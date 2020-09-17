Podcast

Catholic Economics Podcast: William Briggs on Corona Data and Statistical Theory

By on ( 3 Comments )

Levi Russell a fellow from the Leonine Institute for Catholic Social Teaching interviewed me on my views of coronadoom, which he calls “the affliction”, and even wee Ps and the massive uncertainties in both the “hard” and “soft” sciences.

