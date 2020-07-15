Government By The Damned

Almost all of those who have managed to put themselves in charge of us are bad people. They are right about only a few things, wrong about most. They sometimes do the right thing, but usually not. They are best when they are indifferent to us. They are not often indifferent.
The charity of our leaders has grown cold. They have no compassion for their charges. They love themselves alone.
They know what we know: that the country, or regime, or whatever you want to call the system in which we live, is dying. Whether it can be saved or transformed into something good is an open question. What is certain, though, is that our leaders have seen the disintegration and are using and creating chaos to enrich themselves.
There are two systems of law, one for them, a pay-as-you-go negotiation with other leaders for indiscretions that can’t be kept quiet, and one for us, a capricious dictatorial set of ever-expanding impossible-to-follow rules.
Examples of the duality, not just in law but in every aspect of life, abound. There are too many to list. Here is one: “LA Teachers Union Demands Defunding Of Police, Medicare-For-All And Ban On New Charter Schools As Conditions For Reopening Schools”.
Here is another:
Vandal dumps red paint on Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower, then runs off https://t.co/y6XNAwQql0 pic.twitter.com/lZtXiW7ZHB
— The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2020
Seems small, but, no. Notice they use “vandal” for this one man who did the right thing. They used “peaceful protesters” for the tens of thousands who rioted, looted, burned, vandalized, and murdered.
Angelo Codevilla has cast his keen eye on the land. He calls our system a “Scamocracy“. His better article is the excuse for this lesser one.
Notice how the stock market has done well in the midst of unnecessary lockdowns? Funny how Amazon and other big companies benefited while ordinary people took it in the gut. The same guy who owns Amazon owns the Washington Post, a propaganda sheet which praised, and praises still, the immoral removal of liberty of millions.
And did you also notice how every “solution” to every “problem” for at least the last two decades involved sending more of your own money and wealth to the rich?
Codevilla:
Our ruling class transformed America’s regime by instituting a succession of scams, each of which transferred power and wealth to themselves. These scams’ blending into one another compel us to recognize them, individually and jointly, as the kind of governance that Augustine called “magnum latrocinium,” thievery writ large. Thievery of power even more than of money—colloquially, scamocracy.
My Latin is rusty, so I don’t know the right replacement, but magnum is inadequate.
…Consider: Does the ruling class’s shutdown of America, supposedly to save us from Covid-19, have anything in common with its campaign for all manner of racial preferences in the name of racial equality? How about with its campaign against fossil fuels to save us from Global Warming? What does it have in common with establishing the proper relationship between the sexes by promoting divorce and abortion, by presuming men guilty of sexual assault, and by redefining sex? Does it resemble in any way the dumbing down of American education that resulted from the manifold increases in educational spending that promised the opposite? And could any of these ever-so-diverse campaigns possibly be related to the War on Poverty that swelled America’s underclass, or to the post-1945 wars that produced defeat upon defeat but filled corporate boards with retired generals?
What do all these preoccupations that have dominated American life the last half century have in common? All…have been ginned up by the same people, America’s bipartisan ruling class. All have been based on propositions touted as scientific truth by the most highly credentialed persons in America—experts certified by the U.S government, enshrined by academia as science’s spokesmen, and fawned upon by the media working in concert to forbid any disagreement on the matter whatsoever. Yet virtually all their propositions have turned out to be false, and indeed have produced effects opposite to those claimed.
Long-time readers will know how thin the clay of experts’ feet is. The good ones sell out or are cowards, the bad ones swell the ranks.
Not incidentally, somehow, all these scams ended up putting more power and money into the very same hands—their hands—while diminishing the rest of Americans’ freedoms and prospects. Accident, comrade? No. Taking valuable things under false pretenses for the falsifiers’ benefit is the very definition of fraud, of scam. The scams that have flowed from society’s commanding heights are products of our ruling class’s ever-growing internal solidarity, of confidence in its own superiority and entitlement to rule. They are the other side of its intellectual/moral isolation, and of its co-option of ever-less competent members—hence of its corruption. Whenever you hear someone claiming to speak on behalf of the scamocracy, you may be sure that person is a fraud.
Look, friends, there’s only one major (earthly) thing we can do about this, and that is ensure Donald Trump is reelected. If he is not, we are lost. It is not that we are saved if he is elected. But his election is at least a chance for moments of sanity.
You have to put aside disappointments you had in the man. There is no other choice. Biden is an empty vessel, the diversity hire VP that will replace him a token. Giving power to Biden is to give power to the oligarchs directly.
You might not think the rich have much left to steal, but they surely do. An oligarch considering stealing ten dollars from every citizen has over three billion reasons to convince him.
Our leaders have no ideology except rapine. All the causes they embrace are cover for their theft, and nothing more. Sure, they’re pleased they have so many useful idiots and true believers willing to slit their own throats (metaphorically). But once these people have outlived their usefulness, they’ll be tossed on the pile without ceremony.
At least, that’s their plan. Or their hubris. Mobs aren’t so easy to steer once they taste blood.
You might not be enthusiastic about Trump now, but you had better get that way fast.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
12 Thoughts
This is what Hayek wrote in 1944 about governments. Reasons why a numerous and strong group is more likely to be formed by the worst rather the best elements of society: 1. The higher their intelligence, the less likely people agree. 2. the negative principle of selection: he will be able to obtain the support of all the docile and gullible, who have no strong convictions of their own but are prepared to accept a ready-made system of value if it is only drummed into their ears sufficiently loudly and frequently. 3. it is easier for people to agree on a negative program (hate for some particular person or group of people) than on any positive task.
Trump is the only choice if we want four more all too short years of prep time for what comes next.
If they mail fraud Biden into the White House, all bets are off on Day One.
100% true. Delay the deluge, vote for Trump.
Achtung! So entertaining to watch Matt & his merry band of cultists rapidly descend deeper & deeper into psychopathy, self-delusion, bogus science, & utter hubris…
“There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be good masters, but they mean to be masters.” – Daniel Webster
IT DOES NOT MATTER WHO YOU ELECT. I am amazed there are those stupid enough to still believe the lie. All you get is FOUR MORE YEARS of media tantrums, burning cities, etc and then everything goes to hell assuming there is anything left to do so. Since Americans thought it was not worth doing squat to save their country, they are getting what they want now in the destruction of it. Failure to act is actually approval or at best, surrender. If America wasn’t worth saving before, it was so easy to pay the government to indoctrinate your brats to Marxism, stare for hours at the TV or internet and get all your news from a news feed, it’s not happening now. America is getting EXACTLY what it demanded and supported.
Yes, the rich are the problem. It’s in the Bible, it’s all through history. Most men who attain extreme wealth care only for money. Not their wives, not their kids, not any other human. Humans are just a means to an end. How we fix this? Too late. Went out the window with Eve and the apple. We lust, we covet. We are little pathetic wannabes. We will prostitute our souls to try and be like the rich and all the while they hate us. Seriously, humans should be extinct.
I am very tired of people treating Trump like the Second Coming. He’s ONE man (not the son of God) and the rest of America sits on its backside and hopes Trump will save their lazy backsides. This is un-American, un-Christian, and very, very stupid. The outcome will be very, very bad.
The primary sense of latrocinium is not mere theft, but brigandage. Somewhere Augustine (I think) unless it was Aquinas says that the main distinction between a pirate and a prince is the number and quality of the ships he commands.
http://archives.nd.edu/cgi-bin/wordz.pl?keyword=latrocinium
Indeed the lesser of two evils is Trump. At least he wants law and order, instead of chaos. He hasn’t always done things that turned out well, but nobody ever does and cannot always be perfect. At least he wants to maintain structure and discipline. He’s the only one who wanted to punish people for destroying government property (monuments/statues) that have been there for a LONG time. Only now, the destructive people who did those thing are doing it because it’s an opportunity to, not because they believe they should for a moral reason. Owning slaves at the time those men did was common. They were ignorant. Just because they were ignorant, doesn’t mean they didn’t do extraordinarily good things. The monument doesn’t represent the bad only, just like it doesn’t represent the good only. It’s just a symbol for the impacts the person depicted as the statue has made. They know this deep down, but the vandalizers needed to express their pent up energy. Because they believe they are perfect and never express their struggles or concern, even though they know they have them. So they give those angry expressions out to irrelevant situations when the opportunity comes, because they’ve bottled up so much hate. At least Trump expresses a lot of his good and bad so that we know a little more about who we’re dealing with as our leader.
So I guess the difference between a mafia and the government is the quantity and quality of weapons they possess.
My greatest fear with Trump is that he could be the greatest
controlled opposition candidate of all time. I mean if you look at the
Democratic platform what else could they promote that is so outlandish
it pretty much guarantees his reelection. That and the three plus years
of the sh_t-show that has indited no one and sucked all the air from relevant
news events. He also recently endorsed GAVI and gave them the WHO
funding, this is the vaccine alliance that wants to vaccinate everyone
on the planet. They are the brainchild of none other than Bill Gates and
joined at the hip with the WHO. So I don’t know given the binary political
flytrap we’re in he seems like the lesser of two evils but he did just
superintend the faux-demic and biggest heist in US history. He talks a
good game but his results keep coming up short, you know like 200 miles
of a 3000 mile border wall. The old Roman adage of caveat emptor is
as always eternally relevant. He’s looking more and more like a master of
ceremonies Asimov’s mule as it were. Don’t get me wrong given the
the mildewed political weeds running for office he’s a stand up daisy,
and we might be forgiven for confusing him with a rose.
So that would be:
Of the Damned?, By The Damned?, For the Damned?
I don’t choose to be Damned (No one else here should be either)