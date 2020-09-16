NOAA Hires Climate Realist, Media Strokes Out

Dear Men of the Right, you might complain that you have not got all you wanted from President Trump. But you will not be able to deny he has the unparalleled ability to send his enemies into shivering bat-guano fits of drooling insanity. It is a beautiful thing to see. The entertainment value alone of his presidency makes his re-election imperative.
Trump has done his signal service for us again by hiring a friend of ours, David Legates, for a top science position at NOAA.
Long-time readers will remember Legates. He allowed me to tag along on a few papers on the climate (example). The most infamous of which caused—I’m guessing—at least seven TIAs, three full strokes, seventeen angina attacks, and four fatal myocardial infarctions. This was “Why Models Run Hot: Results From An Irreducibly Simple Climate Model“, with lead author Christopher Monckton.
This peer-reviewed sensation made a simple claim: man, like all creatures, influences the climate; he is influencing this one, likely to the tune of a 1 degree C or so global temperature increase with a doubling of pre-industrial atmospheric carbon dioxide.
Now, with all the worry, angst, consternation, fretting, wailing, lamentations, and just plain unhappiness about global-warming-of-doom, you’d think a paper like ours would be greeted with cheers and sighs of relief! Here was hope! We thought we were all going to die of heat death, but here was evidence saying maybe it will be okay. Isn’t that wonderful!
Alas, no.
Word is that that MSNBC reporter lady’s hair caught on fire when reading our story. Environmentalist activists lit torches. Members of Congress—and here I do not jest—launched investigations. Willie Soon, one of the other authors, was hounded, harassed, and hectored. Monkton was disparaged in many foreign languages. My old site was hacked. All of us were called names that I hadn’t even learned in the military.
It was strange. It was almost as if the left did not want good news about the climate! It was as if the left hated the idea that their services to cure this non-problem were not necessary. But how could this be? They loved Science! Yet when science said “Calm yourselves”, that love evaporated.
It’s true. The left became science deniers. A sad thing to see.
Well, five years have passed and we have all grown in maturity and sobriety. We have come to appreciate the massive and unseen uncertainties that lurk in scientific models. We’ve seen how many forecasts have failed, we’ve seen that our fears were exaggerated. Our well-funded scientists, now abashed, have switched from temerity to timidity.
Strange, then, that NPR said “Longtime Climate Science Denier Hired At NOAA“. They said Legates, “a University of Delaware professor of climatology who has spent much of his career questioning basic tenets of climate science”.
Younger readers won’t recall that it used be the job of scientists to question basic, and even not-so-basic, tenets of science. That was how, in the old days, mistakes were recognized and progress made. All that has, of course, changed for the better. Tenets are now supplied by political agencies and are, as is proper, unquestionable.
One has to admit that this change makes doing science much easier. Used to take years, even decades, of gruesome and mostly vain toil to ferret out flubs in theories, and even longer to discover fixes. Now all we have to do is check with the press and we know all the right answers.
This is where the term denier originates. Anybody who questions the official line is called one. Anybody who can prove the parts of the official line are false are not only called deniers, but names I’m not allowed to print (my mother reads this blog). Truth and accuracy are not wanted. Compliance is all that counts.
CNN sent plaintive emails to people asking for dirt on Legates. That MSNBC’s lady’s hair caught fire again. Science magazine, an international journal of politics, not realizing the pun, called Legates’s hiring an “escalation”.
The most devastating critique of all came from the ex-head of the American Society of Interior Designers, Randy Fiser. He said Legates’s use of throw pillows and afghan carpet combination was sure to spell disaster for the country.
Kidding! No, Fiser was hired by The American Geophysical Union, which is evidently an organization devoted to settle the scientific debate of wood floors versus tile. Fiser demanded Legates’s position be revoked. It’s not clear, but Fiser may be holding his breath until he turns blue to show earnest he is.
Then came the hate calls. I have permission for you to delight in this mad woman’s ravings. She apparently believes “climate change”, and not admitted and caught arsonists, are responsible the wildfires out west (how many times have we been reminded that propaganda works?). I have removed all identifying information, so there are a few quiet spots.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Statistics
“settle the scientific debate of wood floors versus tile.” Have they succeeded yet? I’m still on the fence on that one.
Never, ever tell people things are getting better. Humans LOVE gloom and doom. It means their lives are hopeless and pointless and nothing is the fault of their actions. Even climate change is the fault of someone else, the “man” or something like that. Making people actually responsible??? Better to half-starve them in a communist hellhole. So much kinder.
Re : Voice mails
Wow!
Woman needs to spend her millions on some quality care (is TDS in a DSM somewhere?).
It could not be any clearer that science has concluded the earth is heating, um no, cooling, no hold on, it is cooling when it isn’t also maybe coming.
In any event it is settled:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/07/29/a-brief-history-of-climate-panic-and-crisis-both-warming-and-cooling/
Again! Wow! 1938
1938 – Global warming, caused by man heating the planet with carbon dioxide, “is likely to prove beneficial to mankind in several ways, besides the provision of heat and power.”– Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society
Did the RMS mention “Global Warming, caused by man heating the planet with carbon dioxide” or was that inferred?
I hope that batsh*t crazy woman gets some professional assistance. She needs it.
The crazy old lady on the phone message sounds demonically possessed. Imagine being a public figure these days with such a baying mob of deranged, screeching, bug-eyed bitties, and worse, on your heels. Yet Trump seems to thrive on it. Remarkable.
I hope Mr. Legates declares Global Warming to be a heretical, anti-Christian religion, whose proponents are subject to arrest, trial by the Inquisition, and burning at the stake.
Sheri: “…settle the scientific debate of wood floors versus tile.” Have they succeeded yet? I’m still on the fence on that one.
Luxury vinyl planking, baby!
Sheri and Dean
Wait! What kind of fencing are we talking here? … Choose wisely
I read this yesterday from First Things. https://www.firstthings.com/article/2020/10/suicide-of-the-liberals
Had the author not been quoting Solzhenitsyn and Dostoevsky I could have sworn he was talking about now.
I must say that I am quite happy with the new change at NOAA and I thank you for that hilarious (though quite sad) telephone call message. I didn’t realize that wealth equalled intelligence and I am glad she straightened us all out! ????
To Sheri’s point, there is actually a psychological description of why, as things get better, people’s perception of how much better things “should be” makes people think things are not as good as they actually are! (Or something like that.) I have been thinking about this phenomenon quite a bit lately, and will dig up some references, if I can find them.
The spectral GHG paradigm is unique in modern science in having neither testable quantitative enabling and explaining classical analytical physical equations , nor experimental demonstration of the ability of a symmetric spectral phenomenon to ` trap a kinetic energy gradient .
It can’t because it denies by omission Newton’s 333 year old universal Law of Gravity which applies to molecules as well as satellites and quantitatively explains how much hotter bottoms of atmospheres are than their planet’s radiative equilibrium with the Sun and rest of the celestial sphere .
Here is sort of what I was getting at, but not exactly: https://www.verywellmind.com/negative-bias-4589618
Oh yes! Science!
WE BELIEVE! in this house! And have a sign on the lawn to tell everyone!
Neo-pagans.
Demon addled, intellectually stunted, hysterical, neo-pagans.
Quite right about how entertaining Trump is, pushing the Left’s buttons. He has had two careered — CEO and entertainer — which he is combining well. He may be our wittiest President to date.
See my https://www.cfact.org/2019/07/06/is-trump-the-wittiest-president/
I could listen to this Liberal lunatic lady suffer all day!
I could listen to this Liberal lunatic lady suffer all day! It’s about time we get people in charge who are both sensible and unafraid of the Cancel Culture.
Off topic but an interesting revelation:
Is There A Flu Shot / COVID Link? – Questions For Corbett
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHoxsSK_DXo
Sheri you Settle for Biden link was priceless.