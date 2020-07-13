Contra BLM Up North

The gentleman is Willard. “Just like the name of the rat” in the old movie, he boasted. He gave me permission to take his picture and tell his story. He lives Up North and always has.
He had heard on the radio (propagandists everywhere are always happy to pass counterproductive news) there was going to be a BLM rally, of all things, downtown at the park circle at 2. So he made himself a sign, got there early, and sat up by the sidewalk to chat with any and all.
It was curious because just a little before I met Willard, I saw somebody getting into a black SUV that had hand-painted “BLM – Black Lives Matter” and “Reparations Now” on its windows. I hurried along because I didn’t see exactly who got into it and wanted to.
I said, as I neared the open passenger-side window and saw who it was, “Ha! A white guy. I knew it.” Young white kid, twenties, long hair but well groomed, obviously well off, playing at politics. He heard me—surprisingly, I am not a quiet man—looked at me, did an illegal U-turn and vamoosed. Downstate stickers. Not a local.
Willard said only a couple of people showed up for the BLM “event”. They milled around on the lawn for a bit. Attracted no attention, and gave up. It had already dispersed. It must have been one of the remnant I had seen. Willard outlasted them.
He said, “Do you know who the first slaves in America were? Irish. I’m Irish. Do all Irish get something? Do I get reparations, too?” I ventured they could pay him back in beer, and after he said he didn’t drink, I volunteered to manage his share.
“What about blacks who were never slaves? Do they get paid?” It is funny seeing Al Sharpton private jet from here to there with his hands out pleading poverty and lack of privilege.
“Nobody gave me anything. I had to work for everything. Why should I pay? I’m tired of all the gimme gimme gimme.” He worked up north all his life. Let’s say he didn’t get rich. And now he’s being asked to give his hard won money to others because their skin color differs. He’s not too happy about it.
He said he and his wife were now listening to Gone With The Wind on tape, which he had never read or seen before, but which he had ordered after he heard it was being purged. “You know the main character in that book, Scarlet? She was all me me me me. She learned.”
Passersby had been friendly, those that paused to look at him anyway, and a few stopped by to chat. Nobody from the BLM “rally” came over.
I asked him why he came out. Willard said, “I just had to do something. I couldn’t sit and not do something.”
Thanks for that Briggs. We need more like Willard—ordinary folks with a message of truth.
Up North and Downstate sounds like Michigan to this MI girl. Is that Charlevoix? Thank you for all your informative posts, especially the Christian ones ?
God Bless Willard – we do need more of his wisdom.
The great irony is that only about 1% of Americans ever owned slaves
and you can easily guess which 1% that was. Another great irony is that
a large proportion of whites now calling themselves Americans, prior to
1800, came here as indentured servants which is merely a euphemism
for slaves. These indentures were primarily for ships passage and Old
World debt.
They were indentured for seven to fourteen years which often was
extended by corrupt courts when landowners claimed they had not
fulfilled their indentures. The figure given in “They Were White and They
Were Slaves”, by Michael Hoffman states that between fifty and eighty
percent of the white population prior to 1800 arrived here under these
conditions.
This system was replaced by that of poor white sharecroppers and tenant
farmers that existed through the 1950’s which popularized dirges like
“I owe my soul to the company store”. So shake your family tree you too
may be entitled to reparations.
My great great grandfather came from the same area of Scotland as the Trump clan.
He emigrated to Detroit in the 1840’s after his Master set him free. Unfortunately, malaria had broken out in Detroit so he moved to Canada.
Does anyone know if I am supposed to apply for reparations in Newcastle where he was enslaved, in Detroit, or here in Canada?
THEY WERE WHITE AND THEY WERE SLAVES
http://jrbooksonline.com/PDF_Books/theywereslaves.pdf
