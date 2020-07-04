Happy Birthday, America!

Happy Birthday to the best country every to have existed!
Race baiters, antifa, blood-lusting atheists, professors, bureaucrats, thugs, and other assorted lowlifes are trying to take it from us.
I say we light fireworks up the organs these malcontents are using to think with and take back what is ours!
Who’s with me? Only Alex Jones?
Remember: not all news is bad! Putin mocks rainbow flag outside US embassy in Moscow and suggests it reflected on the diplomats’ sexual orientation. God bless him!
Trump rocked the rock!
2 Thoughts
I’m with you, Sarge!
I’m with Alex. We’re going down. Our country is being taken over lunatics, criminals, atheists, hate mongers, dumb-ass do-gooders, Social Justice Churchmen, Progressives, BLM, Antifa, Commies, MSM, corrupt politicians, elites, big corporations, etc., etc.
And the folks being taken over. Well, they hardly notice because they see it on Teevee which means its just entertainment. The kind of entertainment that should let us know it is the work of the devil. But we don’t. We are now inured to evil.
The only answer is to return our minds and hearts to the will of God. Because this is not likely to happen, Alex is right about our downhill future.