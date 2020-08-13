The Real State Of The COVID Crisis

In short: there isn’t one.

Michigan Governor Lady Whitmer extended her power grab on Tuesday, until September 4th. The Michigan legislature is run by the GOP, which, like all Republicans, are either open progressives or sniveling cowards, afeared about being called bad names. They could stop her, and have made noises like they want to, but won’t. We had a word for these fellows we used in the military, unprintable here.

Here’s the true state of the crisis in Michigan, from the Google itself.

This is attributed coronadoom deaths, which are almost certain to be larger than actual coronadoom deaths. But even using these exaggerated numbers, there is no crisis. None. And hasn’t been for a very long time indeed.

Facts don’t matter, though. Gretchen has her feelings to go on. And they tell her, and you, to be sacred. So you will be.

It appears our effeminate leaders—everywhere—are going to use zero positive tests for N days (insert $N \to \infty$ math pun here) as the metric for loosening their grip. Deaths, the best metric, has long been forgotten. We accomplish nothing when we live in fear.

Incidentally, don’t trust me on any of this. Search yourself for “LOCATION coronavirus deaths”, and Google will oblige.

Leaders are relying on “new” “cases”, by which they mean positive tests (tests can be positive even for people without the disease). People have been so frightened into stupidity, that they hear “new case” and they think death. When for the majority infected the illness is mild and even unnoticeable.

“Cases” is the metric most useful to frighten, which is why they love it.

New Zealand is run by another lady. She closed down the country this week. Again. Here’s the state of crisis in New Zealand.

That’s right. Those are zeroes.

In a matriarchy, a mask is an item of clothing a citizen puts on when the governor fears getting a cold.

A reader asked me about Hungary, which he said was getting hell because they weren’t panicking, and the propagandists insist on panicking. Here the state of the crisis in Hungary.

There is no crisis in Hungary.

The Godmother is as effeminate as Whitmer and whatshername under Down Under. Here is the state of the crisis in New York.

That spike came from what accountants call creative bookkeeping, but which we call cheating.

“You’re cherry picking, Briggs! I heard Arkansas is really getting whacked. The gloom of death lies over the state like a Clinton speech.”

Oh? Here is the state of the crisis in Arkansas.

Attributed deaths are about 10 a day. Ten. Is that as many car crashes as they get? How many are actual caused-by coronadoom deaths? Less than or equal to 10. This is not a crisis.

France earlier this week, we saw, made it a jailable crime to not wear a mask. Here the state of the crisis in France.

There are likely more daily deaths by eating bad cheese than this. There is no coronadoom crisis.

Again, our leaders appear to have convinced themselves that the only acceptable number is zero, or less than zero, deaths. Swine flu is still with us and still kills. If we locked down in 2009 and demanded a vaccine or zero deaths for that, we’d still be locked down today. And forever. Viruses don’t go away.

People are always freaking out about Sweden. Here is the state of the crisis in Sweden.

There is no crisis in Sweden.

Boris Johnson made masks a thing in England. Here is the state of the crisis in the UK.

Johnson ate too much jello in his hospital stay. Not only that, this: “More people [in the UK] have died of the FLU than coronavirus for seven weeks in a row“. There is no crisis in the UK.

How about those wily orientals in Japan? They never locked down. Here is the state of the crisis in Japan.

Must be all that sushi. There is no crisis in Japan.

How about the land of the former free in the Great White North? They locked down the borders with the US, still, and if it wasn’t for Tim Hortons opening up outlets in the States there could have been war by now. Here is the state of the crisis in Canada.

There is no crisis in Canada. Except for their PM.

Look wherever you like. At best—I’m speaking from the perspective of our dear leaders—you can find a few places that have slight upticks, as you always find at the end of pandemics.

Mostly you find what we saw above. Not everywhere has zero attributed deaths, but most places have fallen far, far below any justification for governments making it illegal to breath free, or to open shops, or play sports, or anything.

This information is available to all our dear leaders. Why haven’t they used it?

Bonus 1

Wait till Chinese-made vaccines are mandatory. pic.twitter.com/aLPb7297tL — Ezra Levant ? (@ezralevant) August 10, 2020

Bonus 2 Hold the entries, folks. We have a winner!

Dumbest Coronadoom Mandate goes to…Wisconsis!

Wisconsin state agency tells employees to wear masks during Zoom calls, even if home alone

Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole outdistanced all competitors in the race to be the biggest flat-headed curdled cheese-brained response. Let’s all give him a big hand.

