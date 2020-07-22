What Isn’t Racist?

I did not do an exhaustive search, which I will leave to readers, but all indications are that everything, with rare exceptions, is racist.
This is strange because all education—from kindergarten to PhD—revolves around teaching Racism Is Bad. Indeed, we could cut the formal aspects of school entirely and just remind everybody all the time that racism is bad. Maybe we could make people wear pins that say so. Make it a crime not to wear them in public.
Hey, racism kills. Wearing these pins will save lives.
This logic has been used before, and it’s time we use it again.
With that, here first are examples of racist items you might not have known were racist.
Racist! CDC Employees Call Out Agency’s ‘Toxic Culture Of Racial Aggressions’ (NPR)
More than 1,200 current employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed a letter calling for the federal agency to address “ongoing and recurring acts of racism and discrimination” against Black employees, NPR has learned.
“[A]gainst Black employees”? How? Incidentally, The Associated Press says they will capitalize “Blacks” but not “whites”, because “white people in general have much less shared history and culture”, whereas all of Africa was utterly uniform and all Black people everywhere are the same.
Anyway, Black Big-B, capital-B, livin’ large B, Big B Blacks are sacred creatures. Never mind how. If Blacks—or BLACKS, which is orthographically least racist—complain that something is racist, then that thing is certainly racist. Because feelings are lived experiences, and lived experiences are objective facts; thus feelings prove racism.
Racist! Smithsonian-approved list of evil-whiteness racism (from Matt Taibbi, a raving leftist): “the scientific method,” “rational, linear thinking,” “the nuclear family,” “children should have their own rooms,” “hard work is the key to success,” “be polite,” “written tradition,” and “self-reliance.”
I don’t know about you guys, but I’m willing to give up politeness.
Racist!
Critical race theory is spreading rapidly through the federal government.
Last week, a whistleblower sent me a trove of documents about a divisive "diversity training" at the Treasury Department. What I discovered is deeply disturbing—and an affront to equality.
To begin, the trainers set the ground rules: they claim that “virtually all White people contribute to racism” and insist that white employees must “struggle to own their racism” and accept their “unconscious bias, White privilege, and White fragility.”
This is all true, of course, but does not go far enough. It is clearly racist to use capital letters for of-no-color bodies.
Racist! Perspective: That sound you’re hearing is classical music’s long overdue reckoning with racism (Washington Post)
Apparently, classical music is racist because it is beautiful, a glory and gift to the world, a pinnacle of Western civilization. Just think: we never read “he was an aspiring cellist.”
This is why the NYT advocates the removal of blind auditions. Not seeing the aspiring cellists are BLACK is causing orchestras to hire insufficient numbers of BLACKS (not a joke).
Racist! This environmental justice activist breaks down deep ties between racism and climate change (PBS)
This is an article about how global warming is racist. How does the science work?
The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on African Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans have cast stark new light on the racism that remains deeply embedded in U.S. society. It is as present in matters of the environment as in other aspects of life: Both historical and present-day injustices have left people of color exposed to far greater environmental health hazards than whites.
It appears carbon dioxide menaces of-colors, but somehow of-no-colors are immune. Maybe because of-no-colors drink more beer, which exposes them to greater concentrations of CO2, whereas of-colors drink malt liquor, which, studies surely must show, has fewer bubbles.
Racist! A recent US Army diversity training claimed certain phrases — including “Make America Great Again” — are evidence of “Covert White Supremacy” that is lamentably “social accetable [sic].” (NY Post)
But apparently, someone in the US Army’s Equity and Inclusion Agency has forgotten the rules. With a course titled “Operation Inclusion,” the agency is promoting the line that if you support enforcing immigration law, or say things like “all lives matter,” then you’re a white supremacist.
All lives? I, for one, am willing to say Equity and Inclusion Agency trainer lives don’t matter. The article continues:
Indeed, according to the graphic, you are a racist if you discuss any of these ideas or use any of the following phrases:
- All Lives Matter
- Denial of White Privilege
- Inequitable Health Care
- Anti-Immigration Policies
- English-Only Initiatives
- Celebration of Columbus Day
- American Exceptionalism
- Claiming Reverse Racism
- There is Only One Human Race
The last phrase implies there is more than one human race, which, history shows, is not an unusual theory. This makes it easier to decide which lives matter, and which don’t.
Racist! At this point I thought it would be fun to type random words into the Google followed by “is racist” or “are racist”. Try it yourself!
- Voting for Trump (getting the obvious out of the way)
- bowling is racist
- shower curtains are racist
- hats are racist (potent!) cowboy hats, too
- Tom Cruise is racist
- Sixteen Candles is racist
- pudding is racist
- grass is racist
- pencils are racist
- lamps are racist “Millions of racist objects sit in the homes of everyday Americans” (NYT). Millions!
- coffee shops are racist
- trees are racist
- knitting is racist
- quantum mechanics is racist
French fries, as far as I could discover, aren’t racist. But you won’t be able to enjoy them with vinegar or ketchup, which are racist. Mayonnaise is merely homophobic, so buy it while you still can.
Now I have had time to consider it, any spelling other than “BLACKS!” (including the racially affirming exclamation point) will be considered racist. Be careful in your comments.
6 Thoughts
“and accept their “unconscious bias” What a communist, politically useful phrase. You will accept what the government decrees you are. So next, the caste system is instituted, clans, people who think evil thoughts? After all, unconscious bias” covers literally EVERYTHING. Thought crimes 101.
“I, for one, am willing to say Equity and Inclusion Agency trainer lives don’t matter.” I would love to seem some terribly brave person say that to a white Equity and Inclusion trainer. I’d pay to see it.
This is very much like a parent who beats their child to obtain “obedience”. The beatings soon have no real effect and the child turns feral. Creating a monster means creating something you, by definition, do not control. The only way to control is then mass murder of people, beatings, torture and so forth until all are totally disheartened or give in to your demands. We are 3/4 of the way to communism and said outcome. Learn to love it. (Yes, it’s depressing. However, instead of reacting to those 1000 road signs saying “slow down, sharp curve ahead”, Americans chose to text while driving, speed up to hurry home and watch the game, claim they had to get to work, etc. Now you’ve cleared the cliff and short of God suspending gravity for your car, you’re dead. No do-overs. Inattention and denial have consequences and they have arrived.)
12 years ago I quit my last corporate job to start my own company and I haven’t looked back, even when my income went from 6 figures to 4 during the first year.
Literally, when people ask me what my “greatest accomplishment” was at the old job, I tell them that it was being able to avoid Diversity Training for the whole year before I quit. I probably postponed it 6 or 7 times.
If I thought it was bad then, I cannot imagine how awful it would be now.
And all joking aside, this is a problem with having a corporate workforce in America. Many people will do ANYTHING to keep their job, including rank and file employees who just want to pay the rent and corporate executives who never want the stock price to be in the news for bad reasons. Racialist activists know this, so they introduce their vile ideology through employee training.
They convince the executives that it will be bad for the company if the company doesn’t prove it’s not racist by giving the captive employees up for struggle sessions that promote this nonsense.
More independent types tend not to play by these rules, which is part of the reason why governments are increasingly trying to crack down on contractors and entrepreneurs in favor of large companies. Large companies are easier to regulate and deputize in the pursuit of politics.
I don’t agree with a lot of the ideas on this website, but I think they have done a pretty good job ridiculing the white fragility cult:
http://archive.is/QHbz0
It’s not quite that EVERYTHING is racist; it’s that ‘racism’ is a stifling trope that can be stretched with impunity by cultural Marxists to cover anything and anyone that inconveniences their narrative. Since that narrative is in constant flux, ANYTHING can be ‘racist’ and sooner or later will be.
Eradicating cultural Marxism from civilized societies will take generations. In the meantime many will be crushed by the cultural Marxists’ witch hunts. But they cannot take away anyone’s intellectual or spiritual integrity. Nor can they rob us completely of our ability to call BS on their game. That should be our first tactic and a frequent one.
Is racism about the person or the actions? If I do something that looks racist, but I had not intended to harm anyone of another race and also thought I wasn’t being racist, is that racist? Or if I know inside that I don’t like other races and think I am better than other races, but on the outside I do things that don’t look racist and treat people as if I am not so as to hide it, am I racist?
I think the definition of racist is too loose and people like to use it very loosely to fit their agendas.
Too much emphasis on words. What about actions and outcomes? Just think without language and know what is right to do, without having to turn it into words. Words and definitions are too confusing for most people.