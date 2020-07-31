The Church’s Limp-Wristed Coronadoom Response

Perhaps the worst thing the Church did in response to coronadoom was to issue, in the true spirit of “synodality”, a new “viral” translation of the Bible. These modified verses will take some getting used to.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: except coronavirus; but that goes without saying. –Psalm 23
Those that truly love Christ, his Gospel, and his people, they are not afraid of men; the spirit of power, love, and of a sound mind, is opposite to a spirit of fear, unless they are living in a typical pandemic, then Safety First. –1 John 4:18
But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, unless she is not wearing a mask.” –Matthew 1:20
Maybe I copied these down wrong. But I didn’t miscopy this, the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Life’s official response “HUMANA COMMUNITAS IN THE AGE OF PANDEMIC: UNTIMELY MEDITATIONS ON LIFE’S REBIRTH“:
The lessons of fragility, finitude, and vulnerability bring us to the threshold of a new vision: they foster an ethos of life that calls for the engagement of intelligence and the courage of moral conversion. To learn a lesson is to become humble; it means to change, searching for resources of meaning hitherto untapped, perhaps disavowed. To learn a lesson is to become mindful, once more, of the goodness of life that offers itself to us, releasing an energy that runs even deeper than the unavoidable experience of loss, that need to be elaborated and integrated in the meaning of our existence. Can this occasion be the promise of a new beginning for the humana communitas, the promise of life’s rebirth?
This reminds me of one of the late great Don Rickles’s routines. He’d start, “I’ll never forget the Reverend Dolan, who said…”, then spout off, in a loud, commanding voice, a gibberish paragraph like this. The punch line was Rickles ending the recitation with a puzzled look and a shrug of the shoulders.
Guess you had to be there. But if you can make any sense of that maudlin string of words, you’re a better man than I.
One part that is understandable is this: “The pandemic, however, forces us to look at a number of additional factors, all of which involve a multifaceted ethical challenge. In this context, decisions must be proportionate to the risks, according to the precaution principle.”
It’s understandable because it’s wrong. The precaution, or precautionary, principle is the philosophical justification for abject continuous unremitting fear. Anything you do, including doing nothing at all, can have the absolute worse consequences. This is a logical truth. The PP would have you protect against every potential worst case, an impossibility. In reality, then, the PP is always used as a weapon to justify panicking about whatever thing its holder wants to panic about.
The rest of that document reads like a Theology 101 homework assignment cobbled together from Jesuit seminarians after a drunken all night party at José’s Jaunty Merry Lighthearted Bar & Disco. The same sort of people responsible for tweets like this:
Both Jesus and George Floyd were repeatedly mocked by their killers. Jesus cried out to his father, and George Floyd called for his mother.https://t.co/JS4KFrdqQu
— America Magazine (@americamag) July 24, 2020
What strikes the average Friday fisheater is how quickly, and even eagerly, our spiritual leaders embraced coronadoom restrictions. They didn’t protest when the government said to shut down public masses. Even though they could have. Our dear prelates and priests could have said, “No way we’re stopping the worship of God. Come get us if you have to, but we’re doing it.”
They likely would have won that fight. But, with practiced somber faces, they instead came to the microphone and said, “You can’t even go to the funeral of your mother. Safety First.”
Cardinal Dolan on 12 June sent an email sympathizing with those cut off from the Eucharist.
Your patience and understanding throughout this difficult period have been admirable. I have been moved by the many letters, phone calls, and emails sent to me, expressing your longing to be able to attend Mass and receive the Eucharist, telling me of your admiration for your parish priest, or offering your support for your parish and the archdiocese as we deal with the financial implications of the coronavirus shutdown. Even though our churches were temporarily closed for public Mass, our priests and parishes found new and innovative ways to reach out to the people…
This consummate bureaucrat was so moved he…did nothing. Safety First.
Oh, maybe I exaggerate. A trifle. He did throw his considerable and increasing weight behind our land’s latest cause.
“The rallying cry of ‘Black Lives Matter’ has echoed throughout the land, as indeed it should,” wept Cardinal Dolan. “[T]he reality is that the sin and evil of racism continues to haunt our society, and, sadly, it too often appears that, for some, Black lives don’t matter, or don’t matter enough.”
He didn’t spell the magic word BLACK!, only “Black”, so traces of racism still haunt his Eminence.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Categories: Culture
The Vatican has been completely discredited since at least its secret deal with Beijing.
I can’t stomach its language.
I talked to a priest I appreciate about this recently, and was told not to judge because I “don’t know all the facts”. One never does.
Really really odd.
Strange times? Or perhaps it’s always been this way.
No, V. It hasn’t always been this way. It is strange times.
sede vacantis?
I have asked this question time and time again … usually during Ianto’s posts
Usually no one is willing to go that far
The current denizens seem a little more animus about the NO Church
So I ask again, is the chair empty
l
Sorry I missed thi:s
“Friday fisheater ”
My old Catholic friend referred to himself as a “mackerel smacker”
You have to make the proper distinctions: Paglia, Dolan and America magazine. They are representatives of separate archetypes. 1) Paglia: a bishop who hires a painter to make a frescoes in his Cathedral, and, in the work of ART, the prelate is portrayed naked in the arms of a young and naked bodybuilder… This is the chosen one to be presiding the academy of life that used to be the prime defender of life and the family in this world. 2) Dolan, cardinal BRAVO, the man of the Met Gala, featuring slots semi dressed as cardinals and saints. A man so hellbent on being liked by the New York and Hollywood bankers and media people that he can strive to become their prime propaganda operative, and hail with his sounding “BRAVO!!!” the “first football player who came out of the closet” and lends the Saint Patrick parade for “pride” exhibition[ism]. 3) America magazine: one of these things that used to be Catholic, but got robbed by sworn enemies of the Church, that kept the outward appearance of Catholicity (the “catholic” “universities” are prominent instances), but are made up of rabid anti catholics and, to be thorough, anti human. The world is filled with these types, and the man in Peter’s see is very glad his masters are getting what they want
In masks we trust. God, not so much.
We bow to Covid 19 in fear and terror. There is no God that can save us from the Covid. Even Satan is impotent. Covid, the Almighty, rules all. A cloth mask, however, can be our savior.
Just finishing a “PP” mask that looks great but couldn’t protect from a gnat getting through. Guess when safety is the last concern and control the first, well….
They said “In this context, decisions must be proportionate to the risks, according to the precaution principle”. Sure, and during the 1918 flu epidemic and gauze masks, mask-wearing people DROPPED DEAD LIKE FLIES. The masks are an IQ test and most of the population FAILED. I am horrified that the collective IQ of the globe does not exceed that of my Yorkshire terrier. I could never have imagined such utter brainless idiocy.
Louis Gohmert was NOT protected. Obviously, we are being LIED to.
Notice the Left loves religion when they can use it against braindead people? The rest of the time, they are closing down or burning down churches. (Is anyone else surprised Nancy Pelosi has not burst into flames yet?????)
Black Lives Matter is less than 20% black. The rest are hispanic (really, white) and white. So 80% of BLM is NOT black.
“And men rejoiced at finding themselves led once more like a herd of cattle, and at finding their hearts at last delivered of the terrible burden laid upon them by Thee, which caused them so much suffering. Tell me, were we right in doing as we did. Did not we show our great love for humanity, by realizing in such a humble spirit its helplessness, by so mercifully lightening its great burden, and by permitting and remitting for its weak nature every sin, provided it be committed with our authorization? For what, then, hast Thou come again to trouble us in our work?”
[QUOTE]
What strikes the average Friday fisheater is how quickly, and even eagerly, our spiritual leaders embraced coronadoom restrictions. They didn’t protest when the government said to shut down public masses. Even though they could have. Our dear prelates and priests could have said, “No way we’re stopping the worship of God. Come get us if you have to, but we’re doing it.”
They likely would have won that fight.
[/END QUOTE]
As an act of CHARITY — the mitre wearing wolves (and their priestly lackeys) must be reminded of their grave sin in this matter at every possible opportunity.
Along with being reminded that they will answer Christ for their grave sin.
That they may repent while they yet have time.
We have to pray that they stop their rush to hell.
But I find it increasingly the case that I am only able to do so by strongly reminding myself that there is more merit in praying for the detestable than those it is easy to love.
The Vatican has been completely discredited since Vatican 2.
The most telling point of all, about our Bishops, and the Vatican….these Edicts of Enlightenment rarely, and usually never, mention the name of our Lord at all.
Obsessed with the secular vision of “saving lives!”, but nothing about saving souls.
There are some good priests left, pray for them!
All true, all the time. The Church is in the business of protecting itself against God and Man. The right answer would have been to stay open, refuse to follow government guidelines on the Virus and tell all parishioners that now was the time to get there souls in order. Accordingly, confession would be available an hour before morning Mass and after for 2 hours or longer if necessary.
Loki said it. The Church agrees with Loki, not with Christ.
“Kneel before me. I said… KNEEL! Is not this simpler? Is this not your natural state? It’s the unspoken truth of humanity that you crave subjugation. The bright lure of freedom diminishes your life’s joy in a mad scramble for power. For identity. You were made to be ruled. In the end, you will always kneel.”
”11Put on the full armor of Personal Protective Equipment so that you can make your stand against Corona doom. 12For our struggle is against flesh and blood, against the Obamas, against the Clintons, against the powers of the Sorosians, and against the brainless forces of Coronadoom. 13Therefore take up the full armor of PPE, so that when the day of Karen comes, you will be able to stand your ground, and having done everything, to stand.…
The Day of the Karen!
Perfect! Haha!
Isaiah gave the road map to this point.
When God’s people stray in an effort to help them repent…
First He lets them fall into the hands of weak men.
Then weak men and corrupt men.
Then weak men, corrupt men and degenerates and sodomites.
Then finally weak men, corrupt men, degenerates and sodomites and…
Degenerate women, i.e. Karens!
Nothing left after that but rubble and being hauled off…
Mike B said: The Vatican has been completely discredited since Vatican 2.
Does all this and the Beijing affair bring into question the Vatican apologists for the Church (Pope) role during Hitler and Mussolini
I ask again, is the Chair EMPTY? and what are your rights, duties and responsibilities?
Or are you all just happy that you can at least celebrate your Latin Mass
So I ask again, is the chair empty
No. Francis is Our Pope and Our Cross and his reign reminds us of who is the head of His One True Church, Jesus Christ, and by choosing Francis as Pope (not talking about the instrumentality of the St Gallen gang etc)
God is actualising His infinite Justice.
St Vincent of Lerins (Commonitory) teaches us Catholics that God permits prelates (and Francis is a prelate) to try and introduce novelties as the way God tests us to see if we love Him and we show God we love Him by rejecting novelties and by holding fast to Tradition – what was once believed by all everywhere.
Commonitory is worth reading and rereading.
There is no cause to panic.
There is cause for all men living to thank God because God desires the Salvation and Sanctification of all (The two reasons why Jesus established His Catholic Church) and because you are alive today you can be absolutely certain that this is the time in which you have the greatest chance of attaining unto Salvation and Sanctification because that is what God desires for all living.
Commonitory
https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3506.htm
https://youtu.be/4xMcCCILdbY
Be of good cheer. The Devil and his minions (the establishment/The Hive/the Queen Bee America) hate light-heartedness and laughter.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: except coronavirus; but that goes without saying. –Psalm 23
PERFECT, ha ha ha ha!!
O tempore! O mores!
There is still opposition within the Church, even at the highest echelons. The further east you go, the more opposition to the prevailing order you will encounter.
Discipline prevents them from taking action. Just like the clueless conservatives in the US, they hope for the next election of the new Pope to fix things.