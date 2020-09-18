The DIE Litany: Suicide by Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity at University

Here, once more, is the Diversity Inclusion Equity Litany (Hypodorian II):



All are Equal

Equity is not here

Quotas will achieve Equity

Quotas won’t lower standards

Standards must be lowered

Standards were not necessary

DIE! DIE! DIE! DIE!



Repeat until the institution DIEs; which is to say, becomes Diverse, Inclusive and suffused with glorious Equity.

Then move to the next target.

Incidentally, it used to be Equality, but they switched lately to Equity. My guess is the former word became too hard for its increasing number of adherents to spell. Two fewer letters, you see.

Fewer is a mathematical judgement. And math, which regular readers already knew, is racist. Reader DAV found for us this:

I'm just amazed how she got a doctorate degree pic.twitter.com/vCeaqpHxdb — Men's Corner (@Mens_Corner_) August 16, 2020

The “doctor’s” take is not unknown to us. Math has long been praised as “whiteness”, and therefore racist. The racism is easily purged, however, by allowing math to be redefined as the subject which the subject calls math.

This redefinement (you heard me) is not limited to university math educators, who are related to math as meals are related to articles about meals, and therefore dismissable. It has been found in actual practitioners, too. University-based algorithm creators now routinely admit their code is racist.

All of these—a mere smattering of a wealth of examples—are the results of the Litany, which is being applied with increasing aggressiveness.

Universities, by the old definition, were at least partly meritocratic, especially in “STEM” (no one argues they should be wholly merit-based). It turns out some people are more able than others to do math and physics, a distinct and direct affront to DIE. Men outnumbered women in actual math and physics, and Asians outnumber the scared race. These “disparities” were lamented, but they couldn’t be made to go away, despite decades of trying every sort of fix.

Then came the steady chant of the Litany, which like dripping water can eat through anything if given enough time.

It finally, for instance, severed the crucial remaining neurons of a judge in California, who has made it illegal for students to submit proof of their ability. The judge “issued an injunction forbidding even voluntary use of the [SAT, ACT] tests during current conditions.”

Current conditions?

“Nondisabled, economically advantaged, and white test-takers have an inherent advantage in the testing process,” Seligman said in his ruling. He said students with disabilities whose qualifications were otherwise the same as other applicants “are denied a potential second chance at admission” when test scores are taken into account.

Well, it’s just true the able have an inherent advantage in the testing process over the unable. This ability gap produces unwanted “harmful” disparities. Solution? The Litany! Standards must be lowered; Standards were not necessary.

Responding to allegations around the country that the admissions exams tilt the scales toward wealthier, white students, more than 1,500 colleges have gone test-optional, according to the anti-testing organization FairTest.

The Litany ate away at the base of entrance tests until they could no longer be supported. It will next be applied, and of course has been applied, to exit tests, too. DIE, especially in its Diversity aspect, demands absolute uniformity of results.

It has uniformity in the Inhumanities, i.e. Studies courses and so on, and it is getting them in STEM.

Another example? Sure. UCLA students are now chanting the Litany at the heretofore renowned Computer Science Professor Eliezer Gaf. His crime? His “disregard for the racialized experiences of people of color in the United States.” Standards must be lowered; Standards were not necessary.

It isn’t only race. All perverted sexual desires must be represented in STEM, too. Take an area I bet you never before considered, like geophysical field work. Identifying which rocks are metamorphic and the like. The American Geophysical Union, the field’s top professional organization, said

that fieldwork is not always accessible for geoscientists with varying physical abilities or young families. However, there has not been a deliberate focus on challenges faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community in the geosciences with respect to fieldwork.

It is now providing that focus by direct and mandatory chants of the Litany.

The Litany is real. It is often used as an opening prayer at elite institutions.

Northwestern U. law school had a town hall meeting online recently. Everybody began w/ a ritual denunciation of themselves as racist. Reader: "Prof. Speta is not a racist. He is a wonderful man universally loved by students. It makes me sad that he is forced to say otherwise." pic.twitter.com/O45UX8ver2 — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) September 1, 2020

What happens in the university does not, like in Las Vegas, stay in the university. The universal problem of The Litany is however too big a problem for us today.

What, then, is the solution at universities? (1) Get out, whether student or professor. (2) Form our own.

Late addition High schools, too.

Thomas Jefferson High School in Virginia, rated as the best in the nation, plans to scrap their admissions testing and overhaul their curriculum to embrace critical race theory. @stockes76 https://t.co/tIV7hmsIKm — National File (@NationalFile) September 17, 2020

