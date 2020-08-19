Anti-Whites At Sandia Prove Whites Are Great People

Christopher Rufo broke the story that whites at Sandia National Laboratories were frog marched into a struggle session to help eliminate their whiteness. Rufo tweeted “The federal government’s premier nuclear research lab hosted a 3-day reeducation camp for ‘white males,’ with the goal of exposing their ‘white privilege’ and deconstructing ‘white male culture.'”

Sandia had the good sense, probably because of-color executives were there to admonish whites for daring to be born with the wrong skin, to hold their torture party at La Posada. Nice place. Heated pool (probably designed by white engineers), spa (were there many couples’ massages?), and, yes, art. Not just art, but curated art, which is better than art.

Anyway, what looks to be a handful-and-a-half of chubby middle-aged whites guys were made to undergo the mandatory “White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.”

This sort of thing is standard globohomo stuff found at universities, which all of us predicted would move off campus and into boardrooms everywhere. And it has.

Rufo said, “In the opening thought-work session, the trainers demand that the men make a list of associations about white male culture. The trainers write ‘white supremacists,’ ‘KKK,’ ‘Aryan Nation,’ ‘MAGA hat,’ ‘privileged,’ and ‘mass killings.'”

Making America great again is obvious whiteness. Whites have had a problem making things great for a very long time. It’s doubtful they can be cured of it easily. But if anybody can do this needed task, it’s the government.

Anyway, here’s the entire marked up board of White Things:

I can’t speak for the reader, but beside the obvious falsehoods driven by jealously, this list puts whites in a mighty nice light.

One falsehood was “can’t dance”. We’ll ignore ballet and all forms of ballroom dancing, perfections of the art, and mention that Fred Astaire, by universal acclaim the greatest dancer of all, ever, was white.

The re-educators wouldn’t have heard about Astaire or other white dancers because these fellows danced to something whites used to call music. It’s all gone now, of course. (Whites perfected music, too. Hello, Beethoven!) But if you look hard, you can find it.

The other big lie is mass killings, in which whites, never a race to be left behind, did their share. But not more than that, proportionally speaking, and especially not as much as another well known race that seemingly takes a positive delight in killing. Strange we don’t hear about this, unless race is removed.

There is KKK, but that’s matched by BLM, BLACK! Panthers, and Al Sharpton, so it’s wash.

Now let’s examine some of the other hated items that say WHITE.

Inventive. Well, guilty. Sorry to rub it in your faces, of-colors. But whites can’t help themselves. Take the computer on which you’re reading this. That’s some real white supremacy right there. In fact, if you are an of-color reading this on a device, you are guilty of cultural appropriation. Feel bad about this.

Baseball. The greatest sport always gets grief, though this entry may be from somebody upset about the DH rule. Incidentally, don’t they call baseball the thinking man’s game?

Hockey. For when it’s too cold for baseball. Another innovation.

Dependable. You can always count on whites to not only come to the rescue (admittedly, sometimes when not asked), and to throw off the grading curve. Bastards.

Hard working. Perhaps the evilest white trait. Do you know how difficult it is to keep up with whites? Since hard work correlates with success in this upside down world, whites tend to end up at the top, which leads to the description white supremacy. At least, that’s what I think they meant by this term. It’s nice to be appreciated. Speaking of that…

Beer, Hard Liquor. Everybody wants to hang around whites.

White bread. Sandwiches, too.

Marlboro Man. Tough, rugged, independent, cool under pressure, not a gay vaper. Looks good in a hat.

Rugged Individual. From cowboys to detectives to soldiers and sailors. We have it all.

Country music. I wonder how many of the white man were humming along with old Johnny Paycheck: Take This Job And Shove It.

Guns, NRA. The more you get into this list, the greater you realize whites are. I would have been willing to share the accomplishment of putting weapons into the hands of honest citizens and not just government, but if they say it’s only whites, well, I accept the compliment.

Fixers. I guess they recommend going to white car mechanics and plumbers. Makes sense, since a lot of whites invented cars, plumbing, and similar things.

It goes on and on like that. You wouldn’t have thought whites were as great as they were before seeing this list. We can be thankful.

The last thing the government reeducators did was to force the whites to write letters “directed to white women, people of color, and other groups regarding the meaning of this Caucus experience.” Given the list we just saw, here is what my letter would say.

Dear White Women, People of Color, and Other Groups,

You’re welcome.

Signed,

Whitey.

