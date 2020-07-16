Michigan Criminal Misdemeanor Fear Face Fiat: $500 Fine

The Godmother (Cuomo) has the worst record as far as caused deaths go—how about that nursing home debacle?—and California’s Gavin Newsome is the most oleaginous “leader”, but Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer is the dumbest and most dictatorial coronadoom overseer.

Her leadership style is best described as vindictive. She never passes up an opportunity to let her subjects know how disappointed in them she is. She awarded herself “emergency powers”, and then extended those powers, under which she made criminals out of citizens who behaved normally.

Yes, really. As of 13 July, not wearing a mask is a criminal misdemeanor, subject to a $500 fine. Whitmer graciously did not impose any prison sentence for a “willful violation” of her dictate.

Technically, the GOP-led legislature can revoke Whitmer’s self-awarded powers, but like all GOP, they are cucks and cowards. Politics here is as in DC, and is like wrestling. Every week, the “two” parties gather and decide who will take the fall and who gets to “win”.

Not everybody has lost their sense of humor about the insanity. Cops & Donuts, makers of the “Don’t Glaze Me, Bro” coffee cup, are selling a t-shirt with a picture of the UP and the words “Social Distancing since 1837”.

I’m happy to report some are ignoring the Fear Face fiat. In certain places and by certain people, anyway. I won’t say who or where because of the chance Karens would step up patrols of these areas.

Many do wear the masks, though. And not just because they fear arrest and being labeled a criminal on their permanent record. No, they are frightened of the bug. This can only be because they have absorbed and believed the constant—this word is not hyperbole: I mean constant—propaganda about how dangerous the now almost disappeared bug is. The news is of little else, and every named person is vice signaling “Wear a mask!”

Just yesterday, Whitmer extended her term of dictator until August 11, because, she said, of the “spike” in new coronadoom cases. So I thought it would be of interest to do our normal analysis just on Michigan.

Here are the number of daily tests (source).

The arrow shows the criminal mask mandate date. Yesterday, there were 34,133 reported tests, the highest ever. Again, these are the daily reported tests. As with the national numbers, this plot should amaze and appall you. If it does not, you have not understood it.

The testing is being driven by constant propaganda and by hospital protocols. Naturally, all this testing is causing “new” “cases” to be discovered. Panicked people are rushing to get tested. Which increases “new” “cases”, which etc. etc.

By “cases” I mean what the media and government means: new or old infections, symptomatic or not. That is not what doctors used to call “cases”, which were symptomatic infections requiring treatment. But these days everything is political.

Daily reported deaths:

As you can see, the testing has nothing to do with the number of reported deaths. When these were at their peak, testing was low. Now that reported deaths are in the “noise” (I use this word with scare quotes carefully), testing has gone insane, like everywhere else.

Again, the point at which citizens are turned into criminals is noted.

No Fear Face fiat when deaths were at their peak, when it might have made some kind of sense to wear a mask in certain situations, if you were in a high-risk group (old, fat, and sick). Whitmer, like others, waited until the crisis was over to issue her dictate.

Look at the deaths, starting early June. These numbers resemble a sort of steady background, i.e. noise, like radio static. Yet all reported numbers have causes: what might they be here?

Whitmer, in her pique, issued one of the most dramatic statewide lockdowns (even though most deaths were in the Detroit metro area, and the population in the north is low and spread out), which she gradually began lifting on and around June first (update first, then downstate). About a week later, the reported deaths ticked up slightly, and have remained at that level ever since.

The best explanation for this is that people, especially downstate, began to return to the doctors and hospitals for illnesses they put off treating during the lockdowns, when fear was at its peak. Hospital and medical protocols kicked in, everybody was tested, testing increased, “new” “cases” rose, and attributed deaths upticked.

Attributed, not necessarily caused. There is a world of difference in dying with or with suspicion to dying from (one example).

Since “cases” are now infections, old or new, and attribution of death is loose but steady, even in the face of enormous increases in tests, this crisis will not end. This man-made crisis, I should say. If the hyper-increased testing was revealing largely genuine new cases, the deaths should be rising accordingly; since they’re not, we know these attributions are “extra vigilant”, shall we say.

Masks at this point do nothing. Yet they are being painted as utterly crucial to everybody’s survival. Ordinary people believe this. Since the numbers and analysis shown here is not difficult, either Michigan’s health officials and Governor are ignorant (a genuine possibility) or they know what they are doing, and are doing it for purely political reasons.

Bonus The CDC’s weekly COVID deaths, updated on 15 July.

The CDC Director yesterday said: “COVID-19 could be controlled in 1-2 months if people wear masks.” Control what? Not deaths; those are controlled. Why now are we being asked to put on Fear Faces?

