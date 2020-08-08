The Mass Mask — Guest Post by Uncle Mike & Rebuttal by Briggs

Uncle Mike Speaks

Following this piece is a rebuttal by Yours Truly

It has come to my attention that some people resent having to wear a face mask when attending a Catholic Mass. I have little (some but not much) sympathy for these complainers.

When I was a wee lad my (blessed) mother would dress all the kids up for Mass. I has to wear a tiny suit with a vest, a starched white shirt buttoned to the collar, and a clip-on bow tie! I also had to wear hard shoes that hurt my feet and which I had to shine myself!

At church many of the old ladies wore all black even though they were not nuns. Many wore veils as well as scarves over their heads. Any woman without a head covering was considered an apostate harlot (this was before the Mary Magdalene cult).

I can remember in later years the first time I attended a Mass where the priest wore jeans and played a guitar! The times had certainly changed.

Some folks today are grumpy about wearing a face mask to church. I get it; the masks have little prophylactic value and are largely symbolic of submission to a Godless authority. That grates on freedom-loving Americans who value their liberty, rights, and independence from tyranny. People like me. Grrrr!

But let us recall that your ancestors and mine probably lived under far worse repression. From the 14th to the early 20th Centuries Catholics in eastern Europe were ruled by Ottoman Turks who sold them into slavery. Masses were held in secret in sheds and wine cellars — discovery meant death or worse. And yet the religion survived. The Faithful remained so under extreme duress.

More recently behind the Iron Curtain Catholicism was banned by the Communist dictators who destroyed churches and persecuted Christians (as well as other religious adherents). Marxism is diametrically opposed to Christianity — Karl Marx infamously wrote “Religion is the opium of the people”, and Lenin/Stalin murdered millions of Catholics (Eastern Orthodox and Roman).

Who can then forget June 2, 1979 when a defiant Pope (now Saint) John Paul II celebrated Mass in Victory Square in Warsaw and over a million repressed yet still faithful Catholics attended chanting “We want God”. Ten years later the Wall fell, ending Communist rule. That one Mass, one church service, changed the world.

It is very troubling to see Catholics today embrace Marxism, as is the case with Bishops who gladly suspended Masses and the sacraments while endorsing the (self-avowed Marxist) BLM movement. I shake my head. How shameful, how cowardly, how blind to history.

But Masses are still being held in public, in churches, and perhaps in secret — I am not going to reveal anything more.

So let’s try not to get in a twist over the face mask thing. It’s minor. There are some far more serious issues. And trust this: the Faithful will not falter despite oppression. God is all-powerful, man is but an ant. Lucky for us God loves us. Hang on to that. And go to Mass even if you have to wear the silly mask. You owe it to yourself, to the Faithful, to all who came before you, and to your Savior.

Briggs Speaks

This is a small rebuttal by Yours Truly

Here’s Australia—which we can admit is not the USA:

Martial Law in Melbourne, smashing car windows to take people out of the car refusing to give details of their journeys. Coming to your city soon, please share ? pic.twitter.com/3SfsnmmgEL — jon kirby (@jonkirbysthlm) August 6, 2020

This tyrant boasts about smashing windows and pulling people out, presumably across the shattered glass, so that Coronadoom Patrols can demand to see their papers. He said he was following the orders of, not a law exactly, but the dictates of some Health Commissar, or whatever.

You will be made to be healthy—by the butt of a gun. It’s for your own good.

Uncle Mike’s point that it was elsewhere and elsewhen worse is true. It is also true that the physical burden and expense of wearing masks is small. But then it is also true that elsewhere and elsewhen it was better. It is bad now, and sinking fast.

Governments the world over have arrogated to themselves powers they have no right to. They are not slowing their power grabs, even as this virus, as all viruses do, ebbs. They have treated this bug as if it was unprecedented and unique in its destructive power, which is false. Not just false, but obviously false. Also, we have seen more than enough evidence that government efforts at “safety” have made things worse, and contributed to, and even caused, deaths.

They don’t care. They just want you to understand that you must follow orders. Put on the mask. Even if your own homes. It’s for your own good. So what if there is no evidence of efficacy, and much evidence against it? Do what you’re told.

People do. Though some have kept their sense of humor about this—Masked bank robbers take advantage of COVID-19 face-covering rules—most have not. The fear in the eyes of the masked as the unmasked approaches them is real, and terrible. It is self-perpetuating. Many—too many—are sure they’re going to get sick unless you were a mask. And if they get sick, they will likely die. I’ve had people step off the sidewalk into the street as I approach, hugging children close to them. Clam, rational thought is pushed away, with vigor.

We don’t know when the mask mandates, and other restrictions on liberty will end. Our leaders haven’t bothered to tell us.

They could have got away with merely recommending masks. Most would have worn them, for the fear of many is strong. But governors made it a brand new crime not to wear one, just as it was a crime in many locales to go outside more than once a day during the lockdowns. At least the lockdowns were when the virus was raging. Mask criminalizations happened largely after it was fading.

You are now a criminal for not surrendering to irrational fear. We agreed, most of us, to these new lasting restrictions. (Remember how we created the TSA and Homeland Security in our fear?)

Where in the law did this crime come from? How many new crimes, like in Australia, will be discovered? Will we recover from this madness, or will we become worse? Like this:

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



