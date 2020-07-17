Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson Goes Full Gibber: Coronamadness Criminalizes Masklessness

May I remind the reader there is no cure for coronadoom, and that other disease outbreaks were deadlier but without the full blown panic and hyper-mothering reaction.
I take it back. Yesterday I said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was the worst coronadoom leader. She criminalized—-made citizens into criminals—for not wearing masks inside stores and buildings.
Governor Hutchinson also made criminals out of his citizens for not wearing a mask…EVERYWHERE! Not just in shops and businesses, not just outside, but in your own damned homes.
Report:
Adults will be required to wear face coverings starting Monday. It must cover their mouth and nose.
The masks will be required in all indoor areas with non-household members present, if it can’t be assured people will stay six feet or more away from each other.
They must also wear them outdoors where there is exposure to non-household members unless there’s enough space to stay six feet or more away from others.
A violation of the order is a misdemeanor offense. It can be punished by a fine between $100 and $500.
This ludicrous farce is worth marching on the capitol and escorting this lunatic off the premises before he can cause further harm. Asa Hutchinson is a registered Cuck (a.k.a. Republican), and not a Democrat, so you can’t say this critique is party driven.
This is draconian. This is foolish. This is (small-s) satanic.
This is stupid. There is no justification for it whatsoever, morally or scientifically.
Here are the daily reported tests:
As everywhere else, they are soaring. With all these extra, and unnecessary tests, come surges in “new” “cases”. I’ve explained this over and over, so read those links if you don’t already understand why.
Here’s the zinger, the proof that the Governor must have signed some dark compact (Biden promise him a post?), or that he is just not that bright. I’ll let you pick. Daily reported deaths:
Don’t scan this too fast. Look at the scale of the vertical axis. We’re talking from 0 to maybe 7 reported deaths per day. Maybe an average of 2 to 5 reported deaths (meaning the real deaths are lower). That’s it.
Not 500, not even 50. Five. And it’s now a crime not to wear a mask EVERYWHERE.
Arkansas had 516 traffic fatalies in 2018. This is about the same level of reported daily COVID deaths.
Why not ban all driving?
The comparison is even worse, and makes Hutchinson look even more foolish, for coronadoom will go away, but traffic deaths won’t.
This irrational witlessness of Hutchinson’s should anger and frighten you, even if you never go near Arkansas. Our dear leaders appear to be in some sort of contest to see who can issue the strictest guidelines.
The Godmother is likely even now saying to himself, “Even in their homes, eh. Well, I’m going to make it in their homes, and have to prove it by installing Mask Verification™ cameras, so that we can check people’s health. It’s for their own good.”
Hey, it will save lives. That’s all the justification we need in our matriarchy.
Addenda Couple of hours after I wrote the one upmanship prediction, this:
BREAKING: According to a local city mayor, Broward County has passed an order to limit how many people can be in YOUR HOME!
These people have lost their minds!!!
— Jessi Melton for US Congress (@votejessi2020) July 16, 2020
Arkansas’s state motto is Regnat Populus, which is Latin for “the people rule.”
We’ll have to see about that.
The only rational reason I can think of for limiting the number of people in someone’s home is to try to limit the size of gatherings to debate the current lunacy.
As for Asa…who the heck would ever trust someone with a first name like that?
A whole lot of this can be laid at the feet of the GOP Texas Gov.
When he jumped in with both feet on being a mask-tyrant he made himself THE excuse for all the rest.
“See! The even the GOP **TEXAS** Gov believes CovidDoom! And has instituted CovidTyranny! How can anyone deny it now!”
If just that one man had held the line this would be playing out differently.
As ALWAYS in these revolutions the resistance will come from little, humble people. But for it to work, we have to pull in and motivate some men that can really do something. The ONLY time the resistance succeeded against these demon spawn was Spain, with Franco – which to this day still sends the left seething.
We have an exceptionally pathetic group of men on our side to be prospective champions this time. It will take all of our efforts on the spiritual front and the material front to have any chance.
Trump, sign that Executive Order banning mask enforcement. Win in a landslide. It’s our only hope at this point.
“Why not ban all driving?” There is no reason anymore. The argument was we NEED cars, but clearly we do not. We willing locked ourselves in our houses and trashed the economy for an invisible virus. There’s no way to argue that visible, nasty, bloody car accidents that can overload an ICU are not grounds for banning. SO BAN CARS NOW.
My husband is going to Smith’s grocery for the LAST time ever today. They require masks starting Sunday. You know what they can do with that mask. For anything I can’t buy off the internet and have to get from Smith’s, there’s pickup. Also, stores will ship (upping the number of trucks on the highways and killing more people in 50 truck pileups, but it WASN’T Covid, so you should be happy for that.) It will take a couple of months for them to get that worked out like it did back in March, but it means I won’t have to mix with the stupid people and can just drive up and get the groceries. That’s a definite upside. Personally, I hope the whole country goes broke. Americans are the stupidest laziest people out there. However, I know that humans LOVE being slaves, lorded over and abused from all of history, so I expected this for the last 50 years. Seriously, how can a creature as big a loser as humans be expected to actually care for itself? Weak, spineless little things they are.
I realize I may have to give in to the mask if there is no other way. I expect a blood-splattered one or one that looks filthy should be appropriate. I saw where someone wore an actual sheep mask into a business and freaked everyone out. That could be fun. Maybe snake skin or bird feathers? The possiblities are endless.
Has anyone considered that “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers” might not be scifi and could account for the death of Republicans?????
David B: Trump is wearing a mask and so is Pence. You have ZERO hope left.
Sheri,
Well the good news is mad mask wearing compliance should limit the amount of re-locking down we see, and my portfolio is heavily long a return of economic activity over the next 3 months.
So, mask up, you fools! Daddy needs a new boat!
Okay, David, I’m good with that. I have considered starting a “How to find dinner in a trash can” project if Joe Biden get elected. By all means, Daddy needs a new boat and I would never stand in your way!!!
Masks are never sold as Covid prevention because it’s a LIE and the companies can be sued. They are trying to get Congress to pass a law that protects them, like Cuomo did before he murdered nursing home patients, but so far, no luck. The personal liability lawyers are salivating. Fauci admitted that he killed Americans so we could have masks for health workers early in the epidemic and he’s free and clear. He also lied, but it was for a good cause.
Masks are ordered AFTER THE EPIDEMIC IS OVER. The CDC says cases fall below epidemic level, though they are hoping more will die so they can change that. Covid, the disease people love to have kill Americans. Anyway, it’s not about the disease, obviously. The more deaths, the better is what the government always says.
Never wonder why I have such a low opinion of humanity. They earned it and deserve it.
Sheri:
You sound like God before the flood
Does David know any good Ark builders?
(After 35 years, I never underestimate the fury of a woman)
Sheri,
Good to know that I am not alone. Thanks for your commentary. It’s pretty much exactly how I feel.
Long run, I still feel optimistic about humanity, but I also recall that there were like…. six(?) crusades over 200 years??? The madness can go on quite a while.
Well, that will be a lot of new boats for me.
I am not really sure how the tests work, but my understanding is they test for the presence of anti-bodies. But, can they tell how long the anti-bodies have been present? Can they quantify the anti-bodies in some way to determine how long the person has been “infected”? If not, then these are really not “new” cases. If they cannot tell that the anti-bodies are “new” e.g., just been there a few weeks, vs. “old” e.g., could have been there for months, then can they determine if infection rates are increasing, decreasing, or no change?