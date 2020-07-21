Coronavirus Update XXIII: Yes, More Testing Leads to More “New” “Cases”

The numbers, the only important part of this article, are in the last section. I heard on the radio the analysis I present is a “lie”. Reason? Trump said more testing lead to more “new” “cases” and our propagandists can’t bear agreeing with Trump on anything.
The Path of Panic
The beginning of the panic in the US saw politicians elbowing each other out of the way to be first to the microphone to condemn citizens for “racism” for refusing to order General Tso’s takeout. “Get to Chinatown!” they declared, “Where the fortune cookies are always good news.”
The next phase, and each subsequent phase thereafter, began with the stark denial there was any previous phase, and that the current proscriptions and prescriptions were always the same. We were always at war with Eastasia. Of course you shouldn’t go to Chinatown and have a meal! In fact, you should not have meals out anywhere. Don’t bother with masks, though. They do nothing, Frauduci told us.
Then the run on toilet paper and bottled water happened.
Panicked populants, loyal news-watchers all, got into fist fights at Costco over the last 1000-count roll of single-ply. Shelves were stripped bare of canned goods as if the zombie apocalypse had already happened and the survivors were starving.
General Motors was ordered to cease making cars and being producing ventilators. There weren’t enough. More would never be enough!
Then people started being “detained” or, in various locales, arrested for walking outside a second time in one day. Neighbors ratted out neighbors. Many never went outside, for the air could kill you faster than CNN could deny Joe Biden said what he just said. Hardened criminals dared stroll alone on beaches, or they sat in parks on the grass in the sun. Some, emulating the worst excesses of Hitler, reopened their businesses and gave haircuts.
Then the panic began to ebb. A bit. Nothing dramatic. Reported deaths, the metric of choice by leaders and propagandists everywhere, were down. Leaders who insisted the only solution to this unique never-before-seen unheard-of utterly brand-new there-were-no-such-things-as-viruses-before-2020-and-if-there-were-nobody-ever-died-from-them crisis was to lockdown “non essential” workers, decided to ease off a bit.
And all was well. For a week.
Then somebody, perhaps a woke intern at the New York Times, had the brilliant idea of calling infections, past or present, of this or any other coronavirus, “new cases“. Since the previous metric was death, and only those that were cases died, this switch in definition ratcheted up fear to acceptable levels again. “Flattening the curve” was forgotten, illnesses were forgotten, deaths were forgotten. “New cases” become all. Grateful leaders re-instituted controls.
All propaganda agencies immediately switched to reporting “new cases”. “New cases” were everywhere. People rushed to get tested. They could be a “new case”! “New cases” were surging, spiking, setting records! Sure, most who tested positive weren’t sick and had no symptoms. But they were a “new case” and everybody knew being a “new case” was one step from death.
That’s when the mask mandates began. One leader began them, then the other leaders, fearing they could be blamed for increases in “new cases” if they didn’t “do something”, required them, too. First people only had to wear masks inside businesses and buildings. Then they had to wear them in their own homes. Then they had to wear them everywhere, in or out. Masks quickly became political and a sublime excuse to vice signal (the goofier the protection, the purer the soul).
Then those who did not wear a mask were called criminals. It became a crime, a real genuine official crime, a mark on your permanent record, to not wear a mask. How easy it was for government to create a new crime! This new crime—punishing the new criminals, rather—would save lives.
What a wonderful newfound power! Why, there are many ways to save lives. Each could require its own new crime. What a glorious future we are entering.
Anyway, that’s where we are now. The question before us is: (1) When, if ever, will the panic finally end, and (2) given the panic extends at least into the new future, what new forms will it take? Answer below in the comments, but only after you read the numbers section.
Assorted Nitwittery
Coronavirus crisis may get “worse and worse and worse”, warns WHO
Winter wave of coronavirus ‘could be worse than first’
The UK could see about 120,000 new coronavirus deaths in a second wave of infections this winter, scientists say.
Asked to model a “reasonable” worst-case scenario, they suggest a range between 24,500 and 251,000 of virus-related deaths in hospitals alone, peaking in January and February.
To date, there have been 44,830 official deaths in the UK, but this has slowed with 1,100 in July.
The estimate does not take into account any lockdowns, treatments or vaccines.
And the scientists say: “The risk… could be reduced if we take action immediately”.
They will never give up. The control they have won is too precious. People, most of them, are happy to be protected from this virus (and, as above, there were no viruses ever before 2020).
Reader Mike Henderson sent in this order from a Maryland county.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced today that she has created a COVID-19 Ambassador Compliance Team, consisting of more than 70 inspectors from multiple County agencies, who will begin conducting inspections at restaurants, retail establishments and businesses across the County. The inspections, which will begin this weekend, will ensure that establishments are adhering to COVID-19 protocols such as facial covering requirements and social distancing. The announcement comes as the County has seen slight increases in some coronavirus data points.
An army of Karens created! (Incidentally, the male version is also called Karen.)
It’s not just me saying this. See The COVID Coup by Angelo Codevilla, a lovely summary of the panic. And see this book, for a terrific tale of the whole thing.
Reasons to be Serene
CDC data updated 17 July (the most current data available Monday morning). “New cases” and tests from the COVID Tracking Project, current as of Monday morning 8 AM.
Here are the number of daily coronadoom reported tests.
Last Friday, there were over 850 thousand reported tests. 850 thousand! On one day! The number goes up and up and up and up some more. It shows no sign of stopping or slowing. If the current trend does not change, on or about 1 August we will be at one million tests per day.
A million a day!
I’ve said it for three weeks now, and I’ll say it again. If this graph does not amaze and appall you, you have not understood it. This one picture explains the current levels of madness.
Look at this, the weekly reported official coronadoom deaths, from the CDC:
Mask mandates began around 1 July for most places, a point at which reported deaths had already dropped to low levels. It was last week or so that not wearing a mask became a criminal offence in some localities. If masks are our salvation, why were they not required back in April and May, when reported deaths were rising or peaking?
Masks for people who were symptomatic, or fat, old, and sick, made some kind of sense then. They make little sense now, and make less sense as each day passes. Yet the mania for them increases in direct inverse proportion to the number of reported deaths. Madness.
Since we cannot trust reported coronadoom deaths, especially from propaganda sources, the safest best, as we’ve said all along, is to look at all cause deaths. Here are the weekly deaths from all causes, per capita, according to the CDC (second source).
Since the CDC is always behind in reporting these, the last three weeks (from the first source) have been marked with dots. These numbers will almost surely rise, as will, to a much lesser degree, the numbers up until about 8 weeks ago (usually, the bulk of the adjusting lag is in over the last two weeks).
There is no sense in this picture, none whatsoever, not even for the allowance in late reporting, that we are still in any kind of crisis.
Here are the actual counts (not per capita), focusing on the last year or so.
The dashed line are the all cause deaths minus official reported coronadoom deaths. Again, there is no sense in this at all that we are in any kind of crisis. We have plotted this same graph for months now, and we have never seen a huge increase in late reported deaths for the third week; only minor adjustments are seen.
The point is that deaths are not at unusual levels, and will likely stay that way. The people who died from flu, pneumonia, this bug and other “seasonal” causes are gone on to their reward.
So why the “spike” in “new cases”, and hospitalizations and even in media reported coronadoom deaths?
All that damned testing.
We already know that this bug, like others, is much more widespread than testing indicates. Testing is revealing asymptomatic infections, past or present, as “new cases” (a whopper of a mistake). Hospitals are testing everybody—multiple times!—and when they get a positive, the patient is labeled a “COVID hospitalization”. Since there are huge numbers of tests and “new cases”, many in the hospital “dying with” or “dying with suspected” are classed as “dying from” (another mistake, which many are finally noticing; same thing in the UK).
Meanwhile—and I know I sound like a sperg—the media screeches “new cases”, which produces new fear, which causes people to get tests, which causes “new cases”, which produces more media reports and new fear, which causes people to get tests, which causes “new cases”, which etc. etc. etc.
This will not stop until (1) the public or media is distracted by some new thing, or (2) most people have been tested at least once. The “new thing” might be the election, and even testing a million a day would take a year to get most.
Update The Godmother shows how far from rational thought we have gone.
Let's be clear.
Outdoor dining is now permitted statewide.
Outside drinking is not.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 21, 2020
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
31 Thoughts
Since last weeks discussions of “new cases”, I’ve been following “closed cases”.
Closed cases have been increasing enough to the point where closed cases now exceed active case (a week ago closed cases were lagging active cases by a thousand or more).
Despite the question of dying attribution, I “trust” the CDC will “revisit/remodel” these deaths like they did for the 2017/2018 flu where the numbers went from 80000 to 61000.
RE: (a week ago closed cases were lagging active cases by a thousand or more).
correction :: a hundred thousand (maybe two?)
Thanks for the shout out, Matt. I thought the Ambassadors! trope was pretty grotesque, but it probably won’t be the worst we see.
In re data, the controllers can be pretty free with the numbers now, since the overarching theme of their propaganda has become ‘racism’. To wit: if you vote for Trump, or don’t hate Trump, you are a ‘racist’ and thus an unperson. When disease and the fear of disease exhaust people’s credulity, ostracism and destitution will become the cultural-Marxist weapon of choice.
Now the anointed and badly failing Trump is saying wearing a mask is “patriotic” (so much for being an American and standing up to the press) and restarting the Covid scare with briefings which are hopefully shorter than TWO hours. Trump REIGNITES THE FEAR. Go America……The Dems finally found the kryptonite they were looking for. Trump is utterly helpless and clueless. Actually, the Chinese figured it out, so go China.
P T Barnum would be amazed at the gullibility of Americans. He never would have believed stupid could be ensconced so firmly. However, being the economic opportunist he was, Barnum would be on the board of CEOs who decided you will wear the communist emblem of a mask if you want to shop at their stores. You owe them. You are not the supreme reason for a store to exist. Control of the population is. So, enjoy your next trip to Communist Walmart, Comrade. You’re the slave, they are the master.
You know, this looks EXACTLY like the Communist Russia I was told of in my youth—bread lines, or TP lines, kids ratting out their parents, government control of everything. So tell me again, who was helped by Russia????
Eventually, people have no work, followed by no food or TP or stores, etc and voila! We are Venezuela, just like MOST Americans prayed for and wanted. Your rational reasoned statistics mean ZERO because Americans want to be screwed over and terrified. It’s nice to see the graphs, but useless.
You are saying that LYING WITH STATISTICS is the problem. You realize that, right?
The CEO Cabal and the media do not care about the election. It’s 100% irrelevant. THEY RUN THIS COUNTRY fully and completely. So something else will have to happen and short of an asteroid strike, there’s little hope.
Oh, I realized this morning that the brown and black people in the Southern Hemisphere, plus the Iranians, are dropping like flies from this virus. I guess it is racist virus after all. Thank you, China. (Really, the Chinese are brilliant warriors, destroying the world with a virus that barely exceeded the flu. The art of warfare will certainly need to be rewritten in honor of the their massively clever and highly successful destruction of much of the world. And only a few had to leave home to spread it. Brilliant!)
Yes, we need a new narrative. Someone needs to “discover” that 80-90% of Virus deaths were by those who wore masks and practiced social distancing.
“The point is that deaths are not at usual levels, and will likely stay that way.”
Top of second paragraph below fourth chart.
Should that not be “not at unusual levels”?
Any thoughts on the reported study that at least one COVID test has a false positive rate of 30 percent? Small sample, etc. But a number anywhere in that ballpark would mean you can’t distinguish supposed rate of infections among those tested from zero.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/cdc-coronavirus-test-kits-generate-152500197.html
Paul,
Another typo slipped in by my enemies. Fixed, thanks.
Darin
I see that it also has a 20% False Negative
New process – go to testing center – shake some dice (based on current rates of infection) – flip a coin (change dice value or not) – the administrator marks down whether you’re positive or negative and save the lab fee
Vox on Ebola (substitute any pathogen)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ihqjjL2eMQ
What I don’t understand is why info like this is not getting through to politicians, health bureaucrats, etc. It’s utter madness. The truth is out there, and has been for months for those with ears to hear and eyes to see. Yet, the madness continues, and just gets worse in many ways, long after we should be back to basically normal life. I think they don’t want to know or accept the truth because it’s all about politics and power at this point. Increasing social, political, and economic control of everyone and everything is the real agenda. It stopped being about health around mid-April at the latest (if it ever was).
I will not submit. And it is driving me absolutely mad with rage. I am on the brink of suicide because I simply cannot live and work in an insane world run by absolute incompetent and/or corrupt scum ruining everything and seemingly hell-bent on making life miserable form now until the end of time . I even get groceries delivered now because I will not submit to the mask-nazi regime. I can’t go anywhere but the park, and even there I see some morons there wearing masks while out walking, hiking, and even bikeriding (even with no one around them within 50 feet at times)! I have lost one secondary professional license already because I refuse to submit (can’t get in the govt. building without a corona muzzle), and may very well lose another (a probate case I took in early May thinking things would be back to normal by mid-August when they put it on the docket is something I can’t get really out of now, and the courthouse’s mask-nazi regime will likely send me into apoplectic rage while there and get me disbarred when I go off. I plan to take a flimsy piece of cloth, wrap it around my face and write “FARCE” in sharpie across the front). I don’t even care anymore. I’m tired and fed up, and it would be better just to end it and check out of this insane stupid sickening world run by scum.
As said a long while back. Although testing in an epidemic like this is essential for scientific reasons. Allowing media to weaponise the numbers for what they are not, is the downside of having so many tests performed, as America Did.
(According to Matt Hancock about an hour ago, being interrogated again by Jeremy Hunt, I think):
The UK was the first country in the world to develop a test back in January of this year and we were involved in identifying the genetic code of the virus in February.
Then, the Chinese government closed the institution which supplied the information for our benefit. The last sentence was not Matt Hancock’s words, but Chinese ambassador in a discussion with Sky News interviewer.
UK had to invent the test, make the test, test the test manufacture at scale, the test, roll out the test and administer the test results all from a standing start.
Someone likened this operation to going into a shed and emerging with a jet aeroplane.
Countries with similar capabilities were in the same position and some relied upon China for dodgy gear. Some of it did not work and was substandard or was just empty boxes in at least one case.
Given that some of the tests were not so accurate, rubbish, in fact, it was a shame that they were allowed to be administered through shops in the US because that added to the confusion and non accurate information.
Public demand / market forces, were allowed to rule the official scientific testing process.
That experiment never ends well. business and healthcare.
~~~
Briggs, about calling ‘new cases’ what they are.
If they have “a hint of. virus” they are a “positive case”, not necessarily a “new case”.
Many are false because of lack of accuracy, some are duplicates.
My argument is that if they’re ALL reliably accurate, it still isn’t a thing to be surprised about.
If we were omniscient and knew where they all were in the beginning, we’d have been horrified and relieved all at once:
Since it would have been shown to be widespread in the community in the hundreds of thousands, maybe even a million, but the clinical cases would have been, for certain, nearer the known estimates for mortality and illness. Better still, we would have known the size and shape, name and address of the monster.
It was partly that uncertainty with which the media and the others made most hay.
1. the truth wasn’t repeated enough.
2. The virus IS a deadly threat from a public health perspective. Individuals are a separate consideration, by definition. That was the other area which was worried at and made less clear by all the heat and food fighting
Trump’s message must be getting through since they’ve started on Fox news now with preposterous smear claims. Sure sign the left is losing.
Jerry Hongkong James Hotdog and Jesica Hotofthepress tried the same ploy, almost the same thing…
The cookie monster who tell fortunes is a lame duck
Dennis,
Don’t check out until you’ve asked me first.
Wear a mask and write something funny on it
If you think of them as some kind of nazi regime, if you were part of the resistance you’d need to fit in with your fellow inmates
That way you can recover your permit.
All this making a stand about masks, is fighting the wrong battle.
There is nothing funny about it and it is not the “wrong battle”. The ever growing mask tyranny (some county dictator health officials are now telling poeple to wear masks inside at home!!!!!!) is the most visible public indicator of abject mass surrender to dictatorial and arbitrary decrees, and nothing more than a form of signalling one’s virtue and submission. It is both literally and figuratively sickening. Already, three weeks and two days away, I am filled with anxiety and rage at the thought of being forced to wear one to court. The best hope it that something will occur in the meantime to make attending court a moot point. It is clear at this point that nothing will ever get better, and the world just gets worse and worse every day in every possible way.
I re-watched Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia” the other night. Oh, how I pray for a rogue planet to just crash into us!
In Minnesota the number of tests already is about a sixth of the total population.
Some numbers of note:
About 5% of people in MN who were tested tested positive.
About 10% of those who tested positive were hospitalized.
The current number of hospitalized patients account for about 2.5% of the hospital beds across the state.
About 87% of those who tested positive are now closed cases.
Deaths are about 3% of the positive tests, which doesn’t mean that 3% of those who tested positive died because many of these deaths were determined to be COVID-19 related despite the deceased not having a test.
Over 3/4 of the deaths were from patients in long term care facilities.
Yet the news outlets find every chance they can get to suggest that we might be days away from having thousands of teenagers and college students die.
Don’t hold back tell me how you really feel:
Controlling speech Event 201
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=13&v=4tD0w86MTuA&feature=emb_logo
Dennis
Yes – give it at least a week
I’m hoping to see Karel Zeman’s Na Komete’ (On the Comet) when I can get a copy – based on Jules Verne’s Hector Servadac. (The comet envisioned by Verne manages to suck people on board instead of killing them all – what did Jule’s know?)
I saw the US version of Journey to the Beginning of Time (Czech: Zeman) when I was a kid in the 60’s – Saw that it and two other Zeman films were available this year and bought them. The Czech and the US Version of the Journey to the Beginning of Time were a complete blast from the past.
Later I shared the movie with my neighbor and his 5-year old son. The 5-year old did seem and act a bit bored; but later the boy recounted (excitedly) to his mother every prehistoric animal encountered in the film. I guess the movie reached him on the cerebral level if not an entertainment level. (He loves dinosaurs.)
The other two movies Invention for Destruction and The Outrageous Baron Munchausen were incredible feats of work from a man trapped under the tyranny of Czech Communism and later Soviet crack down of Czrchoslavakia during which time Zeman was completing On the Comet.
Ask for help Dennis – Joy – Myself …
There is no help or hope. Not in this world. Those birds have flown the coop.
Dennis, do your best to step back, exhale, and reset. If it helps you feel any better, there are millions of us out there that are likewise incandescent at the predations of the ruling class and its indoctrinated foot soldiers. You are not alone. Find someone with whom you can blow off steam about this, or keep venting here. Don’t let it consume you, direct it toward something productive. The minute you abandon your reason, they’ve won.
It might be beneficial for you to just unplug for a few days. No TV, no internet, no media at all. Stay home with a good book and some classical music or a lighthearted movie of the past, cook something nice for yourself, find somewhere secluded to go for walks, anything to bring down your fever.
We are out here too. At some point, this will likely be looked back on as the moment in time when the tide began to reverse. Do your part to write the next chapter.
Suicide is nothing to joke about. It is deadly and sometimes worse. By worse I mean that 9 out of 10 suicide attempts fail but leave the victim with horrendous scars, disabilities, trauma, and suffering much greater than before the attempt.
Suicide is an act of aggression. It is a displaced attack on other people whom the attacker wishes to hurt but cannot find the courage or means so they hurt themselves.
Suicidal people need to come to grips with their anger and aggression before they act. Depression (a general term for this condition) is fully curable with prescription drugs and other healthy therapies.
Full on FEAR of the consequences of attempted suicide is good starting place. Nothing is solved but massive harm to the victim is certain. It will HURT you very badly. SEEK HELP NOW! Call your doctor, minister, therapist, or other help advisor IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT delay. Call the Suicide Hotline if you have no other options.
Threatening suicide on a blog is not the answer to your problems. We can’t help you. You need to HELP yourself. Now!
Dennis, I’m a lawyer and understand the tremendous responsibility you accept when you take a case. I’m teaching high school now and have lost that job over my unwillingness to wear a mask. My impression is that those in the bar who support impaired lawyers might be able to help. You could tell them of your conflict and see if they could help with the representation. Even if they construe the refusal to wear a mask as a mental problem (instead of a legitimate objection, which it is), this could allow you to help your client without being a part of the degredation the culture is forcing upon us. I’m praying for you.
“Someone needs to “discover” that 80-90% of Virus deaths were by those who wore masks and practiced social distancing.”
So much this. I am now seeing people say things like “so and so got it after he went to a party and didn’t wear a mask!” I want to shout back, thousands of people that *wore* masks got the damn thing too!
All of this goes to show just how absolutely innumerate humans are, and how for nearly everyone, anecdotes always trump data.
@Uncle Mike
Depression, anxiety, and personality disorders are *not* fully curable with drugs and therapy. At best they can be managed, and the drugs have *awful* side effects. “Just Get Treatment” is not an answer for thousands who have tried tons of drug cocktails and been through CBT, DBT, EMDR, etc etc.
Psychiatry fails to treat people as people and instead as biological systems to pump the latest fad drug into.
Something interesting from twitter:
“This made my heart sink. A lady wearing a mask cooing at her baby on her lap. Instead of seeing the baby smile which usually happens when you’re engaging playfully with a baby, the baby’s face was just emotionless. This is by no means good for any child’s development in early yrs”
https://twitter.com/TheMindsculpter/status/1285625896968359936
Responses:
“Look up STILL FACE experiment on YouTube … it will answer all your questions”
“This is incredibly disturbing. Every parent should see this to understand what social nteraction does to emotional development of infants.”
https://youtu.be/apzXGEbZht0
I would say it’s not just about infants, but even us adults, as some here attest, the sight of other people in masks is also a very psychologically discomforting sight.
Anyone seen the movie Jacob’s Ladder, or played games like Silent Hill? Basically where the idea of monster designs are essentially what appear to be humans, but trapped, faceless within objects and strictures.
Dennis: I decided there was a better way than writing on the mask. I dumped food all over the fabric, spray paint and the spice tumeric (works as a great yellow dye). It pretty much looks like someone threw up on it. I figure if I have to wear a stupid mask, people will really enjoy looking at it that way.
I will be doing grocery pickup and ordering off the internet as much as possible. A coworker of my husband’s went to the courthouse to get tags for his motorcycle and put on the obligatory mask. When he got to the proper department, NO ONE WAS WEARING A MASK while working there. Cute…..
Yes, we are totally and unequivocally screwed by our own citizens’ apathy as this was unfolding. However, you can find ways of messing with the system, avoiding it as much as possible, etc. It has been a long time coming and there’s little one can do besides avoid their fellow idiots and evil creatures as much as possible. Try to be creative. I’m sure you can find a way to even the score for your country being sold out by it’s own inhabitants—you’re a lawyer!
(My motto is “if you can’t win, screw with them mercilessly”)
@Nate
If you can possibly find it within you to discourage people, strangers even, from committing suicide, then you will be doing a great service to your fellow man and to God.
It’s not a joke, Nate. You could save someone’s life. Please try not to egg on suicidal folks, or discourage them from seeking help. For once in your life, do not be an a$$hole.
Depression can be fatal to the patient and/or those close to him or her. Many many people are helped by drugs and other therapies. You, Nate, might be someone who hasn’t been helped, at least in your opinion. But you are still alive, so maybe efforts to save you worked to some degree.
In any case, try not to promote suicide. Bad form there, Nate. Mortal sin.
Briggs,
I consider you a national treasure. Please imagine me running or cycling on trails out in the woods and cackling insanely every time I encounter another runner or cyclist desperately struggling to pull up their mask or scurrying off into the bushes when they see mask-less me approaching. It makes my day.
Thanks to the incomparable Mencken, I’ve long been acutely aware that I live in “a commonwealth of morons.”
Dennis,
Hope hasn’t flown anywhere. Forget Twitter talk of virtue signalling it’s BS
People are just children in the playground pretending to be grown ups most of the time.
Some of them are better at it than others
Uncle Mike is right. When John B says leave it for a while, it is actually true that Chrises last for a matter of hours, up to twenty-four, commonly. If you want to talk to a stranger, which can help, I’m sure William Briggs would oblige and give you details of one of the male readers on here, since that would be appropriate
Nobody and nothing is worth taking your life for.
There are only things worth loosing your life for and there are precious few of those.
Someone took their life when they were twenty one and mine was never the same again. So if you want to cause permanent harm that you know you would regret then it isn’t worth it.
An old friend trained in psychology. She explained that so many of the patients who were admitted as inpatients for looking after while they were feeling suicidal, even who were sectioned, would leave the hospital eternally grateful.
I’m guessing most of them didn’t have your intellect. Intellect is often a block for seeking help, too. Thinking that every body else is too dim to be able to help.
That’s because it isn’t a thinking problem, it’s a physical problem first, which is affecting how fairly you think.
Medicine will do most of the heavy lifting for you.
You’re not alone and there is always hope. That is how hope is defined
BE PROACTIVE. the pandemic is enervating there is so much help out there, even more so during this time
You all see the price of silver today? Don’t get upset folks, get rich.
Here’s how I structure my portfolio:
1. I take the biggest lefty woke marxist kiss ass I know, and I think to myself what does that guy think will happen with the market, and especially with the dollar?
2. I then take every position that I can think of which is opposite of that.
3. I then leverage the shit out of it where I can (with long term options using money I don’t need today.)
Whose side do you think is winning right now? Again, check the silver price.
Happy hunting.