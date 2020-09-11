The Democrats Crumbling Wall Of Support — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

This era is ending. And not with a whimper. At least, not yet. What era was this? The third French Revolution, the first of which ended with Napoleon’s defeat. Or evident defeat. In fact, it never ended. The cicadas simply hibernated for around a century before emerging again in Petersburg in 1917. This revolution too seemed for a while to have disappeared. But, like the original one, it simply migrated and hibernated. Now it senses that it is time to re-emerge. Over here.

The first Revolution saw the agrarian peasants revolt, egged on by the Encyclopaedists. The second saw the industrial proles revolt, egged on again by the newly minted Intelligentsia. This third and latest version features our modernist tattooed Barbarians, roused by the gods of ‘journalism’ and ‘academia’. My suspicion, having studied the previous two versions, is that the street is now completely out from under the control of those who supposed they could contain the flames of the pyre they stoked. Therefore, there is great hope that this attempt will backfire on them all.

I have a number of reasons for reaching this conclusion, and I thought I’d share them with you. But let me first say this: Revolutions 1.0 and 2.0 both took place within rather homogeneous population bases that the conspirators sought to enrage. Both of those population bases that made up the enraged mobs (peasants and proles) were productive members of society. Members who were being squeezed by the ruling elites to pay for their excesses, both civilian and military.

Today’s ‘revolutionary’ version is exactly the opposite. Today’s revolutionary mob is not the people who are actually oppressed. Today, professional ‘demonstrators’ are being guided by those who are actually a part of the elitists who are seeking to preserve (and not destroy) power. Their own power, that is. In other words, this is not really a revolution — it is a reaction. A reaction to the real revolution that occurred in 2016. Today’s unrest and violence seeks to fully restore power to the aristocracy of the elites. It seeks to snuff out the nascent Trumpian revolution.

Please don’t tell me I am dismissing actual and authentic minority segments when I look askance at BLM, as the two groups are antithetical. Most Blacks, like everyone else, are not anxious to burn down their own homes and businesses. So, I categorically reject any assertion that this civil strife is racial in nature. Yes, differing racial perceptions remain, but again, for the most part, those real perceptions don’t drive the media-academia narrative. ‘Systemic Racism’ as defined today is simply the camouflage of convenience that the participants wear. Which is why so many ‘demonstrators’ are well-off and white. (But wearing Antifa-Black uniforms). Their anger is only skin-deep.

While the first two versions of Revolution had authentic victims (prodded to violence), today’s fake revolution has faux victims who need absolutely no encouragement to riot. Now they cannot be restrained by their would-be masters. And therein lies the tale, the tale of the un-civil war raging within the Democrat Party’s wall of factions. A wall that has heretofore proved so effective in walling in the Stupid Party. The leaders of today’s Democrat Party evidently didn’t get Donald’s memo re-naming the GOP. Stupid is out. Anger is in. In spades. The other side is still bidding no-trump.

Unlike the rage on the Left, the anger on the right is still controlled, thank goodness. And hopefully will remain that way until the election, at least. In the interim, the Democrat Party melt-down continues, both internally and externally.

Here is the heart of it. It is the same intra-leftist fight Lenin had with Kerensky. Lenin believed that the current war (WWI) had to be lost in order for his revolution to be successful. Why? Because only then would the people lose faith in the Czar and his dynasty. Lenin’s faction of Leftists (the Bolsheviks) were thus known as ‘defeatists’. They knew that if Russia prevailed in WWI, the regime would never fall. It might make some concessions, but it would not fall. Why? Because the victorious army would continue to prop it up. The Bolsheviks sought surrender to Germany in order to destroy the Romanovs and their armies. After the October Revolution, they did exactly that. And all was quiet on the Western Front.

Kerensky, the leader of the prior March Revolution, was busy trying to wrest power from the Czar without the immediate destruction of the dynasty. He only wanted to neuter it by rendering it constitutionally impotent. But he wanted the army to remain powerful (to enforce his new dynastic will), and so he wanted the battlefield victory. Thus, he and his Menshevik faction were known as ‘defensists’. They sought to defend Russia from Germany, in order to steal Russia from the Romanovs. Under the guise of a new, weakened constitutional monarchy.

This is exactly where we are today. Kerensky versus Lenin in 1917 is today’s Biden vs Bernie. Bernie, AOC, and The Squad are pure Leninists. Bolsheviks all the way. They seek absolute power, without any trappings of the previous regime remaining. But they see that this can never be achieved as long as the ‘moderate’ Mensheviks of the party still have any sway. Obviously, they do. Just look at who got the nomination.

These Demo-Bolsheviks fully understand that if Biden-Mensheviks were to win, they would again present an obstacle to the eventual success of the Bernie-viks. The 2024 primary season would simply be a re-run of 2020. Which was, from their point of view, a re-run of 2016. They wuz robbed, again! But they know, deep in the hollow of their chest cavity, that there is no way Bernie could win this year. That doesn’t mean they hate Hilary and Joe any less. It actually makes it more delicious, really, as they contemplate Donald’s imminent re-election. Why? Because, as defeatists, they will then be able to finally purge the Democrat Politburo of any and all remaining ‘moderating’ influences. Please, don’t laugh. I know that using the word moderate in this entire exercise is Orwellian. But, for the sake of simplicity, please bear with me.

Having said all this, explaining at the macro level why the Party will fail again this year (ceteris paribus), it’s time to explore the micro level that will produce this failure. The failure that will come because the individual stones in the Party wall are no longer held together by the mortar of common belief, because there is no more common belief. It’s all self-interest now. That is good for us peasants and proles, actually, because it means there are now many elements of this Party wall that have been assumed to be permanently cemented in place but which may now finally escape the Gulag. Or the Wall may fall of its own dead weight.

Other stones, by comparison, are finally being seen as the pebbles they actually are. Pebbles that have earned the ire of other actual stones. Then there is the mortar, which has been entirely replaced by the tuck-point job that began during the Clinton regime, and which continued under Obama. For the mortar they removed was replaced by caulk. It could fill the gaps between stones, but it could never bear the weight of the entire edifice, which now totters. So, let’s look at the stones that have been the mainstays of the Party’s past, and the mortar that held them together. And a few incidental items as well, that together may signal that The Party’s over.

The first bloc of stone has been their most monolithic over time. The Black vote, of course. I won’t dwell on this beyond remarking on the anger many Blacks finally harbor against the open and seemingly gleeful destruction of their local communities by non-local non-Black progressive ‘organizers’ who seem to show up at every conflagration. Al Sharpton seems tame by now. And after three years of constant economic improvement under Donald, it was all taken away, in a flash-bang moment. Current polls (I only pay attention to the two who called it right in 2016, Trafalgar Group and Rasmussen) say Black turnout may be flagging. And of those who will vote, as many as 30% may go for Donald. Half of that alone will doom the wall, and any Humpty Dumpty atop it.

The next stone is the Latinos. Who are not a single stone, as any thinking man knows. Which immediately dooms the Left, again. This supposed bloc has had it up to here with Democrat presumption and misperception. They are sick of the whole idea that the Latino Label means anything to anyone but the caretakers of The Party Plantation. They are tired of being ignored in their particularity. They resent the idea that they must pay obligatory obeisance to a Party line that ignores their individualism. Especially when they have achieved so much without the Party’s help. Just ask a Cuban American if the Democrats really opposed Fidel. Or Raoul. Ask any second and third generation Mexican American citizen if they benefit from the illegal horde that makes all of them illegitimate in the eyes of other Americans. Then ask them how many affirmative action slots have been given to them by their political keepers. Again, look at the polls. The real polls. Donald will do better than he did in 2016, if only because of the tin ear of the Party elite.

Next, let’s look at the other foundational stones of the Democrat Blue Wall. The Unions. Four Blocs, in particular. The first bloc is the police union. Who have unanimously endorsed Donald. Locally and nationally, this has never happened before. There is absolutely no doubt in their minds who is standing with them against anarchy. The Dem’s Big Blue Wall does not include the Thin Blue Line. And they know it. And they deeply resent this betrayal. They will never go back to their faithless Labor ‘allies’. Never. Especially after the ‘ethnic cleansing’ that will occur when AOC and her minions complete their Stalinist purge of the Party after November. The long knives are already being sharpened.

The next Union bloc is the exact opposite of the heroic essential workers known as the First Responders. The Cops and their brothers, the Firemen and the EMT’s, (who also will fly the Plantation coop). This next union is known as the ‘teachers’ (NEA and AFT). They have comprised a bulwark of Democrat solidarity and remained loyal to the Politburo for 70 odd years. Which is a blessing in disguise for us. Why? Because the Left, in their frantic and desperate attempt to keep the economy locked down (to the detriment of Donald), are refusing to act for the benefit of the children. Which flies directly in the face of the image these ‘teachers’ always present when it is time to plead for more money (aka taxes) ‘for the children’. Their leaders are using the Covid-1984 scam to clamor for political payoffs before they relent and allow teachers to return to in-person teaching. Everyone can see it. What does Universal health care have to do with kids?

How long can parents stay at home to care for children who cannot physically attend school? What is the economic cost here? What is the human cost? Do the Democrats have any clue of the anger they are stoking amongst the populace as a whole? Red and Blue be damned, do they have any idea of the sacrifice they are demanding here? Parents everywhere, of every political and racial color, are outraged at this failure to live up to the image Teachers, Inc. has promoted for the past 70 years? Where is the ‘essential’ nature of this profession? We’ve all been schooled as to the heroic nature of doctors, nurses, firemen, EMT’s, etc., in this ongoing insanity. So, where are the teachers? Meh.

As I said, this is actually fabulous news. The ramifications of this are not just confined to the Elementary School level. No, they rise all through the academic ranks. Parents are rebelling, nation-wide, at the idea that education can be delivered by wire. They resent the idea that children are commodities that can be handled impersonally, at no human cost. The idea that isolation has no human toll. Whether it be at the Elementary level, or in High School, or College. The idea that education is a solitary commercial enterprise shows the sterility of the Democrat mind. Everyone is fleeing from this horror flick. Even soccer moms. Especially as they contemplate the visitation of BLM in their suburban enclaves. We must remember to send a shiny red apple in thanks to their union leaders on November 4th.

(Note: this last point, concerning the suburban women, touches the root of our long-term problem, but I won’t deal with it until the end.)

The third big union blue-bloc is AFSCME. The government employee union. You know, the one group whose employment numbers never fell when the economy was shuttered. In many places, it rose, as all those contact-tracers and Covid-tester ranks swelled their numbers. But again, their short-term gain is a long-term fall, as city, county and state budgets in those rebel-blue states are tanking (as their tax base burns and/or flees). Isn’t it funny, how the Blue and Gray are reversed now? Blues states are trying to secede, in reaction to Abraham Trump trying to free their slaves. How delicious.

In any event, these states see the red-ink writing on their wall. Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin. Their budgets have been weighed, tried in the balance, and found wanting. Bankruptcy awaits them, and their kingdoms will be given to another. And their successors will not deal kindly with the demands of their AFSCME slave-voters.

The next of the big union blocs is the Service Employees International Union, (SIEU). These are health care, home care, food service (and other government service) workers. The first three of these segments have all taken it on the chin in the Lockdown world. And there is no relief in sight, now that the $600/week sweetheart deal ran dry at the end of July. If their restaurant or clinic can’t re-open, they are SOL. They won’t all be blaming Donald. And neither will any salon workers. Or fitness club workers. All of whom tended to vote Blue in the past.

So much for the big stones of the old Blue Wall. Who else in the Democrat pantheon is taking a hit in the public’s perception of their supposed divinity? What other endeavours they favour are failing? Well, before I forget, remember the Census? You know, that RSVP list that was going to pad the Blue Vote rolls? Free everything for anyone who signed up. Looks like Covid, BLM and ICE have tanked that, as everyone in the Blue is afraid to answer their door, for an increasing number of reasons. Perfectly understandable reasons. Makes vote harvesting harder too. Good!

Pollsters—does anybody believe these idiots anymore? And their Siamese twin, the Media? Hahahah! Idiots. They are both in the bottom rungs of Hell in terms of public trust. Even below Congress, and that’s quite an accomplishment. Seriously. It has taken Herculean effort to achieve this, and it has all been done with Blue sweat. Amazing. May the gods bless them.

Science? Medicine? Does anyone believe there is a single factual thing embodied in either of those related terms anymore? It has almost reached the level of screaming ‘racism’. No one hears it anymore. The former faith in the white coats is gone. Killed by the Fauci-ites and their daily spin of the dial. Together, they have killed their former sacred cow, Global Warming. They have stolen all the oxygen (and CO2) in the room. People can only deal with so many crises at once. Pretty soon, they will hunker down and simply wait for it all to end. And they may be too confused to vote.

Let’s not forget the Educational Edifice. Isn’t it so satisfying to see how Americans are responding to the self-inflicted wounds that the ‘expert’ education bureaucrats have delivered to their own institutions? People everywhere are finding ways to circumvent the educational embargo, at every level. School-Pods are popping up everywhere in Suburban-Land (where people can afford this sort of solution). Where people can’t afford it, they are angry at these bastards who refuse to allow schools to open, and give their children at least a chance of survival for another day. Universities will suffer the most, in my opinion. And locking down sports is the capstone of elitist arrogance. We will live to see many educational-leadership careers destroyed as a result of their lock-step obedience to the Party Line.

Pro sports will suffer as well. I can’t believe the mindless rush of owners and players alike towards the cliff. Americans have already started to turn off the NBA and MLB. We’ll soon see if the NFL follows suit. All of which is a good thing, if only because it will remove another god from the secular pantheon of life in the Empire.

Add it all up, and what do you see? The remains of the Blue Wall, tottering on its foundation, with no cohesion between the blocs. The mortar can’t hold anything together, because it’s been removed and replaced by the flexible caulk of relativity. The caulk whose active ingredient is estrogen. So, tell me, Komrade, how do you feel about all of this pandemic danger and racism?

Well then, what is the summation here? Simply this, my friend. The mortar that once held the stones of our Nation together has been replaced by the emotionally-driven relativistic caulk that cannot hold the weight of the stones together. What was the name of the original mortar? In a word, Christianity. That was the glue that was the common bond that used to bind together the stones of all Americans. Of any party. We have abandoned our love for our fellow man. We have traded the bond of true brotherhood for the false feelings of feminism. This condition has infected vast swaths of all of us, of any color, politically or racially.

It has taken a long time, but over this time, we have squandered our common Christian patrimony. We have spent that hard-earned capital by building walls. Blue Walls that separated us by race. And Red Walls that separated us by class.

The old GOP has been destroyed, thanks to the will of Donald and the angry masses. Replaced by the will of people who have awoken to the duplicity of the old dualistic party system that kept everyone locked in place. Awoken to the reality that the feminist caulk that replaced Christianity is incapable of holding everyone together, for the common good. Is there still a Christian version of the Blue Wall? Are there any real men left that can re-build it? That is the question the captives of the Blue-States must face and answer.

Much of the Christian cement that used to hold the various Blocs together (amongst conservative Blacks, Blue Collar whites, and the small-town heartland) still exists in Donald-Land. Thus, the Red Wall is holding firm. The refugees from the Blue Land disasters are swelling the Red ranks. And in the greatest irony of all, the Blue State governors and mayors are helping Donald to ‘build that wall’. Thank you, idiots!

What is the civilizational lesson here my fellow citizen? Is it too late, for everyone? No, it’s not. But time is in short supply. We have to work with efficiency if we want to maximize our chances. To do that, we have to finally absorb the single greatest lesson of the past hundred years. What is that lesson? C’mon, man. It’s so very simple.

Too much estrogen weakens our stones. And the mortar that holds them.

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



