Government By The Damned

Almost all of those who have managed to put themselves in charge of us are bad people. They are right about only a few things, wrong about most. They sometimes do the right thing, but usually not. They are best when they are indifferent to us. They are not often indifferent.

The charity of our leaders has grown cold. They have no compassion for their charges. They love themselves alone.

They know what we know: that the country, or regime, or whatever you want to call the system in which we live, is dying. Whether it can be saved or transformed into something good is an open question. What is certain, though, is that our leaders have seen the disintegration and are using and creating chaos to enrich themselves.

There are two systems of law, one for them, a pay-as-you-go negotiation with other leaders for indiscretions that can’t be kept quiet, and one for us, a capricious dictatorial set of ever-expanding impossible-to-follow rules.

Examples of the duality, not just in law but in every aspect of life, abound. There are too many to list. Here is one: “LA Teachers Union Demands Defunding Of Police, Medicare-For-All And Ban On New Charter Schools As Conditions For Reopening Schools”.

Here is another:

Vandal dumps red paint on Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower, then runs off https://t.co/y6XNAwQql0 pic.twitter.com/lZtXiW7ZHB — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2020

Seems small, but, no. Notice they use “vandal” for this one man who did the right thing. They used “peaceful protesters” for the tens of thousands who rioted, looted, burned, vandalized, and murdered.

Angelo Codevilla has cast his keen eye on the land. He calls our system a “Scamocracy“. His better article is the excuse for this lesser one.

Notice how the stock market has done well in the midst of unnecessary lockdowns? Funny how Amazon and other big companies benefited while ordinary people took it in the gut. The same guy who owns Amazon owns the Washington Post, a propaganda sheet which praised, and praises still, the immoral removal of liberty of millions.

And did you also notice how every “solution” to every “problem” for at least the last two decades involved sending more of your own money and wealth to the rich?

Codevilla:

Our ruling class transformed America’s regime by instituting a succession of scams, each of which transferred power and wealth to themselves. These scams’ blending into one another compel us to recognize them, individually and jointly, as the kind of governance that Augustine called “magnum latrocinium,” thievery writ large. Thievery of power even more than of money—colloquially, scamocracy.

My Latin is rusty, so I don’t know the right replacement, but magnum is inadequate.

…Consider: Does the ruling class’s shutdown of America, supposedly to save us from Covid-19, have anything in common with its campaign for all manner of racial preferences in the name of racial equality? How about with its campaign against fossil fuels to save us from Global Warming? What does it have in common with establishing the proper relationship between the sexes by promoting divorce and abortion, by presuming men guilty of sexual assault, and by redefining sex? Does it resemble in any way the dumbing down of American education that resulted from the manifold increases in educational spending that promised the opposite? And could any of these ever-so-diverse campaigns possibly be related to the War on Poverty that swelled America’s underclass, or to the post-1945 wars that produced defeat upon defeat but filled corporate boards with retired generals? What do all these preoccupations that have dominated American life the last half century have in common? All…have been ginned up by the same people, America’s bipartisan ruling class. All have been based on propositions touted as scientific truth by the most highly credentialed persons in America—experts certified by the U.S government, enshrined by academia as science’s spokesmen, and fawned upon by the media working in concert to forbid any disagreement on the matter whatsoever. Yet virtually all their propositions have turned out to be false, and indeed have produced effects opposite to those claimed.

Long-time readers will know how thin the clay of experts’ feet is. The good ones sell out or are cowards, the bad ones swell the ranks.

Not incidentally, somehow, all these scams ended up putting more power and money into the very same hands—their hands—while diminishing the rest of Americans’ freedoms and prospects. Accident, comrade? No. Taking valuable things under false pretenses for the falsifiers’ benefit is the very definition of fraud, of scam. The scams that have flowed from society’s commanding heights are products of our ruling class’s ever-growing internal solidarity, of confidence in its own superiority and entitlement to rule. They are the other side of its intellectual/moral isolation, and of its co-option of ever-less competent members—hence of its corruption. Whenever you hear someone claiming to speak on behalf of the scamocracy, you may be sure that person is a fraud.

Look, friends, there’s only one major (earthly) thing we can do about this, and that is ensure Donald Trump is reelected. If he is not, we are lost. It is not that we are saved if he is elected. But his election is at least a chance for moments of sanity.

You have to put aside disappointments you had in the man. There is no other choice. Biden is an empty vessel, the diversity hire VP that will replace him a token. Giving power to Biden is to give power to the oligarchs directly.

You might not think the rich have much left to steal, but they surely do. An oligarch considering stealing ten dollars from every citizen has over three billion reasons to convince him.

Our leaders have no ideology except rapine. All the causes they embrace are cover for their theft, and nothing more. Sure, they’re pleased they have so many useful idiots and true believers willing to slit their own throats (metaphorically). But once these people have outlived their usefulness, they’ll be tossed on the pile without ceremony.

At least, that’s their plan. Or their hubris. Mobs aren’t so easy to steer once they taste blood.

You might not be enthusiastic about Trump now, but you had better get that way fast.

