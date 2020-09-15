Coronavirus Update XXXI: THE Science Cannot Be Questioned, Denier!

THE Science
All governments cracking down and removing liberties from citizens over coronadoom say they do so because of “THE science”. Not because of just-plain science, or even evidence, but because THE science says so.
THE science is, of course, whatever government dictates it should be. Government takes a line and declares it to be uncrossable, permanent, and guaranteed gold-clad capital-S Science. Give any skepticism, including true disproving evidence, about THE science, and one is labeled a “denier”.
Now where have we heard that before? And isn’t it curious that the solution THE science dictates is always the same whenever THE science is invoked? Greater restrictions on your liberties, greater progressive government control, in all perpetuity.
Take the state of Victoria in Australia, which is cracking down on deniers. It’s worth thinking about them because this is the direction all progressive governments are going. This will happen wherever progressives take over. Here is the state of crisis in all of Australia, not just Victoria.
That’s a 6 at the end: in attributed deaths, which are greater than actual deaths—in their normal cold and flu-death season. There is no crisis in Australia. How are politicians reacting to this non-crisis?
THE science states that you are allowed to be outside for one hour every day. At 61 minutes, THE science says coronadoom will get you. If you sit during the corona-free hour, the coronadoom will also get you. The just-following-orders police nabbed a pregnant woman for her crime of Sitting During A Declared Crisis.
Also in Australia, THE science says just-following-orders police should stomp on those violating curfew. They put one man in a coma. At least this man won’t die of coronadoom! Strangely, somebody in the just-following-orders police department thought The science said to “paint” a radar-trace hexagram over the city using a plane.
In Quebec, THE science says even cars can’t come within so many feet of each other. Excuse me: meters.
In the UK, THE science says if you gather in groups of 6 or fewer, coronadoom can’t get you. Have 7, and everybody surely dies. Boris Johnson, the “conservative” leader wants COVID Marshals to enforce the Rule of Six. But we wonder whether the presence of these just-following-orders police count toward group totals?
Boris also thinks THE science will tell us who gets a “freedom pass” and who doesn’t.
Also in the UK, THE science says deaths of any cause within 28 days of a positive coronadoom test must be counted as coronadoom deaths. (Follow Christopher Snowdon on the British situation.)
In the USA, THE science says if you stand up in a restaurant unmasked, the coronadoom will get you. But if you sit unmasked smacking your lips, belching, scratching, farting and sharing food, it can’t get you.
On and on and on it goes, with contradictory rules everywhere. THE science says one thing at A, which THE science at B says is false. And vice versa. But it’s all THE science! And THE science cannot be questioned.
It’s well to do one case study. I pick my favorite state.
Michigan’s Governor Whitmer, perhaps still stinging from being passed over as VP, awarded herself a continuation of dictatorial powers until 1 October, her previous power grab ending on 4 September.
Here is the state of coronadoom in Michigan:
There is no emergency in Michigan, and hasn’t been for months.
These, don’t forget, are attributed deaths, meaning the actual count is lower. But even using these juiced figures, there is no crisis. Yet the Governor can say there is. And all it takes is her word.
Whitmer is using THE science arguments based on “new” “cases”, by which she means positives on coronadoom tests, whether or not these tests reveal actual illness, or symptoms, or anything at all. These “new” “cases” are being driven by her policy to test like crazy. Here are the number of daily tests in Michigan:
Like in the whole USA (see below), testing is negatively correlated with attributed deaths. When the virus was at its peak and it made sense to test, testing was low. When deaths dropped to the “noise level”, and it made no sense to test, testing was high.
It can continue for many months like this. A wholly manufactured crisis using ridiculous measurements. I believe Whitmer is up for re-election in two years, so Michiganders might have to wait until then to rediscover their liberties.
What’s strange is that no one in the state, especially those in supposed opposition to the Governor, are making the arguments we make here. They are not difficult arguments, and the evidence is easy to find—and free! What is happening?
THE Numbers
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (CDC has two official sources that have differences). The media reports are always greater than CDC numbers. Yes, these are the sources, which is why I call them “sources”, for the data. The other is the Goolge: type [LOCATION] coronavirus deaths. So when you email or comment asking for the sources, here they are.
The number of daily coronadoom tests:
A very minor drop. Recall the reason this graph is so important: testing is revealing past and present infections, and even false infections, which the media and government and even to our dismay many scientists, are calling “new” “cases”. (Everybody screws this up.)
When people hear “new” “cases” they assume the virus is still spreading like mad, when in reality the tests are largely revealing infections already present. The news reports drive more people to get tested, which leads to more reports of “new” “cases”, which etc. etc.
The down slope of this is smaller than the up slope, which is no surprise. The hope was the summer heat—the sun kills viruses and fresh air is germicidal—would lead to fewer people seeking out testing. Didn’t happen. Governments stepped in and made testing easier. Many got tested in spite of being without symptoms.
We are a nervous people, though, and love to “screen” ourselves for all kinds of disease that “might” be present. It’s almost fun. And taking drugs for being “pre-” this or “border-line” that is routine. Working on preventing disease is just that: work.
Anyway, here are the official CDC attributed coronadoom weekly deaths in the good old USA.
Week ending the 12th saw 93 attributed deaths. These numbers will rise somewhat in the next three weeks as late counts come in.
Did you know about 746 die in car crashes every week?
Coronadoom is now less deadly than driving (even considering the late counting). We’ve asked this before, but coronadoom lovers have not yet answered. Should we ban driving? It will save lives, especially young lives. Anybody? Anybody?
Here are the official CDC all-cause deaths. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three.
Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.
Now unless the CDC has missed a lot of dead bodies, we’re at a low for the year. Which might even be a low less than we normally see. If that’s the case, then the earlier guess that both government overreaction and coronadoom itself killed people a little early. Which is to say, these sick and old folks would have died this year anyway, they just exited a bit early. Maybe some of them killed by government overreaction (hello, NY nursing homes!) would have lived even much longer.
I stress this is if. We won’t know for many weeks whether this is true. At least 8 weeks, if not until the end of the year. On the other hand, it is clearly now a live possibility.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Statistics
Briggs is a national treasure.
Unfortunately Matt nobody is listening to us – except maybe Scott Adams who nails it daily!!
Sure it can be questioned and the IDIOT who spoke the garbage can be called an idiot. IF you work in blue collar occupations. They don’t fire garbage collectors or masons over this. So stay away from the conclave of idiots, and you’ll be fine. Finer than fine. Better yet, you can leave the idiot with a clogged toilet for days, laughing the whole time.
Government agencies are the ENEMY. Whatever they remove or oppose, find a copy and hide it from the ENEMY. Print it out if possible. The ENEMY may send out that EM yet. (Easier than Mueller’s individual phone erases……)
Africans come out looking like the smartest people on the planet. They used hydroxycloroquine, zinc, etc and had much, much lower death rates. Modern hospitals and drugs allowed many other governments to kill at will with this, and will they did. (I thought Africa would be hard hit, until politics came into this. They don’t care about “Orange Man Bad”, they’re busy surviving. And survive they did.)
“Denier” means “very smart individual who knows the speaker is WRONG and must be labelled in an attempt to protect the stupidity of the speaker”.
I believe Hitler was NOT a denier, so that makes him a good guy. So calling Trump “Hitler” is really a complement.
Progressive=oppressive, communist dictatorship supporter
Covid is the world’s smartest virus that KNOWS if you are a SJW or a slimy Trump supporter and it KNOWS which businesses to attack for the governor of the state. A miraculous virus, to say the least. It’s a new frontier for “THE SCIENCE”.
It’s NOT the virus that’s the problem, obviously. Sheep people standing in a fence corner in a blizzard, just slowly freezing to death. I guess people want to be dead…..We live in the Dark Ages and soon total eclipses will cause mass suicides. Death, the new life.
I told you testing was bad, evil and you’d come to regret it….
Excellent post William. Check ‘Convergence of Quandaries’ by James Howard Kunstler for his latest doomsday scenario. Opening paragraph:
“And so, America has a new manufactured crisis, ElectionGate, as if all the other troubles piling up like tropical depressions marching across the September seas were not enough. Let me remind you what else is going on. The Wuhan pandemic is still on the scene, the economy is collapsing, a domestic race-war is escalating, the whole west coast is burning, and US oil production is crashing. Oh… and slow-moving tropical storm Sally is forecast to come ashore as a hurricane on the Gulf Coast today, dumping up to two feet of rain.”
https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/convergence-of-quandaries/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+clusterfucknation+%28Clusterfuck+Nation%29
There has been so much junk science around Beer flu that I’m not convinced that it exists.
Western MSM has convienently found a “refugee virologist” who knows all about how Beer flu was made.
By now it should be clear Whitmer uses the “kick the dog” model of governance. Sadly there are a huge number of morons that think she is just great.
As seen on twitter from an email: No one should be allowed to drive again until there are no auto accidents for 14 consecutive days. Then we can slowly phase in certain classes of people who begin driving again, but at only half the posted speed limit. #safety
Matt,
Don’t remember ever seeing a mention of his blog here, but you’d be interested in a fellow NYC-er’s regular commentary: the Manhattan Contrarian.
Here’s his post from yesterday on “The Science”:
https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2020-9-11-scientific-american-goes-anti-science
The fatality rate from all causes, the all-important absolute fatalities, is likely unaffected by Coronavirus, lost in statistical “noise” or variation. Since COVID primarily affects the elderly and the infirm, many people are just dying a few months early. This total mortality increased for months, but in some places, such as the USA, it is 19 percent below the usual number by now. The following URL shows the above graph relative to a baseline mortality expressed as a percentage .
Excellent summary of what Professor Briggs has been saying for months.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UvFhIFzaac&feature=youtu.be
about 40 minutes.
Your Government has been/is continuing to kill people.
¡Science™!
My brother believes everything the authorities say about coronadoom and is permanently scared. I tried to use the car crashed argument on him and his response was “That is the stupidest thing I ever heard.” Showing him the official statistics was met with “Stupid stupid stupid…”
It’s a psychosis. Mass psychosis, unfortunately. Reasonable arguments don’t work. Time to start trying something else.
I highly support Trump doing indoor rallies in filled to capacities venues.
awildgoose
Re: Whitmer uses the “kick the dog” model of governance. Sadly there are a huge number of morons that think she is just great.
Reminiscent of Stalin denuding a goose … I mean chicken 😉
On one occasion, so it was narrated, Stalin called for a live chicken.
Forcefully clutching the chicken in one hand, with the other he began to systematically pluck out its feathers. As the chicken struggled in vain to escape, he continued with the painful denuding until the bird was completely stripped.
“Now you watch,” Stalin said as he placed the chicken on the floor and walked away with some bread crumbs in his hand. Incredibly, the fear-crazed chicken hobbled toward him and clung to the legs of his trousers.
Stalin threw a handful of grain to the bird, and it began to follow him around the room, he turned to his dumbfounded colleagues and said quietly, “This is the way to rule the people. Did you see how that chicken followed me for food, even though I had caused it such torture? People are like that chicken. If you inflict inordinate pain on them they will follow you for food the rest of their lives.”
In a related story: A new poll of potential Democrat candidates for president in 2024 has New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leading the field
I keep being told that if I “accept” 190,000 American deaths, I’m an awful person. As if anyone could have prevented the vast majority of them — and the people who say these things honestly seem to think we should be preventing all deaths from the virus from now on. Every. Single. One.
It’s the weirdest delusion I’ve ever seen, because none of the people I’ve talked to or corresponded with on social media (admittedly, where the wackos feel free to come out and play) express any concern at all about deaths from any other cause. More than 7700 people die every day, all the time, in our country. But “we” should not be preventing deaths from heart disease, TB, or even AIDS by any draconian measures. “Saving just one life” is not important for any other disease, just this one. It’s the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen. People truly, truly seem to have gone mad and to think that all other deaths can be borne, but a death from THIS is JUST TOO MUCH. It’s much like the BLM phenomenon — horrific murders, gang murders, etc. never get mentioned, but THIS IS TOO MUCH (even though “this” is hugely exaggerated –ALL police killings have fallen dramatically for years, and more white men are killed by police every year).
Is there a name for the “this is too much” phenomenon, when one thing that objectively doesn’t merit it becomes exaggerated over all actual things that are demonstrably far worse? I’m sure there must be. It happens. People become fanatically incensed by something that is obviously symbolic of a fear that can’t be expressed (I’ll take a stab at both I just mentioned: for the BLM hysteria, the fear is that all African Americans will be eradicated from without because others decide the very worst among are too bad to be allowed to live, and everyone is either terrified they’ll be victims or anxious to show they would never do such a terrible thing; and for coronavirus, death from disease we don’t “deserve” can’t be borne when we work so hard to stave off death and social consequences from all the diseases and conditions we voluntarily bring on ourselves)?
Early on testing was phrased as a preventative measure. We need more tests, or people will die! It was never really explained how mass testing would save lives beyond some vague sense of having more information would lead to better decisions.
I’m thinking back on that now that tests have been negatively correlated with deaths. We all know that while everyone says that the accept that correlation is not causation, the second it becomes convenient to conflate them they will. So I imagine that the current situation is going to be used as proof that testing actually did save lives. After all, deaths were much higher when we had less tests. Thus we will never be able to decrease our testing rates, since doing so will (somehow) cause the death rates to return to their former levels.
Of course, eventually you’ll get to the point where you can’t test anymore without making things up. In MN there have been over 1.2 million people tested, in a state of about 5.6 million people. That’s over 1 in 5 people. This is fast approaching the point where everyone willing to be tested has been tested. To go further will require mandatory testing, but even with that you will run out of people to test. You can test people multiple times, but that just makes the sham more obvious than it already is.
Rudolph
You mentioned MN testing before, I was going to ask?
Were there repeat testers … people who tested positive and then tested again to see if they were clear? and then maybe again if they weren’t clear the second time?
Did people get tested more than once convinced that they had the virus?
You MIGHT get your ration down to 1 in 8?
And it s only going to get worse as fall flu season deaths get swept into “Covid deaths.” Fraudci and others are already doing the groundwork for a “second” (or is it third or fourth now?….I’ve lost count) wave right around election time.
And there seems no end in sight for the mask tyranny still ravaging the world. Not sure how much longer I can hold out, I’m tired of it all. Life just gets worse and worse every day in this stupid world run by and for absolute morons.
The CDC does not even hide the fake death numbers anymore. You can look up the ICD numbers off listed for various Covid deaths (confirmed or presumed). One is for “intentional poisoning”. Another is for “foreign object penetrating body.” etc. But people believe what they want to believe. When I show these numbers to people I am told, “You must have a lot of free time. I do not have time to look stuff like that up.” Implying they just believe what the NYT or CNN or Fox tells them. Another response I have been receiving lately is, “You cannot trust the CDC numbers. They are controlled by Trump.” Of course, the conversation ender is when I reply, “If you cannot trust the CDC, then why do you wear a mask or support lockdowns?”
On testing we have even the NYT running a story about how inaccurate the testing is. It is not new information. Those who have been following this closely knew in late March/early April the tests were creating a lot of false positives. One of the manufacturers [the name escapes me at the moment] wrote a letter to Fauci in late March warning of the high number of false positives. Dr Drosten remarked the tests were only 30-50% accurate at that time.
Of course, most Americans receive their news from Facebook or Twitter, so they are largely uninformed idiots. When Twitter censors people for posting a link to the CDC’s web-pages, then you know they have a bias. But Orange Man Bad is the prevailing trend today. As another post mentions, the public are largely sheep huddled in a corner.
The 1.2 million number is an estimate from the department of health of separate people tested. Actual testing is above 1.7 million. So about a third of all tests are repeats. Currently 7 day average is about 14 thousand tests per day.
Certainly repeat tests can be used to drive up the testing, and hence also the “cases”, but there’s a limit to how much you can do that. You have to have someone pretty paranoid in order to have a fourth or fifth test.
Of course, you can always make testing mandatory (either by a hard law or by having employers require it to continue working). But if everyone is getting tested every week or so, it becomes too obvious what it is going on to all but the most dimwitted. (There are sadly a large number of people in that category, but not enough to keep the support of the public at large).
Much of the fear of SARS-CoV-2 is the purposeful misuse of terms. “Cases” are really “positive test results”. They are not actually cases. “COVID-19” is transposed with “SARS-CoV-2”, or even worse, the more generic “coronavirus”. There is no distinction between the two. A “COVID death” is not actually someone who died of COVID. A SARS death has always required pneumonia as one of the conditions, but that is no longer the case. The WHO coding U07.1 has always required confirmation of a disease, but now doctors are allowed to “presume” a disease. “Case fatality rate” and “Infection fatality rate” are mixed up, even by Dr Fauci. Then there is the further confusion by implying either of these terms means the death rate versus the entire population. People believe 1-3% of the entire population is going to die. “Flatten the curve” is replaced by “Slow the spread”, which is in turn replaced by “Stop the spread”.
We must be precise in our wording.
It looks like the radar trace hexagram was a incredibly coincidental artifact of bad software. It ‘predicted’ the route between two points when it didn’t have all the data.
It was just after nine at night, and I was out front looking for my cat. I saw a middle aged guy walking alone on the empty street. He was masked up alone in the dark. I couldn’t stop myself.
“Why are you wearing that thing?” I asked
“Just in case.” he answered,
“In case of what? What do you think is going to get you out here?”
“I don’t have to explain myself to you, sir.”
Anne Barnhardt has the right of it. We are witnessing the birth of a religious cult. The maskatroons are impervious to facts. The elect wear the mask of compliance.
JWM