RBG Dead: Open Discussion

The most reliably wrong SCOTUS Justice, perhaps ever, has died. RBG needs to be shown the same mercy as was shown Scalia by the left when he died.

Yet it’s odd that in an avowed Culture War, with our enemy avowing our destruction, many praise the enemy’s dead general.

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Suck it, Chucky. New Justice now! Don’t give in to their “play fair” arguments. They never play fair.

“Hey! Stop shooting!”

Are you talking to me?

“Yes, you. Aren’t you a conservative? You’re supposed to be religious and pray for me.”

But you’re a soldier in an invading army shooting at me.

“I don’t have to be nice. You do. Or you’re not a real conservative.”

pew!~pew!~pew!

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

See? Even Hillary knows who to blame.

NEW: GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski announces she will NOT vote to replace RBG on SCOTUS until after Election Day, saying, "fair is fair." — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) September 19, 2020

The lady-cucks have already began clucking.

She’s not the only premature surrenderer.

https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1307118654908227586

BREAKING: A high-level Romney insider tells me Mitt Romney has committed to not confirming a Supreme Court nominee until after Inauguration Day 2021. #Mittrevenge #utpol — Jim Dabakis (@JimDabakis) September 19, 2020

It’s going to be rough, because many on GOP are controlled opposition. Self-controlled, that is.

Fun thread:

Reply to this tweet with the best RBG salt from crying libtards thanks — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) September 19, 2020

One of many figures on the left threatening violence if they don’t get their way.

If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

In case he deletes it, it read (sans asterisks) “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f******g thing down.” According to his website, “Reza Aslan is a renowned writer, commentator, professor, Emmy-nominated producer, and scholar of religions.” Professor. What do you know.

Mount up. You dare try and replace her right now and there will be a war. That’s a promise. Signed,

Us#RBG — Russ Tamblyn (@RussTamblyn) September 19, 2020

We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 18, 2020

Make no mistake. Trump and the GOP are going to try to steal this Supreme Court seat. We've seen this play. We won't let them. — ilyseh (@ilyseh) September 19, 2020

Acting in accordance with the law is now “theft”.

Men, now would be a good time to not minimize the sadness of the women in your lives and just know that she meant more to them than you could possibly understand — Erin GrudgePAC Ryan (@morninggloria) September 19, 2020

The weeping and lamentations from the wrong side have been sweet.

GOP Cucks Or Man’s Up?

The GOP cucks or it doesn’t. If it doesn’t, the left will be distracted all the way through election day fighting a losing battle against Trump’s pick (I volunteer my services). It will create a wave of ennui and reduce their turnout. It is therefore the best strategy.

Which is probably why the GOP will cuck. Cucking is all they know. This will force the election to be in large part about SCOTUS, which will energize the left, at least somewhat. Biden’s handlers will have to say who they’d pick without saying who specifically.

Would they be tempted to say “It’s time we had a transman transblack transable transsane Supreme Court justice!”? Sure would please the lunatic, which is to say, new left. The legacy left won’t dare squawk, even if they suspect this is so much persiflage. The sane on the right would believe it, though, and turn out in larger numbers.

Which means Biden’s handlers would probably have him say “We can’t let Trump pick”, and leave it vague.

Ginsburg Was Evil

Stenberg v. Carhart Gonesburg argued, in effect, that a Nebraska law banning partial birth abortion violated women’s rights. He argued stressed the baby would be “nonviable”, an academic term having no meaning regarding life. If the baby is dead, it can’t be born, and its corpse can morally be removed from its mother. If the baby is not dead, allowing it to partially squirt out its mother so that its throat can be cut by a quack is murder. Which RBG was in favor of.

United States v. Virginia The Virginia Military Institute allowed only men, but Gonesburg, evidently anxious to inflict women on the military, said male-only colleges like VMI violated the Equal Protection Clause. The next time we saw reasoning as poor as this was Gorsuch (a “conservative”) discovering trannies in the Constitution.

Obergefell v. Hodges During arguments which discovered yet another hidden “right” in the Constitution, Gonesburg said “Marriage was a relationship of a dominant male to a subordinate female”. But she said it as if it were a bad thing. However, it was the appalling Kennedy (a “conservative”) who wrote the majority opinion.

Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Gonesburg wanted the avowedly Christian company to violate its convictions and pay for employee’s contraception products. Because they are employers—and because Gonesburg hated children, we can only suppose. This was one she lost, however.

The number of “equality” cases RBG argued for are without number. She did more damage here than anywhere else. One of her more infamous quotations is “Sex, like race, is a visible, immutable characteristic bearing no necessary relationship to ability.” This is false, even laughably false. But it is desired to be true by many, and desire outweighs truth often.

Your thoughts?

