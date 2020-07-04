Happy Birthday, America!

Happy Birthday to the best country every to have existed!

Race baiters, antifa, blood-lusting atheists, professors, bureaucrats, thugs, and other assorted lowlifes are trying to take it from us.

I say we light fireworks up the organs these malcontents are using to think with and take back what is ours!

Who’s with me? Only Alex Jones?

Remember: not all news is bad! Putin mocks rainbow flag outside US embassy in Moscow and suggests it reflected on the diplomats’ sexual orientation. God bless him!

Trump rocked the rock!

To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



