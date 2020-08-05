Conservative Casual Friday (Now Wednesday)—Statistician to the Stars Debunks Coronadoom

Two great radio shows, featuring not-so-great Yours Truly.
Andrew Harrod of Global Patriot Radio kindly interviewed me last Friday on his show, Conservative Casual Friday–Statistician to the Stars Debunks Coronadoom, which you, being the blessed soul that you are, can now listen to.
Andrew E. Harrod is a freelance researcher and writer who holds a PhD from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and a JD from George Washington University Law School. He is admitted to the Virginia State Bar. He has published hundreds of articles concerning various political and religious topics at the American Spectator, American Thinker, the Blaze, Breitbart, Capital Research Center, Daily Caller, Daily Wire, FrontPage Magazine, Institute on Religion and Democracy, Independent Journal Review, Investigative Project on Terrorism, Jihad Watch, Mercatornet, National Interest, Washington Times, and World, among others. He is a fellow with the Lawfare Project, an organization combating the misuse of human rights law against Western societies. He is a Middle East Forum Campus Watch Fellow. He can be followed on twitter @AEHarrod.
Then we have Ed Bonderenka of Your American Heritage. He invited me on his WAAM 1600 AM radio show last Saturday.
Ed Bonderenka is the host of Your American Heritage. The show’s mission is to examine current events in the light of our past, our Founding and Biblical Principles.
Categories: Podcast
Sadly, I read, not listen to radio shows. Perhaps tomorrow will be worth checking out.
(Interesting that people cannot/do not read much anymore…..Wonder why people insist on writing books and not just selling podcasts and radio shows?)
I’m in the middle of the first interview. Great so far! Though the swine flu point is wrong. Either by global or US numbers, Covid-19 appears to be the bigger killer.
Xens,
Hope I didn’t say it was worse, but that it was similar. Asian flu and Hong Kong kung fluey were worse.
ABS wishes Miss Chris Wallace had Briggs on to interview about coronadoom especially about new “cases.”
Briggs’ responses would cause Miss Chris to curl up on the floor sucking his thumb.
Because the media is comprised of low information activist retards (LIARs) who are post-christian commies it can’t be dismissed that their fear of dying from this virus is one way for them to think that they are part of a generation that will be forever remembered.
Because they are no longer believers death by a named virus is their only path to immortality