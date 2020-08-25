Coronavirus Update XXVIII: fear, Fear, FEAR!

Eeeeeeek!

What are you afraid of?

From Italy: “The president of the Italian Society of Anti-infection Therapy (SITA) said Thursday that over 90 percent of new cases of coronavirus in Italy are asymptomatic, ‘which means they are not sick.'”

Dr. Matteo Bassetti, who is also the director of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that an exclusive focus on new positive “cases” of coronavirus is misguided, since while increased testing reveals more cases, most of these are healthy.

A doctor in Spain tries to school a propagandist that “cases” do not necessarily mean illnesses, but the propagandist refuses to learn. She presses the doctor to declare there is a crisis. He says they have three coronadoom patients: that’s all. There is no crisis. The propagandist does not believe.

Countless times you were told “new” “cases” did not mean illnesses, but only positive tests (whole thread on this). Positive tests for past or present infections should, on the whole, be seen as a good thing (not forgetting false positives). The more there are, the closer to herd immunity we grow. Herd immunity is Nature’s solution to all previous pandemics (one paper on estimates; another).

Most countries have grown too fearful to aim for this. Their people hear “cases” and fear. The fear of coronadoom increases as the virus ebbs. Why?

On Saturday morning, a propaganda outlet tweeted “Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than four months, as infections exceeded 2,000 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.”

Here is the true state of the coronavirus crisis in Germany on that same morning.

There is no crisis. The propaganda outlet, anxious for clicks and power, lied—not in what they said, but in what they left out.

The media these last two months have been shouting “Fire!” in smoke-free theaters over and over and over, just to frighten patrons. These propagandists, and those like them, must be punished.

Here, one example among an increasing many, is what fear has done to Australia, once home to the manliest men and femininliest (you heard me) women.

Australia has turned into a big pile of shit. I used to be so proud to be Australian ?

pic.twitter.com/vUeCgIBkvo — Liss (@truth_seeker_85) August 20, 2020

Rulers, made mad by their own ignorance and the cries of their frightened charges, now say only experimental vaccines are the answer. The Aussie PM said he will force people to get the vaccine. The “Virginia Health Commissioner says he’ll mandate a COVID-19 vaccine“. Be damned to its consequences. (Incidentally, here’s a paper “A randomized placebo-controlled trial in children showed that flu shots increased fivefold the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses.”)

Greece “announces up to life in prison for violating coronavirus quarantine rule“. The permanently sad ruler of New Zealand dictated that refusing to get a coronadoom test must be jailed indefinitely (home arrest).

The Garda in Ireland can now without warrant break into private homes to ensure coronadoom standards are being met. Police in England boast of breaking up kids’ birthday parties. They boast of it!

Is there any point in showing the number of deaths in Australia or New Zealand, now in their typical flu and cold season? No: there is no point. It would only show there is no crisis, and anger those who want to hold onto their fear. Fear protects them from infection, they think, but won’t admit. “Better safe than sorry!”

No. It is not better always to be safe. Being sorry can be worse, even much worse.

An investment officer at Franklin Templeton provided us good pictures on the state of fear.

The extra category of “Age 55 or older” at the end is deceptive, and repeats information that came before, so ignore it. It’s plain that perception of the virus does not match Reality. Some 80% of the dead are 65 and older. And almost all of these people were not healthy beforehand. Many would have been killed by flu, but got coronadoomed instead.

This is the better graph:

This is the level of fear by age, plotted next to the estimated risk, as it were. The fear is almost uniform. People allow the very young are somewhat less likely to die. But a depressingly high majority think they themselves are likely to die—if they catch it. Which they almost certainly will unless ridiculous steps are taken.

Stare hard at this graph. Understand that propaganda works. If you don’t believe it, how about this headline? UK public ‘believe coronavirus death toll 100 times higher than it really is’. Golly.

Why do people get sick and die of the flu every year? I mean this question seriously. Why.

Does the cold itself make people sicken and die? No. Do new virus mutations pop up each late fall because of interactions with the changing sun’s rays? No. “What could it possibly be!?,” he asked rhetorically.

It’s because, as all scientists and doctors knew up until 2019, but forgot afterwards, people begin staying indoors, all one next to the other, rubbing noses like Eskimos never did. And what, dear reader, was our benevolent government’s solution to coronadoom? And how about all the oopsies created by that solution? One paper: Excess Cardiac Arrest in the Community During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here is our nation’s chief propaganda outlet on this mysterious subject:

Bad as the virus has been this summer, it actually spreads better in low temperatures, and when temperatures fall, more people will be inside in poorly ventilated areas where transmission is also more likely. If the U.S. goes into the fall with new daily cases in the tens of thousands, as they are now, then the numbers could explode and the Morgan Stanley prediction could come true. Considering our containment efforts to date, there is little reason for optimism.

Hersteria that blind ought to win an award.

Some have learned that lockdowns help spread illness. But they still fear. Thus this headline: Forced Isolation May Be the Only Way to Stop Resurgence of Virus. We must turn the world into a prison.

We must fear.

The Numbers

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (CDC has two official sources that have differences). The media reports are always greater than CDC numbers.

Here are the number of daily tests:

The number, which inched up last week, fell a bit, which is good news. Fewer tests mean less panic. The downslope is slower, though, than the upslope. Ideally it would track deaths (with some lag). The peaks in deaths (seen next) was long before the tests hit huge numbers.

Here is the CDC’s attributed deaths, current as of Monday (160,000 in all).

The late reporting always boosts previous weeks a bit, but not so much that we’ll lose this shape, which shows the virus is ebbing.

The real fear is that when the fall begins, and the weather cools, flu and colds will be mistaken for coronadoom and we’ll have more false attributions of deaths. To juice the numbers and keep the panic going.

About the exaggerated coronadoom numbers, we have at least one paper: here are the findings of one.

Actual deaths due to COVID are some 54% or 63% lower than implied by the standard excess deaths measure, and reported excess deaths likely include a significant number of non-COVID deaths.

While it is well known that COVID deaths are concentrated in the elderly, the study finds them to be particularly acute in the very elderly (75-84 and 85+ years old).

Over the lockdown period as a whole Government policy has increased mortality rather than reduced it.

Arizona now counts those who die within 60 days of a positive test as dying from coronadoom, even if they die from something else. This is criminal. But at least we now know why Arizona coronadoom attributed deaths peaked up a bit.

This is all more proof the only numbers we can trust are weekly counts of all-cause deaths. Here they are:

As always, the black dots are the last three weeks, with the recognition it takes up to eight weeks to get complete counts, but that more are complete by three. The dashed line is the all cause deaths minus official coronadoom deaths. See last week (at bottom) for a more in depth look at “excess” deaths, which won’t have changed enough to redo this week.

Here is the same in perspective, since 2009.

Again it is clear the crisis is over. Deaths will always be with us. Asking for zero deaths, or zero infections, to declare an official end to the crisis is asinine, heartless, unscientific, stupid, hersterical, effeminate, brutal, without-excuse irresponsible, negligent, dumb, and deadly.

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



