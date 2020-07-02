Stop Using The Enemy’s Language: Reality Dictionary

My dear friends, please stop using the enemy’s language. When you do, they win.
The most egregious mistake is to say protesters in place of murderer or thug, vandal, rioter, looter, savage, and so on.
Here’s an example from the Daily Caller, a Fox News-like “right” site: “BLM Protester Kills Photographer Who Supported The Movement“.
The photographer was BLMed, which is to say, murdered. Not by a protester, but by a murderer. Why would anyone say protester here?
Here’s another, again from a “conservative” site: “Black Lives Matter Protester Shot Driver In Provo, Utah.” No! Not protester! Killer, thug, or (best) terrorist.
Why say protester? A protester is a person who, in accord with civil behavior, provides his voice to redress some wrong, without intimidation, by receiving the proper permits, without resort to violence or intimidation.
Almost none of the people illegally disrupting traffic, illegally strong arming and frightening neighbors, illegally tearing down statues, illegally trespassing, illegally rioting, illegally looting, illegally pillaging, illegally forming an insurrection and illegally seizing territory are protesters.
Please do not say protester ever again unless the person so described is a genuine protester. Especially do not say peaceful protester when the thug you are describing has just broken several laws and is attempting to effect change through the use of violence.
Further, every time you see this asinine and most harmful mistake, point it out. Tell the propagandist who tweeted peaceful protester he should have said criminal.
We expect the media to lie, but that doesn’t mean we should not be tireless in pointing out their lies. Here’s a CNN tweet: “The video, filmed by a protester, shows a Detroit Police Department SUV drive through a crowd of protesters after some climbed onto the vehicle’s hood. After a few seconds, the car speeds up, knocking some protesters back and flinging others onto the hood.”
The criminals were illegally blocking traffic, and threatened the police in the car with violence. The criminals then acted on those threats. The thugs broke the cops’ window, a clear violent act. The cops should have run the criminals and thugs down, but they instead drove off as carefully as possible, only slightly wounding one or two.
Some, women in particular, scream at police at the top of their lungs. The content of these harangues are meaningless. These women are not protesters, they are foul-mouthed harridans, addled blue-haired cat women, unhinged females, and the like. But not protester.
It’s time we make a Reality Dictionary. Here is a start, and only a start. Let’s share this as widely as we can, and I’ll update it and make it a permanent feature.
On the left we have Media Words, and on the right Reality Words. There is often more than one option for a Reality word because the media often uses catchalls. You have to select the proper one depending on the context. Note that Media Words only apply to when the media, the government, progressives of all kinds, use them, and not when a Realist uses them, as a Realist will use the word properly.
|Media Word
|Reality Word
|BLM
|terrorist group BLM, BLM terrorist
|cis-gender
|normal person, man, woman
|far-right
|centrist, right-wing, person
|hate
|normal reaction
|hate crime
|crime, legal act
|hate speech
|words, quote, speech
|homophobe
|man, woman
|journalist
|propagandist
|LGBT(Q+++)
|pervert
|liberal
|progressive, far-leftist
|media
|propaganda outlet
|noose
|hoax
|pride
|sin, perversion, sodomy
|problematic
|fine, normal, expected, harmless
|pro-choice
|pro-killing (the lives inside would-be mothers)
|protest
|riot, illegal gathering
|protester
|thug, criminal, vandal, rioter, looter, thief, insurrectionist, murderer, arsonist, rabble-rouser
|racist
|white person, person, man, woman
|systemic racism
|the absence of racism
|transsexual man
|woman
|transsexual woman
|man
|transphobe
|man, woman
|vile
|banal, harmless
|white supremacist
|white person, person, man, woman
Add yours to the comments, and I’ll periodically include the good ones above.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
6 Thoughts
Democratic Party…………….Democrat Party (there is nothing Democratic about it and to be so would require we call the members “Democratics”!
Listening to a 1938 Dick Tracy broadcast last night and Dick Tracy dressed down Dick Tracy Junior for using the slang “on the lam”.
Using any slang instead of real words shows low education
Racist … Person, opponent
Progressive … Commie pinko liberal scum, traitor, Marxist revolutionary
Republican Politician … Quisling, spineless shrimp
Alt-right … Opponent, active opposition
Far right … not far left, opponent, person
The one that gets me right now is, “safe,” as in, “It it safe for me to go into that restaurant or will I catch Covid and die a horrible painful death?” or, “Is it safe for kids to go to school or will they catch Covid there and bring it home and give it to me so I will die a horrible painful death?” or, “Wearing a mask helps keep those around you safe and prevents both them and you from dying a horrible painful death,” and so on and so on.
Truth is, it’s just as “safe” to do anything now as it was before the Great Covid Panic of 2020. The risk of anyone dying from Covid is very low except for the very old and very sick, and is much lower than dying in a car accident on the way to the restaurant, or getting food poisoning there, or the building catching on fire while you eat dinner.
I don’t know what an alternative would necessarily be for the word “safe” is, but I will say that using it in those terms and arguing whether something is “safe” or not due to Covid is nothing more than accepting the enemy’s premise that there is a special risk to most people from Covid. It’s just as “safe” as it ever was to do whatever normal things we normally do in our normal lives, and saying that those things now could be “unsafe” is exactly the thought process that the tyrants and their propagandists want us to go through.
The thugs broke the cops’ window, a clear violent act. The cops should have run the criminals and thugs down, but they instead drove off as carefully as possible, only slightly wounding one or two.
Can you blame them?
In Georgia the cop who shot an “unarmed man” armed with a deadly (as defined by Georgia law) weapon and using it is now facing murder charges.
So my vote is: unarmed = armed.
Virginia now has pending legislation to make assaulting a cop a misdemeanor instead of the felony it currently is.
Eventually there will be a backlash just to have any police at all and qualified immunity will morph into unqualified immunity.
And turnabout is fair play:
Democrat Party/Communist Front Organization
Joe Biden/mentally challenged geriatric.
Progressive politics/veiled Communism.
Elite universities/Communist fomenters of anarchy.