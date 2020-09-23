Theory Versus Reality: Black & Antifa Violence Versus The Threat Of White Supremacy

The distinguishing, even diagnostic, criterion that separates left from right is commitment to theory or to Reality. Theory is of the left, Reality of the right. The more someone believes in theory, the lefter they are. The more someone embraces Reality, the righter they are.

Take Equality, the theory that people are born equal but are everywhere in chains, that sameness of outcome would obtain if only its obstacles were removed, that we are blank slates and all our characteristics are learned.

Reality is the precise opposite of this. The reason the theory of Equality is false is simple enough. There has never, not anywhere, not for a moment, even in highly controlled circumstances, been any evidence for Equality. The man of the right concludes it therefore doesn’t and can’t exist. The man of the left says we haven’t tried hard enough.

Reality is driven by observation, theory is based on desire. Desire, though, is often stronger than observation. It’s not that theory-lovers do not see the same observations as Reality-lovers, but it’s that all observations are taken as proof the theory is true but not yet realized, because it is being held back by nefarious forces. Observations, while seeming to contradict theory, ackshually support it.

Now there are all kinds of niceties to this, to include definitions of theory, deductions made from Reality, what counts as observation, the differences between political and scientific theories, and so on. But we needn’t go into those here. The distinction—which I do not elevate to a theory in itself!—is plain and clearly has utility.

Coronadoom is the latest example. The mass panic and government tyranny began with theory, which is to say models, which were eagerly welcomed by our rulers—and even, sadly, by most people. Each time observation crept in, showing the virus was far less worse than theory insisted, new theories, i.e. new model projections, were issued to say “It’s Worse Than What You See”. The UK, for example, led by a “conservative”, is cracking down again based on these new theories, which are in direct contradiction to observation.

Theory is winning everywhere, politically. We have seen Black Lunatic Marauders sack, loot, and burn city and after city, and engage in widespread violence hand in hand with an army of perverts and malcontents calling themselves Antifa. There were so many of these observed horrors, propagandists had to counter with an attempt at theory. They put out a map of hundreds of incidents and, referring to it, said the sackings and violence were “mostly peaceful”.

This attempt at explaining away the observations was embedded in a larger theory that explained these incidents would have been completely peaceful if it were not for—and you saw this coming—white supremacists. To quote one of our leading propaganda organs: “White supremacy is ‘most lethal threat’ to the US, DHS draft assessment says“.

All observation says blacks and sick-in-the-head leftist whites are running amok, the leftist rulers in charge of cities and states under siege being too frightened of being called “racists”, or whatever, to stop the mobs. Theory insists these mobs are comprised of our finest people, and thus the observed violence must have been instigated, exacerbated, or caused by outside evil forces. And the only eligible group this could be are right whites.

Maybe we already forgot, but after the thug George Floyd overdosed in May, and Little Somalia began to burn, propagandists and government officials stated publicly the violence was caused by white supremacists. This wasn’t just gas lighting, though there was an element of that. Theory demanded it be true, therefore it was announced true.

The Deep State really is insisting, via the Department of Homeland Security (remember how that agency was created?), that the most “persistent and lethal threat”, indeed the “deadliest” threat, are white supremacists. According to our very own government:

We judge that ideologically-motivated lone offenders and small groups will pose the greatest terrorist threat to the Homeland through 2021, with white supremacist extremists presenting the most lethal threat.

It’s not that these government employees, in charge of your “security”, don’t see the black murders and thuggery and Antifa mayhem. To them, that violence doesn’t really count. It wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for “systemic racism” (another theory), and it can’t possibly be there in the future if “white supremacists” are eliminated, therefore it’s not really there.

Of course, it is also true that they don’t see black and Antifa violence as a threat to themselves. They do see the white right as the only possible challenge to their rule, and being timid themselves, they exaggerate the threat.

