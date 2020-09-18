The DIE Litany: Suicide by Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity at University

Here, once more, is the Diversity Inclusion Equity Litany (Hypodorian II):
All are Equal
Equity is not here
Quotas will achieve Equity
Quotas won’t lower standards
Standards must be lowered
Standards were not necessary
DIE! DIE! DIE! DIE!
Repeat until the institution DIEs; which is to say, becomes Diverse, Inclusive and suffused with glorious Equity.
Then move to the next target.
Incidentally, it used to be Equality, but they switched lately to Equity. My guess is the former word became too hard for its increasing number of adherents to spell. Two fewer letters, you see.
Fewer is a mathematical judgement. And math, which regular readers already knew, is racist. Reader DAV found for us this:
I'm just amazed how she got a doctorate degree pic.twitter.com/vCeaqpHxdb
— Men's Corner (@Mens_Corner_) August 16, 2020
The “doctor’s” take is not unknown to us. Math has long been praised as “whiteness”, and therefore racist. The racism is easily purged, however, by allowing math to be redefined as the subject which the subject calls math.
This redefinement (you heard me) is not limited to university math educators, who are related to math as meals are related to articles about meals, and therefore dismissable. It has been found in actual practitioners, too. University-based algorithm creators now routinely admit their code is racist.
All of these—a mere smattering of a wealth of examples—are the results of the Litany, which is being applied with increasing aggressiveness.
Universities, by the old definition, were at least partly meritocratic, especially in “STEM” (no one argues they should be wholly merit-based). It turns out some people are more able than others to do math and physics, a distinct and direct affront to DIE. Men outnumbered women in actual math and physics, and Asians outnumber the scared race. These “disparities” were lamented, but they couldn’t be made to go away, despite decades of trying every sort of fix.
Then came the steady chant of the Litany, which like dripping water can eat through anything if given enough time.
It finally, for instance, severed the crucial remaining neurons of a judge in California, who has made it illegal for students to submit proof of their ability. The judge “issued an injunction forbidding even voluntary use of the [SAT, ACT] tests during current conditions.”
Current conditions?
“Nondisabled, economically advantaged, and white test-takers have an inherent advantage in the testing process,” Seligman said in his ruling. He said students with disabilities whose qualifications were otherwise the same as other applicants “are denied a potential second chance at admission” when test scores are taken into account.
Well, it’s just true the able have an inherent advantage in the testing process over the unable. This ability gap produces unwanted “harmful” disparities. Solution? The Litany! Standards must be lowered; Standards were not necessary.
Responding to allegations around the country that the admissions exams tilt the scales toward wealthier, white students, more than 1,500 colleges have gone test-optional, according to the anti-testing organization FairTest.
The Litany ate away at the base of entrance tests until they could no longer be supported. It will next be applied, and of course has been applied, to exit tests, too. DIE, especially in its Diversity aspect, demands absolute uniformity of results.
It has uniformity in the Inhumanities, i.e. Studies courses and so on, and it is getting them in STEM.
Another example? Sure. UCLA students are now chanting the Litany at the heretofore renowned Computer Science Professor Eliezer Gaf. His crime? His “disregard for the racialized experiences of people of color in the United States.” Standards must be lowered; Standards were not necessary.
It isn’t only race. All perverted sexual desires must be represented in STEM, too. Take an area I bet you never before considered, like geophysical field work. Identifying which rocks are metamorphic and the like. The American Geophysical Union, the field’s top professional organization, said
that fieldwork is not always accessible for geoscientists with varying physical abilities or young families. However, there has not been a deliberate focus on challenges faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community in the geosciences with respect to fieldwork.
It is now providing that focus by direct and mandatory chants of the Litany.
The Litany is real. It is often used as an opening prayer at elite institutions.
Northwestern U. law school had a town hall meeting online recently. Everybody began w/ a ritual denunciation of themselves as racist. Reader: "Prof. Speta is not a racist. He is a wonderful man universally loved by students. It makes me sad that he is forced to say otherwise." pic.twitter.com/O45UX8ver2
— Rod Dreher (@roddreher) September 1, 2020
What happens in the university does not, like in Las Vegas, stay in the university. The universal problem of The Litany is however too big a problem for us today.
What, then, is the solution at universities? (1) Get out, whether student or professor. (2) Form our own.
Late addition High schools, too.
Thomas Jefferson High School in Virginia, rated as the best in the nation, plans to scrap their admissions testing and overhaul their curriculum to embrace critical race theory. @stockes76 https://t.co/tIV7hmsIKm
— National File (@NationalFile) September 17, 2020
As always, Matt, you’re way ahead of the curve on news of our cultural assisted suicide attended by Dr Death, PC-Progs.
You caught the news that Thomas Jefferson HS for Science and Technology (TJ), here in Virginia, has committed to building the gallows for its own execution.
One of my kids is a TJ graduate. TJ used to revel in its population of nerds–majority Asian/Subcon boys (75% Asian or Indian/Pakistani, 65% boys) selected by a grueling merit-based admissions process. Orientation sessions would joke about the population to the girls: “Welcome to TJ! If you’re seeking romance you’ll find the odds are in your favor–The odds are good, but the goods are odd!”
TJ is in a close-in DC suburb, where the cultural destruction has been quickening for the last 30 years. Another of my kids eschewed TJ for our county’s (Loudoun, an ex-urban former oasis for Normal Americans) Academy of Science (AOS)–a TJ clone without the long commute. Similar curriculum, grueling merit-based admissions process, nearly exact demographic profile, with a few more girls.
But the piper is now demanding payment. This year the county’s government was flipped. The government bodies, including the School Board, and the District Attorney (a Soros special) are now filled with PC-Progs.
They quickly began to take action. AOS was a high-priority target. The local paper reported:
“Loudoun County NAACP says it wants a full investigation from the school system into the admissions process for the Academies of Loudoun due to the small number of black students accepted into the specialized schools.
“The Academies…train students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The Academies houses Loudoun’s science, technology, engineering and career and vocational tech programs. It’s made up of the Academy of Science, Academy of Engineering and Technology and Monroe Advanced Technical Academy.”
Of course, the Board surrendered immediately:
“LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board (LCSB) approved changes to the Academies of Loudoun admissions process to be more inclusive and to fight inequality.
“The vote comes after the board explored ways to fight systemic racism and promoting racial and economic equality at the Academies of Loudoun.
“One of the changes includes only one day of testing. Previously, students had to take four tests over a two-day period to be considered for admission. The change comes after realizing that this caused hardships for some students and their families. ”
https://www.localdvm.com/news/loudon-county-school-board-approves-changes-to-academies-of-loudoun-admissions-process-to-combat-inequality/
But, have faith! Some Americans are more committed to our American ideals than others!
“Thirty-seven Loudoun County parents have filed a lawsuit asking a Circuit Court judge to determine whether recently adopted changes to the Academy of Science and the Academy of Engineering and Technology violate their constitutional rights. The suit also alleges the board violated Virginia’s open meeting laws when the changes were adopted.”
Yes!
An interesting effect of the end of merit-based policies is that some minority groups (Asians and Subcons), which have fallen in with PC-Prog politics by default, while still living the American dream of merit and achievement, suddenly see the ogre behind the mask. The litigants against the Loudoun School Board represent the demographics of AOS students–largely Asian and Subcon.
Sort of like riots and looting catching the attention of white Normals, destruction of merit in academia is catching the attention of these formerly monolithic PC-Prog voters. This could account for a vote swing….
Maybe.
Well, of course this is only a way to destroy jet another part of the fabric of the polis, but the answer is NOT more materialist racism. For instance, blacks don’t fare worse for a racist capacity distribution, English darwinist colonialists weren’t right or in the right. Asians aren’t more capable due to some racial feature. Blacks come from broken homes, 80+% of them are sons of women that have children from men that aren’t their husbands; so they are poor, so they go to terrible schools, so they get into drugs and gangs. Is the answer some type of commie egalitarian destruction of the civilized society? OF COURSE NOT!!! Is it a racist explanation? OF COURSE NOT? The answer is the Monaghan Report, produced by a Catholic senator, who proposed to elevate the negroe existence in the US in the 1960’s by promoting family life (then illegitimacy among blacks in the US was 18%): he was called a racist and rejected by the leaders of the revolutionary civil rights movement, including the EMINENT SAINT-womanizer-commie handled…. Orestes Brownson said in the 1860’s that the negroe had to be fully integrated into Western Culture before getting political rights: OF COURSE HE WAS RIGHT!!!!: there you have your answer, not some racial explanation. Another example, to make the comparison: in the US, Indians are not citizens or weren’t, before pluralism. They were sidelined and pushed out. So, that society didn’t have the need to integrate several peoples to society, especially, non-civilized peoples. We, in Hispanoamérica, did do that, in a great civilization effort, the biggest in history (together with the civilization of Germanic barbarians in post-Rome Europe, by the Latins)… And along came the revolution, so called enlightenment, which destroyed the big work, maybe a century too early. So you have masses of peoples living outside civilization or poorly civilized, facing the corruption of deconstructionism, drug traffic, pornography, etc. They are corrupted beyond normal, so they fare poorly in any test you can devise, not a race issue, though… It’s too ignorant to talk like that. I hope, sincerely, to have contributed something important in the consideration of these issues. Racism is NOT, primarily, a thing of hatred or unfair play, it’s an understanding of reality based on race, very mediocre, poor, shameful, very false, far away from truth. It needs to be debunked everywhere. It wasn’t the WHITE RACE that founded the university as institution, it WAS CHRISTISNITY. Stop these nonsense. And, by the way, a bonus: cultural appropriation? Everything they talk, and the institutions, the doctorate degree, they’re all western achievements, so stop the nonsense, you bone head!!!!
Note: the bone head is the teachers a that legion of geniuses like her…
Whites have no constitutional protections whereas religious folks do – not that that fact means much anymore.
O, and every time a body accuses you of white privilege and claims that is the problem respond black criminality is the problem.
John Derbyshire asked a great question(paraphrase coming) – What percentage of the black population must be incarcerated to make the black crime rate equal to the crime rate of whites (That question prolly will not be asked during the debates).
Thus a crying need and a great opportunity for a real university anchored in reality.