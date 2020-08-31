Coronavirus Update XXIX: How Many Really Died? When Will Panic End?

Going a day early with the update because of the news about death counts.
Also, I want everybody to pay attention: memorize the next paragraph.
You hear things like this: “Business are suffering because of coronadoom”. NO! NO! NO! We suffered because of the government reaction to coronadoom. Not because of the bug. Do not repeat this error, and call it out each time you hear it.
Lockdowns Kill
You’ll have seen it by now, but if not, here’s the word from the CDC itself:
Comorbidities
Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death. The number of deaths with each condition or cause is shown for all deaths and by age groups.
Six percent.
The other number of interest is the official coronadoom death total, which as of Sunday night is 167,558. Math is easy: 167,558 * 0.06 = 10,054. Rounded up, to be fair.
The remaining 157,504 died of other things—an average 2.6 other things!—with the presence of coronadoom. Some fraction of these poor people, considering false positives, died of just other things.
How many times, early on, did we scream, rant, and, yes, rave about juicing the numbers? The answer is a large positive number. Alas, the screams hit the ears of bureaucrats and politicians, our dumbest and evilest classes.
It must be recalled that many deaths were caused by the unnecessary lockdowns themselves. Lockdowns killed. This is not hyperbole or a guess. It is fact.
The guy who calls himself Ethical Skeptic did an analysis of this fact, which I believe is in the ballpark:
Put another way
Novel Covid Deaths 45,223
Would Have Died Later in Year 118,773
Died Because we Panicked 47,415
This is why class & human rights litigation must be pursued. More people died from the lockdown, than did solely from Covid. https://t.co/RwzfGuYAN6
— Ethical Skeptic ? (@EthicalSkeptic) August 30, 2020
Argue about the details if you like. He might be off, and other estimates might be off, about who might eventually have died this year given the absence of the bug. It is clear, no matter what, that coronadoom was, when it was deadly, a catalytic killer only. It couldn’t do the job alone, but only with other diseases present, if indeed it was coronadoom and not the other diseases causing deaths. General lockdowns were therefore illogical, or should have been lifted soon after they were instituted.
CDC also provided this picture, which is the “full” attributed coronadoom deaths by age.
There was never any reason to panic. The bulk of attributed deaths were north of 65. Meaning, again, lockdowns were never necessary. It became clear by mid April what was happening, as regular readers know. Yet politicians only grew more and more ridiculous in their responses, each trying to outdo the other in showing how much they “cared”—or in their desire to cause pain to influence the election and show you who’s boss.
We also have to consider the number of iatrogenic deaths, or deaths by doctor. How many people were killed by panicked doctors cramming tubes down their gullets in the Great Ventilator Scare? In the Spanish Flu, huge swathes of citizens were rubbed out by forcing buckets of aspirin into them. Were ventilators the leeches of our day? Was every patient intubated in critical need of air?
Before we talk about a reckoning, which will not be forthcoming, we have to ask when the panic will end.
When Will I See You Again?
California—and I say this without rancor, but with a sense of fascination—has long been a leader in lunacy. Perhaps the state’s natural beauty and abundance of good things created too many soft men. Soft in body and, like its recent succession of governors, soft in the head.
A tweet from some Blue Cheka (which I lost) read:
#BREAKING This is the new tiered system just announced by @CAgovernor @GavinNewso to provide California counties with guidance re: re-opening.
Counties must remain in each tier for a minimum of 21 days before being eligible to move into the next tier.
Here are those guidelines:
There appears to be no one of intelligence or goodwill left in charge in that once great state. 1 to 3.9 “cases” per 100,000 to reach the utopia of “some” businesses opening. Some!
My dear readers, what is the false positive rate for coronadoom testing? Yes. In the range of 1 to 3.9 per 100,000. Not only that, look at the bottom category, which requires 1 in 100,000 for only “most” businesses to reopen with “modifications”.
Do the brilliant minds—they tell us of their genius constantly—in California universities and government not know that COVID will never go away? That there will always be positives showing up on tests forever, not only the fake positives, but real ones, too?
And this is just testing! I.e. “cases”. Not deaths, or even, the good Lord help us, illnesses! Positive tests! My mind has actually boggled.
California will never reopen if these guidelines are adhered to. I mean never as in never.
This Newsom has reached a very special level of evil stupidity thought by scientists to be impossible. Personally, since I do not live there and the idiocy is causing many people I loathe (hello, Hollywood!) great pain, the longer it lasts the funnier it becomes, in a dark sort of way.
The only real worry is that often Californian madness spreads like a cancer. Our rulers, none too bright, too often play follow the leader. They believe this excuses their mistakes.
There are other forms of incompetence, like NYC’s Bill de Blasio, who openly seeks to cause pain. He thinks only the “rich” go out to eat, and he has never forgiven the “rich” in the city for not voting for him. So he says he’ll begin think about reopening “next year.” Alas, de Blasio has not been a victim of the increased number of shootings in the city.
Pay Up, Sucker
Politicians, especially in a democracy, never admit a mistake. Their reaction when confronted is to increase whatever mistake they were caught making. To show how much faith they have in themselves. And to punish you for attempting to harm them.
We’ve seen it in the coronadoom crisis with masks, lockdowns and now reopenings. Newsome said, when called out on his bad statistics, that “California [was] ‘not completely abandoning’ ICU and hospitalization data, ‘we’re just not leading with those criteria’ as positive test rate/test numbers become critical metrics”.
What he didn’t say was that those worthless numbers are “critical” to him, so he can avoid admitting a mistake. And so that he can help his pals, the oligarchs who are his backers, shadowy men who have grown very rich indeed during this crisis. Isn’t the stock market soaring as people lose their jobs and businesses to seeming government incompetence? Or was it more than incompetence?
I warned us very early on that no reckoning was coming. Politicians, bureaucrats, and the press and oligarchs are going to get away with what they did to us. Oh, there might be a sacrificial nobody here and there subjected to official ridicule, there might be a politician or two coming close to losing reelection. But that’s about it.
Trillions wasted, lives wrecked, wasted, ruined, bodies piling up from government action, the subsequent riots, on and on.
They will get away with all this. And they will even, as The Godmother (Cuomo) is doing, congratulate themselves on a job well done, while expecting your applause.
After all, what you can you do? Rebel? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
The Numbers
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (CDC has two official sources that have differences). The media reports are always greater than CDC numbers.
Here are the number of daily tests:
This is a tad misleading, because I’m doing this Sunday and not Monday night, and there’s no data yet for Sunday. Tests will fall on that day. But it’s not entirely misleading. Testing is not falling fast enough, even maybe holding steady. How depressing. This is so even as the CDC says if you’re not sick, don’t get tested. This is not advice most state governments want to hear, so it will be interesting how they ignore it.
We still have nitwit propagandists shouting about “new” “cases”. When what they mean is positive tests. Next time you hear somebody bellyaching about “new” “cases” say, “So what?” Make them own their ignorance about what a “case” is. Which in most cases is the sniffles, or less, even no symptoms whatsoever.
“Cases” aren’t big deals! Focus on deaths, or at least true and not attributed hospitalizations.
From the beginning I’ve been warning us about juiced numbers, about the difference between dying from and dying with coronadoom. This is why I have been insisting we say “reported deaths” or “attributed deaths” and not deaths, which exaggerate. We now—finally!—have the CDC admitting what we said all along. Watch your language.
Here is the CDC’s attributed deaths, current as of Sunday.
This is attributed, thus exaggerated, deaths. Again, even with late reporting it is clear there is no longer and crisis. It is over. Tell your politicians. They’ll listen to evidence! (Ha.)
Here’s the real number, the only one worth looking at (beside testing). The all-cause weekly deaths. Recall it takes up to 8 weeks to get full counts, but by the third week most are in. The black dots are the last three weeks.
Dashed line, as always, is all cause deaths minus official coronadoom deaths. The peak in the dashed line is proof government actions killed.
Now what Ethical Skeptic is saying is that the bump, which is real, would have been spread out in a more typical fashion, given no government panic. Given the ages of those who died, this is very likely true, at least to a large extent.
In any case, there is no crisis. None. Zero. Zippo. Nada. Keeping up the panic at this time is pure politics and general madness to which democracies are prone. What an appalling conclusion.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Statistics
Do not attribute to incompetence that which can more easily be attributed to evil intent.
Exemplary. There have been times throughout this farce that I’ve doubted my own thoughts on Covid-19, even though I have a degree in Microbiology. I can’t thank you enough for producing the work that you have done (there are other sites, such as Lockdown Sceptics here in the UK, which have also produced fantastic material), confirming that my thoughts are correct.
DavidC
As I have said, Sars CoV 2 is a disease, Covid 19 is a political action. Covid 19 was quite deadly, Sars CoV 2 not so much.
While we are on politics, Trump deserves some of the credit for the disaster. He FAILED miserably in his response. Fauci and Birx should have been fired a long time ago or rendered irrelevant. Shutting down the economy to fight a virus is, quite bluntly, INSANE and I am disbelieving that a guy supposedly as smart as Trump could not grasp the concept of lockdowns being effective ONLY if they last forever, include government workers and eventually starve everyone to death. Yet, the insanity goes on and on and on unabated. Trump blames the governors, thus making his guiltless….
California is voluntarily killing itself. You can’t stop stupid and self-destructive. Let them go. As far as New York, the lines of UHauls leaving the state says it all.
The reason politicians “get away with it” is because PEOPLE DO NOT CARE. So, if Americans cared, things would change. When your population loves misery and hell, that’s what you get. Eventually, the misery kills enough people and things slowly change. Not any time soon—Americans LOVE misery and fear and pain.
I refuse to spend money on anything not essential as long as the merchants of my town consider me a leper, make me wear a face diaper and pretend it’s “because they care” (LIARS). Bezos made billions because he does what he always did—sells stuff without judgment of the worthiness of the customer. Packages arrive at your door, without the “You worthless leper, here’s your stuff. Aren’t you eternally grateful I allowed you to do business with me?” attitude that brick and mortar stores have. They despise and hate the people who shop their stores and it shows. (Virtually ALL businesses back destroying the planet with renewables and virtue signaling as Walmart and Amazon, so I gave up on fighting that one. Apparently, the sheep hate the planet and want it dead.)
Is this another case where nothing is learned from experience, no one is found guilty of crime, the innocent are made to suffer, and those who question why this is so are punished? Sounds like Soviet Communism under Stalin.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks the truth about vaccines and Covid-19.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wM7NLlWZD5I
The reckoning will come. If it does not come by way of civil litigation and criminal prosecutions of the Gretchens and Gavins and other tinpot fascists, it will come by way of a new wave of civil unrest in reaction to the media-fueled panic. These avenues, it should be noted, are not mutually exclusive.
The number of deaths in the table from “Respiratory failure” is 54,803. Assuming that respiratory failure (as coded) doesn’t happen out of the blue, then it’s probably fair to say COVID caused it. Which means COVID caused around 54,803 deaths.
I realize it’s not easy to list causes of death (is it flu death if the flu causes pneumonia and the pneumonia kills?), but when a respiratory disease causes respiratory failure, that’s a straightforward link at first glance.
It’s another question as to what conditions came along with respiratory failure (and I can’t find the data that would generate the CDC table).
Bravo Briggs !!
The neurosurgeon with whom I discussed the Covid-19 panicdemic (sic) yesterday is in full agreement with you.
Sheri —
“While we are on politics, Trump deserves some of the credit for the disaster. He FAILED miserably in his response.”
I think Trump knows it’s another bogus attempt to torpedo him and his presidency. But he had to deal with a political reality where 90% of his own supporters were terrified of dying from the thing. He had to be seen to be taking their concerns seriously and trying to do something about it. That’s practical politics, and yes, it is arguable, but that’s the way Trump called it.
The NYTimes is reporting that 90% of the c-doom PCR tests are overly sensitive and detecting just tiny amounts of virus. No doubt the Times felt a need to get out in front of bogus test exposés, since the subhead spins it thus, “The usual diagnostic tests may simply be too sensitive and too slow to contain the spread of the virus” There is a good deal of debate about just what the hell the test is finding but given the incompetence and venality of the testing establishment you may be sure they are testing for the presence of hysterical, lying propaganda, and finding a lot of it.
So the disease is over-hyped, the test is bogus, masks do no good, lockdowns ditto and this whole thing has been an insanely destructive farce. But the poor, foolish people still think they’re going to die of the plague and obediently wear their masks. That is why it’s possible this attempted neo-bolshevik revolution by the oligarchs and their stooges may succeed, for a while. The people are astonishingly deceived, and it seems nothing can undeceive them. They look like zombies in their masks. It’s depressing and infuriating and you wish there was something you could do to fix it, besides typing in a combox. So I’m going to go about the day cheerful and confident of God’s plan. And it’s a lovely day for that with the weather cooling a bit so Fall is in the air. Bolshevik revolutions are much more bearable in the Fall.
Ha! Love the last para:
“In any case, there is no crisis. None. Zero. Zippo. Nada. Keeping up the panic at this time is pure politics and general madness to which democracies are prone. What an appalling conclusion.”
Why? Because I don’t often get to say “I told you so” – this, from winface dot com – is dated March19/20:
“There is no publicly known rational basis for continuing the current national response to the Wuhan virus beyond this weekend, so either government knows something we don’t, or it’s all politics, panic, and stupidity from here”
(And no, there is no intended implication of anything untoward here, I’m just laughing at myself and the world around us.)
Should have known the demon Robert F Kennedy would come up on here. A horrible, horrible creature, that one. Keep wishing he would return to hell and leave us alone.
Albertus: My father died of pneumonia, as a complication of lung cancer. So, did the “respiratory” problem kill him or was it the lung cancer? I don’t see how we can separate the two. BOTH killed him. You touched on this with the “what the other conditions were”.
Dean: I had not realized that telling the truth about a politician was “trying to torpedo him” unless you were a leftist. Interesting. You can excuse this as “practical politics” but it destroyed the country, the same as “practical politics” of handing out cash we don’t have, etc, destroy the country. Practical=death of democracy. Trump ran as a person who would stand up to the media and the lies. He DID NOT do so. Honestly, I believe he’s good at economics but crap at science and political intimidation. I don’t consider it “torpedoing” someone when their weaknesses are pointed out. It’s called honesty. (All revolutions are more bearable in sub 90 degree temps!)
Dean Ericson – Dr. Kary Mullis is rolling over in his grave, as he long ago stated that the PCR test cannot be used to tabulate virus amounts, because the test is a form of photo copying a segment of DNA. In addition to that issue is the improper process of doubling the normally acceptable number of sequencing events to allegedly detect a virus.
There will be no proper reckoning because the same people in charge of creating the coronadoom response will generally remain in charge see to it that they can’t be sued, and courts will back them (just as Big Pharma has been, or will be, exempted from product liability claims relating to dangerous vaccines rushed to market). It’s all a big con from start to finish.
Trump’s big problem was not having the courage to truly oppose Fraudci, et. al (and many in his own party) and take and more Sweden-like approach. In part I think he simply lacks knowledge, in part he felt he had to “do something”. His “mistake” was going along with the establishment’s plan, but half-heartedly, so he will be faulted by all sides.