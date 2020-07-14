Coronavirus Update XXII: Mask Madness

As I was writing this (Monday morning), a minor government official came on the radio and promised “We haven’t seen the worst yet.” What accounts for this monumental level of inaccuracy? Stupidity or mendacity?
Truly, 2020 is the year experts pretended to forget everything we knew about viruses.
A Failed Test
Please stare hard at this picture:
This is the number of daily reported coronadoom tests. This picture should amaze and appall you. If you are not stunned by this picture, you have not understood it. This is not total tests. This is the number of tests per day, which are growing, growing, growing, rising like mad.
This makes no sense on its face. Deaths are dropping, the infection is petering out, yet testing continues to soar. This is insanity. Just a couple of days back (on 10 July), there were 823,375 tests in just one 24-hour period! Over 800 thousands tests in just one day!
If you are not astonished, you do not understand.
Let me try and help. Here are the weekly deaths, updated 13 July, by the CDC.
The CDC does play “tricks” with this data, adjusting it as time goes on, adding deaths that were estimated or attributed to COVID even a few months before. But whatever. Ignore that. Deaths are still dropping.
Reported deaths, that is. This picture shows attributed deaths, estimated deaths, which we know, as we have discussed innumerable times, is most likely higher than actual coronadoom deaths. Recall the dozens of discussions and examples of “dying with” versus “dying from”.
Even given the inflation in death totals, reported deaths are dropping.
Yet testing has gone mad. Why?
Every day we’re subjected to propaganda shouting “Record number of new cases!” Demands from propagandists and government officials that you panic about this are everywhere. The mask mandates now also surging across the nation strengthen the fear.
I have said hundreds of times that propaganda works. I say it again: propaganda works. People are just as fearful now as they were at the peak of the crisis, maybe even more, because of the addition of mandated masks. The propaganda says Fear!, so people fear and rush to get tests. We’ll see below stories about the panicked waiting in endless lines to be tested.
This massive testing leads to “new” “cases”—which are almost all indications of past infections, of this bug and even other cold viruses. We know this is true because deaths are dropping. These are not, for the vast majority, true cases needing palliative treatment (there is no cure, remember?). Cases used to be symptomatic illnesses, now they are positive results on a test, even if asymptomatic.
The “new” “case” totals are added to the propaganda machine, which causes more fear, which drives more tests, which creates even more “new” “cases”, which are added to the propaganda machine, which causes more fear….
Do you get it yet?
This is mass madness. There is no other explanation. The madness is caused by propagandists and government officials who benefit by the madness. And, it must be admitted, because Americans love excess. Almost everywhere else in the world (maybe not England) the screeching pitch has subsided or is rapidly falling. Not here. We love to go crazy.
We need to find something to slow this testing down. There is no way to stop the propaganda, especially in an election year. Government officials are now actively working against citizens. What can we do?
All I can think of is get the word out that this is madness. Tell everybody you know to CALM DOWN. As somebody quipped, how deadly can the virus be if you have to be tested to know if you have it? (Or had it.)
This crisis will not end until people snap out of their fear.
Assorted Nitwittery
AP ran a story, picked up by the long-since-gone-hysterical Drudge, that showed enormous numbers of cars waiting in endless lines full of people anxious to be tested. About one man’s attempt to get the precious test, this:
The first time, he showed up an hour before the public testing site was set to close and was told they had reached capacity. He was turned away from a second center when rain shut it down, and voluntarily left a third after someone ahead of him said they had been waiting in line for more than three hours.
They continue:
Testing has been ramped up nationwide, reaching about 640,000 tests per day on average, up from around 518,000 two weeks ago, according to an Associated Press analysis. Newly confirmed infections per day in the U.S. are running at over 50,000, breaking records at practically every turn.
“More testing tends to lead to more cases found,” they allow. Tends? No! More testing, more cases period, no tends about it. They next say the positivity rate of tests is increasing, which we discussed last week and will do so again below.
Another headline: Arizona Is Awash in COVID-19 and Testing Is a ‘Shitshow’. The story was identical to the first, only with names changed. I mean the thing was written by some approved algorithm: all propaganda sounds the same.
The media, and weak government officials, are responsible for this panic shitshow. They’re scaring the crap out of everybody insisting they get tested, and then any hint of the virus is called a “new” “case”.
This whole thing couldn’t come down to money, could it? Nah. That’s a conspiracy theory.
If a COVID-19 vaccine yields a price of, say, $500 a course, vaccinating the entire population would bring a company over $150 billion, almost all of it profit.
?: @RosenthalHealth, KHN/@nytopinion https://t.co/V7m3mAfJSy
— Kaiser Health News (@KHNews) July 8, 2020
Unmasked Evil
Did you ever notice the official coronadoom test requires sticking a long rod up into your skull, the only way to get a good sample they say, but the merest breath seeping out of a mask is enough to infect a stranger?
if there is one thing that warms the cockles of a libertarian gato's little feline heart, it's the wonderfully subversive act of using one set of officious busybody regulations to undo the effects of another set of officious busybody regulations. pic.twitter.com/o4oHRQ9LgS
— el gato malo (@boriquagato) July 12, 2020
It was only at the end of the crisis, when deaths were dropping to near zero, that governments began in earnest the mask mandates (unless you’re going to a riot). The timing was not an accident. The excuse was always that the masks will save lives, which might have had some force at the ramp up or peak of infection rate, but is not true now. It is now clearly about control.
Karens, we have seen, are loving it. They get to lecture everybody about how evil they are about not covering their face. Government loves it because they get to show who’s really in charge.
1/8
Lockdown scepticism is on the rise
Lockdowns are costly in money, impacts to public health and liberty. We have jumped out of the plane first and only now are we taking a look at the parachute to see if it is any good. pic.twitter.com/ho4cC6Lxxg
— InProportion2 #KBF (@InProportion2) July 11, 2020
Government has usurped the power to force people to wear masks. They did not have it before this bug hit: they assumed it for themselves after. Unless forced, they will never give it up. Imagine thinking you can make all your citizens wear masks, even indoors in their own homes!, just because you said so.
And even when the evidence shows all reasons for panic and concern are ending.
The people in charge of us are not very intelligent. They are also not very moral. Coronadoom, plus the riots and endless government-complicit vandalism, have exposed the immense rot at the top.
Alas, only those able to overcome their abnormal fear of death have recognized this rot.
Details
What besides propaganda-driven fear accounts for the gargantuan increase in daily tests? Things like this:
This is astonishing – by a Consultant in a Surrey hospital.https://t.co/npURHWtnA5 pic.twitter.com/1mfGezxHyJ
— Francis Hoar (@Francis_Hoar) July 11, 2020
Some get tested multiple times, and “cases” are over-counted. That causes an increase in positive tests. The tendency to over-ascribe deaths—-calling deaths with or deaths suspected as deaths from—is enough to account for the small uptick in daily attributed deaths we’re seeing in some localities. We are bound to get more falsely attributed deaths because of the ridiculous (and rising!) levels of testing. (Yes, some may be genuine, but good grief.)
It’s not just me saying this:
Individuals who have died with COVID-19, but not as a result of COVID-19 are included in the case counts for COVID-19 deaths in Toronto.
— Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) June 24, 2020
People really are nuts when it comes to testing. Suppose you get a test and get word you are a negative. You therefore likely don’t have the bug, or haven’t had it. Will you never get it, then? No. The only thing you can do is keep going, keep getting new tests, until eventually you get a positive result.
And if you’re asymptomatic, why get the test anyway? If you don’t have any symptoms, what do you hope to accomplish? Why are you getting tested? Because government and propagandists told you to. And you obey.
The increases in testing can’t be accounted for just by people lining up to be tested. We’re almost at a million tests per day. Hospitals must be ramping up testing on everybody walking through the door, for any complaint. Anything and anybody they can get their hands on is being tested, almost certainly many times per person in some cases (it’s not unusual for other diseases). That too could account for increasing positivity rates.
The “experts” in charge of us must know all of this. Why are the over-reacting?
Want to see the weekly all cause deaths?
They’re down at usual levels. Nobody in authority cares. This thing has now become entirely political, if it ever wasn’t. (Last three weeks are dots; the dashed line is all cause death minus reported coronadoom deaths.)
Look, it does not take a genius level intelligence to figure this stuff out. Any scientist back in days of yore could quickly discern what is happening. The testing is driving “case” discovery, which is driving testing and over-attribution of deaths.
So why aren’t more scientists saying so? The data isn’t hard to get. It costs almost nothing in time to do the analysis. The only answer is that scientists are: (1) infatuated with models over observation; (2) frightened to speak out against government, their money source; or (3) they’re in on it, hoping to benefit.
Coronavirus: WHO warns it could take up to 5 years to control pandemic
Five years?
So until the end of Trump’s second term, or total control of us if a Dem is elected.
These lunatics aren’t even trying to hide it https://t.co/2otEkPzc4W
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 30, 2020
Mercy
Still, maybe it is growing worse out there, as this thread suggests. Please do NOT comment on it unless you read it in its entirety.
THREAD
I need to rethink things.
People have been shaming me & others for months now for speaking up against the #COVID19 shutdowns.
Hospitals! Hospitals are overwhelmed!
They may be right. I have to share some quotes about our hospitals.
Read to the end please 1/ pic.twitter.com/SUuFNmUXU0
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 9, 2020
What about those ICU beds?
And after a week of nightmare headlines about Florida, and about 70,000 new cases (aka positive tests), hospitals have a grand total of 130 more patients (~2.5%) in ICU beds statewide than last Sunday. Can’t make it up. 45 deaths today, in a state with 20 million people. pic.twitter.com/dGahbynrsl
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 12, 2020
24 Thoughts
Re:
Did you ever notice the official coronadoom test requires sticking a long rod up into your skull, the only way to get a good sample they say, but the merest breath seeping out of a mask is enough to infect a stranger?
Never noticed – ’nuff said
With the greatest respect for all the truly admirable work that you have done over the months to correct the statistical chicanery, straighten the false narrative and produce a most dependable estimation of the actual effects of ncov2, I really do not think that there is much chance -at this point, of persuading Covid-devotees away from their emotional investments. We are clearly descending further into a spiral of hysteria and crowd mentality – the essence of which is the rejection of anyone who threatens the individual’s sense of ‘belonging’ to the mob psyche. Powerful political and economic forces clearly are at work to stoke and shape this hysteria for purposes of a transformation – the extent of which we can only guess at.
If reason can be so totally inverted, where that leaves any of us I am either unknowing or unwilling to express here.
God help us all, and thank you for your writing.
?????
Briggs nails it.
Twitter has decided the link about the NHS consultant is “unsafe”:
Twitter when you click the link https://t.co/npURHWtnA5
https://imgur.com/mjt0VhV
Direct Link:
https://www.thebernician.net/nhs-consultant-says-staff-are-being-silenced-over-covid-19/
Nate: My own firewall recommends against “thebernician.net”
There are other sources:
“search” for “nhs consultant staff silenced covid-19”
The Guardian has it if you want a plea for money along with it.
Invest in Listerine?
https://notrickszone.com/2020/07/12/just-use-a-mouthwash-stupid-new-british-study-suggests-oral-rinsing-effective-against-covid-19-spread/
This is possibly the most sensible article I have yet read about COVID. It should – must – be retweeted indefinitely until it breaks the net.
Down here in suburban Houston (and presumably elsewhere in Texas and the USA), schools are starting to chicken out about the upcoming school year because the TEACHERS ARE SCARED OUT OF THEIR WITS. And we don’t even have a union here. A large majority of the teachers are just refusing to go back. Some of it is just laziness wanting to keep lounging around the house as long as they can, but most of it really is fear that if they go back they will get sick and die. They really believe that.
They’ve been spoon fed the panic for so long they are incapable of letting go of the fear. And now the kids are going to suffer even more from the lack of structure and socialization and extracurricular activities and competition.
Might need to revise the old aphorism: “Those who can, think for themselves and look past the propaganda. Those who can’t, refuse to teach.” yada yada yada
I meant to conclude by saying that the only way out of this is through. People are just going to have to see for themselves that it’s not the end of the world and it’s not especially risky for normal people to live normal lives. If the teachers just went back for a month, they’d see the truth and their fear would dry up. You can’t force them to do it, but there will have to be some sort of observable reality before they change their minds. Hell, I myself have thought about volunteering to teach at my kids school for the first semester if it meant that some other teacher realized that they were being silly and selfish.
And really, that’s the answer for society and is the reason for mask orders and the pivot to cases. Government loves this shit and CANNOT allow people to go back to normal because if they do, this whole thing ends in a matter of days.
Is anyone else completely embarrassed by their fellow Americans falling so hard for this hoax?
“Land of the free, home of the brave.”
Yeah, right.
Thanks for the update Briggs. The Virus and the stock market have something in common. Both overextended and overblown. Wonder which will crash first.
Not astonished at the testing rate. Saw it coming. I said testing was evil and would bite us.
After thoroughly educating the sales clerk at Menards about my feelings on the sheep mask crap and nearly making her cry (another 30 seconds…..) which she deserved, I will NEVER go near that communist craphole again. They know what they can do with their mask.
Masks are what the medicine men wore in days of old, while rattling their gourds and dancing about in a headdress and feathers. Think of that every time you see an idiot with a mask. At least it adds humor to the mass insanity.
I hope the schools stay closed and more and more families switch to homeschooling, eliminating the primary indoctrination route. What an amazing own-goal by the establishment! So many new homeschools opened in NC this month that the website crashed.
I’m already against the next virus related safety measure.
Also, stop using the enemy’s language. 45 people did not die of Covid in Florida yesterday. There are 2 very big lies in that statement.
45 people that were or probably were Covid positive patients at time of death, that may or may not have died of covid, died over the past 2-3 months, and those deaths were reported in Florida yesterday.
‘Here’s a little summary of Burundi’s recent history:
The president of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, dismissed covid19 as nonsense.
The president of Burundi was vilified in the Western press.
The president of Burundi expelled the World Health Organization from his country.
The president of Burundi died suddenly of a “heart attack”.
The NEW president of Burundi immediately reversed his predecessor’s Covid19 policies.’
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/14/coronavirus-and-regime-change-burundis-covid-coup/
https://www.fox35orlando.com/video/738984
Why you should never trust the “official” numbers when science and math say the reporters are LIARS. I think they were emboldened by climate science, where lies get bigger all the time and no one blinks.
crank-
So that’s what the CIA is spending our tax dollars on these days!
They put through a mandatory mask order in my city. What I found most notable were the exceptions. For example, there is an exception for when you are driving, if you are not with anyone of another household. And there is an exception for when you are exercising outside, if you are at least 6 feet from anyone else.
But the ordinance itself only applies to indoor public businesses and enforcement is done primarily through threatening the business’s license for non-compliance. So there shouldn’t be any way for the city to force you to wear a mask outside or in your car period. And looking through the laws, they really don’t seem to have any mechanism for doing that.
But they put through “exceptions” for special cases to give you the impression that they do have control over all of your actions once you leave your front door (and possibly before?).
More generally, here is the situation in Minnesota:
Huge amount of testing. About 1 in 7 people have been tested. Current testing is about 20,000 per day in a state of about 5.6 million people.
Daily deaths have been steadily trending downwards since June 6. Now there are less than 10 deaths per day and generally at least half of these occur in long term care facilities.
Hospitalizations have also been trending downwards since the end of May. Currently we have less cases in hospitals than we have had since mid-April.
So of course Governor Walz today extended the state of emergency. The rationale given was, of course, the increased number of cases.
Only one family of viruses cause the common cold. That’s the rhinovirus family. Only one family of viruses cause influenza. That’s the influenza virus family. Other families of viruses cause cold-like or flu-like illnesses. Coronaviridae is but one of these.
Please stop making classification errors and untidying your mind.
I remember the Hong Kong flu of 1968-69 that killed an estimated 100,000 people in the USA, when the population was about 200 million. Nobody panicked as the flu killed thousands of people. I was on active duty in the Navy, deployed to beautiful SE Asia, and we made a port call in Hong Kong. Nobody cared if there was a flu epidemic or worried about catching the flu. I don’t recall anybody contracting the flu. Today there are too many frightened snowflakes who want the government to keep them safe.
We’re on tap for 29 million foreclosures and evictions this month,
10 trillion has been put on the collective credit card, and stocks
are surging. Covid is the gift that just keeps on giving now sit back and
watch as the pyramid swells at it’s base. Last haircut was 2008 we were
overdue, social unrest is a welcome sign we’re moving in the right
direction. This of course is just a random act of nature that the really
smart people saw coming in ‘Event 201’. And don’t worry they’ve also
game theorized the solution and ‘The Great Reset’ is just waiting in the
wings. They haven’t tried to hide anything and are just here to help you
stay safe as they reap the whirlwind of ever greater concentrations of
wealth and power. If you feel helpless it’s because you’re supposed to.
The only good outcome of all this scaremongering is that we are finally moving the workforce online, allowing us to work from home (anywhere in the world), away from overpaid micromanagers, less time in traffic but more time with family. As such, i will play along with the scaremongering for a while longer.
dquarles, (not @dquarles but in support of:)
Yes, URTI and LRTI by clinical description, upper and lower respiratory tract infections. Nobody in the clinic is confused. Or let’s say nobody with clinical decision making responsibilities
Over and over ‘we’ see assertions implying otherwise but always based on responses from non clinical staff and usually politically motivated members of the public or media spokespeople.
“For information about covid go to Twitter????” (the blue link at the bottom of the post). That’s not rigorous, it’s a recipe for a circular argument
I did hear on CNN, BECAUSE I CAN”T GET FOX, that one hospital is asking for another twenty ventilators, fourteen physios and twenty eight ITU nurses.
It isn’t a horse race…it reminds me of some of the discussions about sea ice extent only they were worth staying up for learned loads from reading those discussions
I’m too irritate to comment any further.
Going to find music instead
