Coronavirus Update XXX: Our Governments Have Grown Weary Of Us

No End In Sight

Last week the big news was the juicing of death counts, which came as no surprise to us. What might have been missed was the section of real importance: guessing when the panic would end (go and re-read that section).

Not when the virus would end, mind you. The virus will never end. It will be with us forever. Like all our other viral pals, it will diminish in biological importance, but it won’t vanish.

We have to stress the biological, because coronadoom ceased being biologically consequential some time ago. Strangely, though, it has only grown in political importance—in inverse proportion to its deadliness.

Take masks for the well, which are no better than placebos. That’s what THE science says. Governments, who publicly proclaim they are romantically abed with science, spurn it in fact. Science-loving governments made not wearing a mask a crime.

A crime.

I warned us about this months ago, and I recall many dismissed the warnings, saying how masks were a small burden. Small or large, there is no justifiable reason for the well to wear them. Which might be why governments have grown increasingly strident and shrill in their calls for people to strap them on—as the virus fades.

Arrests are taking place for masklessness.

Arrests.

The state of Victoria in Australia has already reached the We-Are-Just-Following-Orders stage of a police state. We’ve seen videos of “police” breaking down doors for the “crime” of posting on Facebook a plea not to go to protests. The “police” bravely dragged a pregnant woman off to the dungeons. For “incitement”, i.e. posting to Facebook.

Another woman who tried to hide from the “police” got six months prison. Not a few people pointed out these same “police” took a knee to the BLM terrorists.

The eternally sorrowful ruler of New Zealand jails people indefinitely now, if they refuse to be tested.

England is testing to-be mandatory wristbands to track citizens and ensure they do not go outside more than their allotted time. Like the scene in Naked Gun, people must now hug through plastic sheets.

We in the States are more advanced and now have plastic porta-cubicles for teachers.

What does any of this have to do with the waning of a routine virus outbreak?

Does it matter to these governments that the evidence piles up that lockdowns killed?

These, my dear friends, are rhetorical questions. The evidence our rulers are interested in is why some of us aren’t behaving. It has become clear our rulers have grow weary of us and won’t accept our antics as longer.

Supermodels

Have you noticed that at each relaxation of restrictions, shocking “news” comes along at just the right moment to assure governments their states of “emergency” are warranted? Remember when deaths had dropped to background levels, and the media discovered “new” “cases”, i.e. positive tests? Re-panic! Et cetera.

Now as the deaths from the “second wave” are waning, and hospitalizations are decreasing, the IHME rushed out new predictions THAT WE HAVEN’T SEEN THE WORST YET!

If a herd immunity strategy is pursued, meaning no further government intervention is taken from now to Jan 1st, the death toll could increase to 620,000. This would be 210,000 more deaths than our reference scenario. 3/14 pic.twitter.com/n4ED5mBRo4 — Ali H. Mokdad (@AliHMokdad) September 4, 2020

He means 620,000 in the USA.

How good are their models?

The red line is the IHME projected Sweden deaths assuming no immunity to COVID-19 The black line is what was actually observed in Sweden My suspicion is the difference is due to prior T-cell immunity to COVID-19 from other coronaviruses (Chart adapted from one by @HaraldofW) pic.twitter.com/YFxZFHj0VU — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) September 6, 2020

Here’s another rhetorical question for you: does it matter their models stink?

My real fear, which I hope you will not dismiss lightly, is that this fall’s flu and its complications will be used to juice coronadoom numbers to keep the panic going. They have used, often, “suspected deaths” to juice coronadoom before. Why wouldn’t they do it again?

If the Oligarchs/BLM/Antifa wins or steals the election, I say this prediction is certain. If Trump wins, I believe it will happen only where Democrats rule and have become desperate.

Governments and oligarchs don’t want to let go of the tremendous new powers and riches they have gained in this man-made panic. Most people are still frightened. The only thing that will change all of this is if we see something new, something big, some “shock” to the system.

What might that be?

Winner, Dumbest Panic Reaction

Source:

STOP SAYING “CASES” DAMMIT!

I am begging you not to use the enemy’s language. Stop saying “cases”. Correct people who do.

A positive test is not a case. A case is an active symptomatic illness in a person needing or seeking treatment. A case is not a person who just has the bug and has, say, only the sniffles. Most people who get this don’t develop anything like a serious illness. Many never even knew they had it!

Again, some positive tests are false. Most genuine positives tests not are not symptomatic. (Here is one example.)

Positive tests do not necessarily mean active infections. I told us months ago the test was likely picking up past infections. This has since been verified (and it was always likely). Also as we guessed a long time ago, using evidence from other similar infections, the best current guess of the infection fatality rate is about 0.3%. We used similar numbers to show pictures of the number of people likely already infected.

Propagandists and governments are using these false “cases” to cause unnecessary panic. When you hear somebody say “cases”, tell them, “You mean positive tests. How many of them required hospitalization? How many deaths were caused by the virus? How many died with it?”

Stop saying cases!

Also stop saying deaths. Say “attributed deaths”, or “deaths with but not necessarily by.” Poor use of language has exacerbated this crisis beyond all measure. Do not contribute to it.

The Numbers

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (CDC has two official sources that have differences). The media reports are always greater than CDC numbers.

The daily tests:

My fear last week, because of government incentives to get testing, testing would increase. It has. This leads to propagandists trumpeting, falsely, “new” “cases”, which caused people to panic, which causes more tests, which et cetera forever.

If you are not ill, do not get tested! How bad can the bug be if you don’t even know you have it.

Official CDC attributed deaths:

The testing is not leading to greater attributed deaths, because many getting tests have no symptoms (possibly anymore).

Finally, the official CDC all-cause weekly deaths. Last three week black dots; takes up to 8 weeks to get a full count, but most in 3.

Dashed line is the all cause minus official attributed coronadoom. The dashed line, with its bumps, is more proof government “solutions” and general panic kill.

Again, what frightens me is that next month the regular flu season begins. Flu deaths will be down a bit, I predict, given this bug and other things have killed a lot of people who might otherwise have died this year from flu. This is conditioned on this year’s flu bug being “routine”, of which I have no information. It’s just a guess.

Another screwy thing is the smoothness of the death counts. We have years of this stuff and its always choppy. No longer. Could be a function of “heightened awareness” of death reporting. Or who knows what. You’ll pardon me for no longer wholly trusting in the government.

The Awful Bloody Truth

These death numbers ultimately mean nothing. Not to any government officials or people in love with panic. For instance, NYC is still locked down. No indoor dining and whatnot, only promises to discuss the idea next year. Here is the state of the crisis in the whole state (go to the Google and type “location coronavirus deaths” and do this yourself).

I beg you will stare at this and assimilate its wisdom. There has been no crisis since about the first of June, some three months. Yet more people in NYC are wearing masks than ever before (maybe 95%). The panic is stronger than when deaths were at their peak in early April (mask use was maybe 10-15% then). There is zero hint that attributed deaths are increasing.

Evidence, therefore, as I said above, is utterly irrelevant to the state of the panic.

So much for “listening to science”.

Or maybe people are waiting for the miracle of a vaccine—which of course eliminated flu deaths the world over some, what, thirty years ago. Right? Right? Vaccines are created by experts with many degrees. What could go wrong? UN says new polio outbreak in Sudan caused by oral vaccine.

