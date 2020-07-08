AI Getting Too Good At Predicting Crime, So It’s Being Purged

If all we know about an American male is that he is an American male, we can use data on observed rates American males committed crimes to predict that this new American male will commit a crime.
This is not controversial.
Now suppose we have two American men, one black, one white. We can again use data on observed rates of crimes to predict these two men will commit crimes. If we divide the black man’s probability (conditional on this evidence and assumptions) by the white man’s, we’ll come to a number about 10.
This is controversial.
We have just built an AI system to predict crime rates. This is AI, even though it’s very simple. AI, you will recall, is nothing but probability modeling, but given a much more marketable name.
Under the theory of Equality, all men are equal, and when they are not, they are not is because of some cruelty, such as racism, was imposed on the lesser man. It is never the case that the lesser man is responsible for his own failures or shortcomings.
Our AI has revealed an inequality, and thus under Equality, our algorithm is racist. If you find this asinine, you are not an expert.
Experts—that noble breed which rule over us—say that this is so. AI must stop its systemic racism! Yes. Not only that, this: “AI experts say research into algorithms that claim to predict criminality must end“.
A coalition of AI researchers, data scientists, and sociologists has called on the academic world to stop publishing studies that claim to predict an individual’s criminality using algorithms trained on data like facial scans and criminal statistics.
Such work is not only scientifically illiterate, says the Coalition for Critical Technology, but perpetuates a cycle of prejudice against Black people and people of color. Numerous studies show the justice system treats these groups more harshly than white people, so any software trained on this data simply amplifies and entrenches societal bias and racism.
ALGORITHMS TRAINED ON RACIST DATA PRODUCE RACIST RESULTS
“Let’s be clear: there is no way to develop a system that can predict or identify ‘criminality’ that is not racially biased — because the category of ‘criminality’ itself is racially biased,” write the group. “Research of this nature — and its accompanying claims to accuracy — rest on the assumption that data regarding criminal arrest and conviction can serve as reliable, neutral indicators of underlying criminal activity. Yet these records are far from neutral.”
May I translate this for you, dear reader?
AI, i.e. probability crime models, are too accurate when using race. This scourge of accuracy is not science because accuracy is racist. And it must stop.
Springer is about to learn this lesson the hard way. Almost two thousand “experts” wet their pants and sent their soiled underwear to the publisher when the “experts” learned that Springer was about to publish the peer-reviewed and approved work “A Deep Neural Network Model to Predict Criminality Using Image Processing”.
Since it’s often easy for us, and for probability AI models, to tell them difference between black and white, and other races, based on face, the algorithms, and we, too, are racist.
The open letter is the whiniest thing you will see today—we can’t even say “this week”, given the frequency of similar events.
The letter does do the service of proving science is now defined as politically acceptable outcome. What is science today will not therefore be science tomorrow, because what is acceptable today won’t be tomorrow.
“Crime prediction technology is not simply a tool—it can never be divorced from the political context of its use.” “Power is here defined as the broader social, economic, and geopolitical conditions of any given technology’s development and use.” “We borrow verbiage from set theory here to illustrate the deep complexity of such contexts, and to illustrate the peril of attempting to discretize this space.”
My favorite: “One need not harbor any racial animus to exercise racism in this and so many other contexts…” You’re a racist if we say so. We know you’re a racist by looking in your eyes. As long as those eyes are embedded in a White face (do we now also capitalize White?).
This conclusion that you are a racist even when you are not is also the result of an AI algorithm, but in the approved direction. Therefore it is science.
It’s worth a few minutes scrolling through the list of signatories.
So long, Science! You had a good run. But you ran into the Current Year.
Yikes, this (almost) makes you wish for a return of the obnoxious “Question everything!” positivist scientists of the yesteryear. Say what you will about the vile illogical positivist, but at least he accepts empirical data and if empirical data says this group has lower IQ on average, or is on average more prone to criminality then darn it all he will accept it.
1 Timothy 5: But if any man have not care of his own, and especially of those of his house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel
It is possible to have probability crime models WITHOUT race, but it’s never going to happen because those models would address REAL causes that no one wants to speak about. Race is a lazy, political way of dealing (apparently a lazy statistical choice also) with the world and playing into that thought process is not good. I hope Briggs is not advocating the “blacks are awful” movement I see in many people, but rather clumsily trying to address a problem that isn’t real.
Interesting with the image processing. What if all the images were changed to the same color? What if all the subjects were black, or all were white? The algorithms would fail, would they not? We can predict crime without color, but the algorithms are more complex and lazy race values are sooooo easy. (How about removing all images??? Just backgrounds and social media posts. Too hard, I know. Black and white is so easy for the lazy man.)
Science died years ago. Maybe you should refer to the current practice as the post-science era.
Am I racist for hating Kenye West destroying a ranch with a 52,000 sq ft mansion and two underground garages, trashing a cute old west town and making Wyoming famous via latching onto a billionaire? I hate Kim too, but she’ll divorce him within 5 years, so it’s not such a big deal with her. Actually, if he was white, green, purple or orange, I’d still hate him. (I totally disdain the white drooling idiots in Wyoming that are trying to look important by having a crap billionaire living in their state. Guess I’m not racist.)
(Minuteman: So the positivist never questions the interpretation and choice of data? Interesting. Sounds exactly like all of the sciences. I see no difference.)
There’s a lot of non-entities in that long, long signatory list: “undergraduate”, “PhD candidate”, random people of all walks of life. Not that there’s anything wrong with these stations, but it looks like they basically dragged people off the street in order to make it look more impressive. Compare it to yesterday’s infamous open letter to Harper’s about free speech, which is signed by genuinely accomplished (if often awful) people.
Democrats caused the Blacks to be in the state they are now. Two quotes from LBJ regard the passing of the Civil Rights Act support this contention:
—“These Negroes, they’re getting pretty uppity these days and that’s a problem for us since they’ve got something now they never had before, the political pull to back up their uppityness. Now we’ve got to do something about this, we’ve got to give them a little something, just enough to quiet them down, not enough to make a difference. For if we don’t move at all, then their allies will line up against us and there’ll be no way of stopping them, we’ll lose the filibuster and there’ll be no way of putting a brake on all sorts of wild legislation. It’ll be Reconstruction all over again.”
—“I’ll have those niggers voting Democratic for 200 years”
Scrolling through the list of signatories….my goodness that’s a long list. All the usual suspects of our betters.
I wonder what percentage actually read the letter? My AI algorithm predicts “very few”. Reading or critical thinking is no longer practiced, they simply know to obey and be on the “right side of history” (my personal most hated phrase of the New Age).
I have to say first that the paper they’re complaining about is ideal from their point of view: it does seem sketchy. Facial characteristics predict criminality? Very much like phrenology. But with current “AI” methods (and I recently worked extensively in AI) it’s very difficult to distinguish correlation from causation. And also difficult to even know _what_ the algorithms are keying on. It’s been discovered multiple times that a “model” keyed on background characteristics, not the foreground – e.g., if the “criminal” pictures are all police mugshots while the “non criminal” picture are normal selfies – the model will latch on to features you’re not even thinking of … the color of the wall the person is standing in front of, etc. etc.
Anyway, the left is desperate to completely close off entire avenues of inquiry as beyond the pale, not even scientific to look at it at all. For years the fight they were fighting is genetics vs. intelligence (or, genetics vs. success in life for some any reasonable definition of success). Same reason: The horror of discovering the science of genetics means that obvious measurable racial differences are not just limited to athletic skill, but extend to other areas …
Sheri – blacks commit crimes, especially violent crimes, at a rate that is ten times that of white men. They commit more crimes both per capita and in raw numbers. One out of three black men is a convicted felon.
It’s because they’re black, with everything that goes with that, both nature and nurture. Blacks are violent and dumb. They always have been. They always will be. It is their nature. Race is real.
Heed the wisdom of our grandfathers: “The Negro is at your feet or at your throat.”
This is good for us, as the capacity for using this kind of technology erodes their ability to use it against us erodes too. The technology can also be reinvented fairly quickly after we win, the core research is widespread and well established. We will just have to retrace the last few years of progress, if even that.
An algorithm that rated intoxicated drivers as higher risk for accidents would be “racist” against drunk drivers. Sure, blood alcohol level (BAL) might be the single most correlative factor, but you could create more complex algorithms that did not rely on BAL. Using BAL is just lazy.
I can’t tell from the linked article, but I’m going to assume that black and white weren’t the only races thrown into the data set. If so, relative crime probabilities would exist for all the races versus each other. If you really wanted to set the current Left’s teeth on edge, you’d just focus on the black vs white ratio. It would be interesting to see the all the data, how it was analyzed, and what issues were included/ignored. Certainly that information would allow a more balanced discussion around the whole concept.
Even that exercise is removed by eliminating the ability to ask certain questions.
Race is a lazy, political way of dealing (apparently a lazy statistical choice also)
No at all. If one group is 10x more likely to be X then whatever defines that group is an important factor. Ignoring it makes the computed probability less reliable.
Facial recognition works best on white faces largely because of training with predominately white faces (and other less important reasons such as intra-image contrast). The only way to combat this “bias” is to train with an unrealistic database (say, even distributions of back and white) making the resulting model less reliable.
So have policemen been using AI, and not one knew?
The whole purpose of AI is to discriminate based on the features of the individuals so as to achieve accurate prediction. It has no other motivation and will only reveal how humans already act, including any potential racial bias in terms of incarcination. Of course, if the predictions of AI are acted upon, this will perpetuate the bias.
Old but still valid.
https://www.amren.com/the-color-of-crime/