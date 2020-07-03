Pandering To Blacks Won’t End Well For Blacks

Headline: “Walmart will stop the sale of ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise on its website, noting that it is putting its emphasis on Black people and other people of color whose lives are being ‘impacted by ongoing racial injustice.'”
There is no ongoing systemic racial injustice against “people of color” or (capital-B!) blacks. None at all. Not one bit. Pretending there is will only increase hate between races.
The current corporate and government pandering to blacks, and of-colors, is not a wise strategy, because of-no-colors outnumber of-colors. I include East Asians among of-no-colors. Strike that. Not I. People who in earnestness say “of color” class East Asians with of-no-colors. Asians are a group who, for instance, use their wily powers of racism to outscore whites and blacks on standardized tests.
Anyway, pandering to blacks, like every major corporation, institution, and government facility will not end well for blacks.
A student enrolled at Kansas State tweeted a joke that went “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!” Not only was this funny, but it was true. According to the Washington Post, though. “Twitter removed the tweet for violating the company’s rules, and [the student] McNeil later tweeted, ‘I condemned George Floyd’s life of violent crime and Twitter gave me a 12 hour suspension for ‘glorifying violence.'” Twitter, a company given to brazen lies, is not the point here.
Here’s what is the point: The black scholars on the Kansas State football team discovered this hilarity and announced they would no longer make money for the school until this student was purged.
Because, of course, all blacks suffer when hearing jokes about low-life thugs and minor porn actors. Right? Any jocularity directed at criminals who happen to be black reflects on all blacks. Right?
Not only do the blacks at KSU want the comedian to be purged, but “Wildcats defensive back Jonathan Alexander tweeted a statement saying the football team would not play, practice or meet unless ‘Kansas State University [puts] a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students.'”
George Floyd was not, a records check revealed, a KSU student. But he was black, as are some of the money-making football players at KSU, and their shared skin tone makes them all one, in mind, body, and spirit. Insult one black, and you insult all of them. Right?
The story goes on to describe other angry scholarship-at-nice-universities-receiving blacks:
Players at the University of Texas said they will not participate in recruiting or donor-related events unless the school renames several buildings, changes its traditional song and donates a percentage of athletic department revenue to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill vowed not to play for the school if the state didn’t remove the Confederate symbol from its flag
I was too lazy to check what these universities did in reaction, but I can’t imagine the blacks not being pandered to. They universities will cave, emboldening further preposterous requests, as all appeasements do.
It’s not just pandering at universities, which are anyway now beyond all hope, but at all major corporations, too. The sugar drink maker Sprite tweeted “America has proven its love of White culture, but now it has to prove its love of White people.”
Kidding! They said Black. Because who knows about race relations more than people who mix corn syrup and chemicals together?
I’ll tell you who: McDonalds.
“Black trans women have a very simple message: stop killing us” – @imarajoneshttps://t.co/KLsZbLzH7i pic.twitter.com/F7IGLPlAK4
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 29, 2020
It’s maybe worth pointing out that these men are almost always killed by other black men—excuse me—Black men.
It may be time, though, to check what they’re putting into Big Macs, since this tweet about delusional black men who think they’re women was part of a long thread of black pandering. Including one about noose hoaxer Bubba Wallace. Mickey D quoted the man: “You’re not going to stop hearing about the Black driver for years”.
Because black drivers are all the same and different in essence from white drivers. Right?
MD’s also said “Support White led organizations. Support White people”.
Maybe I copied that one wrong, but you get the idea.
GOP Senators—geriatric old p*****?—introduced a bill to dumb Christopher Columbus and instead make a holy day about the end of slavery. In the States. It continues elsewhere. This is part of the common Republican ploy of announcing they are just as far lest as Democrats.
The new holy day, however, is only ostensibly about slavery, and would instead become an opportunity to sanctify all things Black.
Worst was probably the entertainment organization NFL that announced it will play the “Black national anthem” before its games this coming season. It came as a surprise to many that Blacks had their own anthem, leaving the majestic Star Spangled Banner for whites and non-black of-colors.
(Incidentally, it is your duty to not watch these entertainments, or to give the NFL any support. Unless your need to be entertained outweighs your duty, right?)
Now these examples can be multiplied without end. They will have the effect of Affirmative Action on chemical-spill steroids. Some blacks, especially those in the Al Sharpton grifter line, will benefit, but many more will suffer through increased resentment and other ill feelings.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
6 Thoughts
They have proven that they are not, have never been, and will never be Americans. They all have to go. Every last one. Their “enablers” and “allies” need to accompany them.
“Systemic” can mean applicable to and thru all facets of society, or, one definable element within society —where “society” can mean a definable group in a clear area thru everybody across a nation.
To there is or is not “systemic racism” can be true or false depending how the speaker/author means by those terms.
If one considers something like the Grand Rapids Traffic Stop Studies, where blacks and Hispanics are found to be stopped significantly more than Caucasian’s. Even after data showing Hispanics carry contraband at rates significantly below the others, they are search significantly more. A reasonable interpretation of the English words supports that as objective evidence of “systemic racism” in Grand Rapids, MI by local police insofar as traffic management goes.
Further, consider officer C. Brown of Hastings, MI. White guy. Army vet with 30% combat disability joined that police dept in 1998 and over the years had an impressive performance record. Then he takes a DNA test and finds he is 18% black … and the racial taunts by his peers begin, and he has to leave. That with the traffic stop data – and other data – support the jargon that Grand Rapids, MI area police engage in “systemic racism.”
Part of the problem in current events, is that sweeping generalities are tossed about as either/or, all-good or all-bad situations exist.
The reality is as anyone who looks at data sees, that pockets of “badness” of varying degrees of “badness” exist here & there. As are bad individuals, who get caught behaving badly, and some generally decent folks who slip up and act badly on an out-of-character exception.
These ought to be addressed on the case-by-case basis that applies. Why that isn’t happening point to underlying sickness pervading society. Rebutting one wrong sweeping generalization with another wrong sweeping generalization does not help resolve the situation.
Because, of course, all blacks suffer when hearing jokes about low-life thugs and minor porn actors. Right? Any jocularity directed at criminals who happen to be black reflects on all blacks. Right?
Yes, right. As Candace Owens pointed out, Blacks as a group hold their thugs in high esteem. George Floyd is one of their patron saints.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtPfoEvNJ74
See what she says starting at about 1:30
If one considers something like the Grand Rapids Traffic Stop Studies, where blacks and Hispanics are found to be stopped significantly more than Caucasian’s. Even after data showing Hispanics carry contraband at rates significantly below the others, they are search significantly more.
But the perception is that many Hispanics, particularly Mexicans, are drug dealers. It’s only racism due to this (mis)conception and hardly due to some animosity toward Hispanics which is what racism is meant to imply. Do you really think cops read statistical reports?
If you saw a bunch of Italians standing around outside of a bar wearing zoot suits and fedoras wouldn’t the thought they might be Mafioso spring into your mind?
The best way to combat this “racism” is to discover why the perception exists and attempt to eradicate the cause. Complaining and assuming animosity won’t do it.
DAV: Well said.
Walmart put: “We’re taking steps toward real change to address racism head-on.” on their opening page. I stopped shopping there IMMEDIATELY and went to some store that cared more about people than SJW’s and going to the evil side. As I said before, Sam Walton would have burned that first Walmart down had he seen Satan owning the chain in 2020.
What is the most problematic with this is blacks will become absolutely hated, treated like crap and it will make slavery look like a walk in the park. Nothing creates hatred like burning down buildings and spreading anarchy. If ever there was a concerted effort to shaft blacks, you’re looking at it. We didn’t learn from the civil rights movement that nothing creates hatred more than trying to force people to get along, but the progressive/communists learned it’s a great way to destroy a nation and it’s working perfectly. Blacks are set back 100 years in their rights and respect, but they volunteered to be shafted, so no one is required to care.
Ken, your post is nonsense, and I’ll address the first part here.
I remember hearing about the stopping study on NPR a while back and recognizing its deceptive nature almost immediately. First off, police stop cars for broken tail lights, speeding, failure to yield, etc. Police don’t typically stop cars because they’re carrying contraband, because that would require them to be psychic (or to at least have a lot more information prior to the stops than they usually have, and the study itself would suggest they operate on very little information). So linking the two things is a non sequitur on its face.
And further, if you do claim that they carry contraband at a lower rate in some sense, but then also claim they are stopped needlessly (and disproportionately), then you are undercutting your own argument. For if they are being stopped disproportionately, then the denominator is artificially inflated, which would mean your contraband statement is meaningless (or at least requires a lot more detail and analysis to flesh out). It was stupid when NPR was reporting it, and it’s still stupid. Throw such things away. They make you weak.