Conservative Casual Friday (Now Wednesday)—Statistician to the Stars Debunks Coronadoom

Two great radio shows, featuring not-so-great Yours Truly.

Andrew Harrod of Global Patriot Radio kindly interviewed me last Friday on his show, Conservative Casual Friday–Statistician to the Stars Debunks Coronadoom, which you, being the blessed soul that you are, can now listen to.

Andrew E. Harrod is a freelance researcher and writer who holds a PhD from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and a JD from George Washington University Law School. He is admitted to the Virginia State Bar. He has published hundreds of articles concerning various political and religious topics at the American Spectator, American Thinker, the Blaze, Breitbart, Capital Research Center, Daily Caller, Daily Wire, FrontPage Magazine, Institute on Religion and Democracy, Independent Journal Review, Investigative Project on Terrorism, Jihad Watch, Mercatornet, National Interest, Washington Times, and World, among others. He is a fellow with the Lawfare Project, an organization combating the misuse of human rights law against Western societies. He is a Middle East Forum Campus Watch Fellow. He can be followed on twitter @AEHarrod.

Then we have Ed Bonderenka of Your American Heritage. He invited me on his WAAM 1600 AM radio show last Saturday.

Ed Bonderenka is the host of Your American Heritage. The show’s mission is to examine current events in the light of our past, our Founding and Biblical Principles.

