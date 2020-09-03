Looting As Reparations Is A Good Idea

Even though riots, looting, pillaging, murder and mayhem and treason are illegal, immoral, and unethical, and that putting them down through the use of violence is historically validated, legal, moral, and ethical, we all know violence is wrong. So, even though I advocated opening fire on the lawless rabble two days ago, I now see no good Christian can advocate fighting the lawless takeover of our cities. I therefore embrace looting as a means to redress in social inequities.

In this, I follow California in saying we need to “Consider Needs Of Looters Before Charging Them“. Looting can be a positive good.

The theory how looting is good insists only BLACKS!—this spelling is racism-free—were ever slaves, and only whites their masters. All whites share in the guilt of slavery, because they are white and whites share in all evils because they are white. Every BLACK! was beaten, raped, tortured and killed daily while a slave, which traumatized the genetics of their descendants. (Yes.)

This genetic change causes modern new BLACKS! to do poorly in things like achievement and remaining out of prison. That in turn causes the peoples of this most noble and, yes, sacred race, to have less money. This missing money is therefore owed to them in the form of “reparations”.

All BLACKS! are to receive these awards, regardless of whether they were descended from American slaves, regardless of their station in life now, regardless whether these stations had anything to do with their own choices, and regardless if their relatives were slave owners themselves. And all whites are to pay, because whites inherit guilt through their race, even though almost all whites are not descended from slave owners.

Because they happen to be taxpayers, Asians, Hispanics and the happy peoples from other races must also pay reparations, for reparations will come from taxes.

The idea is that all these other races, like whites, must pony up because they have benefited from the labors of the slaves. The reasoning goes like this: sewers, corn off the cob in cans, electricity, and other whatnots are here and being used, and slaves were once here and were made to do work. Therefore, all are beneficiaries of slavery, and so all must pay.

A tipster sent me this revolting BLM prayer at St Xavier Catholic Church in NYC yesterday: “Do you affirm that white privilege is unfair…will you commit to helping transform our church culture” and worship daily at altar of “racial justice.” St. George Floyd replaces Jesus. pic.twitter.com/P3IoXj3GsX — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) August 31, 2020

Of course, modern BLACKS! also benefit and use these same services and infrastructures like everybody else, and have done so for a long time. These usages would have done some good to BLACKS!, like they have to other races, but because of thing called systemic racism, the good didn’t stick in BLACKS!

Systemic racism is officially defined as the racism that remains once racism has been removed.

So it’s reparations. New reparations, that is. The older reparations, such as sixty-some years of Affirmative Action, quotas in hiring and matriculation, set asides in contracts, endless woke corporate donations and pandering, an official History Month and federal holiday, accelerated promotions, the worship of the BLACK! bodies and BLACK! culture, and so on and so on and so on were not really reparations because they were not called reparations. Words matter.

Reparations called reparations are thus needed.

California, as it does in so many other areas having nothing to do with Reality, leads the way. According to one report, the proposed “reparations could take the form of cash, housing assistance, lower tuition, forgiving student loans, job training or community investments”.

The difficulty with these ideas, as you will doubtless have seen for yourself, is their inadequacy. Not all BLACKS! will have student loans needing forgiveness. And so on. One BLM female suggests whites give BLACKS! their houses, though perhaps she forgot whites will still be needing them. Better ideas are needed.

When this season’s round of looting, pillage, rioting, and general mayhem began in Little Somalia, the thought from BLM ran that looting should be considered reparations. What faster and more efficient way to pay than to have major retailers stock their stores with desirable theft-worthy goods, and then let BLACKS! turn savage for a day or two, steal everything in sight, and then light the stores on fire? The blazes make the whole thing festive.

While this was being pondered, a white man in a dress came on NPR to say that, yes, looting was a fine thing. This man even wrote a book, In Defense of Looting.

Well, you know how it goes. NPR is the favorite radio station of our great nation’s academics, our brightest class. Looting thus now has the official imprimatur it needs. We need just pick the dates and towns, and mark off areas to be looted—this allows crucial advance planning so that people aren’t stuck having to loot unwanted goods.

The whole thing could be televised. There could even be prizes to see who could loot the most in the shortest time. Nike could hide a gold sticker inside a pair of sneakers (apt name!) and give its thief a lifetime’s supply of laces. Have contests between cities! (I’d never root against my hometown of Detroit.) These contests could replace sports, which has gone political anyway.

What’s the catch? It’s seem some BLACKS! have developed bad habits, as demonstrated below, a sampling of many such cases. If BLACKS! have to be paid for slavery, then they’re going to have to pay whites for fresh assaults. Fair is fair. We’ll let our benevolent politicians—people who love us and only want what is best for us—settle the exact tariffs, but, say, for every brick to the head, the official looting time is cut by one hour.

BREAKING: Man attempted to rape a 25-year-old at 11 Saturday on the 63/Lexington St Q platform in Manhattan—bystanders recorded—suspect ran away. Details on #TODAYinNewYork at 9:30a. pic.twitter.com/bsyGNkvA2a — ????? ?. ?????? (@MylesMill) August 30, 2020

Black man in Georgia stabbing 'felt need to find a white male to kill' https://t.co/iJukbKZbAR via @MailOnline — Tony (@Mrtdogg) August 31, 2020

Black man randomly attacking white man with a brick in Baltimore. The person who posted this said “white lives do not matter.” They’ve always randomly attacked whites like this, but now they’re more brazen as the media ignores and encourages these attackshttps://t.co/g15dl4lxx2 pic.twitter.com/7slLVP31dd — Da Redest Elefant (@DaRedestElefant) August 31, 2020

