Coronavirus Update XXVIII: fear, Fear, FEAR!

What are you afraid of?
From Italy: “The president of the Italian Society of Anti-infection Therapy (SITA) said Thursday that over 90 percent of new cases of coronavirus in Italy are asymptomatic, ‘which means they are not sick.'”
Dr. Matteo Bassetti, who is also the director of Infectious Diseases at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that an exclusive focus on new positive “cases” of coronavirus is misguided, since while increased testing reveals more cases, most of these are healthy.
A doctor in Spain tries to school a propagandist that “cases” do not necessarily mean illnesses, but the propagandist refuses to learn. She presses the doctor to declare there is a crisis. He says they have three coronadoom patients: that’s all. There is no crisis. The propagandist does not believe.
Countless times you were told “new” “cases” did not mean illnesses, but only positive tests (whole thread on this). Positive tests for past or present infections should, on the whole, be seen as a good thing (not forgetting false positives). The more there are, the closer to herd immunity we grow. Herd immunity is Nature’s solution to all previous pandemics (one paper on estimates; another).
Most countries have grown too fearful to aim for this. Their people hear “cases” and fear. The fear of coronadoom increases as the virus ebbs. Why?
On Saturday morning, a propaganda outlet tweeted “Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than four months, as infections exceeded 2,000 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.”
Here is the true state of the coronavirus crisis in Germany on that same morning.
There is no crisis. The propaganda outlet, anxious for clicks and power, lied—not in what they said, but in what they left out.
The media these last two months have been shouting “Fire!” in smoke-free theaters over and over and over, just to frighten patrons. These propagandists, and those like them, must be punished.
Here, one example among an increasing many, is what fear has done to Australia, once home to the manliest men and femininliest (you heard me) women.
Australia has turned into a big pile of shit. I used to be so proud to be Australian ?
Rulers, made mad by their own ignorance and the cries of their frightened charges, now say only experimental vaccines are the answer. The Aussie PM said he will force people to get the vaccine. The “Virginia Health Commissioner says he’ll mandate a COVID-19 vaccine“. Be damned to its consequences. (Incidentally, here’s a paper “A randomized placebo-controlled trial in children showed that flu shots increased fivefold the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses.”)
Greece “announces up to life in prison for violating coronavirus quarantine rule“. The permanently sad ruler of New Zealand dictated that refusing to get a coronadoom test must be jailed indefinitely (home arrest).
The Garda in Ireland can now without warrant break into private homes to ensure coronadoom standards are being met. Police in England boast of breaking up kids’ birthday parties. They boast of it!
Is there any point in showing the number of deaths in Australia or New Zealand, now in their typical flu and cold season? No: there is no point. It would only show there is no crisis, and anger those who want to hold onto their fear. Fear protects them from infection, they think, but won’t admit. “Better safe than sorry!”
No. It is not better always to be safe. Being sorry can be worse, even much worse.
An investment officer at Franklin Templeton provided us good pictures on the state of fear.
The extra category of “Age 55 or older” at the end is deceptive, and repeats information that came before, so ignore it. It’s plain that perception of the virus does not match Reality. Some 80% of the dead are 65 and older. And almost all of these people were not healthy beforehand. Many would have been killed by flu, but got coronadoomed instead.
This is the better graph:
This is the level of fear by age, plotted next to the estimated risk, as it were. The fear is almost uniform. People allow the very young are somewhat less likely to die. But a depressingly high majority think they themselves are likely to die—if they catch it. Which they almost certainly will unless ridiculous steps are taken.
Stare hard at this graph. Understand that propaganda works. If you don’t believe it, how about this headline? UK public ‘believe coronavirus death toll 100 times higher than it really is’. Golly.
Why do people get sick and die of the flu every year? I mean this question seriously. Why.
Does the cold itself make people sicken and die? No. Do new virus mutations pop up each late fall because of interactions with the changing sun’s rays? No. “What could it possibly be!?,” he asked rhetorically.
It’s because, as all scientists and doctors knew up until 2019, but forgot afterwards, people begin staying indoors, all one next to the other, rubbing noses like Eskimos never did. And what, dear reader, was our benevolent government’s solution to coronadoom? And how about all the oopsies created by that solution? One paper: Excess Cardiac Arrest in the Community During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Here is our nation’s chief propaganda outlet on this mysterious subject:
Bad as the virus has been this summer, it actually spreads better in low temperatures, and when temperatures fall, more people will be inside in poorly ventilated areas where transmission is also more likely. If the U.S. goes into the fall with new daily cases in the tens of thousands, as they are now, then the numbers could explode and the Morgan Stanley prediction could come true. Considering our containment efforts to date, there is little reason for optimism.
Hersteria that blind ought to win an award.
Some have learned that lockdowns help spread illness. But they still fear. Thus this headline: Forced Isolation May Be the Only Way to Stop Resurgence of Virus. We must turn the world into a prison.
We must fear.
The Numbers
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (CDC has two official sources that have differences). The media reports are always greater than CDC numbers.
Here are the number of daily tests:
The number, which inched up last week, fell a bit, which is good news. Fewer tests mean less panic. The downslope is slower, though, than the upslope. Ideally it would track deaths (with some lag). The peaks in deaths (seen next) was long before the tests hit huge numbers.
Here is the CDC’s attributed deaths, current as of Monday (160,000 in all).
The late reporting always boosts previous weeks a bit, but not so much that we’ll lose this shape, which shows the virus is ebbing.
The real fear is that when the fall begins, and the weather cools, flu and colds will be mistaken for coronadoom and we’ll have more false attributions of deaths. To juice the numbers and keep the panic going.
About the exaggerated coronadoom numbers, we have at least one paper: here are the findings of one.
- Actual deaths due to COVID are some 54% or 63% lower than implied by the standard excess deaths measure, and reported excess deaths likely include a significant number of non-COVID deaths.
- While it is well known that COVID deaths are concentrated in the elderly, the study finds them to be particularly acute in the very elderly (75-84 and 85+ years old).
- Over the lockdown period as a whole Government policy has increased mortality rather than reduced it.
Arizona now counts those who die within 60 days of a positive test as dying from coronadoom, even if they die from something else. This is criminal. But at least we now know why Arizona coronadoom attributed deaths peaked up a bit.
This is all more proof the only numbers we can trust are weekly counts of all-cause deaths. Here they are:
As always, the black dots are the last three weeks, with the recognition it takes up to eight weeks to get complete counts, but that more are complete by three. The dashed line is the all cause deaths minus official coronadoom deaths. See last week (at bottom) for a more in depth look at “excess” deaths, which won’t have changed enough to redo this week.
Here is the same in perspective, since 2009.
Again it is clear the crisis is over. Deaths will always be with us. Asking for zero deaths, or zero infections, to declare an official end to the crisis is asinine, heartless, unscientific, stupid, hersterical, effeminate, brutal, without-excuse irresponsible, negligent, dumb, and deadly.
Iowa has experienced its first death of a child due to the China Flu. A death back in June that even the child’s parents didn’t know was due to COVID-19, but somehow has retroactively determined to be as such. Don’t worry, the local news are making sure that everyone knows and making sure to phrase it in the ominous fashion “as Iowa schools reopen, the state experiences its first child death due to COVID-19.”
The only thing that news agencies do now is spread panic and incite riots. There is no doubt that they are a net negative on the world.
I read some interesting numbers in the past week:
If we ALL wear masks, 70,000 people could be saved. So if Fauci had not told us to skip the masks in March, fully HALF the people who died would be alive now.
If we had used hydroxychloroquine immediately and widely, 70,000 people could have been saved. Fully HALF the people who died would be alive now.
So, Fauci and the FDA and governors killed virtually everyone who was a Covid fatality. Add adequate “social distancing”, etc, and some people who died of other causes may have risen!
And people think the government should be in charge of Covid responses, even though the NUMBERS say all the deaths were because of the government. Death wish, people?????
I noted when this began that testing was evil and should not be done. When I’m right, I’m right.
Vaccines may NOT be the answer. There has been at least one confirmed case of reinfection. If you can be reinfected, the vaccine may be worthless or have to be done annually with a 50% or less success rate like the flu vaccine. Of course, this will be used to shut everything down until the population goes mad and anarchy reigns. I’m leaning toward the latter, no matter who wins the election. Vaccines were just a pretty distraction while chaos and anarchy were embedded into lazy American lives. As I have said before, Americans do not deserve to be free.
My favorite outcome of Covid is the HATRED directed at autistic kids and handicapped now. Once a media darling, they are horrible things banned from Disney world and airplanes, probably schools, etc. because they cannot wear a mask. Put those defective little creatures in their place, didn’t they????
Dictators with no experience with torture and mass killing are destined to fail. Germany and New Zealand’s wannabes will be taken out in the first volley. It serves them right—but citizens will NOT be happy with the trained violent, torturing replacements. Again, I have ZERO sympathy. Stupid costs. The vicious eat their own first, which is some justice.
Honestly, if it was not Covid, it would be something else. Humans are determined to destroy themselves, they revel in Hell and love violence and fear. It’s who they are. Stupid and terrified. I have no idea what the purpose of their creation was….
I do love the term “hersteria”. If you idiot men had any gonads, you would have stopped women, starting with apple-eating Eve. Too bad, now you pay……
Rudolph: I knew more kids that died from tornadoes–one was five years old. Iowans need to run in terror from the evil tornadoes in Iowa, or live underground and never come topside. I mean, tornadoes are “invisible assassines”, just like Covid. Why have these fools not saved themselves??????
Sheri,
A clarification on the “reinfection” – please take time to read this – https://healthy-skeptic.com/2020/08/24/getting-reinfected-by-coronavirus-is-no-big-deal/
Key paragraph excerpt – “let’s take the example of a seasonal coronavirus. You wander around and encounter them every day. Because you have been infected with them before, your body has memory B cells and T cells that keep the virus from getting any foothold and beginning to replicate. But if you were getting tested every day for seasonal coronavirus, at some point a test might be positive because there was virus in your nasal or throat passages. This would just randomly occur at some point. Means nothing, because you are not infectious, you just got detected in the process of having virus in your upper respiratory tract before it got cleared by the adaptive immune response. So this poor guy was traveling, picked up some virus, had no idea he did, and got tested before it was cleared.”
This kid is spot-on with his video parody of the terrified:
“We will, we will mock you!”
“mediabear
Five stars.
Thank you, Briggs.
One thing that could easily be mathematically disproved is Cuomo’s ‘scientific’ quarantine list.
News flash – it isn’t. Michigan should have been on that list long ago for exceeding one of the criteria for inclusion.
I am pretty sure that South Dakota never should have been included, but it was for political reasons.
Additionally, this and the other non-included states give us an idea of which governors are in on the DNC-CCP plan.
Massive outbreak now because of Sturgis … those nasty outlaws and their motorcycles
Never mind the looters and rioters … er … um … peaceful protesters
Rudolph: My father embraces the media’s belief. I swear every few days I hear about “new cases among the youth” or “now young people can die too”.
Of course they can die! No one said they they can’t! But does he also know that flu deaths exceed Covid-19 deaths for people under a certain age? But it doesn’t matter, because he is brainwashed just like 80% of the population.
We criticized chinese people for being brainwashed by propaganda outlets(news channels) yet now the same thing is happening in vast majority of the 200 or so UN nations! Do people not realize news channels are the prime weapon for government propaganda and has been for the whole time print/TV media existed? Why are they all idiots now?!
80% of the population is asymptomatic but 80% are brainwashed.
Gary Boyd: Yea and there’s that whole thing about how questionable PCR tests are. Even the creator of the test said it wasn’t meant for such testing.
But here’s the whole problem with what we face. Most people who suspected something is wrong would have known about it already. The internet also reinforces bias because it’ll basically only show what we want to see. TV can do it too but not to the same degree, since you are “forced” to watch what’s available.
The advent of social media such as Facebook and Twitter may have also contributed to this, because fears that might have been compartmentalized are now all propagating at a pace that we have never seen in the history of the human race.
David-
Does your father happen to be a Boomer or Silent generation?
I ask because there seem to be many in those cohorts who take anything pronounced on TV as the gospel truth.