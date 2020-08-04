Coronavirus Update XXV: The Suppression Of Hydroxychloroquine & Other Conspiracies

The first section of this are fun conspiracies to highlight the political crisis. The second section are the numbers showing the medical crisis is over. The third section discusses the the future of the asinine political crisis.
Shhh, Don’t Tell Anybody
It’s conspiracy theory week. Recall when reading that scientists tell us not all theories are false.
Have had literally dozens of DM's from doctors and nurses in the NHS who all say the same thing – barely any COVID cases for the whole period, sat around doing nothing, and threatened with losing job if they say anything.
Not one has ever messaged me to contradict the above.
— Simon Dolan #KBF (@simondolan) July 30, 2020
My contacts haven’t been idle, but then they are always busy. Nevertheless, we’ve all seen videos galore of twerking nurses and doctors frolicking in empty wards. Perhaps lulls between surges and blowing off steam. Then. Now? Likely this fellow’s observation is true.
How about the one where they will force vaccines on us? They’d never do that, would they, force you to “be safe”? “Coronavirus restrictions will remain if large numbers refuse vaccine, warns UK taskforce” (Yahoo News).
Coronavirus restrictions will remain in place if large numbers of people refuse to take a COVID-19 vaccine, a UK taskforce has warned.
There are fears that millions of Britons may opt out of being vaccinated for coronavirus, with many swayed by debunked anti-vax claims spread online.
A number of scientific studies have debunked previous claims by anti-vaxxers, including the false claim that the MMR jab can cause autism.
But two recent surveys show a large proportion of Britons are either against a coronavirus vaccine or unsure about taking one.
On Monday, the government announced that it had signed deals with pharmaceutical companies to secure 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Whether or not MMR can cause autism, which I think it does not, this is irrelevant to whether a coronadoom vaccine will be safe. There has never been a common cold vaccine in humans, especially of the type being touted, and we all know how cocky and over-certain scientists are.
Beside, why a vaccine? It isn’t necessary to “control” the pandemic. This pandemic, like all pandemics, is going away. Why insist on a vaccine for this one, and no others? It appears the propaganda line is that herd immunity is impossible, which is itself impossible. What’s really in this vaccine that might soon become a “must have” to buy, sell, or travel?
At least the makers of vaccines don’t have to worry. They’ve been indemnified. Something goes wrong, nobody can sue. Bubble indemnity: Big Pharma firms will NOT be held accountable for side effects of Covid vaccine, a not unusual practice, as it turns out.
A senior executive for pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has confirmed that his company cannot face legal action for any potential side effects caused by its Covid vaccine. Those affected will have no legal recourse.
AstraZeneca is one of 25 pharmaceutical companies worldwide already testing their Covid vaccines on humans, in preparation for injecting hundreds of millions of people. These are flush times for Britain’s largest pharmaceutical company, worth something in the order of £70 million. They have just reported bumper profits of $12.6 billion in the last six months alone.
Must be nice to be a pharmaceutical.
Just as this typical, expected pandemic is on its way out, we find those in charge of us demanding ever greater restrictions. Why? Tyrant Matt “Soy For Me” Hancock has banned tea parties in England. You’re not allowed to go to somebody else’s home. Tyrant Anthony “Never Shake Hands Again” Frauduci now says people must wear googles, and his sycophants and the power-hungry rush to embrace the “suggestion.” Nancy “I’ll Have Another” Pelosi now requires masks on the wallet-grabbers on the House floor.
Perhaps this headlines is a clue: RICH GET RICHER Amazon sales jumped 40%, Facebook profit increased by 98% and Apple posted more than $11 BILLION profit in last quarter. That, plus the myriad headlines speaking of the enormous number of small business closures.
On and on.
What accounts for this level of bloody minded idiocy in our leaders? Playing dress-up in the streets, they promise, will “keep us safe”. Threatening lockdowns unless citizens line up for their shots is extortion. They have no qualms about saying it, either. It’s hard not to consider the wilder theories about what this rushed-to-veins vaccines will do to people. They are all surely not true theories, but they will be believed, and not irrationally, given the behavior of our leaders.
Recall how, for years, propagandists and government assured us Russia stole the election for Trump? Remember that Trump was impeached? Both organs of control, propagandists and government, took foreign involvement seriously. They said they believed. Or did they lie? No? Then how about this?
1/5 This @nytimes article by @paulmozur is a smoking gun on the genesis of the coronavirus lockdowns.
According to the article, the CCP launched a massive social media campaign in ITALY to advertise its coronavirus lockdown measures in early March.https://t.co/BEOkiFFPfm
— MPS (@MichaelPSenger) June 11, 2020
Ha ha ha ha (in Chinese).
Then comes the most bizarre conspiracy. The forbidding of any positive news on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). Even our own Frauduci forgot his earlier peer-reviewed praise of the drug, before now poo-pooing it.
It started—did we already forget?—by a mysterious article put into Lancet, the British medical politics magazine (it’s editor is a hip, raving progressive). The peer-reviewed article showed HCQ didn’t work.
It was a fraud, with faked data, and written by a “sex worker”, among others. Spergs discovered the fraud, exposed it, and the journal was forced to retract the paper.
Nobody has satisfactorily ever answered why it happened, though. Why go to so much trouble to fake a study on a drug long in use the world over? Who paid for the faked study? Why–and how—did the Lancet come to publish it? Who benefits from the attempts to ban this cheap, non-patented potentially curative drug? Besides Big Pharma and government, that is.
Don’t keep reading until you have answered these questions. At this point, you have to remind yourself that history did not only happen in history. Startling events, schemes, conspiracies, cabals, frauds, plots are not only things of the past. The events we’ve seen don’t all need to be conspiracies, however. It’s sufficient enough that the people lording over us believe the same, and therefore tend to act the same.
How about that big press conference by a suite of doctors on the benefits, and risks, of HCQ. Hours worth of material.
Big Tech, along with the usual propaganda outlets, began purging the press conference almost immediately after happened. They just didn’t purge the docs at this conference, but others who discussed HCQ positively. A similar thing happened earlier with two docs in California who presented accurate statistics on this and other pandemics, statistics which suggested what readers here already know. Many such cases.
Here was one of the HCQ docs:
Not only did we hold a press conference and showcase our knowledge and experience with COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine, but we also presented significant evidence of its safety and efficacy.
Social media companies censored & removed it all. Why? pic.twitter.com/C14EvHL48W
— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) July 30, 2020
Here was another:
The state of Ohio OFFICIALLY bans pharmacies from giving HCQ prescriptions to patients for COVID-19.
The state of Ohio just told its ~30,000 physicians that patients can’t trust them to make the right decisions.
This is a direct infringement on the patient-doctor relationship. pic.twitter.com/5s7JmqiH3X
— James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) July 30, 2020
Ohio banned its use. Not years ago: the state has allowed the drug for years. It bans it now. Why?
Todaro has an article on this subject, which begins with this quote from Marcia Angell, former editor-in-chief of the NEJM, author of The Truth About the Drug Companies: “Now primarily a marketing machine to sell drugs of dubious benefit, this industry uses its wealth and power to co-opt every institution that might stand in its way, including the U.S. Congress, the Food and Drug Administration, academic medical centers, and the medical profession itself.”
This is not happening only in the States:
Can someone explain why the Victorian Govt would make this order? pic.twitter.com/zoCGBz7dou
— Andrew Clark (@Clarky1002) July 29, 2020
HCQ is now, after years of safe use, a poison in England. But only from 23 July to 22 October 2020, after which it will be okay again. Oddly specific, no?
Then some guy named Harvey Risch, a well known doctor and epidemiologist, slipped one past the goalie, and was able to get an article in Newsweek, of all places. “The Key to Defeating COVID-19 Already Exists. We Need to Start Using It“.
I am usually accustomed to advocating for positions within the mainstream of medicine, so have been flummoxed to find that, in the midst of a crisis, I am fighting for a treatment that the data fully support but which, for reasons having nothing to do with a correct understanding of the science, has been pushed to the sidelines.
It is a very long article for a news magazine, filled with pointers to papers showing the efficacy (and weaknesses) of the drug. That is got into a prog outlet is what is curious. Maybe the magazine’s editor got shafted by a pharmaceutical once.
Finally, the strange insistence on closing both bars and churches, while allowing everything else. The Godmother wouldn’t allow chicken wings to be classed as foods in his efforts to keep NY bars closed. Supreme Cuck John Roberts ruled churches are a no-no, while casinos are just fine, in the great state of Nevada. Plus the Church’s own limp-wristed response. Is it only a coincidence that these are the places people gather to discuss how evil and feckless government is?
The Numbers
Sources: daily tests, CDC official toll number one, number two (CDC has two official sources that have differences). The media reports are always greater than CDC numbers.
Finally, a small fraction of good news. The daily number of coronadoom tests.
Last week I said if trends continued, which I thought they would, we’d be at a million tests a day by last Friday. It was just under 720 thousand. I’m delighted to report I was wrong! Tests finally started to decrease. Not by much, not enough, but some.
This is great because these are the number of daily tests, tests reported in the 24-hour period. These tests are discovering infections, some past some present, but the media reports these as “new” “cases”, which is medical malpractice of the first order. People hear “case” and they imagine ventilators and gravestones, instead of just mild, even unnoticeable, symptoms, which occur in most people.
Now that testing has decreased ever so slightly, the media has switched from reporting “new” “cases” to total “cases”, because it’s becoming harder to make “new” “cases” sound scary when they are on the decrease, because of decreased testing. But totals can only go up (without corrections), and increasing numbers can always be made to sound scary.
What else decreases when tests decrease besides “new” “cases”? Reported deaths. Here’s the CDC’s two official sources on reported weekly deaths.
The total is 139 thousand, which is adjusted from time to time, as we’ll see in a moment. It is anyway clear the reported deaths are on the decrease, too.
We still have the problem of dying with versus dying from. The only real way now to distinguish these, or to see the real import of coronadoom, is to look at the weekly all-cause deaths, i.e. the total deaths from any cause whatsoever.
As always, the dots are the last three weeks, recalling that the CDC says it can take up to 8 weeks to accumulate all deaths, but that most are found by 3. The dashed line is all cause deaths minus official coronadoom deaths. Notice that one CDC source has the dashed line above. Meaning attributed coronadoom deaths are now in the “noise”. And that, for whatever reason, the second official source inside the CDC, the one that does not track COVID separately, is finding fewer dead bodies. Curious.
In any case, the crisis, a lot of it man- and woman-made, is over. The medical crisis, that is. The political crisis is stronger than ever.
Recall, too, the strange low number of deaths at the third week. This could be late reporting, or real (the first and second weeks at the end are surely late reporting). If it’s real, it means all cause deaths are now lower than usual. We’ll see in a couple of weeks whether this holds up. In any case, it is still a sign now that the medical crisis is at worst not worrisome.
Politics
In the States we still have mask madness, with male and female Karens screeching at people for not wearing masks. For which there is no good medical reason for healthy people to wear: this is what the review of all mask studies found. Good luck convincing our dear leaders of that, though.
In the States and England, that is. In The Netherlands we find calm: The land with no face masks: Holland’s top scientists say there’s no solid evidence coverings work and warn they could even damage the fight against Covid-19.
Yes, Sweden, too, had no mask madness nor lockdowns and did fine: Sweden Unveils ‘Promising’ Covid-19 Data as New Cases Plunge. The US should have acted like 30 spread out Swedens.
Also this: Sweden’s Actual COVID-19 Results Compared to What Modelers Predicted in April.
Total COVID-19 deaths in Sweden stand at 5,700, nearly 90,000 less than modelers predicted. Hospitals were never overrun. Daily deaths in Sweden have slowed to a crawl. The health agency reports no new ICU admissions.
Hilarious.
To counter that, we have the direct scientific evidence of the election of Donald Trump, which has driven many insane. English speakers, wherever they are, are prone to bouts of madness like this. So masks may be with us for some time to come. Maybe even after the miracle new vaccine is introduced: Even if there’s a coronavirus vaccine next year, don’t expect to throw away your mask and stop social distancing, a top vaccine developer says.
Australia is going nuttier. Now people can’t go more than three miles from their home. The virus must get tired after that distance. Only one per house can shop, no recreational activities allowed, a 8 PM curfew, and lots more. Masks are, of course, mandatory. Australia had 232 deaths attributed to coronadoom. Probably more to car crashes.
How about those over-counts of deaths: Texas Downgrades COVID Death Toll After Error Wrongly Attributes Hundreds Of Deaths To COVID. And what about under-counting mild infections? Antibody tests do not pick up people who had mild coronavirus, Oxford study suggests.
This: Actual deaths due to COVID are some 54% or 63% lower than implied by the standard excess deaths measure, and reported excess deaths likely include a significant number of non-COVID deaths.
The CDC admits what we have been telling you since the beginning: ‘I Think You’re Correct’ About Inflated COVID Death Statistics.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield acknowledged Friday that the number of COVID-19 deaths could be inflated where someone who had the virus actually died from something else, but it was recorded as a COVID death…
“[Giroir] acknowledges that the statistics he’s getting from the states are inflated. We found that the governor of Colorado, who was a Democrat, actually did research on this and found he had to get rid of 12% of the deaths that were recorded in the state,” Luetkemeyer said…
The CDC director said that the same thing happened in the early days of the HIV epidemic.
“I think you’re correct in that we’ve seen this in other disease processes too. Early in the HIV epidemic, somebody may have a heart attack but also have HIV. The hospital would prefer the DRG for HIV because there is greater reimbursement…”
Did somebody say greater reimbursement? I put this here and not in the conspiracy theory section, because, yes, even the “CDC director acknowledges hospitals have a monetary incentive to overcount coronavirus deaths“. Golly.
You probably won’t remember, but at the beginning of this we did a Bayes theorem calculation about the probability you’d die. Test error plays a big part in this in falsely inflating the probability of death or illness.
We are turning the corner on this "second wave"
A vaccine which was rushed, skipped several safety trials, and whose manufacturers are protected from legal action resulting from damage caused by the vaccine. What possible reason could there to be nervous about it?
