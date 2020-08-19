Anti-Whites At Sandia Prove Whites Are Great People

Christopher Rufo broke the story that whites at Sandia National Laboratories were frog marched into a struggle session to help eliminate their whiteness. Rufo tweeted “The federal government’s premier nuclear research lab hosted a 3-day reeducation camp for ‘white males,’ with the goal of exposing their ‘white privilege’ and deconstructing ‘white male culture.'”
Sandia had the good sense, probably because of-color executives were there to admonish whites for daring to be born with the wrong skin, to hold their torture party at La Posada. Nice place. Heated pool (probably designed by white engineers), spa (were there many couples’ massages?), and, yes, art. Not just art, but curated art, which is better than art.
Anyway, what looks to be a handful-and-a-half of chubby middle-aged whites guys were made to undergo the mandatory “White Men’s Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations.”
This sort of thing is standard globohomo stuff found at universities, which all of us predicted would move off campus and into boardrooms everywhere. And it has.
Rufo said, “In the opening thought-work session, the trainers demand that the men make a list of associations about white male culture. The trainers write ‘white supremacists,’ ‘KKK,’ ‘Aryan Nation,’ ‘MAGA hat,’ ‘privileged,’ and ‘mass killings.'”
Making America great again is obvious whiteness. Whites have had a problem making things great for a very long time. It’s doubtful they can be cured of it easily. But if anybody can do this needed task, it’s the government.
Anyway, here’s the entire marked up board of White Things:
I can’t speak for the reader, but beside the obvious falsehoods driven by jealously, this list puts whites in a mighty nice light.
One falsehood was “can’t dance”. We’ll ignore ballet and all forms of ballroom dancing, perfections of the art, and mention that Fred Astaire, by universal acclaim the greatest dancer of all, ever, was white.
The re-educators wouldn’t have heard about Astaire or other white dancers because these fellows danced to something whites used to call music. It’s all gone now, of course. (Whites perfected music, too. Hello, Beethoven!) But if you look hard, you can find it.
The other big lie is mass killings, in which whites, never a race to be left behind, did their share. But not more than that, proportionally speaking, and especially not as much as another well known race that seemingly takes a positive delight in killing. Strange we don’t hear about this, unless race is removed.
There is KKK, but that’s matched by BLM, BLACK! Panthers, and Al Sharpton, so it’s wash.
Now let’s examine some of the other hated items that say WHITE.
Inventive. Well, guilty. Sorry to rub it in your faces, of-colors. But whites can’t help themselves. Take the computer on which you’re reading this. That’s some real white supremacy right there. In fact, if you are an of-color reading this on a device, you are guilty of cultural appropriation. Feel bad about this.
Baseball. The greatest sport always gets grief, though this entry may be from somebody upset about the DH rule. Incidentally, don’t they call baseball the thinking man’s game?
Hockey. For when it’s too cold for baseball. Another innovation.
Dependable. You can always count on whites to not only come to the rescue (admittedly, sometimes when not asked), and to throw off the grading curve. Bastards.
Hard working. Perhaps the evilest white trait. Do you know how difficult it is to keep up with whites? Since hard work correlates with success in this upside down world, whites tend to end up at the top, which leads to the description white supremacy. At least, that’s what I think they meant by this term. It’s nice to be appreciated. Speaking of that…
Beer, Hard Liquor. Everybody wants to hang around whites.
White bread. Sandwiches, too.
Marlboro Man. Tough, rugged, independent, cool under pressure, not a gay vaper. Looks good in a hat.
Rugged Individual. From cowboys to detectives to soldiers and sailors. We have it all.
Country music. I wonder how many of the white man were humming along with old Johnny Paycheck: Take This Job And Shove It.
Guns, NRA. The more you get into this list, the greater you realize whites are. I would have been willing to share the accomplishment of putting weapons into the hands of honest citizens and not just government, but if they say it’s only whites, well, I accept the compliment.
Fixers. I guess they recommend going to white car mechanics and plumbers. Makes sense, since a lot of whites invented cars, plumbing, and similar things.
It goes on and on like that. You wouldn’t have thought whites were as great as they were before seeing this list. We can be thankful.
The last thing the government reeducators did was to force the whites to write letters “directed to white women, people of color, and other groups regarding the meaning of this Caucus experience.” Given the list we just saw, here is what my letter would say.
Dear White Women, People of Color, and Other Groups,
You’re welcome.
Signed,
Whitey.
Reminds me how much I despise group think flip chart exercises.
SLAVERY AND RACISM from the lying garbage that says they are owed reparations. THEY ARE THEIVES AND LIARS. Just like women, this is about torture, cruelty and revenge. They are lying SCUM. I don’t care what color their skin is, this is the behavior of tyrants. Why stupid American males and everyone else puts up with it–well, again, Americans deserve TYRANNY and hell on earth. The Founding Fathers died for nothing and grossly under-estimated future “soy boys” and “hell women”. Not to mention they too did NOTHING to stop this when confronted with Hell Women–they were obedient idiots, too. Humans should be extinct. (Yes, evil women and weak men disgust me.)
On the same vein, LGBQRTSFAWERRU want no police, no prisons, no ICE. I wonder if they realize they are asking for anarchy and can legally SHOT ON SITE if they get what they want. There will be no murder, just you shot whomever you like, take what you want. Some days I hope they do get what they want. Stupid should end up in death.
If this fellow is to be believed:
https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/07/07/human-resources-will-become-the-far-lefts-fifth-column-and-destroy-the-american-workplace-n612537
the poor schlubs who were forced to do this can retire quite well off from a Title IV lawsuit
These people are fully pozzed:
https://areomagazine.com/2020/06/26/is-white-fragility-training-ethical/
but even they think it is crap.
Eventually they will make the women denounce themselves as racist & homophobic as well, & then everyone’s personnel file has a justification for firing, & if you sue, these “admissions” become public & you are unemployable. Something like that is probably the business justification.
If I were in a technical crew & they made me go to meeting like this I would ask them to quantify & measure the racist/sexist/homophobic “force field” in the room @ that moment.
UNTIL my so-called “racism,” FACTUALLY-PROVEN WITH COURT-OF-LAW LEVEL EVIDENCE, affects others, then, GTFO of my face or, it will be my greatest pleasure to sue the agency and every single individual associated with it for this malignant, ULTRA-RACIST form of workplace and professional harassment! My attitudes are MINE for better or, worse and you DO NOT have the right and, nor entitlement to browbeat me senseless until I comply with your brand of hate and brutal racist attitudes. FU ALL!
A fine, uplifting post.
Have a White Day, everyone!
I quit my corporate job just over 12 years ago to start my own company.
I always tell people that my greatest accomplishment during my corporate employment days was that over the 12 month period before I quit, I was able to avoid attending diversity training 6 or 7 times by staying home sick or having an “emergency” come up at my desk or whatever.
Obviously, not having that valuable corporate training has had a big effect on my work skills and my readiness to strike out on my own because I recently sold that new company – this summer, during Coronadoom – for an 8 figure price.
It really is about dragging white men down and preventing them from achieving at the disproportionate level they historically have.
Bob-
Someone should tell Stacey Lennox her column is about 30 years too late.
I am in constant wonderment at this stuff, always in disbelief that it actually happens.
When is an adult going to tell these brats “NO”?
It reminds me of 5 year-olds sitting around saying “poop!” and giggling like 5 year olds, because they are saying a nasty word. It’s no more involved than that.
Cultural-Marxist “struggle sessions” have been around for two generations. The ridiculous Sandia event shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise.
What is surprising is that, having had two generations to do so, people of sense have not coordinated a plan for passive and active resistance to these creeps. Now would not be too late to do so, unless we want to just wait around for the gun-grabbers to pistol-whip us into submission with the firearms they’re plotting to confiscate from us.
Well, I see where they listed guns. Looks like they forgot large ammo supplies, practice, and accuracy.
Always hate when they list the KKK and don’t mention that they, like Antifa and BLM are supported by Ds.
What’s worse is that so many white people apparently put up with this racist garbage being shoved in their faces. But, given how mindless and sheep-like most people have been in response to coronadoom “mandates,” eagerly swallowing the obvious lies they’re being fed by government and media, I guess I shouldn’t be too shocked. Most people are just idiots when you get right down to it.
Know your enemy. The following was copied from their website:
Sandia National Laboratories is operated and managed by National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International, Inc. National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia operates Sandia National Laboratories as a contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and supports numerous federal, state, and local government agencies, companies, and organizations.
Who We Are — National security programs
We work with other government agencies, industry, and academic institutions to accomplish our missions in the following strategic areas:
Nuclear Weapons
National Security Programs
Energy
Global Security
As you can see, Sandia is not just another befuddled corporate clown show. They are the demonic core of the Nuclear Annihilation of Earth industry. Their mission is to destroy all life. They are Satan’s Elite Shock Troops. Pray they fail.
btw, tonight at the Demonic Convention there will be a parade of abortion queens, a line up of the worst most hideously evil women in America. It will be a horror movie. Watch at your own peril.
“tonight at the Demonic Convention there will be a parade of abortion queens”
Representing the most prolific mass murderers of innocent life, by far, the world has ever seen: women. All eagerly supported by the Dems because, you know, they can vote.
Those poor asian people get forgotten all the time. Those asians with pale white skin. Most people must think about them as a separate category than human, like aliens.
The Hysterical Lefties don’t want the Awful White Men at Sandia to own guns? These pasty guys build thermonuclear warheads. Do the security guards at Sandia carry guns? I hope so. I would prefer an arsenal of automatic weapons, machine guns, sniper rifles, and attack drones. Maybe a tank or two. Do we want BLM and Antifa taking over our nuke labs? Probably not, from the outside or the inside.
Humm..Soviet style reeducation who woulda thunk? Scamdemic, Riots, Reeducation duh??
LOCKSTEP…There are no accidents, next big thing mandatory vaccines and crypto-currency if
you want to keep eating those GMO’s. Who would have thought attack at the cellular level
could be so successful? someone did, they even ‘table top exercised’ it for you.
(1st rule of Magick all is revealed.)