Coronavirus Update XXIV: Why Did We Panic?

The Unmasked Bandit!

I originally started this article with an imaginary dialog between myself and a Karen. Then I got kicked out of mass Sunday for not wearing a mask by an altar Karen. I was sitting far from anybody, do not have the bug, don’t care if I get it since I am in full manly vigor, and thus am of no viral danger to anybody.

Got booted right as the First Reading started. It was not worth making a fuss, since I am still on my tour Up North. Besides, as I walking out, a nice lady came out to apologize.

It struck me how apt lack of masks are as a visible symbol to trigger peoples’ inner bureaucrat. Busybodies, Karens, bureaucrats, propagandists and other leeches on society need some indication their diabolical services are needed. Masks are prefect for this.

What a precedent we set with this bug! As regular readers know, we get this kind of virus every ten to twenty years, interspersed with bad flu years. Bugs are everywhere all the time. Nothing can or will ever change this.

Even stranger, this bug, coronadoom, will not even make the Virus Hall Of Fame. In the past century, we have had much worse. We will have worse again.

For this routine, not-at-all-unexpected or unusual virus, we have allowed governments the world over to arrogate to themselves too much power. All in the name of safety.

People demanded the government act—and the government did. Its efforts have largely been ineffectual, and even harmful when they were not asinine or evil. None of this mattered. The majority supported and welcomed each new intervention. They didn’t care one whit about whether mask mandates, lockdowns, and other restrictions worked. It was enough they might work to be sufficient and irrefutable proof that they did.

In many locales, it is now a crime not to wear a mask. A criminal offense! As if you were a bad person, a common criminal. Here’s two fellows arrested for operating their business, now judged a criminal enterprise. Indiana is the latest state to criminalize masklessness.

Some complain about wearing masks, but few have realized the real import is making masklessness a crime. A brand new kind of crime. An anti-health crime. How many more of these “crimes” will be discovered? Meanwhile fat Jerry Nadler, echoing every propaganda outlet in the country, says the riots in Portland and elsewhere are a “myth“. The inversion of all things continues.

We have two main questions: why the usurpation of powers and panic now, and how long and how often will the precedents set in the hyper-overreaction be invoked?

Why Now?

We didn’t go full panic in 2009 for Swine flu, despite having similar death counts. We didn’t for Asian flu or Hong Kong Kung Fluy, and they had much higher body counts.

There is nothing special about coronadoom, except that it is different. But all bugs are different by definition. Others are starting to say the same thing: Bernard-Henri Lévy interview: coronavirus has sent the world into ‘psychotic delirium’. “‘People keep saying this is an unprecedented pandemic,’ says Bernard-Henri Lévy, France’s rock-star philosopher. ‘It is not true. Humanity has had to deal with many pandemics, often more grave than this one. There seems to be an intention, a collective desire, to panic. It is not as big a disaster as we think.'”

It’s plain in reading about older outbreaks the impulse to panic was always there, especially among the usual suspects. But their pleas to embrace mindless gibbering frenzy weren’t heeded. They were this time. Why?

One thing that changed, discussed at length in this book, is the rise of social media. Twitter existed in 2009, but it didn’t have the reach or importance it did this year (though with their constant purges, it’s now becoming less relevant). Same with Facebook, Instagram, and so on, some of which were new by 2020.

Don’t forget, even frog Twitter was freaking out over images coming out of Wuhan. It was a post by an otherwise reliable fellow about Wu flu “going exponential!” that set me off doing the modeling. We all know how easy it is to ratchet up fear on social media.

Another aspect is the marriage between globalization (a.k.a. the enrichment of the oligarchs) and the inexorable—and exponential!—growth of the managerial state, enhanced by a constant loud barrage of propaganda by what people used to call “media”. Experts, as propagandists and government call these curious people, rule over us with a velvet-gloved iron grip that is ever increasing in strength. It’s hard to ignore experts. Not for loyal readers of this blog, of course, since they daily see how monstrous expert over-certainty is.

Still, many can’t see past the credential. We know the evils of Harvard, but we still bow to it. Even our own Moldbug squealed like a little girl after he heard—and believed—experts say everybody and his brother would die of coronadoom.

Politics played a role. The prospect of the re-election of Trump sent many, already mad over his existence, into full barking insanity. Many of the measures taken to “protect” us were there to instead cause pain, to lessen the chance of Trump staying in power. And keeping them out of it.

Which brings us to precedence.

What Next?

Some of the lockdowns had lessened in intensity in late June, before testing went amok and convinced the weak minded we were in a deadlier “second wave.” How many predictions did we track from “experts” who said we hadn’t even seen the worst yet?

But, that lockdowns did ease, because government ceded back some powers it took, it’s within the bounds of possibility that mask madness will lessen when testing finally lets up. See below about testing.

Still, it is as certain as any empirical fact that we will experience “third waves” of coronadoom, and other waves of endless other bugs, at least beginning every fall, if not at other times. None of the bugs from the other, deadlier pandemics ever went away. No bug ever does. Yet we survive.

We—we, not the government—let the government know how easy it was to take total control. Most of us demanded it. It matters not that propagandists and government agents so addled our minds that we made these demands. We let ourselves be fooled. Push back and protests were minimal. Our fear of death and illness is too strong.

Globalization is likely to strengthen, the managerial state will only grow. The purges at universities are almost complete in non-STEM areas, and are accelerating in STEM. The election in the States, and things like Brexit overseas, will continue to rile our oligarchs and discontented rioters.

The push to vaccinate won’t end. We’ve never had a common cold vaccine in humans, but the push to inject people with one for coronadoom—perhaps many times, as dear computer programmer Bill Gates threatened—will only increase. Much of the cheering will come from common people, who we already know will do anything (except pray) in the name of “safety”.

Will this coming flu year see the government begin restrictions again? Lockdowns have been a terrific way, with all the business closings, to funnel money from the middle class to oligarchs, and thus to strengthen government. Why wouldn’t they want to renew restrictions? In any collapsing society, it eventually becomes every man for himself with little thought given to the future. Our elites want to get what they can while the gettin’s good.

Or will we calm down—only to focus more on riots and Black Lunatics Matter to signal displeasure with Trump winning reelection? Or, if he loses, will the governors rub their hands together and cackle at the first report in rise of flu deaths?

Don’t think you can get away without answering. Even now “experts” are banding together can calling for the lockdowns to begin again: “Shut it down, start over, do it right“.

(Some, at least, have kept their sense of humor about all this. Covid Blues.)

Assorted Nitwittery

Update

BREAKING: Hunger caused by coronavirus and its restrictions are leading to the deaths of 10,000 more children a month, UN estimates – AP — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) July 27, 2020

Sodomy is back on in (the appropriately nicknamed) Sodom-on-Sea. Yes, the city’s leaders say “Restrictions Relaxed for Gay Bathhouses, Sex Venues“. Spreading COVID via glory holes is not a worry anymore, not in San Francisco. (Spreading HIV is no longer seen as entirely undesirable.)

This is not a joke about glory holes. The Canadian government, led perhaps by a past-practitioner of the sport, authorized glory holes as a way to “that [will] allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.” To avoid spreading COVID.

You can’t get into to see granny on her 103rd birthday—as a man running a small shop told me about his experience with this aged relative—but at least you can sodomize a man through a hole in the wall.

Oops: Health company apologizes for falsely telling 600,000 US military members they were infected with coronavirus.

Oops again: Coronavirus Surge Narrative Cast into Doubt After Antigen Tests Result in 73 Percent False Positive Rate in Just One Small Vermont Town. Many such cases.

43% of U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Are Linked to Nursing Homes – The New York Times https://t.co/o9Ew9XD0kG — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 28, 2020

This stuff goes on an on. None of it matters. The public only hears about spikes and surges in “new” “cases” from propagandists, and they believe. And go to get tested, even if they experience no symptoms. The testing reveals infections, past or present, real or false positive, which propagandists report as “new” “cases”, which drives more people to get tested, which et cetera until the Trump of doom.

A Taste Of Reality

We need only three pictures to prove the madness, plus an understanding of some terms.

Daily coronadoom tests. Daily as in the number of reported tests over each twenty-four hour period.

Remember how last week I predicted we’d soon be at 900 thousand tests a day? On Friday we hit 930 thousand. If the trend continues, and there’s no reason to suppose it won’t, we’ll be at a million, more or less, by this Friday.

One million tests a day. A million. Every single day. One million tests, and growing, each and every day. One million. A bit number. A growing number.

An appalling number. I’m sick of saying it, and you are sick of hearing it, but if you are not astounded by this picture, you have not understood it. This one picture alone explains the continuing madness.

This ridiculous level of testing is what is causing propagandists to report records, surges, and spikes in “new” “cases”. They are not. The tests are revealing infections, past and present. Cases are infections requiring official treatment.

Actual cases are rising, but mostly because of hospital protocols. Everybody walking in (with some exceptions) is getting coronadoom tests, often more than one. Any positive test is labeled a COVID “hospitalization”, even if people came in with another complaint. They will, of course, also be labeled “Other complaint hospitalization”, but nobody cares about that.

All that, plus the over-ascription of death—dying with instead of dying from—accounts at least for the bulk of measured infections, hospitalizations, and deaths found because of ridiculous levels of testing.

Here are the official weekly CDC coronadoom deaths—which are about 10% lower than propaganda reported figures.

That little bump at the end is perfectly consistent with the insane levels of testing we’re now seeing, and not direct evidence of a genuine “second wave”. Sure, some are still getting the COVID, and some are even still dying from it. But everybody dies of something, sunshine. Where did we get the idea we had to shut everything down, disrupt all our lives, until no one “officially” dies from this one damned bug? See above for that discussion.

How do we know if this is a genuine second wave or a testing artifact? The best evidence comes from looking at all cause deaths. Here’s the weekly count from the CDC.

The dashed line is all cause deaths minus official coronadoom deaths—the same bump in the dashed line is evidence the panic and lockdowns killed people.

The three dots are the last three weeks. Again, the CDC says it takes up to eight weeks to get full counts of all deaths. Three is usually enough to get most. But, we will have to wait a few months to get the final count on all this.

It even appears, though this may be the result of under-counting, there are fewer deaths this time of year than we usually see (don’t forget population increase). If that signal is real, then the most likely explanation is that the bug helped killed people earlier who would have died just a little while later than they did. For example, a stage 4 lung cancer guy sucking for breath got the COVID and succumbed. He would have died a couple of weeks from now, but instead died now. Does that count as a coronadoom death? Or lung cancer?

There is no satisfactory answer to that question. He died, and we can count that. In any case, there is no indication in the total counts were are having anything like a “second wave”.

