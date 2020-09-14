Biden Cancels Debates — — Soon

Wait a second. “Biden Cancels Debates” won’t be the headline. Instead, it will be “Biden’s Forced To Cancel Debate Amidst Corondoom Fears.”

Or “Credible Security Threats Forces Debates Cancellation”.

Or “Citing Trump’s Inherent Dishonesty, Democrats Recommend Biden Bow Out”.

Maybe, “Debates Move On-Line”.

One of these, or something similar, will appear maybe this week, but likely in two, closer to the scheduled debates.

Biden will appear to go down swinging. They’ll let us hear how anxious he is to do the debates so that he can smear or cream or whip Trump, but because of X, they’re forcing him to stay in his mother’s basement.

At the end of June I predicted (this was not a difficult forecast):

My suspicion is that Biden won’t be allowed to face Trump in a debate. Biden’s dementia, or mental incapacity, is already obvious for all those who allow themselves to see it. Letting him go up against Trump in even one two-hour debate would force those who won’t see to acknowledge Biden’s limitations. Quietly, to themselves, of course. Coronadoom might be their excuse, as Biden is still hiding in his mother’s basement [and he hasn’t left yet]. But the numbers just aren’t there to make this plausible, even though the media is trying their best. They might use coronadoom to modify the “debate”, by insisting on pre-recorded answers to softball media questions. Safety first! They might say a debate is impossible because of Trump’s irredeemable “racism”, and so he is not deserving of respect…

Nothing has changed to modify this.

Now we all know the reason why they have to cancel live, in-person, technology-free debates. Biden is losing his grasp on Reality. He slurs his words, forgets where he is, forgets what he was about to say, even forgets who he is, at times. At this point, he might not even remember who he groped and who he didn’t.

He’s already been busted reading the teleprompter to answer questions from friendly propagandists. Incidentally, how do his handlers get answers up quickly enough? Voice to text software? Fast typists? Anyway, it’s clear the Ron Burgundy of politics will read anything showing on screen, even the bits that say “DO NOT READ THIS PART ALOUD”.

If he were forced to stand on a stage with Trump for two hours, the platform would have to be ringed with black-clad workers ready to shove Biden back to center stage whenever he begins to wander off.

That’s a joke, son, so laugh. But it is seriously serious that Biden would embarrass himself out of the election if he entered the ring with Trump. Further, everybody knows this.

There are only two unknowns, both of which will provide hours of fun. The first is the exact excuse they’ll use, and the second is how NPR listeners will attempt to square the circle.

Which Excuse

I mentioned all this elsewhere, and a fellow named Bogus Bones responded “The most popular excuse, at least on twitter, seems to be ‘Trump will constantly lie during a debate, why should we let a lying liar lie to people constantly in a debate'”.

That has legs, and belongs to the Orange Man Bad species of excuses. I don’t discount it, but it has the stink of finality about it.

My idea is they have to cancel debates while claiming not to have canceled them. They’ll try one of two things: (1) canned answers to prepared questions, which they’d even let Biden read on camera. They can do as many retakes as necessary. Or (2) they’ll say Biden will debate from his mother’s basement. He’ll use the teleprompter gag if so.

The second strikes me as less likely, because it’s obvious that many things can do wrong. Have you seen people trying to set up a PowerPoint presentation under pressure?

Some are suggesting President Kamala will be offered up instead of Biden, to show how ready she is and how womyn are empowered or whatever. But that is an open admission that Biden will let himself be replaced, and keeps the Biden-has-dementia angle wide open.

Stroking Out

While it’s fun to speculate about the excuse they’ll use, it will be pure pleasure watching Biden’s handlers and propagandists squirm like eels poked with sharp sticks. One handler’s strategy is to claim all questions that are difficult are beneath him. Look for more of that.

But by far, the most hilarity will come from NPR listeners, people who know Biden has floated over the edge, but who also know they aren’t allowed to admit it, even to themselves. To justify this paradox, they’ll pick out some obscure or arcane facet which they will, more adroitly than the most battle hardened conspiracy theorist, twist into an argument why Biden is ackshually the superior man.

In 2016 we had the Meme Wars. In 2020 we will see the left stroke out and eat their own dead.

