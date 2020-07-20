An Abundance Of Hell?

Bear with me, friends. Here in its entirety was the Gospel reading, the longer version, in Catholic Churches this past Sunday.
Jesus proposed another parable to the crowds, saying: “The kingdom of heaven may be likened to a man who sowed good seed in his field. While everyone was asleep his enemy came and sowed weeds all through the wheat, and then went off. When the crop grew and bore fruit, the weeds appeared as well. The slaves of the householder came to him and said, ‘Master, did you not sow good seed in your field? Where have the weeds come from?’ He answered, ‘An enemy has done this.’ His slaves said to him, ‘Do you want us to go and pull them up?’
He replied, ‘No, if you pull up the weeds you might uproot the wheat along with them. Let them grow together until harvest; then at harvest time I will say to the harvesters, “First collect the weeds and tie them in bundles for burning; but gather the wheat into my barn.”‘”
He proposed another parable to them. “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed that a person took and sowed in a field. It is the smallest of all the seeds, yet when full-grown it is the largest of plants. It becomes a large bush, and the ‘birds of the sky come and dwell in its branches.'”
He spoke to them another parable. “The kingdom of heaven is like yeast that a woman took and mixed with three measures of wheat flour until the whole batch was leavened.”
All these things Jesus spoke to the crowds in parables. He spoke to them only in parables, to fulfill what had been said through the prophet: I will open my mouth in parables, I will announce what has lain hidden from the foundation of the world.
Then, dismissing the crowds, he went into the house. His disciples approached him and said, “Explain to us the parable of the weeds in the field.”
He said in reply, “He who sows good seed is the Son of Man, the field is the world, the good seed the children of the kingdom. The weeds are the children of the evil one, and the enemy who sows them is the devil. The harvest is the end of the age, and the harvesters are angels. Just as weeds are collected and burned up with fire, so will it be at the end of the age.
The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will collect out of his kingdom all who cause others to sin and all evildoers. They will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth. Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Whoever has ears ought to hear.”
On my tour Up North I have been church hopping. The place is not important. The deacon gave the homily, which started, “When I read that Gospel, what struck me was God’s abundance.”
Abundance?
“God just doesn’t give enough, he gives too much. In abundance.”
Words about joy, plenty, goods for the taking and the like. Went on for ten, twelve minutes. Joel Osteen could have given the same speech. Osteen for the same effort would have had a bigger gate, though. Because of the fear of coronadoom the church put the collection basket by the door, into which parishioners were supposed to show their abundance as they exited. If they remembered.
In any case, I ask you, dear reader, is that what struck you when you read this passage? Abundance? The peroration was:
The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will collect out of his kingdom all who cause others to sin and all evildoers. They will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth. Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father.
Not everybody has ears for that. David Bentley Hart has a new and ingenious way around the obvious implications of these words, but to get there he had to bend his own translation of scripture, so that (something like) will didn’t mean will (in this, Gorsuch is his brother). Even Hart didn’t opt for abundance as his escape mechanism.
It’s not the fear of Hell that causes us these days to not only to reject the notion of eternal damnation, but to be offended by it. Not offended by Hell, the place, but by those with the poor taste to mention that some are on their way to that disquieting location.
It’s also not that people—and here I speak of professing people of The Book—don’t think Hell doesn’t exist. Denizens might include Hitler, Satan, and, in his time, Trump. But never ourselves and our own. We are nice people. Besides, how can anybody go to Hell when we are equal to God?
Ed Feser just reviewed Plato’s Republic. We are now, according to Plato, at one step from the bottom, at Democracy, the worst state next to tyranny. A prime and essential characteristic of Democracy is Equality (the quotations below are Plato).
Democracy on Plato’s account is characterized by the “diversity of its characters” and “treats all men as equal, whether they are equal or not.” In particular, it treats all ways of life as equal, no matter how puerile, irrational, or immoral.
The young “throw off all inhibitions” and celebrate “insolence, license, extravagance, and shamelessness.” They flit faddishly from one activity to another. At one moment they will pursue “wine, women, and song,” and at the next “water to drink and a strict diet”; a keen interest in “hard physical training” might give way to “indolence and careless ease”; today they will devote themselves to philosophical study, tomorrow politics, and the day after that business. If anyone tries to tell them that some desires are bad and should be suppressed, they “won’t listen,” but insist that “all pleasures are equal and should have equal rights.”…
…Democratic man insists on “complete equality and liberty in the relations between the sexes,” and on drawing “no distinction between alien and citizen and foreigner.” Plato tells us that license is extended even to domestic animals, who freely roam the streets of the democratic city.
We are one step beyond Eve and believe we we are like gods. Gods cannot be judged by other gods. Gods sometimes suffer setbacks and pain, but only in limited form. Gods war with gods. But there is no lasting punishment, nothing eternal. We have no need of forgiveness, because gods set their own moral rules. We do know good and evil, but it our wills that create the distinction.
Democracy thus extends to Heaven and earth. Hell isn’t even for other people.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
11 Thoughts
At Mass yesterday our Indian priest held forth on the same Gospel reduced only to the good and bad seed part. These words inspired him to discuss agricultural weed control methodology in India, the USA and during Our Lord’s time.
Abundance? Not from the passage, no. In reality, probably yes. At least at the current point in time. It’s why we are losing to evil–abundance creates the avenue for evil to enter. Not to say success is wrong, or starvation good, but evil thrives where people have no wants.
The Left creates their own hell here for anyone who disagrees with them, as do dictator/“gods”, which is what the Left now believes itself to be and probably is. They have no concept of afterlife because they are too busy shafting everyone, burning, torturing, looting, in this world, generally from behind their walled castles. Why would they believe in Hell in an afterlife when they create it here on earth? Why worry about eternal punishment when you’re torturing and killing here with impunity? It’s your own personal heaven on earth. Evil never considers an afterlife–it simply CANNOT. It would never flourish if it did. Denial is the hallmark of evil from day one in the Garden of Evil. Nothing has changed.
More evidence of the inanity of the Vatican 2 religion. Better to stick with the traditional Latin Mass.
Me thinks that the deacon was conflating these parables with the Parable of the Sower
As for the “wheat and tares”? my take is slightly unorthodox, not that there are good people and evil people in the world (The Master’s field) but that there are good thoughts and evil thoughts in our brains (another of the Master’s fields). (I think Jesus was “messing” with us in His interpretation by giving the most obvious interpretation to the laziest of us – I can’t believe these parables don’t go any deeper than that. I see Fractals everywhere in the Bible)
As Solzhenitzyn famously said: “If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?”
The Bible talks about doing just that, circumcise our hearts
Putting the fire in perspective, Corinthians puts our “foundations” through the fire and reveals what is left. (Catholic concept of Purgatory?)
Even the parable of the sower, I drill down to one single person, God constantly and throughout our lives “wasting His seed” as it were, until finally (hopefully) we push through the rock, weeds, and the roots tap in to permanence.
My sympathies on the NONightmare. The NO is a soul killer. Intentionally. The poor souls that retain the faith while bearing it do so in spite of it through heroic effort.
The ONLY good thing that has come out of the CovidTyranny, given my personal Mass access, is that with the semi-permanent dispensation I feel no obligation whatsoever to go to a NO Mass when I can’t get to a TLM.
For those in liturgical wastelands, the approach doesn’t work because then you have to find some way to receive the Most Blessed Sacrament to just keep your soul from starving.
But for me, in general, I have the TLM. When due to travel I can’t get one within about an hour drive or so, given the dispensation from my mitre wearing wolf, I go the home alone route.
The NO is a soul killer. The only way to weather it is to as much as possible block it out while praying intensely to try to prepare for communion. No easy feat given the circus atmosphere. Not having to bear it has been a blessing.
Trying to figure out NO Mass and TLM, I found this (the acronyms are in there for those who care).
https://thefederalist.com/2019/09/30/catholics-who-love-the-latin-mass-need-to-get-better-at-loving-their-neighbors-too/
No condemnation on my part, I’m sure it’s just one man’s opinion, Just found it interesting and answered my questions about NO and TLM. God has a long reach
Dr Briggs – thank you for linking to the Feser article – what a excellent read – I liked this one best:
“The same is true, he says, of a preoccupation with pleasure seeking, which inclines a soul toward “frenzy and excess” and “violence and indiscipline,” and he warns that this is especially true of sexual pleasure.
The culture of a healthy society must accordingly celebrate reason, beauty, goodness, and restraint. The improper formation of character yields what Plato calls “misology” or hatred of rational discourse, generating citizens with “no use for reasoned discussion, and an animal addiction to settle everything by brute force.”
The applicability to modern American pop culture is obvious, and only the details need updating. The walls of Plato’s cave have been replaced with cell phones streaming Netflix and pornography, and misology now manifests itself in Twitter mobs and “cancel culture” rather than the executioner’s hemlock (for the moment, anyway).”
I was out removing weeds from my crop (not wheat, but you get the idea) and it occurred to me that if you literally follow the parable, you starve to death unless in Biblical times they has a different species of wheat and much weaker weeds. Everyone who ever gardens knows one crop can suffocate another, and weeds will drain the soil of nutrients, killing your crop. In the end, God has no separation job to do. All that remains is evil (weeds). I have never found good to be stronger than evil in this world. If it was, we would not be having this discussion, we’d still be in the Garden of Eden. So, there must be another interpretation. The weeds have to go if you want to eat and I doubt Christ was advocating starving to death.
Hope you guys won’t mind the link, since just last week I finished the essay on Hell, Hell As Gift.
TLDR: As we know Him, so we have Him. At the moment of our death, without the possibility of prevarication, we will get exactly what we want, good and hard:
“‘If we deny him, he also will deny us’ [2 Tim 2:12] is a far more certain way to think about Hell, than a metaphor of a wrathful yet somehow also merciful God who definitely requires eternal satisfaction for mortal sin, but who also definitely doesn’t require that at all, if we’re sorry.”