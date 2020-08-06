Prediction: Biden’s Minders Won’t Let Him Debate

BIDEN: "No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C'mon man. That's like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?" pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

It’s cheating to start with this clip of Biden’s mental f— Biden’s mental f— Biden’s mental fitness, but politics is war.

My favorite part, incidentally, is around 45 seconds when Biden must have seen someone off camera frantically waving and his manic laughing ceased.

At the end of June, I said this:

My suspicion is that Biden won’t be allowed to face Trump in a debate. Biden’s dementia, or mental incapacity, is already obvious for all those who allow themselves to see it. Letting him go up against Trump in even one two-hour debate would force those who won’t see to acknowledge Biden’s limitations. Quietly, to themselves, of course. Coronadoom might be their excuse, as Biden is still hiding in his mother’s basement [and he hasn’t left yet]. But the numbers just aren’t there to make this plausible, even though the media is trying their best. They might use coronadoom to modify the “debate”, by insisting on pre-recorded answers to softball media questions. Safety first! They might say a debate is impossible because of Trump’s irredeemable “racism”, and so he is not deserving of respect…

I stand by this prediction, which I now believe is more probable (but not certain) than it was six weeks ago. Here’s why.

Propaganda outlets and the Deep State have already begun signaling the debates can, and should, be canceled. They haven’t received much, if any, push-back on these trial lead balloons, which will encourage them.

Here’s the leading prog yellow sheet: “Let’s Scrap the Presidential Debates“.

Nervous managers of the scheduled 2020 presidential debates are shuffling the logistics and locations to deal with the threat of the coronavirus. But here’s a better idea: Scrap them altogether. And not for health reasons.

Their excuse is that debates aren’t serious enough. Other propaganda outlets are dutifully forwarding this line.

Right now, there are three debates scheduled where, as Biden said in the clip he will sit, and possibly even stand, against Trump: 29 September, 15 October, and 22 October.

The first date is eight weeks off, which makes now just the right time to start the push for cancellation. They couldn’t announce a week before, for instance, that Gropin’ Joe wouldn’t be available, because it would look to everybody (except NPR listeners) that Biden was fleeing. They start now, and in, say, three to four weeks they announce the debates are off. Lots of time, then, to spin the cancellation as a “success”.

They’ll need an excuse, though.

Coronadoom will be an increasingly tough sell. Attributed deaths are falling fast, and even the over-zealous “new” “cases” (mostly mild to no symptom infections) are dropping. They’ll need to sell the public some aspect other than reality to keep the panic going. Perhaps “totals”, which only ever go up.

This sell job isn’t an inconceivable task. They have already so agitated the easily led that a majority now support nation-wide stay-at-home orders! For two weeks. It’s always just two more weeks. Then two more. Then two more. Then, et cetera, until Biden can skate.

Black Lunatic Marxists is still a possibility, but weaker than when the riots were nationwide. It will be hard—I do not say impossible—to convince the public that Portland can be blamed on Trump.

What’s left? It doesn’t have to be one thing. It can be a bit of coronadoom, a bit of Antifa terrorism, and a mixture of other excuses. Most of these revolve around the supposed unseriousness of Trump, pace:

Democrat strategist Joe Lockhart also thinks skipping the debate is in Biden’s best interest. He alleged: “It is a fool’s errand to enter the ring with someone who can’t follow the rules or the truth.” Former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart and other Biden supporters have been telling Biden for months to not debate Trump. They have said that doing so would give Trump more steam, just as it did in 2016.

CNN political analyst @joelockhart tells @smerconish that Joe Biden shouldn’t debate President Trump. Trump “will take the truth and destroy it, and Biden will be in the position of correcting him over and over and over again. I don't think he should give him that platform.” pic.twitter.com/4EOR4Q9Um7 — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2020

Don’t scoff at these maneuvers, which are to us obvious and absurd dodges. Yet they work. Trump has driven the left nuts, so much so that many on the left are not able to think straight. I don’t mean this an insult or gibe, but as an observation. Many really do believe Trump is “literally” Hitler, times two.

Neo-Conman Bill Kristol has already started covering for the Con-servative Inc. He tweeted on 3 August, “If early voting is underway before the scheduled debates, then it seems unfair to early voters to have those debates as scheduled. But so much work went in to the schedule that it seems unfair to change it. So I guess the fairest thing might be to skip the debates this year.”

Watch for this “pragmatic” excuse to be echoed by the other cruise-ship think-tank grifters, neo-Conmen, and Never Trumpers.

If the debates are cancelled, watch, too, for the slick set to turn on real conservatives and rightists who deduce from the cancellation Biden’s mental incapacity. Calling out dementia will be worse than the “n-word”, at least for a little while.

What say you? Give an indication of the chances they continue to hide Biden until the election. Note that calling for “pre-written” responses, which I predicted in June would be their “solution”, is not an official debate.

Late addition I wrote all this Wednesday morning, after which I discovered they won’t even let Biden go to his own convention “because” of coronadoom! So if anybody is interested in betting about the debates, just let me know.

