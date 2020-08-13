The Real State Of The COVID Crisis

In short: there isn’t one.
Michigan Governor Lady Whitmer extended her power grab on Tuesday, until September 4th. The Michigan legislature is run by the GOP, which, like all Republicans, are either open progressives or sniveling cowards, afeared about being called bad names. They could stop her, and have made noises like they want to, but won’t. We had a word for these fellows we used in the military, unprintable here.
Here’s the true state of the crisis in Michigan, from the Google itself.
This is attributed coronadoom deaths, which are almost certain to be larger than actual coronadoom deaths. But even using these exaggerated numbers, there is no crisis. None. And hasn’t been for a very long time indeed.
Facts don’t matter, though. Gretchen has her feelings to go on. And they tell her, and you, to be sacred. So you will be.
It appears our effeminate leaders—everywhere—are going to use zero positive tests for N days (insert $N \to \infty$ math pun here) as the metric for loosening their grip. Deaths, the best metric, has long been forgotten. We accomplish nothing when we live in fear.
Incidentally, don’t trust me on any of this. Search yourself for “LOCATION coronavirus deaths”, and Google will oblige.
Leaders are relying on “new” “cases”, by which they mean positive tests (tests can be positive even for people without the disease). People have been so frightened into stupidity, that they hear “new case” and they think death. When for the majority infected the illness is mild and even unnoticeable.
“Cases” is the metric most useful to frighten, which is why they love it.
New Zealand is run by another lady. She closed down the country this week. Again. Here’s the state of crisis in New Zealand.
That’s right. Those are zeroes.
In a matriarchy, a mask is an item of clothing a citizen puts on when the governor fears getting a cold.
A reader asked me about Hungary, which he said was getting hell because they weren’t panicking, and the propagandists insist on panicking. Here the state of the crisis in Hungary.
There is no crisis in Hungary.
The Godmother is as effeminate as Whitmer and whatshername under Down Under. Here is the state of the crisis in New York.
That spike came from what accountants call creative bookkeeping, but which we call cheating.
“You’re cherry picking, Briggs! I heard Arkansas is really getting whacked. The gloom of death lies over the state like a Clinton speech.”
Oh? Here is the state of the crisis in Arkansas.
Attributed deaths are about 10 a day. Ten. Is that as many car crashes as they get? How many are actual caused-by coronadoom deaths? Less than or equal to 10. This is not a crisis.
France earlier this week, we saw, made it a jailable crime to not wear a mask. Here the state of the crisis in France.
There are likely more daily deaths by eating bad cheese than this. There is no coronadoom crisis.
Again, our leaders appear to have convinced themselves that the only acceptable number is zero, or less than zero, deaths. Swine flu is still with us and still kills. If we locked down in 2009 and demanded a vaccine or zero deaths for that, we’d still be locked down today. And forever. Viruses don’t go away.
People are always freaking out about Sweden. Here is the state of the crisis in Sweden.
There is no crisis in Sweden.
Boris Johnson made masks a thing in England. Here is the state of the crisis in the UK.
Johnson ate too much jello in his hospital stay. Not only that, this: “More people [in the UK] have died of the FLU than coronavirus for seven weeks in a row“. There is no crisis in the UK.
How about those wily orientals in Japan? They never locked down. Here is the state of the crisis in Japan.
Must be all that sushi. There is no crisis in Japan.
How about the land of the former free in the Great White North? They locked down the borders with the US, still, and if it wasn’t for Tim Hortons opening up outlets in the States there could have been war by now. Here is the state of the crisis in Canada.
There is no crisis in Canada. Except for their PM.
Look wherever you like. At best—I’m speaking from the perspective of our dear leaders—you can find a few places that have slight upticks, as you always find at the end of pandemics.
Mostly you find what we saw above. Not everywhere has zero attributed deaths, but most places have fallen far, far below any justification for governments making it illegal to breath free, or to open shops, or play sports, or anything.
This information is available to all our dear leaders. Why haven’t they used it?
Bonus 1
Bonus 2 Hold the entries, folks. We have a winner!
Dumbest Coronadoom Mandate goes to…Wisconsis!
Wisconsin state agency tells employees to wear masks during Zoom calls, even if home alone
Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole outdistanced all competitors in the race to be the biggest flat-headed curdled cheese-brained response. Let’s all give him a big hand.
A few my own random observations on the state of the “crisis”:
1.) No one seems to be talking – or maybe its so obvious no one cares – about the obvious red state / blue state divide during the college football debate what has been raging this week. All the states involved, and almost all of these are big state schools ultimately controlled by the government, voted very cleanly along red/blue party lines to either cancel the season or play as scheduled. All of the “momentum” to cancel was started by a group of blue states (Big 10), who then tried to convince the other conferences that they needed to cancel too.
Very clearly to anyone with half a brain, playing football isn’t much of a risk to the players or anyone in the program under the age of 65 or so. Spectators who are at risk can stay away as can any elderly or infirm employees of the universities, of which there can’t be that many in the first place, so canceling just doesn’t make much logical sense based on the facts.
It’s almost as if the blue states just don’t want to admit that the “crisis” has ended and therefore – just like local governments refusing to open schools – are doing their best to perpetuate the illusion that covid is still a thing and therefore don’t want to let anything happen than might disrupt that image.
Gee, I wonder what might be happening towards the end of football season that might be influenced by people seeing their lives returning back to normal during the preceding 8-10 weeks? I have no idea.
1A.) Pro-football-panickers really like to say, “Kids are coming back to campus and it’s only a matter of time until there is an outbreak on a team.” But what they really don’t like hearing is a response of “And then what?” They’ve internalized the concept that “infection=death” therefore we must do everything possible to prevent new infections, which is decidedly IMpossible at this point. They don’t want to admit that there is a “then what” after players on a team catch it.
2.) As predicted, the local authorities here in Houston have now pivoted once again on their metrics on ending the state of emergency. In a matter of weeks we’ve gone from “Deaths” to “Hospitalizations” to “Cases!” to “Positivity”. Deaths have peaked, hospitals are emptying out, cases have peaked, so now they are saying – as Briggs mentions above – that no one anywhere can test positive ever or we’ll never ever lift our “code red”. And the really insidious thing about “positivity” is that no one in the media – no one in a position to publicly ask questions – is asking about the parameters of what “positivity” means. These evil politicians will be able to monkey with both the numerator and denominator as much as they want to keep this thing perpetuated and healthy people under their thumb.
Is it still true that you can’t fool all the people all of the time?
The big crisis in this is the lack of Tim Hortons in Texas. Only sort of a joke.
Michael: Nope. Apparently you can. Or maybe those not fooled are too lazy to speak up…..
Infection=death? That wasn’t even true for tetnus (though our parents lead to believe it was near instantaneous locking of the jaw if we didn’t get the shot), ebola (the WHO says average of 50% fatal), AIDS/HIV is often now a chronic disease, not a death sentence (HUGE impact on health care costs, of course). Only rabies and prion diseases are fatal at near 100%. Of course, you have to have a brain to know this and be smart enough to check, so people remain terrified idiots and they deserve to be.
Forget Covid Canada. I read Canadians are waiting for border opening so they can INTERFERE in a US election. Fifty days of protests. Why is no one saying Joe is kissing Trudeau’s back side and in the pocket of the Canadians?? It’s okay for Canada to screw with our elections???? Is there some kind of guide on which countries can mess with elections or must we guess?
If I were in Wisconsin and participating in a Zoom conference, there would be an 11×14 picture of my dog in front the screen and if the company and their idiot employees don’t like it, they know what they can do with it. If people go along with this, THEY DESERVE TO WEAR THE DAMN MASKS FOREVER and lose all their freedoms. For God’s sake (and I mean that literally) how stupid can human beings become before God just wipes us all out or declares a 1000 years of hell on earth as what we deserve???? We are soooooo pathetic. Human extinction—it cannot come soon enough.
I really wonder what the death toll is due the the orchestrated mass hysteria. Presumably amounts to democide.
I don’t know -with al the respect that you deserve from me- why English speaking people call public “servants” ‘leaders’. They are, nowadays, at least, rulers, officers, but not leaders. In Spanish, one thing is ‘líder’ and another ‘dirigente’. They are no leaders, liders, they are sheep, puppets, and the worst class, they are spurred on by bankers and moguls, like Bill Gates, Soros, Adelson, Goldman Sachs, Singer, Pritsker, Bronffman, Bezos, Buffet, Willbur Ross [Rothschild], etc. So, regarding the excellent article you published yesterday, I agree in almost every account provided a caveat: the vaccine and the masks etcetera don’t come from fear. They are accepted for fear sakes, but people like the ones aforementioned aren’t afraid, they are pushing fear and cashing in, so to speak, from fear and nihilism, because they are nihilists too, but they know about the ruse they concocted…..
NYU professor Scott Galloway, who is sensible on a number of topics, is all in on Corona panic. Very few higher ed administrators are not pro-panic, although JR’s observation on the red-blue college football split is interesting. Also of interest is that in the Big 10 red states Iowa and Nebraska voted to play.
Carlos, I accept your correction. Rulers it is.
Whitmer is using an obscure law to back up her tyranny. The legislature voted to repeal the law and she vetoed it. The problem is, according to Michigan law, the legislature can’t override a governor’s veto. The legislature then filed a lawsuit and lost in court. The case in now being heard in a Court of Appeals.
Meanwhile, there is a petition drive to repeal the aforementioned law. I am one of the people working to collect signatures. If we get the required signatures, and the legislature backs us up by voting to repeal the law, then Whitmer can’t veto it.
Wish us luck.
It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that Whitmer extended this “emergency” once again in order to punish those citizens who are working to rein her in. She even admitted that she extended it back in May to punish the people who were demonstrating against her lockdown. I no longer refer to this tyrant as “governor”. She is Gauleiter Whitmer.
Bravo, Briggs, bravo !!!!
Meanwhile in Minnesota the Mask Mandate explicit continues until Governor Walz’s emergency powers act expires. He extended that act yesterday (just by another 30 days…. for the second time) under the reasoning that while the disease is largely under control if his executive orders were rescinded we would all be in danger. He explicitly said that his emergency powers must continue until his orders are no longer necessary, which presumably means that they will be extended each month in perpetuity.
Republicans in the state congress are actually moving against Walz but unfortunately they do not control the house. Walz has been calling these actions “petty political moves.” Meanwhile Walz has been stumping for Ihlan Omar and his attorney general Keith Ellison has been making political hay out of the Chauvin case.
Both shootings and stabbings are at record highs in the Twin Cities (more people have been shot in 2020 than in any year of the last decade, and we still have over four months to go). Someday the governor might get around to doing something about that.
I wonder what will happen as we approach and go through the peak of the hurricane season (roughly September 9th and is the 4 weeks either side of it).