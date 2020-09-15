Coronavirus Update XXXI: THE Science Cannot Be Questioned, Denier!

THE Science

All governments cracking down and removing liberties from citizens over coronadoom say they do so because of “THE science”. Not because of just-plain science, or even evidence, but because THE science says so.

THE science is, of course, whatever government dictates it should be. Government takes a line and declares it to be uncrossable, permanent, and guaranteed gold-clad capital-S Science. Give any skepticism, including true disproving evidence, about THE science, and one is labeled a “denier”.

Now where have we heard that before? And isn’t it curious that the solution THE science dictates is always the same whenever THE science is invoked? Greater restrictions on your liberties, greater progressive government control, in all perpetuity.

Take the state of Victoria in Australia, which is cracking down on deniers. It’s worth thinking about them because this is the direction all progressive governments are going. This will happen wherever progressives take over. Here is the state of crisis in all of Australia, not just Victoria.

That’s a 6 at the end: in attributed deaths, which are greater than actual deaths—in their normal cold and flu-death season. There is no crisis in Australia. How are politicians reacting to this non-crisis?

THE science states that you are allowed to be outside for one hour every day. At 61 minutes, THE science says coronadoom will get you. If you sit during the corona-free hour, the coronadoom will also get you. The just-following-orders police nabbed a pregnant woman for her crime of Sitting During A Declared Crisis.

Also in Australia, THE science says just-following-orders police should stomp on those violating curfew. They put one man in a coma. At least this man won’t die of coronadoom! Strangely, somebody in the just-following-orders police department thought The science said to “paint” a radar-trace hexagram over the city using a plane.

In Quebec, THE science says even cars can’t come within so many feet of each other. Excuse me: meters.

In the UK, THE science says if you gather in groups of 6 or fewer, coronadoom can’t get you. Have 7, and everybody surely dies. Boris Johnson, the “conservative” leader wants COVID Marshals to enforce the Rule of Six. But we wonder whether the presence of these just-following-orders police count toward group totals?

Boris also thinks THE science will tell us who gets a “freedom pass” and who doesn’t.

Also in the UK, THE science says deaths of any cause within 28 days of a positive coronadoom test must be counted as coronadoom deaths. (Follow Christopher Snowdon on the British situation.)

In the USA, THE science says if you stand up in a restaurant unmasked, the coronadoom will get you. But if you sit unmasked smacking your lips, belching, scratching, farting and sharing food, it can’t get you.

On and on and on it goes, with contradictory rules everywhere. THE science says one thing at A, which THE science at B says is false. And vice versa. But it’s all THE science! And THE science cannot be questioned.

It’s well to do one case study. I pick my favorite state.

Michigan’s Governor Whitmer, perhaps still stinging from being passed over as VP, awarded herself a continuation of dictatorial powers until 1 October, her previous power grab ending on 4 September.

Here is the state of coronadoom in Michigan:

There is no emergency in Michigan, and hasn’t been for months.

These, don’t forget, are attributed deaths, meaning the actual count is lower. But even using these juiced figures, there is no crisis. Yet the Governor can say there is. And all it takes is her word.

Whitmer is using THE science arguments based on “new” “cases”, by which she means positives on coronadoom tests, whether or not these tests reveal actual illness, or symptoms, or anything at all. These “new” “cases” are being driven by her policy to test like crazy. Here are the number of daily tests in Michigan:

Like in the whole USA (see below), testing is negatively correlated with attributed deaths. When the virus was at its peak and it made sense to test, testing was low. When deaths dropped to the “noise level”, and it made no sense to test, testing was high.

It can continue for many months like this. A wholly manufactured crisis using ridiculous measurements. I believe Whitmer is up for re-election in two years, so Michiganders might have to wait until then to rediscover their liberties.

What’s strange is that no one in the state, especially those in supposed opposition to the Governor, are making the arguments we make here. They are not difficult arguments, and the evidence is easy to find—and free! What is happening?

THE Numbers

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (CDC has two official sources that have differences). The media reports are always greater than CDC numbers. Yes, these are the sources, which is why I call them “sources”, for the data. The other is the Goolge: type [LOCATION] coronavirus deaths. So when you email or comment asking for the sources, here they are.

The number of daily coronadoom tests:

A very minor drop. Recall the reason this graph is so important: testing is revealing past and present infections, and even false infections, which the media and government and even to our dismay many scientists, are calling “new” “cases”. (Everybody screws this up.)

When people hear “new” “cases” they assume the virus is still spreading like mad, when in reality the tests are largely revealing infections already present. The news reports drive more people to get tested, which leads to more reports of “new” “cases”, which etc. etc.

The down slope of this is smaller than the up slope, which is no surprise. The hope was the summer heat—the sun kills viruses and fresh air is germicidal—would lead to fewer people seeking out testing. Didn’t happen. Governments stepped in and made testing easier. Many got tested in spite of being without symptoms.

We are a nervous people, though, and love to “screen” ourselves for all kinds of disease that “might” be present. It’s almost fun. And taking drugs for being “pre-” this or “border-line” that is routine. Working on preventing disease is just that: work.

Anyway, here are the official CDC attributed coronadoom weekly deaths in the good old USA.

Week ending the 12th saw 93 attributed deaths. These numbers will rise somewhat in the next three weeks as late counts come in.

Did you know about 746 die in car crashes every week?

Coronadoom is now less deadly than driving (even considering the late counting). We’ve asked this before, but coronadoom lovers have not yet answered. Should we ban driving? It will save lives, especially young lives. Anybody? Anybody?

Here are the official CDC all-cause deaths. As always, last three weeks are dots, it takes up to eight weeks to get all counts, but most are in by three.

Dashed line is all cause minus attributed coronadoom.

Now unless the CDC has missed a lot of dead bodies, we’re at a low for the year. Which might even be a low less than we normally see. If that’s the case, then the earlier guess that both government overreaction and coronadoom itself killed people a little early. Which is to say, these sick and old folks would have died this year anyway, they just exited a bit early. Maybe some of them killed by government overreaction (hello, NY nursing homes!) would have lived even much longer.

I stress this is if. We won’t know for many weeks whether this is true. At least 8 weeks, if not until the end of the year. On the other hand, it is clearly now a live possibility.

