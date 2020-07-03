Pandering To Blacks Won’t End Well For Blacks

Headline: “Walmart will stop the sale of ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise on its website, noting that it is putting its emphasis on Black people and other people of color whose lives are being ‘impacted by ongoing racial injustice.'”

There is no ongoing systemic racial injustice against “people of color” or (capital-B!) blacks. None at all. Not one bit. Pretending there is will only increase hate between races.

The current corporate and government pandering to blacks, and of-colors, is not a wise strategy, because of-no-colors outnumber of-colors. I include East Asians among of-no-colors. Strike that. Not I. People who in earnestness say “of color” class East Asians with of-no-colors. Asians are a group who, for instance, use their wily powers of racism to outscore whites and blacks on standardized tests.

Anyway, pandering to blacks, like every major corporation, institution, and government facility will not end well for blacks.

A student enrolled at Kansas State tweeted a joke that went “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” Not only was this funny, but it was true. According to the Washington Post, though. “Twitter removed the tweet for violating the company’s rules, and [the student] McNeil later tweeted, ‘I condemned George Floyd’s life of violent crime and Twitter gave me a 12 hour suspension for ‘glorifying violence.'” Twitter, a company given to brazen lies, is not the point here.

Here’s what is the point: The black scholars on the Kansas State football team discovered this hilarity and announced they would no longer make money for the school until this student was purged.

Because, of course, all blacks suffer when hearing jokes about low-life thugs and minor porn actors. Right? Any jocularity directed at criminals who happen to be black reflects on all blacks. Right?

Not only do the blacks at KSU want the comedian to be purged, but “Wildcats defensive back Jonathan Alexander tweeted a statement saying the football team would not play, practice or meet unless ‘Kansas State University [puts] a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students.'”

George Floyd was not, a records check revealed, a KSU student. But he was black, as are some of the money-making football players at KSU, and their shared skin tone makes them all one, in mind, body, and spirit. Insult one black, and you insult all of them. Right?

The story goes on to describe other angry scholarship-at-nice-universities-receiving blacks:

Players at the University of Texas said they will not participate in recruiting or donor-related events unless the school renames several buildings, changes its traditional song and donates a percentage of athletic department revenue to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill vowed not to play for the school if the state didn’t remove the Confederate symbol from its flag

I was too lazy to check what these universities did in reaction, but I can’t imagine the blacks not being pandered to. They universities will cave, emboldening further preposterous requests, as all appeasements do.

It’s not just pandering at universities, which are anyway now beyond all hope, but at all major corporations, too. The sugar drink maker Sprite tweeted “America has proven its love of White culture, but now it has to prove its love of White people.”

Kidding! They said Black. Because who knows about race relations more than people who mix corn syrup and chemicals together?

I’ll tell you who: McDonalds.

It’s maybe worth pointing out that these men are almost always killed by other black men—excuse me—Black men.

It may be time, though, to check what they’re putting into Big Macs, since this tweet about delusional black men who think they’re women was part of a long thread of black pandering. Including one about noose hoaxer Bubba Wallace. Mickey D quoted the man: “You’re not going to stop hearing about the Black driver for years”.

Because black drivers are all the same and different in essence from white drivers. Right?

MD’s also said “Support White led organizations. Support White people”.

Maybe I copied that one wrong, but you get the idea.

GOP Senators—geriatric old p*****?—introduced a bill to dumb Christopher Columbus and instead make a holy day about the end of slavery. In the States. It continues elsewhere. This is part of the common Republican ploy of announcing they are just as far lest as Democrats.

The new holy day, however, is only ostensibly about slavery, and would instead become an opportunity to sanctify all things Black.

Worst was probably the entertainment organization NFL that announced it will play the “Black national anthem” before its games this coming season. It came as a surprise to many that Blacks had their own anthem, leaving the majestic Star Spangled Banner for whites and non-black of-colors.

(Incidentally, it is your duty to not watch these entertainments, or to give the NFL any support. Unless your need to be entertained outweighs your duty, right?)

Now these examples can be multiplied without end. They will have the effect of Affirmative Action on chemical-spill steroids. Some blacks, especially those in the Al Sharpton grifter line, will benefit, but many more will suffer through increased resentment and other ill feelings.

