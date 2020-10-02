Love Is Hate: Pro-Transgender Speech Is Hate Speech

There are only two possibilities: either God exists, or we each are gods. In either case, pro-transgender, pro-sodomy, pro-perversion speech of any kind is hate speech and must be condemned, expunged, ridiculed, excoriated, punished.

“Which God?”, did I hear you ask, Mr Ackshually?

God, the Biblical God, the God of St Thomas Aquinas, the God of the one holy, Catholic and apostolic Church, the triune God of the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. The God that created you, and indeed created everything, including the form or essence of what it means to be man.

Now if you don’t yet believe in this God—and that “yet” is absolute—accept His existence for the sake of argument. Suppose, in this grand little thought experiment, He is real. It may be difficult for you to keep this idea in mind, but do try.

Everybody knows God abhors perversion. Quoting only one of many instances, God said…Well, hold up. Let me rephrase. God-Jesus-Holy-Ghost said “Thou shalt not lie with mankind as with womankind, because it is an abomination.” For some reason, when we moderns quote this passage we forget the Trinity. Somehow many of us think a stern father stubbornly condemned something, only for his cool son to come later and say “Forget my Old Man, it’s all fine”. If we accept the Trinity, as we are in this argument, it’s that all three, being One, said it.

Thus, pedantry aside, sexual perversion is Not Okay. It is the very opposite of Okay. Therefore, praising it, taking Pride in it, partaking in it, is wrong. Speaking well of it is therefore hate speech.

The very worst kind of hate speech there is, too. Saying a man is a woman, despite being logically self-contradictory and impossible, God existing or not, is the same as telling your creator—who we are all accepting as real and in charge—to blow it out His rear. “Sorry, God. I know better, and I’ll do as I damned well please.”

So, given God exists, and it being obvious Pride-speech is hate speech, we should condemn and punish it as we do all hate speech. Firings, purgings, fines, canceled visas, banks accounts deleted, on-line accounts whacked, shunnings, houndings , riots and all the rest.

This conclusion follows even if you don’t want it to.

Of course, the conclusion only follows if we accept God exists and hate speech should be punished even up to death (as some call for, even if not always openly).

Perhaps it comes as a relief then, that we can without noticeable earthly penalty abandon our first premise that God exists.

Alas, it will turn out that Pride speech is still hate speech. And, as hate speech must be punished, Pride speakers must still pay the penalty.

If there is no God, then there are no rules. Nothing really matters. Oh, sure, it may seem like things matter. They matter to each of us, but without an absolute reference point, nothing really matters. All is arbitrary, useless, futile, meaningless.

The human race doesn’t matter. It doesn’t mean an undamned thing if every mother-loving one of dies horribly tomorrow. Pain doesn’t matter. Not ultimately, however much it means to you.

Since you are just a shambolic directionless conglomeration of matter following unemotional chemical and physical rules, here one moment, gone the next, the best you can argue is that your feelings and your state are essential to you. But that in no way, no way at all, implies your feelings and state of being have any importance to me.

Sure, you can gather like-minded individuals and threaten violence against me lest I threaten you. So what? The stronger will win, and I am confident. Whoever wins, wins, and that’s an end of it. The battle itself has no essential meaning. There is no right and no wrong, only winners and losers.

This sounds bad, but take heart! There is tremendous freedom here. You are free to invent your own standards of right and wrong, and what it means to be man. If you are a man and want to say you are a woman, you can! You decide for yourself what is right and what is wrong, and there will be no way whatsoever to prove you wrong. When referring to yourself alone.

I am free to say this is insane. I am free to say you are insane. I say a man is a man only. If you disagree with me, and the many who agree with, you are showing hate toward us. You are intolerant of our view. You are not being inclusive. Your speech is hate speech.

And we all agreed hate speech should be punished.

