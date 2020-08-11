Coronavirus Update XXVI: Mandatory Vaccines & Criminalization For Refusal Suggested

Shoot Up

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

That was then. This is now: Defeat COVID-19 by requiring vaccination for all. It’s not un-American, it’s patriotic.

More: “Make vaccines free, don’t allow religious or personal objections, and punish those who won’t be vaccinated. They are threatening the lives of others.”

Three academics said this in the prog sheet USA Today: “Dr.” Michael Lederman, Maxwell J. Mehlman and “Dr.” Stuart Youngner.

We saw earlier that even meta-analysis and p-values (a statistical way of “proving” what isn’t so) could not show any value in masks. No matter. It became a crime—a crime—not to wear one. Now we have a trio of academics saying it ought to be a crime not to be shot up with an unproved and possibly even harmful vaccine. It’s for their own good. Yes, their.

This editorial is proof academics, especially doctors, should never be put in charge of anything. Their minds are too focused on questions they believe ought to be important to everybody, but aren’t. Besides, academia and Reality haven’t exactly been on speaking terms this last decade.

Regular readers will recall how easy it is for academics to fall in love with their theories. The theories are beautiful and pliable, far more cooperative than Reality, which is tempestuous and unpredictable. And harsh. It’s no wonder academics eschew it.

These aren’t even good academics, because their theory is ugly. But it says a lot that a major propaganda outlet gave them a voice, meaning we have to take their argument seriously.

These academics say there is no “alternative to vaccine-induced herd immunity in a pandemic”. This is false, and laughably false. Could it be that these men have forgotten every other pandemic in the history of mankind that went away without vaccines? Could they have made an error that monumental?

Why, yes, yes they did.

Relying on enough people becoming infected and then immune is dangerous, as exemplified by the Swedish experience where the COVID-19 mortality rate exceeds that of its more cautious neighbors. Broad induction of immunity in the population by immunization will be necessary to end this pandemic. In simple terms, a refusal to be vaccinated threatens the lives of others.

Sweden did better than many other countries (the predictions stank), like Belgium, which is still tops in death rate, and which had lockdowns. (The central fallacy that governments could eliminate pandemics given sufficient willpower we have refuted elsewhere.) In any case, it is false that if I refuse a vaccine and you get it that I in any way can threaten your life. If you are immunized, and I am not, you are immunized, and I am not. This simple statement used to be taught in medical school.

“No, Briggs. Are you that stupid? Not all vaccines work, you know. They are not effective in all people.”

So you want me, under duress and in fear of jail, to be shot up with a chemical that might not work, and that might even harm me? All because you are frightened?

“You overstate it, but yes. If I get the vaccine, it might not work. And if you don’t get it, you could get the bug and pass it to me. Then I will probably die horribly.”

But if you get the vaccine and it doesn’t work, and I am forced to get it and it doesn’t work on me, either, I could still pass the bug to you if I get sick. The ineffectiveness works both ways.

“Still, the chance has been lessened, and I’m pretty scared. There’s nothing wrong with being scared in the face of a threat.”

Not this threat, which to you since you’re young, and to most people, and now as the virus wanes, is low and shrinking. Which makes this a question of balancing probabilities and risks. It is in no way an obvious conclusion that all should be forced to be vaccinated. We have survived endless pandemics without resorting to medical thuggery. Why is this one different? Coronadoom won’t even make the Virus Hall of Fame. Besides, I notice you skated over the evidence this vaccine could be harmful.

“Not really. Yes, some people react badly to vaccines, but the number is small. The benefits outweigh the costs.”

Do they? There has never been a common cold vaccine before—coronaviruses cause colds, and colds can kill—and there won’t be one this time, either. Not the kind you’re thinking about. The one they’re proposing, currently untested, modifies the body’s RNA. This is no light matter. What are the long-term consequences? What about the short-term consequences? What happens when this virus, like all viruses, mutates and interacts with the modified RNA? Will that make it worse, as it does with some vaccines? Is the cure going to be worse than the (disappearing) disease?

“Well…I’m still willing to take the chance.”

I’m not. These academics are with you, though. They are so irrationally frightened, here’s what they say should be the punishments for not heeding them:

Vaccine refusers could lose tax credits or be denied nonessential government benefits. Health insurers could levy higher premiums for those who by refusing immunization place themselves and others at risk, as is the case for smokers. Private businesses could refuse to employ or serve unvaccinated individuals. Schools could refuse to allow unimmunized children to attend classes. Public and commercial transit companies — airlines, trains and buses — could exclude refusers. Public and private auditoriums could require evidence of immunization for entry.

Doctors also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a Mark of Vaccination on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of Health.

The academics demand that “A registry of immunization will be needed with names entered after immunization is completed.” Not only that, but:

Adequate immunization may require more than a single vaccination, and the durability of protection by different vaccines may vary and may require periodic booster immunizations. Thus, immunized persons will need to receive expiration date-stamped certification cards, which should be issued to all who are immunized in the country, whether here legally or not.

What should happen instead, is that these men should be taken out behind the woodshed and be taught the error of their ways. What might happen is that their effeminate hyper-reaction becomes law.

It became a jailable crime in France TODAY not to wear a mask. It's clear masks are a visible means of compliance our masters use to ensure we acknowledge their supremacy. They are not for protecting against vanishing epidemics. pic.twitter.com/WcWoJUUiuB — Staff Sergeant Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) August 10, 2020

Late addition Nashville city councilwoman recommends attempted murder charges for some not wearing face masks.

Update

"Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus state of emergency through Sept. 4" @GovWhitmer There is no emergency. It is a lie. But a lie most badly want to believe. "Please keep me safe, o mighty government!" pic.twitter.com/R0xaqVytXq — Staff Sergeant Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) August 11, 2020

The Numbers

Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (CDC has two official sources that have differences). The media reports are always greater than CDC numbers.

Before we get to the numbers, let’s recall that most people on all sides of this hold the false idea that Nature has nothing to do with the virus. That whatever happens is because of what people, and not Nature, does. Nature gets no blame or credit. This is idiocy.

Democracies by their nature politicize everything, so much so that it becomes almost impossible to imagine events happening that are not caused by people acting politically. Politics gets blamed for tornadoes, so it’s not strange it should be blamed for viruses.

This false belief is what led some governments to cause harm in their response to the virus. This is because is almost impossible for governments in democracies not to act, when doing nothing is sometimes the best strategy.

Still, there is some hopeful news is in this picture, the number of daily coronadoom tests.

Recall two weeks ago we worried tests would soar to a million a day. Since then, it has fallen. If it continues—and here is where politics does intrude, since propaganda outlets can create a third wave of panic—we’ll turn out fewer “new” “cases.” Propaganda and clickbait outlets won’t be able to sell “spikes” and “rises” in “new” “cases”, or even an attributed deaths. They’ll be left with only “totals”, as in total attributed deaths or infections.

Don’t forget the media calls infections, past or present, “new” “cases”. They do this because they have sold the public the idea that a “case” has one foot in the grave. Instead, for most, but sadly not all, infections produce at best mild symptoms.

All that testing is leading to discovery of minor or mild infections, which need no treatment, and which need not be counted. And then, because of hospital policy, people are listed as dying from the virus, instead of just dying with. A cancer patient with a cold kicking off would not have his death certificate read Dead From A Chest Cold. A cancer patient with coronadoom, with the same level of symptoms as a cold, would. And are.

Given the testing is ebbing, and if it continues, then we should see the lagged drop off in attributed deaths now.

Here come da politics, though: California Will Soon Be Paying $1,250 To People Who Test Positive For Coronavirus. Get ready for the testing rate to increase again, and attributed deaths, too, because that kind of money won’t be resistible.

Now the US is not Sweden, which is not large and has the population of a small state. It is, however, small enough to be tracked as if it were one place. The US is huge and many places glued together. It is therefore not surprising that a virus wends its way through a population at various times. This is what we always see, and what we saw this time.

With that in mind, here are the official CDC attributed coronadoom deaths, current as of Monday morning.

The second peak coincides the with earlier huge increase in testing (lagged, of course), and in some areas in the States seeing the virus, just like the Southern Hemisphere entering its winter now. The time when people are crammed inside together, passing germs. Just like in lockdowns.

Anyway, the mask mandates really took force around 1 July, the call for mandatory soma injections right now, at the ebb.

Since these are attributed and not actual coronadoom deaths, we must return to the safest measure, the weekly all cause death count. Here it is.

This is intriguing. The three dots mark the last three weeks, and indicate the newer official source, which tracks both attributed coronadoom and all-cause deaths (it takes up to eight weeks to count all deaths, but by three the totals are usually close to the final values). The dashed line are the all-cause deaths minus official attributed coronadoom, and are thus all the deaths from other things (they say). The minor blip in the dashed line are deaths caused probably by the government trying to fix the situation (increase in suicides, untreated cancers, etc. etc.).

The lower black line is the old and traditional source of all cause deaths.

First, the new source shows the number of deaths is near its usual summer levels (and don’t forget population increase). There is no indication whatsoever that we are still in a crisis.

Second, the old official source has a total number of deaths lower than the new official source. The discrepancy is curiously about the same as the new “second wave” attributed coronadoom deaths. Isn’t that odd.

Could be that the old unit responsible for these reports are being neglected in favor of the coronadoom unit, and they’re lagging behind in their counts. Meaning the two black lines will converge.

Or it could be the new way of counting every death has changed. Which is strange, since a death is a death. Perhaps they’re now including people who broke the law to enter the US in the counts.

