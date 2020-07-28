Coronavirus Update XXIV: Why Did We Panic?

The Unmasked Bandit!
I originally started this article with an imaginary dialog between myself and a Karen. Then I got kicked out of mass Sunday for not wearing a mask by an altar Karen. I was sitting far from anybody, do not have the bug, don’t care if I get it since I am in full manly vigor, and thus am of no viral danger to anybody.
Got booted right as the First Reading started. It was not worth making a fuss, since I am still on my tour Up North. Besides, as I walking out, a nice lady came out to apologize.
It struck me how apt lack of masks are as a visible symbol to trigger peoples’ inner bureaucrat. Busybodies, Karens, bureaucrats, propagandists and other leeches on society need some indication their diabolical services are needed. Masks are prefect for this.
What a precedent we set with this bug! As regular readers know, we get this kind of virus every ten to twenty years, interspersed with bad flu years. Bugs are everywhere all the time. Nothing can or will ever change this.
Even stranger, this bug, coronadoom, will not even make the Virus Hall Of Fame. In the past century, we have had much worse. We will have worse again.
For this routine, not-at-all-unexpected or unusual virus, we have allowed governments the world over to arrogate to themselves too much power. All in the name of safety.
People demanded the government act—and the government did. Its efforts have largely been ineffectual, and even harmful when they were not asinine or evil. None of this mattered. The majority supported and welcomed each new intervention. They didn’t care one whit about whether mask mandates, lockdowns, and other restrictions worked. It was enough they might work to be sufficient and irrefutable proof that they did.
In many locales, it is now a crime not to wear a mask. A criminal offense! As if you were a bad person, a common criminal. Here’s two fellows arrested for operating their business, now judged a criminal enterprise. Indiana is the latest state to criminalize masklessness.
Some complain about wearing masks, but few have realized the real import is making masklessness a crime. A brand new kind of crime. An anti-health crime. How many more of these “crimes” will be discovered? Meanwhile fat Jerry Nadler, echoing every propaganda outlet in the country, says the riots in Portland and elsewhere are a “myth“. The inversion of all things continues.
We have two main questions: why the usurpation of powers and panic now, and how long and how often will the precedents set in the hyper-overreaction be invoked?
Why Now?
We didn’t go full panic in 2009 for Swine flu, despite having similar death counts. We didn’t for Asian flu or Hong Kong Kung Fluy, and they had much higher body counts.
There is nothing special about coronadoom, except that it is different. But all bugs are different by definition. Others are starting to say the same thing: Bernard-Henri Lévy interview: coronavirus has sent the world into ‘psychotic delirium’. “‘People keep saying this is an unprecedented pandemic,’ says Bernard-Henri Lévy, France’s rock-star philosopher. ‘It is not true. Humanity has had to deal with many pandemics, often more grave than this one. There seems to be an intention, a collective desire, to panic. It is not as big a disaster as we think.'”
It’s plain in reading about older outbreaks the impulse to panic was always there, especially among the usual suspects. But their pleas to embrace mindless gibbering frenzy weren’t heeded. They were this time. Why?
One thing that changed, discussed at length in this book, is the rise of social media. Twitter existed in 2009, but it didn’t have the reach or importance it did this year (though with their constant purges, it’s now becoming less relevant). Same with Facebook, Instagram, and so on, some of which were new by 2020.
Don’t forget, even frog Twitter was freaking out over images coming out of Wuhan. It was a post by an otherwise reliable fellow about Wu flu “going exponential!” that set me off doing the modeling. We all know how easy it is to ratchet up fear on social media.
Another aspect is the marriage between globalization (a.k.a. the enrichment of the oligarchs) and the inexorable—and exponential!—growth of the managerial state, enhanced by a constant loud barrage of propaganda by what people used to call “media”. Experts, as propagandists and government call these curious people, rule over us with a velvet-gloved iron grip that is ever increasing in strength. It’s hard to ignore experts. Not for loyal readers of this blog, of course, since they daily see how monstrous expert over-certainty is.
Still, many can’t see past the credential. We know the evils of Harvard, but we still bow to it. Even our own Moldbug squealed like a little girl after he heard—and believed—experts say everybody and his brother would die of coronadoom.
Politics played a role. The prospect of the re-election of Trump sent many, already mad over his existence, into full barking insanity. Many of the measures taken to “protect” us were there to instead cause pain, to lessen the chance of Trump staying in power. And keeping them out of it.
Which brings us to precedence.
What Next?
Some of the lockdowns had lessened in intensity in late June, before testing went amok and convinced the weak minded we were in a deadlier “second wave.” How many predictions did we track from “experts” who said we hadn’t even seen the worst yet?
But, that lockdowns did ease, because government ceded back some powers it took, it’s within the bounds of possibility that mask madness will lessen when testing finally lets up. See below about testing.
Still, it is as certain as any empirical fact that we will experience “third waves” of coronadoom, and other waves of endless other bugs, at least beginning every fall, if not at other times. None of the bugs from the other, deadlier pandemics ever went away. No bug ever does. Yet we survive.
We—we, not the government—let the government know how easy it was to take total control. Most of us demanded it. It matters not that propagandists and government agents so addled our minds that we made these demands. We let ourselves be fooled. Push back and protests were minimal. Our fear of death and illness is too strong.
Globalization is likely to strengthen, the managerial state will only grow. The purges at universities are almost complete in non-STEM areas, and are accelerating in STEM. The election in the States, and things like Brexit overseas, will continue to rile our oligarchs and discontented rioters.
The push to vaccinate won’t end. We’ve never had a common cold vaccine in humans, but the push to inject people with one for coronadoom—perhaps many times, as dear computer programmer Bill Gates threatened—will only increase. Much of the cheering will come from common people, who we already know will do anything (except pray) in the name of “safety”.
Will this coming flu year see the government begin restrictions again? Lockdowns have been a terrific way, with all the business closings, to funnel money from the middle class to oligarchs, and thus to strengthen government. Why wouldn’t they want to renew restrictions? In any collapsing society, it eventually becomes every man for himself with little thought given to the future. Our elites want to get what they can while the gettin’s good.
Or will we calm down—only to focus more on riots and Black Lunatics Matter to signal displeasure with Trump winning reelection? Or, if he loses, will the governors rub their hands together and cackle at the first report in rise of flu deaths?
Don’t think you can get away without answering. Even now “experts” are banding together can calling for the lockdowns to begin again: “Shut it down, start over, do it right“.
(Some, at least, have kept their sense of humor about all this. Covid Blues.)
Assorted Nitwittery
Update
BREAKING: Hunger caused by coronavirus and its restrictions are leading to the deaths of 10,000 more children a month, UN estimates – AP
Sodomy is back on in (the appropriately nicknamed) Sodom-on-Sea. Yes, the city’s leaders say “Restrictions Relaxed for Gay Bathhouses, Sex Venues“. Spreading COVID via glory holes is not a worry anymore, not in San Francisco. (Spreading HIV is no longer seen as entirely undesirable.)
This is not a joke about glory holes. The Canadian government, led perhaps by a past-practitioner of the sport, authorized glory holes as a way to “that [will] allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.” To avoid spreading COVID.
You can’t get into to see granny on her 103rd birthday—as a man running a small shop told me about his experience with this aged relative—but at least you can sodomize a man through a hole in the wall.
Oops: Health company apologizes for falsely telling 600,000 US military members they were infected with coronavirus.
Oops again: Coronavirus Surge Narrative Cast into Doubt After Antigen Tests Result in 73 Percent False Positive Rate in Just One Small Vermont Town. Many such cases.
43% of U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Are Linked to Nursing Homes – The New York Times https://t.co/o9Ew9XD0kG
This stuff goes on an on. None of it matters. The public only hears about spikes and surges in “new” “cases” from propagandists, and they believe. And go to get tested, even if they experience no symptoms. The testing reveals infections, past or present, real or false positive, which propagandists report as “new” “cases”, which drives more people to get tested, which et cetera until the Trump of doom.
A Taste Of Reality
We need only three pictures to prove the madness, plus an understanding of some terms.
Daily coronadoom tests. Daily as in the number of reported tests over each twenty-four hour period.
Remember how last week I predicted we’d soon be at 900 thousand tests a day? On Friday we hit 930 thousand. If the trend continues, and there’s no reason to suppose it won’t, we’ll be at a million, more or less, by this Friday.
One million tests a day. A million. Every single day. One million tests, and growing, each and every day. One million. A bit number. A growing number.
An appalling number. I’m sick of saying it, and you are sick of hearing it, but if you are not astounded by this picture, you have not understood it. This one picture alone explains the continuing madness.
This ridiculous level of testing is what is causing propagandists to report records, surges, and spikes in “new” “cases”. They are not. The tests are revealing infections, past and present. Cases are infections requiring official treatment.
Actual cases are rising, but mostly because of hospital protocols. Everybody walking in (with some exceptions) is getting coronadoom tests, often more than one. Any positive test is labeled a COVID “hospitalization”, even if people came in with another complaint. They will, of course, also be labeled “Other complaint hospitalization”, but nobody cares about that.
All that, plus the over-ascription of death—dying with instead of dying from—accounts at least for the bulk of measured infections, hospitalizations, and deaths found because of ridiculous levels of testing.
Here are the official weekly CDC coronadoom deaths—which are about 10% lower than propaganda reported figures.
That little bump at the end is perfectly consistent with the insane levels of testing we’re now seeing, and not direct evidence of a genuine “second wave”. Sure, some are still getting the COVID, and some are even still dying from it. But everybody dies of something, sunshine. Where did we get the idea we had to shut everything down, disrupt all our lives, until no one “officially” dies from this one damned bug? See above for that discussion.
How do we know if this is a genuine second wave or a testing artifact? The best evidence comes from looking at all cause deaths. Here’s the weekly count from the CDC.
The dashed line is all cause deaths minus official coronadoom deaths—the same bump in the dashed line is evidence the panic and lockdowns killed people.
The three dots are the last three weeks. Again, the CDC says it takes up to eight weeks to get full counts of all deaths. Three is usually enough to get most. But, we will have to wait a few months to get the final count on all this.
It even appears, though this may be the result of under-counting, there are fewer deaths this time of year than we usually see (don’t forget population increase). If that signal is real, then the most likely explanation is that the bug helped killed people earlier who would have died just a little while later than they did. For example, a stage 4 lung cancer guy sucking for breath got the COVID and succumbed. He would have died a couple of weeks from now, but instead died now. Does that count as a coronadoom death? Or lung cancer?
There is no satisfactory answer to that question. He died, and we can count that. In any case, there is no indication in the total counts were are having anything like a “second wave”.
Re: In many locales, it is now a crime not to wear a mask. A criminal offense!
AND
Re: Then I got kicked out of mass Sunday for not wearing a mask by an altar Karen.
Read BETWEEN THE LINES, dude … It’s a SIN not to wear a mask … obviously a MORTAL sin!
Repent!
Wonder how many deaths will result from government’s Covid actions to save (destroy?) lives? How many economic impoverishments? Overall, what is cost to the government resulting from actions taken? 10+ trillion and counting. We really can’t afford a next time.
IMO we should have accepted the collateral deaths due to keeping the economy completely open as we have done in all other serious flu epidemics. Since most of the deaths were older people deaths in the working population would have been relatively minimal.
“Why did we panic”
Did you?
That’s not what you said before
It sounds like you went to Mass in the dead diocese of Portland, Maine
That diocese encompasses the entire state of no faith Maine
The thing that has troubled me almost from the beginning–and apparently troubled you as well–is WHY? Why is the panic so strong this time, relative to other, worse cases of similar disease? I realize that the Fear Genie is hard to get back into the bottle once he escapes, but the acquiescence of people to asinine mandates has been breathtaking. (On the other hand, it is embarrassing to realize that not wearing your mask has become a sign of civil disobedience. Talk about a low bar!) As far as I can tell, the mask mandates STARTED after the death curves were well into decay. If that is true, then WTF? Anyway, my point–and I do have one–is simply this. Mankind has long known that mobs tend to be illogical. Mob rule is fraught with the danger of stupid and/or evil outcomes, like lynchings and witch burning. Has the rise of Twitter specifically, and social media generally, led to a society-wide manifestation of what Charles Mackay examined and wrote about? Apparently so. Welcome to a worldwide episode of Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds, 2020.
The latest chapter of the scare story is the worrying “spike in cases” in the under-30 age group, and even under 10 years old in Ontario and Quebec. Why is anyone surprised since they want everyone tested as often as possible?
https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/not-surprising-to-see-more-covid-19-cases-in-kids-under-10-dr-roumeliotis-1.5039240
P.S. These “public health officials” are VERY well paid.
One might consider eschewing The Church Of The Altar Karens and fulfilling one’s Sunday obligation at a house of worship not run by the zombie cult, as for example a chapel of the SSPX.
I live in one of those counties in Texas that has a pocket tyrant County Judge (executive) who has decided that opening schools is too dangerous. Not so much dangerous for the kids but for the politicians who need the panic to keep going a few more months.
Interestingly enough, school districts in Texas are independent government bodies, so the county and city politicians do not have direct control of the schools. School boards answer only to the governor. Other politicians can “order” them to do something, but they don’t directly control the schools short of sending a sheriff to block the schoolhouse door.
Well, unlike other school districts in our county who just rolled over to avoid a fight, my local school district is asserting its independence, or at least trying to. Rather than just obey the County Judge and go to 100% virtual, they’ve called a special meeting tonight to ostensibly “discuss” the judge’s “order” and it’s not set in stone that they will accede to his “order”.
Lots of neighbors and citizens are planning on attending this meeting tonight. Here is hoping that they will convince the school board of their desire to open the schools and send the judge packing. The board has the power to ignore him, let’s hope they have the courage.
I said from the start that without the very questionable “testing”, it’s just a respiratory illness. The test MAKES it terrifying, deadly and spreading.
I decided to go with “Government Muzzle” for labeling the masks I may be forced to wear.
Amazing how many Karens (Previously scorned as busybodies and buttinskies) there are. Maybe it’s time to pass out Valium like the 60’s and find something for these hollow women to do. Mandating they STAY HOME comes to mind as the first step. At least she didn’t mace you. That’s becoming the new thing, especially outdoors where a mask is a really, really stupid thing.
Ever notice China shut down ONE city, not it’s whole country???? My friend said the pictures when Covid began looked like a movie set. The Chinese took the world without a shot, courtesy of stupidity and fear.
As I noted before, if anything like the Spanish Flu returns, the snowflakes will go crazy and commit suicide or mass homicide or both. Does that count as a flu death or death by insanity?
Re Masks at Mass. The ‘Karen” Matt encountered was protecting the ability to have Mass at all. The people who mandate masks at Mass don’t want us going to Mass in the first place. If we don’t knuckle under, they will shut the Mass down completely, and don’t think they won’t. How many pics, or even just ‘reports’, of ‘dangerous Catholics spreading coronadoom’ would it take for them to make Mass illegal? One? Two? Matt was jeopardizing the future spiritual health of everyone. Pick your spot, friend; that wasn’t the one. Besides, you missed Mass; not good.
I belong to a neighborhood email group. One of the hottest topics is the breathless reporting of which local business has been spotted with an employee not wearing a mask. I call them the local “Mrs. Kravitz”, the term now is “Karen”. It’s quite unnerving to witness the obvious glee these snitches have in nailing a Covid perpetrator who has been caught ignoring The State and making us all Unsafe.
It is their finest hour…..
It cannot logically or legally be a crime to not wear a mask.
Governors cannot make law.
Governors have no power outside of an emergency.
The emergence, such as it was, is long over.
I will not obey the unlawful orders of nitwits and Karens.
JohnK – To people like you, no hill is the right one to die on. You and your ilk have given up every single hill in the country. Our backs are no to the sea, with only small dunes behind us. Yet you still demand that we retreat without fighting.
Yet more proof that the “moderates” always shoot right.
Dear JohnK. Most Bishops have dispensed with the Sunday Obligation.
Obviously it is never right to miss Mass but ABS suspects poor Mr. Briggs had to go to the Lil’ Licit Liturgy and not The Holy Holocaust of Catholic Tradition.
ABS goes to an SSPX Chapel in Florida where the priests are friendly with Governor Desantis (Desantis is latin for holy/devout) and ABS has never worn a mask nor do any of the other regulars.
The Priest, a real masculine priest, unlike so many others of his ilk who were trained to be social workers, never wears a mask either.
Since the election of Pope Francis (the best SSPX recruiter since Mons Lefebvre) and the pandemic fears, the SSPX has seen a growth of communicants.
Real Catholic men will discover The Holy Holocaust and assist at it owing to the work of The Holy Ghost.
O, and “them” can’t shut down Mass. It is owing to the secularized AmBishops that real men can’t assist at The Holy Holocaust. The who go to the Lil Licit Liturgy prolly do not even know that the revolutionaries who wrote it ditched The Offertory and replaces it with a Jewish Meal Prayer because that is what most folks (including the Hierarchy) thinks the service is – a meal, not a sacrifice
ABS went to The Holy Holocaust in Sarasota, Florida at Christ the King Catholic Church, an apostolate of The FSSP and ABS was required to call before going to Mass so he could get approval for he and his wife to go.
When they arrived at the Church they were met with a man holding a clipboard. He checked them off and let them inside where the putative pestilential pews (every other one) was covered with yellow warning tape and The Priest and the Altar boys wore masks.
Entirely unacceptable and humiliating but it does well to remember that The FSSP, after more than thirty years of existence, do not have their own Bishop(s) – THEY NEVER WILL BE ALLOWED ONE – and so they are dependent on their local (very) Ordinary who rush to do the bidding of their governmental masters.
Have men neglected to notice the many many years of the AmBishops publicly praising and celebrating Religious Liberty?
The indifference has become institutionalized in America – except for the SSPX, who have their own Bishops.
The increasing secular darkness will reveal where real light lives.
JohnK – valid point but I just took the tact of accusing our host of a mortal sin.
Disobeying our (God ordained) leaders is a sin, is it not? I remember in Corrie ten Boom’s the Hiding Place, that even the Nazi knew the verse “Obey your leaders and submit to them” … [of course he left off] for they keep watch over your souls as those who will give an account.
Corrie’s father answered him well
Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God
When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer
Any concern too small to be turned into a prayer is too small to be made into a burden
Memories are the key not to the past, but to the future. I know that the experiences of our lives, when we let God use them, become the mysterious and perfect preparation for the work He will give us to do
Happiness isn’t something that depends on our surroundings; it’s something we make inside ourselves
Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?
In darkness God’s truth shines most clear
Faith is like radar that sees through the fog—to the reality of things at a distance that the human eye cannot see
The measure of a life, after all, is not its duration, but its donation
There is no pit so deep that God’s love is not deeper still
Those were all from Corrie ten Boom
I believe papa ten Boom answered the Nazi that he loves God and those whom God loves
Been awhile since I read the Hiding Place or listened to the “audio” dramatization but the answer is close enough
I disagree with one thing. Swine flu was remarkable for the opposite of what we have now. Hospitals were getting full and we were counting diligently the deaths and at the end we had a number closer to 8,000 than 180,000.
What was remarkable about the Swine Flu was that it had ICUs on the edge of having to make ugly decisions regarding ventilators. It is because of the swine flu that I was at first keying on ventilator availability.
180,000 is probably way too high. We have gunshot wounds to the head attributed to Covid-19.
There is a remarkable side effect of this kerfuffle for me.
My sister, my wife, my father, his liberal friends, and most of the people I know are all shaking their heads at the idiocy we are watching. My father keeps muttering “Is it going to be the Cockroach or the Earwig?”
Cockroach wins if it is a chemical war. Earwig wins if it is a nuclear war.
I am not as pessimistic as he is. What I see is most people complying to keep the peace rather than start stabbing each other because we are or are not wearing a mask.
Wilt Alston Re: Panic
Thanks for reminding me! I was going to comment last night, didn’t, but what you said reminded me that maybe I should here. Why panic?
A War of the Worlds radio drama was broadcast on Buffalo, New York radio station WKBW 1520 on October 31, 1968. It was a modernized version of the original radio drama aired 30 years earlier by CBS on October 31, 1938.
EVERY Body has heard of Orson Welles’ famous Halloween broadcast of The War of the Worlds, and the panic that ensued – there have been MOVIES about it. Yet despite months of announcements, batches of information mailed out to state and county officials, panic did ensue. (Nobody shot a water tower, but panic did ensue)
Panic comes from real, serious and trusted sources
Its Or[son]Wellian (very few people remember the lesson of Chicken Little – and it’s not appropriate if you consider the source)
Or(son)Wellian has a nice ring
Wilt –
I believe the genie gained strength over the past few decades of pending doom (global warming and the imminent end to the world as an example). The MSM lives on this stiff. Then with covid, the full-strength genie exploded from its bottle. And it might never return.
Try asking these questions. I’ve not received a reply from reporters, City council or local public health authority:
A) what condition (s) indicate that the curve had been flattened and so restrictions were warranted
B) what factors determine when the masks are no longer mandatory
Indefinite, seems to be the answer.
Aaron Glover, Peterborough ON
(Nova Scotia for the summer though…clean disinfecting salt air)
I had to take my car in to a repair shop yesterday and was actually worried whether they would be mask-Nazis, since I haven’t tried to go anywhere other than the park and the chinese takeout – not even the grocery – for over 2 weeks now (and only the grocery for several months before, even before our pantywaist family-legacy governor elected on the basis of daddy’s name decided two weeks ago, long after it could have had even the slightest effect on the spread of a virus, to issue a sterner mask mandate). Happy to report that when I walked in there were 4 guys hanging around the office and no masks to be seen anywhere, no plexiglass shielding me from interacting with the guy at the desk, no “distancing” markers on the floor, etc. People need to just refuse to obey, refuse to close businesses again, refuse to give in to fearmongering and panic – they can’t arrest or fine everyone. Stop kowtowing to illegal, unconstitutional, and unjust “mandates” that serve no purpose but to stoke fear and paranoia in order to serve the ends of the oligarchs. Just refuse.
I’ve been wondering too a lot about why there were not similar mass panics, shutdowns of all life and commerce, and the destruction of basic liberties during the Hong Kong Flu outbreak of 1969, or Asian Flu of 1959, and others. The rise of social media (and in general the all pervasive 24/7 news cycles with numerous news channels and internet outlets all vying for ratings one-upping each other with fearmongering, etc.) have all played a huge part. Back then there were basically 3 channels, and even they went off the air around midnight, and didn’t do all-news-all-the-time with endless “breaking” coverage of “the virus” etc. Hell, even Woodstock went ahead in 1969 – nowadays people are afraid to have a gathering of more than 10 people anywhere.
But, I think in general people were made of sterner stuff back then. The people who were adults in 1959 and 1969 had all experienced WWII, even those who weren’t direct participants themselves, and had a keener understanding of the vicissitudes of life, and the price they had paid for their freedoms, and weren’t going to let some virus be used as an excuse to cede dictatorial control of life to petty bureaucrats and elected scumbags.
The general civilizational decline that has continued apace in the last 5 decades or so, increasing moral and intellectual flabbiness (and quite literal flabbiness as well in the case of America’s ever-expanding average waistline), has made people weak and lazy and fearful of life itself, and thus too willing to rely on alleged “experts” to keep them “safe” from the ordinary everyday vagaries of life. Our modern world is full of Nietzschean Last Men – bored, apathetic, overstuffed, bourgeois nihilists who desire nothing but a risk-free life (what Agamben calls “bare life”) guaranteed by bureaucrats and technocrats, happy to wallow in meaningless bovine contentment – dead in mind and soul – so long as they have good wi-fi, daily Amazon deliveries to the house, and junk Hollywood movies available to stream 24/7 on Netflix.
JohnK is right but still paranoid about what ‘they’ want to stop you doing.
What occurred to me reading this post before anybody commented was how little faith Briggs and his supporters appear to have left.
However then JohnK says “missed Mass” not good. What’s that about?
Then McChuck, who doesn’t go to mass says JohnK is a quitter not a fighter.
I go to Mass on Christmas Eve at midnight. It’s not Roman Catholic though, so I’m not going to see any of those where I’m going when I die.
It would be for the best because we’d never be finished. I’m going to a happier and warmer place where people tell the truth and don’t let their petty competitions take over what little time they have
Nor conclude that old people are worth spending in support of the economy…very Christian
Also, does anyone have any similar data about testing in other countries? Is out-of-control mass testing of asymptomatic people going on in other places, or is America uniquely absurd in this “we just need more and more testing even of non-sick people” response
America’s Frontline Doctors are getting censored fast and hard.
Spread this information, because the powers that shouldn’t be really really don’t want it getting out there!
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/27/facebook-censors-viral-video-of-doctors-capitol-hill-coronavirus-press-conference/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HeC0tHZDX7dk/?fbclid=IwAR0MV9sHoUuQIr_oNsOJ1G66gkIPpuX5VDxsghxm3eX4r6L-J9A87YSowRQ
Check out this excellent video before they inevitably come after it too.
https://youtu.be/aX_Q1FaY9pI
Unguided testing is of very little use.
Testing is supposed to be accompanied with a reason for testing. Whether it be to use large quantities of data, for which some tests are used or for individual information. There are tests which are not considered accurate enough for individual use. Early on, the US took a market forces approach to testing, rather like some say let nature take its course across the country. Sometimes it is wise to intervene. As the prayer goes, the wisdom is to know the difference.
Regarding the R number again, this disease has an R number of around 3 if left alone.
If you still have ears:
At 8:00 a small explanation or the thinking. This video is now not recent but the explanation doesn’t have a best before date.
At minute 11:56 regarding testing and its usefulness or otherwise in changing outcomes:
Germany has, during select committee, said that they did not know why they ‘did better’. Chris Whitty makes the point that the Italians have said the same. Apparently they don’t know but CNN, CNBC, CBS, Twitter, Sky, Shadow politicians, BBC, CBB’ies, the Disney channel, and various other internet outlets do!
There are some sane voices out there.
What occurred to me reading this post before anybody commented was how little faith Briggs and his supporters appear to have left.
Jesus did not have faith
I had the same objection as Brad on Swine Flu. We can use CDC all-cause mortality to see that there was an event of at least ~100K excess deaths in US concentrated in April.
Assuming that US isn’t going to have another peak like April, Covid-19 seems to be about 12 Swine Flues, 3 Normal Flus, or 1/15th of a Spanish Flu. Of course, Covid-19 has to be discounted beyond this due to the age of those most affected.
It would be for the best because we’d never be finished. I’m going to a happier and warmer place where people tell the truth and don’t let their petty competitions take over what little time they have
Dear Joy. Do you think you are going to Hell?
There is no possibility of any happiness in Hell. Every person there will hate every other person there and also hate themselves with an unimaginable intensity.
Reports that I have seen on masks have advocated for putting masks on younger and younger children and for longer and longer periods of time. It started with advice for putting masks on children 12 or older, but the purity spiral drove the age down. Now most reports say that masks should be worn by all children 2 and older. There are also many people saying that children should be forced to wear masks for hours at home, since they will have to wear them in public and they need to get used to them.
The reason that no one has advocated forcing masks for children younger than 2 it that there is a worry that children that they will be a choking hazard for children that young. But reports generally gloss over that, instead stressing how important it is for even very young children to wear masks. So it’s certain that well-meaning but dim parents are going to put masks on their newborns. There are also reports of parents leaving children in cars when they go into stores because they are worried about their children being exposed to the Wuhan Flu. Thus we will definitely have children die from their parents’ panic over the disease. Probably some have died already, though this isn’t something that news agencies are likely to report on.
In contrast, children have practically no risk of death from the Wuhan flu itself. Here in Minnesota there has been a single death in the younger than 20 bracket. And with the reporting practices of MN it is likely that this was a “died with” COVID-19, not “died of.”
The ever shifting age recommendations re. just more evidence that it is all political and about control. There is no objective standard or actual scientific justification for nay of it.
What I don’t get is why the extreme mask mandates have only come after things were starting to get back to normal open up again. From March through the first week of July I went to the grocery and Target with no problem with not wearing a mask. No one ever bothered me or even gave me the evil eye or other looks. Now, over 4 months after this all began, long after it could have the slightest actual effect on the general spread of the virus (and at a point where some say we have already technically reached herd immunity), the mask mandates are getting more extreme and there is no end in sight for the general societal disruptions for everything from school to sports to concerts, etc. It’s all political, all guided by extreme social-political agenda. Nothing to do with public health or safety.
48: minute questions regarding the decision to switch from test, track and trace to stay at home/shut down,
(Sounds like the situation some states have been at recently)
Minute 50:18 face mask questions.
…and Robert Fuller’s on the One Show at 7:00 GMT
Very cowboy brain surgeon,
No, YOU think I am though, clearly
What I think is not none of your business
Dear Joy. If you truly think your thoughts are not the business of others then why do you post your thoughts here?
As for what will happen to you after you die, that is up to Jesus for after you die you will appear before His judgment seat to account for all that you have thought, said and done.
As for “Jesus didn’t have Faith” what an illogical thing to say, given my remark
Jesus is God incarnate. Briggs is not, nor are you, presumably
“What occurred to me reading this post before anybody commented was how little faith Briggs and his supporters appear to have left.”
What is this actually supposed to mean? In what or whom are you accusing Briggs and many of us of having little faith? In God? In Jesus? In the elected nincompoops and government bureaucrats and technocrats who imagine they know better and want to force us all to wear face diapers to suite their political agendas? What does faith even have to do with public policy arguments over the efficacy and legality of attempts at forced face muzzling and other gross over-reactions to this virus?
If you think you have the right to know what I think on such matters by default, then you’re quite a unique character
Dennis,
How did you get on listening to Chris Whitty? Are you a good judge of character?
Nothing to do with any “right to know what (you) think…by default”. If you don’t care to elaborate or clarify then don’t bother publishing the remark in the first place. Absurd.
I don’t know what video you are referring to or who Chris Whitty is
I have acquired, mangaged, and analyzed my mask data. These are my conclusions:
1. When I wear a mask I am less likely to infect someone else.
2. My personal handmade silk mask is both a fashion statement and an act of civil disobedience.
3. Hanging an N95 respirator from my rearview mirror is a preventive action and an effective reminder.
4. Maintain social distancing from all Karens. Be on the lookout for Beckys without masks.
5. Read “The Sneetches and Other Stories” to my grandchildren.
Joy
I was going to ask what video you were referring to as well … did you fail to attach it?
Or are you referring to the previous post’s video on frontline doctors?
Briggs’ new look makes finding links excruciating (almost need to procede them and end them with ellipses or something
Warm and happy as in Happiness is a warm puppy or that joke where the cow pat falls on a half frozen bird
Dennis Do I see a different page from you? That’s happened in the past with fake pages, I believe.
I linked a video in my comment.
I’m happy enough *if I thought you generally interested, to elaborate about what or why I think you might lack faith, or have little left. You said as much yourself that hope had gone and flown the coup. Christianity is about hope, not law.
What ABS said was something rather starkly different and lacking insight. Perhaps go back and read the discussions of old to find out a little more, I note you’re not listening to anyone who disagrees with you at the moment. Not a great start for reciprocal discussion. The only element of my faith which has altered since returning to this site is that I know a lot more about catholics and know that God’;s house has many mansions. I won’t be seeing people who think the way catholics so. Perhaps we’ll both be going through a lesson, but don’t be so sure it isn’t those who see fit to tell others they’re going to hell.
I thought you were here to shout and fire arrows over the battlements.
That bores me when there’s no good humour about it.
I don’t have to share your negative dark world view. Nor does anybody else have to share my world view
What happened with the cowpat and the frozen bird? Any I’ll go and find Chris Hero Whitty’s video.
Joy: “However then JohnK says “missed Mass” not good. What’s that about?”
The third commandment and the Bread of Life (Eucharist) discourse in John 6 off the top of my head.
Dennis and John B, I can’t see my previous comment with the video either, so I apologise for the confusion.
I don’t think I’ve got the comment now to mark the minute, see if I can remember.
Joy
You know I thought much of our communication issues in the past have been about King’s English and American English. But it goes farther than that.
There’s an old Star Trek The Next Generation episode called Darmok where Picard is captured, then trapped on a planet with an alien captain who speaks a metaphorical language based solely on symbolism incompatible with the universal translator. They have to become allies but their words get in the way of revealing their thoughts.
I’m surprised that I didn’t see that, it’s one of the few Next Generation episodes that outshine some of the better Originals
I’ll see if I can find the bird in the cowpat
Regarding the R number again, this disease has an R number of around 3 if left alone.
If you still have ears:
At 8:00 a small explanation or the thinking. This video is now not recent but the explanation doesn’t have a best before date.
At minute 11:56 regarding testing and its usefulness or otherwise in changing outcomes:
Germany has, during select committee, said that they did not know why they ‘did better’. Chris Whitty makes the point that the Italians have said the same. Apparently they don’t know but CNN, CNBC, CBS, Twitter, Sky, Shadow politicians, BBC, CBB’ies, the Disney channel, and various other internet outlets do!
There are some sane voices out there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAywZVrojEk
Joy,
I don’t know about seeing a different page. The only links above are Johnno’s ones to the Frontline Doctors, but none in your posts.
The theological virtues of Faith and Hope have nothing to do with hope in this world, or with some opposition to “law” in the way you present it. It simply makes no sense to say Christianity is not about “law” in response to a question about public policy matter regarding the efficacy and legality of forced muzzle wearing. These are this worldly matters about which the theological virtues of Faith and Hope are irrelevant.
Whenever we are confronted with issues of law and policy, shall we just throw up our hands and say, “Well, Christianity is about Hope, not law, so just go along with whatever our worldly masters say, sit quietly and accept it?” Such passive quietism may work for Quakers and such, but that is not what normative historical Christianity has ever seen as the proper way to engage with the world in which we live.
Joy
The Frozen Bird
A little bird was flying south for the Winter. It was so cold the bird froze and fell to the ground into a large field.
While he was lying there, a cow came by and dropped some dung on him.
As the frozen bird lay there in the pile of cow dung, he began to realize how warm he was.
The dung was actually thawing him out!
He lay there all warm and happy, and soon began to sing for joy.
A passing cat heard the bird singing and came to investigate. Following the sound, the cat discovered the bird under the pile of cow dung, and promptly dug him out and ate him.
Morals of the story:
(1) Not everyone who shits on you is your enemy.
(2) Not everyone who gets you out of shit is your friend.
(3) And when you’re in deep shit, it’s best to keep your mouth shut!
So now john B, it’s time to ask:
Are you projecting again?
Dennis,
“The written law kills,
The spirit makes alive”.
St Paul.
“God gave you a spirit not of fear but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
St Paul.
See Matthew Chapter 25 and see the sermon on the mount.
blessed are the angry doesn’t appear. That’s worldly power or ‘sarx’
As for “Jesus didn’t have Faith” what an illogical thing to say, given my remark
It wasn’t illogical. It was shocking.
Jesus is God incarnate. Briggs is not, nor are you, presumably
Briggs does not have faith in man, nor does ABS.
Adios Joy. To me you are only sorrow – reference to a song by Harry Nilsson
You’re just throwing out non sequiturs – appeals to Faith and Hope stripped of proper theological context and attempting to apply them in wholly inapplicable situations. Whether the imposition of mandatory mask regimes by law (or dictatorial fiat actually) is a good thing or not isn’t a question to be decided by vague appeals to Faith and Hope supplemented by a few out of context bible quotes.
Yes, we see every day how the written law kills. All the more reason to oppose unjust laws and diktats.
Joy,
You’ve been lecturing us all about Christianity for some time now.
Would you confess that Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior?
Joy
My original question about your wishing to be warm and happy in your mansion:
Warm and happy as in Happiness is a warm puppy or that joke where the cow pat falls on a half frozen bird
I did say it was a joke … you asked … no projection