects in trials, and will likely do so in general populations.
Plus, most people wouldn’t need it. I mean, those under, say, 60 and healthy are at more risk of slipping and falling on banana peels and cracking open their skulls than in succumbing to coroadoom. This will be even truer by the time the vaccine actually arrives.
“There you go exaggerating again. I wish you’d stop it.”
Very well. You take my point. The young and healthy aren’t dying from coronadoom and don’t need a vaccine. Finally, the bug seems, like in all pandemics, to be fading away. A vaccine, whatever its merits, isn’t universal salvation against the virus, yes?
“Not universal, no.”
It just doesn’t seem necessary for most people, especially those tens, perhaps even hundreds, of millions who already had the bug, most without even knowing it, and who are now immune. To the existing variants, that is. But it’s only those existing variants the vaccine will be good for. We also agreed that death counts are already at background levels, especially in your neck of the woods.
“I suppose so.”
So we needn’t wait for a vaccine to return to our old way of lives. We can do so now, yes?
“No. I still insist we stay in a state of emergency until the vaccine saves us all.”
Can’t talk you out of it?
“No, you can’t.”
Well, thank you for talking to me today, Governor Boris Whitmer. It’s been a pleasure.
“The pleasure was all mine.”
Polio
The Blonde Bombshell recommends this interesting thread about polio, and the polio vaccine. I’m too ignorant on the subject to know what I don’t know, so I’ll let better educated readers critique it.
1. The polio story as you learned it is wrong. It’s one of the most often misunderstood sequence of events in the last two hundred years. I wanted to explain a few things about the disease to help people understand what actually happened. pic.twitter.com/xT7YjIb4kZ
— Forrest Maready (@forrestmaready) June 8, 2018
Gist: infantile paralysis was rare to nonexistent, then, after introduction of certain pesticides, many and not just polio viruses attacked chemically weakened spinal cords. The vaccines were not terribly effective, given more than one virus attacks. The problem (polio) went away after the pollutants were banned or barred. Except in so-called developing countries which still now have an infantile paralysis problem and for the same reasons, even with vaccine use. The polio vaccine is somewhat helpful, but not nearly completely.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Statistics
My doctor would disagree with your opening volley—he got the flu even with the flu shot. That’s one reason why they really never push the “vaccine”. (Unlike most vaccines, flu shots do not impart lasting immunity. We need a different term for “seasonal” immunity versus actual lasting immunity.)
Actually, negative worth is HIGHLY unlikely. Enough people will be protected by the boost in their immune response and the similarity of the the viruses that negative will not occur. Try not to exaggerate…..(Does being sick for six months count as harm?)
People react to a whole lot of things. That argument is frankly just stupid. If you outlawed everthing I react to, you can kiss over half a dozen antibiotics, some narcotic pain killers, and one type of insulin goodbye. Just because I need to have an epipen handy in no way means the drug is bad. Nor does being sick six months after the last flu shot. It just means I shouldn’t take them.
Seriously, pesticides and polio? You couldn’t stick with the actual explanation that makes scientific sense????
You ran off the rails on this one….Been reading too much Jon Rappoport again?
I am very interested in the poilo disucssion – we have spent so much time om the germ theory of disease we have neglected the very real possibilities of the changes to the body’s evironment which allows or prevents those germs from affecting us. Thre is strong evidence that gut flora affects nearly every aspect of our bodies – mood, hunger, metabolism, etc. Why would it not also change our susceptibility to various viruses?
The polio-pesticides link does seem quite a reach. The polio vaccine was approved in 1955 presumably because it was effective. What pesticides were banned or barred ca 1955? DDT, e.g., one of the most widely used pesticides, wasn’t banned until 1972. Nearly 20 years later.
Polio and pesticides? I’d like to hear more on that, as I’ve never heard of it before. Goes without saying I have some doubts about its validity.
A dear friend, “K”, now in his seventies, has “post-polio” syndrome and has spent the better part of his life with crutches and a wheelchair. When K was a young boy in the midwest, he and some friends were playing in a large creek, and one of the boys bullied him into drinking creek water from his shoe. Soon thereafter, K was deathly ill with polio, and spent at least one year in an iron lung, like those in that photo.
Post-polio syndrome means his nerves continue to deteriorate, and the less he uses his muscles, the better, because using his muscles wears them out instead of making them stronger.
I don’t know about the pesticide issue, but Polio is an actual thing, and the vaccine is a Godsend for this virus. Without knowing much of the science, it appears that some viruses, such as Polio and Smallpox, are totally wiped out by vaccines, while others, such as Coronaviruses and HIV, are not.
In 2019 alone, some 700,000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses, worldwide, from HIV. Millions have died from this terrible virus, and yet there’s still no vaccine, nor any demand for quarantines or contact tracing. I understand that Dr. Fauci was put in charge of the AIDS virus, too, very early on, although he treats that “pandemic” a little differently and always has done. Indeed, California recently de-criminalized the knowing transmission of HIV.
Sadly for all of us, Medical Science is now as politicized as Climate Science. Thanks for another thought-provoking column, Dr. Briggs.
Maready is a loon. There’s no other way of putting it.
I was kinda waitin’ for CDQ to weigh in on the polio thing
I CAN see environmental factors increasing susceptibility, but…
There. is no 100% protection from a vaccine. There are also those who have side effects just as with any medicine or input.
What the vaccine is intended to do is to prevent or lessen the effects of the disease in part, by preparing the system for the infection.
It will be the same for some or many of the vaccines developed for this disease, which isn’t a flu strain.
Influenza is a coronavirus. Covid is a strain of corona virus not a strain of flu.
Makes no difference, vaccines are not all intended or designed or used for the identical effect. Some give temporary immunity, some lessen symptoms to prevent serious illness, some “injections” are prophylactic, allowing perhaps elderly to have access with family members.
If you don’t want a vaccine don’t have one. There are enough who take up the flu vaccines.
I always have a flue vaccine when I’m working.
I caught swine flu when it was first around, at least that was what was assumed. New diseases are easy to avoid when you don’t have to go near anyone.
The fear over the vaccine is just more fear of the unknown and the usual opportunity to demonstrate fear and mistrust.
Another important thing to recognise is that one of the reasons people live as long as they do is due to infection control and vaccination for flu and pneumonia. Your loved ones have most likely benefited from the preventative measures of others in providing herd immunity. Being amongst others who are protected will protect you. If you choose to abstain.
“It will be the same for some or many of the vaccines developed for this disease, which isn’t a flu strain.
Influenza is a coronavirus. Covid is a strain of corona virus not a strain of flu.”
Am I the only one who doesn’t understand what you’re trying to say?
This virus is simply not deadly enough to justify taking a vaccine rushed to market without all normal safety protocols, with Big Pharma being given legal immunity from liability to boot. This virus would have to be about 100 times more lethal to justify the potential risks of vaccine rushed to market like this for the cast majority of people.
And a Big Pharma money-making scam is what this whole plandemic has been about anyway (and indeed of the whole modern vaccine regime, which has spiraled out of control even since I was a kid. I saw a study a while back that said the average kid in my age group received about 8 vaccines growing up, versus over 25 now; and then there’s the way the annual flu vaccine is now stridently marketed and pushed on everyone, including kids) – that and curtailments of personal liberty, heightened mass surveillance, and mass socio-economic destruction in service to the ideological re-structuring of the world according to a far-Left agenda.
KGB,
Humans are not fish.
They are both vertebrates!
Covid is not the flu
Vaccination is developed with different effects and therefore they have different applications.
It is likely that there will be several vaccines which will have various levels of effectiveness and application in different groups of patients.
I don’t only understand that from first principles as a clnician, I am quoting a virologist and vaccine experts.
So perhaps it’s news to you or you already knew?
The sentences are clear enough.
Perhaps you expect different kinds of comments which always agree and join in with the banter?
I have no major issues with this post.
Re polio, we have mostly replaced the wild virus with the vaccine virus. Yes, there always will be individual variation in these things. New people are born every day. Old people die every day. Our biological bodies live one hour at a time. The very processes that guide growth and development from the single fertilized ovum to an adult are the same processes that will result in death.
A major goal with the influenza vaccine isn’t so much preventing you from catching it. One is to have your immune system primed so you can fight it sooner and make you potentially less infective, have a shorter and milder case if you do get infected. Most importantly, it is given to minimize your risk of a secondary bacterial or fungal pneumonia, where *that* is a main risk of death. Even if they guess incorrectly about the strains, cross-immunity is a thing.
Yes, antibody dependent is an issue with vaccines. It is also an issue with natural infections, too; though that varies from infection to infection and varies from host to host.
The natural world is *full* of poisons. Every successful organism alters its local environment to enhance its own survival. Every organism carries within it chemical means of dealing with these; but these will have a limit to them. What makes a chemical poison is dose and route of administration. Same makes a chemical a medicine.
See CDQ’s third paragraph.
As to the polio article…I’m staggered anybody takes it seriously.
The article is a straw man, a red herring, starting with the first sentence.
I don’t believe people are so ignorant that they thought the vaccine was going to be a life long “cure”.
The article presupposes that’s what people think.
A level of ignorance is demanded in order that people “must agree” or else. “right”?
Why are readers here surprised to find this idiotic polio-pesticide hoax repeated on this site? After all, this same person lends credence to QAnon fantasies. So if you believe that there is a nest of Democratic pedophile cannibals hiding in the basement of a pizza restaurant that has no basement, why not believe that the banning of pesticides reduced polio before they were banned?
Shhh. Don’t tell them about this:
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/vaccines-produce-homosexuality-gay-gian-paolo-vanoli_n_2992953
https://youtu.be/QBW5QiwSwZU
This lady has two children and a fifty two year old husband who has life changing effects from the virus.
One day, those of you who are putting spanners in the works of the response to this epidemic will be requiring help. You will naturally expect it to be there. Yet you have picked a war with the very individuals who are there to help and for the vast majority of health professionals, there’s no debate.
For clarity whe I say “the article” I am talking about the post of today.
When i say Polio I mean Polio.
Lee Phillips is right. Fair is fair.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8771899/Kate-Garraway-says-tough-week-husband-Derek-Draper.html
Yeah, always good to base public health policy – and the mass destruction of civil liberties (did you see the UK police punching and pushing and old woman to the ground the other day for protesting government policy?; meanwhile the same police got on their knees before BLM protests!; and guess which protest the Muslim mayor of London was angry about?), and deliberate socio-economic devastation, and the re-ordering of society on a cherry-picked one-in-1.5 billion case (literally – read the article; it says docs estimate he’s one of 5 people in the entire world to have had such an extreme response to Covid) presented by media (of whom the wife is a colleague – no coincidence there!) in a sentimentalised, low-information fashion without any context (what are his underlying conditions, and what was his overall health status prior to Covid, for example? He certainly doesn’t look a picture of health in the article photo taken a year ago. Had the article not stated his age, based on the photo I’d have guessed at least 8-10, maybe 12, years older than he is).
Once can always find bizarre, outlier cases for any illness, but that’s not a sound basis for public policy in general, or even specifically as a public health response to the illness in question.
Joy is back, pretending that she’s saying something we all haven’t responded to a million times over again!
This time she goes with the classic “When you’re sick you’ll be sorry!”
Perhaps she’ll be somewhat surprised to learn that we are not just unmoved, but unimpressed by the appeal to emotion.
Next, she’ll quote a big scary number then sit on it like she’s got us eggheads now!
Also, for those criticizing Briggs for even posting the thread about Polio, perhaps you missed this part: ” I’m too ignorant on the subject to know what I don’t know, so I’ll let better educated readers critique it.”
Nowhere does he say he agrees with the theory. Perhaps it’s incorrect, but, just as with the sudden surge in “autism” cases over the last 30 years (which many believe to be vaccine-related), perhaps the rise of Polio over the course of the 19th and early 20th Centuries also bears some looking into.
Given how much we’ve been lied to by governments and media about nearly everything people think they just “know” – including so much about modern medicine promoted by Big Pharma, vaccines, etc. – I don’t take anything at face value any more, and appreciate those willing to look at any and all alternative explanations. “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio…”
“The sentences are clear enough.
Perhaps you expect different kinds of comments which always agree and join in with the banter?”
Not at all, it’s just that the sentences I highlighted don’t seem to make any sense. You seem to be saying simultaneously that Covid-19 is not “the flu” because it’s a corona virus, but that corona viruses are the flu. I know you’re in the UK, but is English your mother tongue?
“This lady has two children and a fifty two year old husband who has life changing effects from the virus.
One day, those of you who are putting spanners in the works of the response to this epidemic will be requiring help. You will naturally expect it to be there. Yet you have picked a war with the very individuals who are there to help and for the vast majority of health professionals, there’s no debate.”
Someone got sick, therefore you evil b—–ds will be sorry you haven’t submitted humbly to the use of a jackhammer on centuries of Western civilization!
Joy, you say there’s no debate, but you neglect to tell us the proposition which has been settled in your favor. Can we start there and then have the debate? How about that? Some of us happen to believe we were placed on this earth for a greater purpose than merely collapsing into bed each night and sighing to ourselves, “wheeew! I made it one more day without dying.”
Malcom,
You are projecting and you’re no egghead, either.
Whether you’ll be sorry is up for debate. I doubt it, in your case.
You seem to be saying simultaneously that Covid-19 is not “the flu” because it’s a corona virus, but that corona viruses are the flu
I could be wrong but she seems to be saying “the flu” is a type of coronavirus and so is COVID-19 but ‘”the flu’ is not COVID-19.
Similar to
Apples are fruit
So are oranges
But apples aren’t oranges.
COVID-19 is not influenza according to this but I have no idea
https://www.ynhhs.org/patient-care/urgent-care/flu-or-coronavirus
Yes Dav, thank you.
They are both in the same category as coronaviruses but aren’t the same ‘stains’. That word tends to be reserved for mutations or types of the same virus.
I have a link, somewhere.
https://youtu.be/3BdPKpWbxTg
Seems although they are respiratory Bourne infections Influenza is a separate virus classification. Not even a coronavirus, I infer from the following, so the classification is not quite as I described. Sorry for the confusion but Dav’s explanation of my meaning was correct.
Here is a simple and early days explanation of the disease and the possible responses. Nobody is claiming anything new, here, but what was known early on in January/February would apply to this lecture and there can be no claims of a revelatory nature about what was already known. That is generally the point I’m often making. Ironically the same one as Malcom keeps making but we are on different sides of the debate about the response.
Minute 9:30
The classification is based on which type of receptor it engages with. Ace 2, in the case of corona viruses. The corona part is a description of the crown shaped protein projections on the outside of the viral cell.
Now I’m going home so won’t be able to respond for a few days. If we’re locked down again and the music stops I’m not getting caught a second time.
My parents need me and I miss them
That’s a pathogen that affects the brain, causing one to forget that one used to be a secret agent, and wondering how one knows karate.
We’ve never made a successful vaccine for a coronavirus before. This is why it’s so difficult
https://www.abc.net.au/news/health/2020-04-17/coronavirus-vaccine-ian-frazer/12146616