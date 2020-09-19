RBG Dead: Open Discussion

Reaction
The most reliably wrong SCOTUS Justice, perhaps ever, has died. RBG needs to be shown the same mercy as was shown Scalia by the left when he died.
Yet it’s odd that in an avowed Culture War, with our enemy avowing our destruction, many praise the enemy’s dead general.
The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020
Suck it, Chucky. New Justice now! Don’t give in to their “play fair” arguments. They never play fair.
“Hey! Stop shooting!”
Are you talking to me?
“Yes, you. Aren’t you a conservative? You’re supposed to be religious and pray for me.”
But you’re a soldier in an invading army shooting at me.
“I don’t have to be nice. You do. Or you’re not a real conservative.”
pew!~pew!~pew!
Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020
See? Even Hillary knows who to blame.
NEW: GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski announces she will NOT vote to replace RBG on SCOTUS until after Election Day, saying, "fair is fair."
— Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) September 19, 2020
The lady-cucks have already began clucking.
She’s not the only premature surrenderer.
https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1307118654908227586
BREAKING: A high-level Romney insider tells me Mitt Romney has committed to not confirming a Supreme Court nominee until after Inauguration Day 2021. #Mittrevenge #utpol
— Jim Dabakis (@JimDabakis) September 19, 2020
It’s going to be rough, because many on GOP are controlled opposition. Self-controlled, that is.
Fun thread:
Reply to this tweet with the best RBG salt from crying libtards thanks
— Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) September 19, 2020
One of many figures on the left threatening violence if they don’t get their way.
If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down.
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020
In case he deletes it, it read (sans asterisks) “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f******g thing down.” According to his website, “Reza Aslan is a renowned writer, commentator, professor, Emmy-nominated producer, and scholar of religions.” Professor. What do you know.
Mount up. You dare try and replace her right now and there will be a war. That’s a promise.
Signed,
Us#RBG
— Russ Tamblyn (@RussTamblyn) September 19, 2020
We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election.
— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 18, 2020
Make no mistake. Trump and the GOP are going to try to steal this Supreme Court seat. We've seen this play. We won't let them.
— ilyseh (@ilyseh) September 19, 2020
Acting in accordance with the law is now “theft”.
Men, now would be a good time to not minimize the sadness of the women in your lives and just know that she meant more to them than you could possibly understand
— Erin GrudgePAC Ryan (@morninggloria) September 19, 2020
The weeping and lamentations from the wrong side have been sweet.
GOP Cucks Or Man’s Up?
The GOP cucks or it doesn’t. If it doesn’t, the left will be distracted all the way through election day fighting a losing battle against Trump’s pick (I volunteer my services). It will create a wave of ennui and reduce their turnout. It is therefore the best strategy.
Which is probably why the GOP will cuck. Cucking is all they know. This will force the election to be in large part about SCOTUS, which will energize the left, at least somewhat. Biden’s handlers will have to say who they’d pick without saying who specifically.
Would they be tempted to say “It’s time we had a transman transblack transable transsane Supreme Court justice!”? Sure would please the lunatic, which is to say, new left. The legacy left won’t dare squawk, even if they suspect this is so much persiflage. The sane on the right would believe it, though, and turn out in larger numbers.
Which means Biden’s handlers would probably have him say “We can’t let Trump pick”, and leave it vague.
Ginsburg Was Evil
Stenberg v. Carhart Gonesburg argued, in effect, that a Nebraska law banning partial birth abortion violated women’s rights. He argued stressed the baby would be “nonviable”, an academic term having no meaning regarding life. If the baby is dead, it can’t be born, and its corpse can morally be removed from its mother. If the baby is not dead, allowing it to partially squirt out its mother so that its throat can be cut by a quack is murder. Which RBG was in favor of.
United States v. Virginia The Virginia Military Institute allowed only men, but Gonesburg, evidently anxious to inflict women on the military, said male-only colleges like VMI violated the Equal Protection Clause. The next time we saw reasoning as poor as this was Gorsuch (a “conservative”) discovering trannies in the Constitution.
Obergefell v. Hodges During arguments which discovered yet another hidden “right” in the Constitution, Gonesburg said “Marriage was a relationship of a dominant male to a subordinate female”. But she said it as if it were a bad thing. However, it was the appalling Kennedy (a “conservative”) who wrote the majority opinion.
Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Gonesburg wanted the avowedly Christian company to violate its convictions and pay for employee’s contraception products. Because they are employers—and because Gonesburg hated children, we can only suppose. This was one she lost, however.
The number of “equality” cases RBG argued for are without number. She did more damage here than anywhere else. One of her more infamous quotations is “Sex, like race, is a visible, immutable characteristic bearing no necessary relationship to ability.” This is false, even laughably false. But it is desired to be true by many, and desire outweighs truth often.
Your thoughts?
No question RBG did the work of the devil. Her death at this time was most opportune. God has has give us a helping hand. Trump now has his trump card. How he plays it will determine whether he wins or loses. And whether we win or lose.
Keep in mind that Supreme Court seats are regarded as belonging to __xxxx____ identity group.
Ginsburg was a two-fer.
The vast majority of Republican senators owe their allegiance to the hostile foreign power which controls one of the deceased’s identity groups.
Those nominal Republicans, neo-conmen, will dance to whatever music is playing, but they’ll dance with the one who brung ’em. Watch as the neo-conmen execute rhetorical cartwheels to justify whatever course of action they’re told to follow.
Well, as that dear saint said: “God doesn’t need our strategies”, meaning, “do good, disregard talk about the methods…”. Of course, you can’t be a reckless idiot, but that advice is valid: don’t overthink stuff, do what you clearly have to do. On the other hand, this is a subject that can NOT be portrayed following tag-lines or model [instead of reality]-lines (ideology). It is about the kids, to hinder the train of the 50 million mothers killing their babies a year. This is a matter of stopping satan in his work of corrupting 4 year olds telling them boys have vaginas and girls weewees. It’s a war of apocalyptic significance as Sr. Lucía of Fatima told cardinal Caffarra (the final battle is for the family). Finally, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a bad person, a bad woman, this world is better without her, especially, women… But we are not like our enemy, we belong to that who IS Love and ipsum Bonus subsistens, Good itself, we don’t belong to hatred or gnostic rejection of reality and The One who gave it its order. We belong to That that, on the Cross, forgave those killing Him for giving life to the dead, the One that was pure Goodness and gentleness. So, we fight, for the good and noble and decent, but we have mercy: I hope she repented on time, so she had the opportunity to receive God’s infinite mercy. He wants to save us all, and His merits are infinitely bigger than our sins, even those of RBG… So, I hope she pays for her evil works and fruits, I hope we can overcome and overide those; but Requiem eternam dona ei, Domino, et lux perpetua luceat ei; requiescat in pace, Amen.
Nothing’s going to happen until after the election. The RINO caucus won’t let it happen. Perhaps the best possible outcome would be that Collins and Alexander might vote to confirm (Murkowski and Romney have already said no) and then Pence could break a tie, but I highly doubt that is even an option.
Politically, it might be good for Trump’s chances to name a replacement but hold off on formally submitting it until after the election, but that’s not the way the constitution is supposed to work and it’s taking a chance on something that’s incredibly vital.
That being said, do you think if the places were reversed, the dems would hold off if they they had both the senate and the presidency? You think ANY of the current democrats today would have pledged in advance not to vote for whomever Obama threw out there to replace Scalia? Hell no.
It’s cucks all the way down in the GOP and this is a perfect example of what people mean when they say the dems want to win more the GOP.
As far as Ginsburg goes, there wasn’t an ounce of principle in her shriveled up body. All she cared about was the result, the legal reasoning always came second. Did she ever break ranks and vote with the other side on a split decision on a big case? Never. Her vote was always in the can when they needed it.
To be fair, there were a handful of times she did switch sides in some lower profile cases, but do you know what she was voting for every single time? A bigger more intrusive state. Expanded power of the government.
Goodbye and good riddance.
In a rightly ordered Christian civilization revolutionary Jews would not be given power.
Trump needs to give the seat to a white, Christian man. A God-fearing, fire-breathing, bible-thumping he-man like John the Baptist. That would frost the Devil.
Ding, dong, the witch is dead, the wicked witch is dead!
Now if only the moral munchkins of the senate would have the intestinal fortitude to do the right thing and accept a real American to replace her.
“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” So Chuck Schumer believes the last election was done by gerbils and humans were not involved. Delusional, at best. Totally psychotic, most likely. People did have a voice and told the old coot they don’t like his stupidity and cruelty.
Murkowski is a lying piece of crap democrat too cowardly not to lie to win an election and her constituents are as stupid as those who voted “R” and got a transsexual, Satan-worshipping cop-hater BLM “it” on the ballot as an“R” for SHERIFF because Republicans are morons too.
Mitt is trying to compete with Murdowski for a better place in Hell. He’s a bitter loser, coward and evil. Again, think tranny, Satan-worshipper with an “R” after its name, supporting the BLM. Hateful man. (Yes, the tranny is my hero. It pointed out the complete idiocy of ALL voters. Suck it up Republicans–you’re as stupid as Dems, whether you admit it or not.)
As far a burning the whole thing down, they already are, so it’s a really, really, really stupid threat. Satanism IS a religion, by the way. There’s already a war. You CANNOT top the idiocy you’re already involved in. Go home, give it up and accept the “Stupid of the Decade” award.
Democrats recognize NO law—murder, arson, theft, looting, etc are all LEGAL if it helps the cause. Democrat=anarchist.
I’m female and thought the mini-twit on the court was one of the worst things for America ever. So women, shut the hell up and stop trying to speak for others that think you are flaming, crying, stupid, worthless, vile things like you are. Not all women, though fewer by the minute, are stupid, emotional, fools out to destroy humanity out of revenge and bitterness. Some have brains and use them.
They have known for some time now Ginsburg was close to death. The media lied about her being fine (gasp!). Trump had already started mentioning Supreme Court nominees. You just thought it was for the election. See how clueless you are????
Dean: Revolutionary ANYTHING has no place in a civilized society and most certainly not on the top court in the land. You end up with the court replacing Congress and making laws–like they do now. Anti-semitic remarks show how evil one really is inside. I agree a male needs to be appointed, only because women were handed law degrees specifically to destroy this country. You can’t stop it without getting rid of the women.
Trump should appoint a male Christian to replace that dead person who was, let’s face it, just a bunch of cells.
Do it today and to hell with “fair”
Don’t play fair Trump.
Like Al Davis of the Oakland Raiders used to say “Just win, Baby”
“… this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
(*sigh*) Chucky’s still here. Quite a slip there. Either he thinks the (*ahem*) Harris-Biden team will be elected or he’s willing to wait at least four more years.
Sheri, not only am I anti-Semitic; I’m also racist, sexist, and homophobic.
Even without Murkowski or Romney a SCOTUS nominee would would result in a tie in the senate thenVP Pence would cast the deciding vote.
I say go for it. Nominate Amy Coney Barrett.
We may never get another chance at somehow limiting abortion.