American Psychological Association: Every Institution In America Is Born From The Blood Of White Supremacist Ideology

Tell the truth: who would you trust more to treat your young son who was just taught at school that he could be a girl if he wanted to, and indeed then announced he is in fact a girl, a witch doctor, or a certified credentialed highly placed award-winning psychologist?

Maybe the witch doctor’s brew of odd bits of flora and fauna is medically inactive, and thus nothing more than a placebo, and the spirits he calls upon false, but his words would be comforting and would contain the higher truth that your son is in fact not your daughter.

The certified credentialed highly placed award-winning psychologist might instead of treating your son have you certified for the crazy idea of denying your son his preferred gender. Your son would be taken away and be placated by these good doctors, whereas you’d be lucky to escape the knife and only be forced to suck down mysterious psycho-active pills until you were willing to admit the truth that males are actually females.

Fevered fantasy, you say?

Forget that it’s already happened, then, and order your orbits toward this story: “A growing school of psychologists believe the trauma of the climate crisis is a key barrier to change“.

The key word in that headline is psychologists, certified credentialed highly placed award-winning psychologists.

They say people aren’t willing to embrace complete control by elites to fix the “the greatest existential challenge of our generation, or any generation” because of the newly invented mental malady they call climate anxiety.

We ignore the peril because some believe, based on observation, the weather is not that bad, whereas ackshually we are facing a “climate breakdown”. I mean, come on, who knows more about the physics of differentially heated fluid flow on a rotating sphere than certified credentialed highly placed award-winning psychologists?

Speaking of the Ackshually Crowd, they like to tease the religious about believing in invisible forces, but at least there are (overwhelming) metaphysical arguments in favor of existence of God. There is no good evidence for the seeping pervasive cosmic evil electric aether of white supremacy, a force said to control, well, everything—even the climate.

The American Psychological Association, the home of certified credentialed highly placed award-winning psychologists, says “the United States and beyond” is experiencing a “racism pandemic” and that—drum roll, please—“Every institution in America is born from the blood of white supremacist ideology and capitalism—and that’s the disease”.

The APA says that white supremacy has it pink mitts on everything, has tainted every institution, every thought. Yet, by what can only be described as a miracle, certified credentialed highly placed award-winning psychologists have managed to escape this vile everywhere influence of white supremacy! And they lived to tell us about it!

The cure must have come upon them suddenly, unbidden, else it cannot have been true white supremacy was pervasive. But I am the last man to say miracles do not happen. Even scientific miracles.

“‘We have the science already, but nobody knows about it,’ says BraVada Garrett-Akinsanya, PhD, a clinical psychologist based in Minneapolis. ‘And we’re not using it to change the culture around us.'”

Nobody knows the science except certified credentialed highly placed award-winning psychologists, of course.

What is the science? “For example,” they inform us, “eye contact is seen as respectful in some cultures and disrespectful in others.”

Who knew?

There are “Other well-established psychological principles”, naturally, one being “implicit bias”, a thing which, like sickle cell for BLACKS!, is a thing whites can suffer from.

To fix this, the APA recommends bringing “people of color” into the ranks of certified credentialed highly placed award-winning psychologists, thereby reducing the influence of people of no color. Washing them out, as it were.

For instance, Dana Jackson, “PsyD”, said “Everywhere I go, I’m the only African American male psychologist.” This implies there might be a lot of female African American psychologists lurking about, so keep your eye out for them.

These nice ladies will help the APA have “discussions among members about white privilege and white fragility” and the “discomfort many white people feel when discussing race and racism.”

Hard to imagine people of no color feeling discomfort when confronted by certified credentialed highly placed award-winning psychologists telling them they are evil racists, but there you are.

