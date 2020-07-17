Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson Goes Full Gibber: Coronamadness Criminalizes Masklessness

May I remind the reader there is no cure for coronadoom, and that other disease outbreaks were deadlier but without the full blown panic and hyper-mothering reaction.

I take it back. Yesterday I said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the worst coronadoom leader. She criminalized—-made citizens into criminals—for not wearing masks inside stores and buildings.

Governor Hutchinson also made criminals out of his citizens for not wearing a mask…EVERYWHERE! Not just in shops and businesses, not just outside, but in your own damned homes.

Report:

Adults will be required to wear face coverings starting Monday. It must cover their mouth and nose. The masks will be required in all indoor areas with non-household members present, if it can’t be assured people will stay six feet or more away from each other. They must also wear them outdoors where there is exposure to non-household members unless there’s enough space to stay six feet or more away from others. A violation of the order is a misdemeanor offense. It can be punished by a fine between $100 and $500.

This ludicrous farce is worth marching on the capitol and escorting this lunatic off the premises before he can cause further harm. Asa Hutchinson is a registered Cuck (a.k.a. Republican), and not a Democrat, so you can’t say this critique is party driven.

This is draconian. This is foolish. This is (small-s) satanic.

This is stupid. There is no justification for it whatsoever, morally or scientifically.

Here are the daily reported tests:

As everywhere else, they are soaring. With all these extra, and unnecessary tests, come surges in “new” “cases”. I’ve explained this over and over, so read those links if you don’t already understand why.

Here’s the zinger, the proof that the Governor must have signed some dark compact (Biden promise him a post?), or that he is just not that bright. I’ll let you pick. Daily reported deaths:

Don’t scan this too fast. Look at the scale of the vertical axis. We’re talking from 0 to maybe 7 reported deaths per day. Maybe an average of 2 to 5 reported deaths (meaning the real deaths are lower). That’s it.

Not 500, not even 50. Five. And it’s now a crime not to wear a mask EVERYWHERE.

Arkansas had 516 traffic fatalies in 2018. This is about the same level of reported daily COVID deaths.

Why not ban all driving?

The comparison is even worse, and makes Hutchinson look even more foolish, for coronadoom will go away, but traffic deaths won’t.

This irrational witlessness of Hutchinson’s should anger and frighten you, even if you never go near Arkansas. Our dear leaders appear to be in some sort of contest to see who can issue the strictest guidelines.

The Godmother is likely even now saying to himself, “Even in their homes, eh. Well, I’m going to make it in their homes, and have to prove it by installing Mask Verification™ cameras, so that we can check people’s health. It’s for their own good.”

Hey, it will save lives. That’s all the justification we need in our matriarchy.

Addenda Couple of hours after I wrote the one upmanship prediction, this:

BREAKING: According to a local city mayor, Broward County has passed an order to limit how many people can be in YOUR HOME! These people have lost their minds!!! — Jessi Melton for US Congress (@votejessi2020) July 16, 2020

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



